Tour de Langkawi: George Jackson blasts to victory in stage 3 sprint

Image 1 of 1 George Jackson wins stage 3 of the Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Tour de Langkawi)

George Jackson (Bolton Equities Black Spoke) blasted to victory on stage 3 of the Tour de Langkawi after a chaotic reduced-group sprint into Baling ahead of Enrico Zanoncello (Green Project-Bardiani CSF-Faizané) and Carlos Canal (Euskatel-Euskadi).

Zanoncello moved into the race lead as the big sprinters in Arvid de Klein (Tudor Pro Cycling) and Gleb Syritsa (Astana Qazaqstan) were dropped earlier in the stage, finishing half an hour down.

Jackson did finish the day on the same overall time as the Italian but remains second due to Zanoncello’s better average finishing position across the first three stages.

The race's first hilly stage saw a 10-rider break get up the road, but their gap wasn’t significant enough to hold off the peloton led by Bolton Equities Black Spoke and Corratec-Selle Italia and they were reabsorbed inside the final 10km.

Results

