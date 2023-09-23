Tour de Langkawi: Arvid de Kleijn wins opening sprint at Kuala Terengganu

Image 1 of 5 Tour de Langkawi 2023 - Arvid de Kleijn (Tudor Pro Cycling) wins Stage 1 (Image credit: Tour de Langkawi 2023) Tour de Langkawi 2023 peloton on Stage 1 (Image credit: Tour de Langkawi 2023) Tour de Langkawi 2023 - Arvid de Kleijn (Tudor Pro Cycling) wins Stage 1 (Image credit: Tour de Langkawi 2023) Tour de Langkawi 2023 - Arvid de Kleijn (Tudor Pro Cycling) wins Stage 1 and takes the first leader's jersey (Image credit: Tour de Langkawi 2023) Tour de Langkawi 2023 Stage 1 (Image credit: Tour de Langkawi 2023)

Arvid de Kleijn (Tudor Pro Cycling) won the opening stage at the Tour de Langkawi, taking the event's first leader's jersey. Fastest in the bunch kick to the line, De Kleijn beat Sasha Weemaes (Human Powered Health) and Gleb Syritsa (Astana Qazaqstan Team) in Kuala Terengganu.

"Scrambling towards the finishing line, at one point, I thought I’d lose out to [Gleb] Syritsa due to his superior sprinting power. But being small, I managed to slip through, and I know I had a lot of speed with me…I’m happy to beat him," said De Kleijn.

De Kleijn now leads the overall classification by four seconds ahead of Weemaes and Tegsh-bayar Batsaikhan (Roojai Online Insurance). De Kleijn also leads the sprint classification, while Muhammad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team) leads the mountains classification.

"Winning the two jerseys today, the Petronas Green and KBS Orange jerseys, was simply great. But it would be even nicer if I can keep the Green jersey right up after Stage 8," De Kleijn said.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling