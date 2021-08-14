Keegan Swenson wins Leadville Trail 100 MTB
By Cyclingnews
Lachlan Morton second and Howard Grotts third with Peter Stetina in fourth
Elite Men - gold course: Leadville - Leadville
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Keegan Swenson
|6:11:26
|2
|Lachlan Morton
|0:07:56
|3
|Howard Grotts
|0:10:21
|4
|Peter Stetina
|0:12:45
|5
|Payson McElveen
|0:12:47
|6
|Russell Finsterwald
|0:15:45
|7
|Eddie Anderson
|0:23:50
|8
|Alexey Vermeulen
|0:30:00
|9
|Alex Wild
|0:30:01
|10
|Cory Wallace
|0:30:28
|11
|Cody Waite
|0:35:00
|12
|Ryan Petry
|0:37:26
|13
|Cameron Piper
|0:38:39
|14
|Alex Howes
|0:44:25
|15
|Jake Wells
|0:55:25
|16
|Jimmy Smith
|0:56:31
|17
|Scott Tietzel
|0:57:08
|18
|Eric Fischer
|1:04:11
|19
|Laurens Ten Dam
|1:04:20
|20
|Eli Kranefuss
|1:04:43
|21
|Nicholas Jenkins
|1:05:11
|22
|Matt Acker
|1:10:08
|23
|Danny Van Wagoner
|1:12:53
|24
|Andrew Clemence
|1:15:40
|25
|Aaron Pool
|1:25:10
|26
|Will Loevner
|1:28:12
|27
|Jason Kiefer
|1:29:24
|28
|Olivier Lavigueur
|1:33:21
|29
|Juan Carlos Alvarado
|1:35:05
|30
|Tj Eisenhart
|1:41:04
|31
|Justin Holle
|1:42:21
