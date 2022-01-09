Roseman-Gannon takes out Bay Crits after doubling up with stage 2 win
By Simone Giuliani published
Lexus of Blackburn rider defeats Raynolds in sprint on final stage of elite women's race after pair form break after half way point
Ruby Roseman-Gannon made it a clean sweep at the Lexus of Blackburn Bay Crits, taking out the second and final stage as she beat break companion Matilda Raynolds (InForm TMX MAKE) on the uphill sprint to the line.
The pair charged ahead out the front after the mid-point of the race and once the strong duo established a solid gap it was hard to see anyone else challenging. Roseman-Gannon's Lexus of Blackburn teammate Grace Brown was the rider who came closest to bridging, coming across the line solo in third place.
“It’s good to start off the season with a win, two from two on this bike so Liv is going well so far, and I am excited for the rest of the season,” said Roseman-Gannon, who is moving into the professional ranks with Team BikeExchange-Jayco this season.
more to come ...
