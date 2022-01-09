Blake Quick sprints to victory again on stage 2 of Bay Crits
By Simone Giuliani published
InForm TMX rider takes overall elite men's victory in Geelong, beating Jensen Plowright in final stage
Blake Quick (InForm TMX MAKE) was again the fastest in the sprint at the 2022 Lexus of Blackburn Bay Crits, taking the elite men's stage 2 victory and overall win after he managed to hold firm at the front in the final metres of the uphill sprint.
The stage 1 victor came through the last corner at the front and carried the speed through to the line for a clear cut win. Jensen Plowright (Lexus of Blackburn) came second while it was then Quick's experienced teammate, and former winner, Brenton Jones (InForm TMX MAKE) who rounded out the podium.
“A really good way to start the year,” Quick said in an interview on SBS immediately after the win. “I can’t thank the guys enough. Having Brenton in front of me makes the world of difference as he’s got such a great wealth of knowledge, especially in sprinting and races like this. It makes a big difference.”
The Bay Crits marks the start of Australia's summer of racing, which this year has again been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic but still includes the Australian Road National Championships starting Wednesday and then moves onto the domestic racing at the Santos Festival of Cycling. The Tour Down Under replacement includes four days of National Road Series racing for the women, starting from January 23, and then for the men, starting from January 26.
more to come ...
