Trending

Keegan Swenson wins Leadville Trail 100 MTB

By

Lachlan Morton second and Howard Grotts third with Peter Stetina in fourth

Keegan Swenson wins Leadville 100
Keegan Swenson wins Leadville 100 (Image credit: Wil Matthews)

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Keegan Swenson 6:11:26
2Lachlan Morton 0:07:56
3Howard Grotts 0:10:21
4Peter Stetina 0:12:45
5Payson McElveen 0:12:47
6Russell Finsterwald 0:15:45
7Eddie Anderson 0:23:50
8Alexey Vermeulen 0:30:00
9Alex Wild 0:30:01
10Cory Wallace 0:30:28
11Cody Waite 0:35:00
12Ryan Petry 0:37:26
13Cameron Piper 0:38:39
14Alex Howes 0:44:25
15Jake Wells 0:55:25
16Jimmy Smith 0:56:31
17Scott Tietzel 0:57:08
18Eric Fischer 1:04:11
19Laurens Ten Dam 1:04:20
20Eli Kranefuss 1:04:43
21Nicholas Jenkins 1:05:11
22Matt Acker 1:10:08
23Danny Van Wagoner 1:12:53
24Andrew Clemence 1:15:40
25Aaron Pool 1:25:10
26Will Loevner 1:28:12
27Jason Kiefer 1:29:24
28Olivier Lavigueur 1:33:21
29Juan Carlos Alvarado 1:35:05
30Tj Eisenhart 1:41:04
31Justin Holle 1:42:21

Latest on Cyclingnews