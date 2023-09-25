Tour de Langkawi: George Jackson blasts to victory in stage 3 sprint
Enrico Zanoncello moves into race lead with De Klein and Syritsa dropped
George Jackson (Bolton Equities Black Spoke) blasted to victory on stage 3 of the Tour de Langkawi after a chaotic reduced-group sprint into Baling ahead of Enrico Zanoncello (Green Project-Bardiani CSF-Faizané) and Carlos Canal (Euskatel-Euskadi).
Zanoncello moved into the race lead as the big sprinters in Arvid de Klein (Tudor Pro Cycling) and Gleb Syritsa (Astana Qazaqstan) were dropped earlier in the stage, finishing half an hour down.
Jackson did finish the day on the same overall time as the Italian but remains second due to Zanoncello’s better average finishing position across the first three stages.
The race's first hilly stage saw a 10-rider break get up the road, but their gap wasn’t significant enough to hold off the peloton led by Bolton Equities Black Spoke and Corratec-Selle Italia and they were reabsorbed inside the final 10km.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.
