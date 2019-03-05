Trending

Van den Bos wins Le Samyn des Dames

Boels-Dolmans pulls off solo attack

Jip van den Bos (Boels Dolmans)

Jip van den Bos (Boels Dolmans)
(Image credit: Boels Dolmans Cycling Team)
Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) tops the podium at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, Marta Bastianelli (Virtu) second and Jip van den Bos (Boels Dolmans) third

Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) tops the podium at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, Marta Bastianelli (Virtu) second and Jip van den Bos (Boels Dolmans) third
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jip van den Bos (Boels Dolmans) claimed her first victory as a professional on Tuesday with a solo success at Le Samyn des Dames.

The 22-year-old Dutchwoman had signalled her form and potential with a podium finish at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad on Saturday and took flight from a select group of seven on the last of three laps of the 25km finishing circuit around Dour. Daniela Gass (Equano-Wase Zon) finished runner-up, and Demi De Jong (Lotto Soudal Ladies) took the final spot on the podium.

As with the men’s race, the finishing circuit featured four sectors of cobblestones - two of which were uphill - totaling 1700m of pave. After a quiet early period, the race exploded on the first lap and by the end of it the peloton had split, with a group of 30 or so riders left out front.

On the second lap a further selection was made. Boels Dolmans had recent Omloop winner and former world champion Chantal Blaak in the main group but it was Van den Bos who jumped into the move that comprised seven riders. As well as Van den Bos, Gass, and De Jong, also present were Malgorzata Jasinska (Movistar), Barbara Guarischi (Team Virtu Cycling Women, Romy Kasper (Ale-Cipollini), and Lauretta Hanson (Trek-Segafredo Women).

The group had a 30-second lead as they took the bell and, despite some counter-attacks behind, they extended their lead on the final lap.

Van den Bos waited for the penultimate and steepest cobblestone sector, the Côte des Nonettes, to make her bid for glory. She rode clear and managed to open up a convincing lead over the final sector and through the final three kilometres to the line. 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam2:32:10
2Daniela Gass (Ger)0:00:56
3Demi De Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
4Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek - Segafredo
5Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
6Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
7Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women0:00:58
8Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling0:01:37
9Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
10Eugénie Duval (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
11Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
12Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women
13Maria Apolonia Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Ale Cipollini
14Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
15Teniel Campbell TTO Wcc Team
16Jolien D`Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
17Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
18Nicola Juniper (GBr)
19Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
20Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Health Mate - Ladies Team
21Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
22Stine Borgli (Nor)
23Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
24Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek - Segafredo
25Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
26Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
27Fien Delbaere (Bel) Health Mate - Ladies Team
28Laura Tomasi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
29Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Bepink
30Kirstie Van Haaften (Ned) Health Mate - Ladies Team
31Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
32Kaat Hannes (Bel)
33Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
34Daniela Reis (Por) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
35Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) Ale Cipollini
36Quinty Ton (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
37Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
38Jade Wiel (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
39Katia Ragusa (Ita) Bepink
40Alice Sharpe (Irl) Wcc Team
41Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
42Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women
43Marion Sicot (Fra) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
44Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
45Olga Shekel (Ukr) Astana Women'S Team
46Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women
47Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Trek - Segafredo
48Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
49Marion Norbert Riberolle (Fra)
50Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
51Agua Marina Espinola (Par) Wcc Team
52Greta Richioud (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
53Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Movistar Team Women
54Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
55Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
56Alana Castrique (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
57Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
58Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek - Segafredo
59Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate - Ladies Team
60Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
61Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
62Ruth Winder (USA) Trek - Segafredo
63Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
64Chanella Stougje (Ned) Hitec Products - Birk Sport0:01:48
65Marlen Reusser (Swi) Wcc Team0:01:55
66Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:01:59
67Henrietta Colborne (GBr)0:02:06
68Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women'S Team
69Désirée Ehrler (Swi)
70Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Bepink
71Makhabbat Umutzhanova (Kaz) Astana Women'S Team
72Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
73Céline Van Houtum (Ned)
74Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Bizkaia - Durango
75Marieke Van Witzenburg (Ned)
76Lauren Creamer (Irl)
77Birgitte Ravndal (Nor)
78Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek - Segafredo
79Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
80Antonia Gröndahl (Fin)
81Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Bepink
82Silvia Zanardi (Ita) Bepink
83Christina Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate - Ladies Team0:02:16
84Anastasiya Kolesava (Blr) Wcc Team0:02:18
85Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
86Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
87Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport0:02:25
88Liisa Ehrberg (Est)0:02:27
89Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Bepink0:02:34
90Emily Meakin (GBr)0:02:40
91Pernille Larsen Feldmann (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport0:02:43
92Gilke Croket (Bel)0:02:45
93Laura Süßemilch (Ger) Health Mate - Ladies Team
94Sylvie Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
95Malin Eriksen (Nor)
96Thi That Nguyen (Vie) Lotto Soudal Ladies
97Laura Camila Lozano Ramirez (Col) Health Mate-Ladies Team
98Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel)0:03:16
99Chiara Perini (Ita) Bepink
100Femke Verstichelen (Bel)0:03:34
101Josefine Huitfeldt (Den)0:03:49
102Isabel Martin Martin (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:04:08
103Elyse Fraser (NZl)0:04:22
104Mie Bjørndal Ottestad (Nor)0:04:56
105Lone Meertens (Bel)
106Ditte Lenseclaes (Bel)0:05:41
107Loes Adegeest (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:06:06
108Karolina Perekitko (Pol)
109Ainara Elbusto Arteaga (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:07:46
110Fernanda Yapura (Arg)0:08:16
DNFHanna Johansson (Swe)
DNFAmiliya Iskakova (Kaz) Astana Women'S Team
DNFCarolien Haers (Bel)
DNFJulie Debock (Bel)
DNFGrace Garner (GBr) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
DNFMelanie Klement (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
DNFSarah Borremans (Bel)
DNFMeike Uiterwijk Winkel (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
DNFAurore Verhoeven (Fra)
DNFLynn Marien (Bel)
DNFMaxime Roes (Bel)
DNFMartina Stefani (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
DNFLies De Vleminck (Bel)
DNFChloë Turblin (Fra) Health Mate - Ladies Team
DNFCamille Delestrait (Bel)
DNFFemke Geeris (Ned)
DNFGreta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
DNFAmber Lacompte (Bel)
DNFAroa Gorostiza Ulloa (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
DNFKim De Baat (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
DNFLuisa Ibarrola Albizua (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
DNFCrystal Lane-Wright (GBr)
DNFLensy Debboudt (Bel)
DNFDoris Schweizer (Swi) Bizkaia - Durango
DNFMerel Hofman (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
DNFLisa Groothuesheidkamp (Ned)
DNFIsabella Stone (GBr)
DNFArianna Pruisscher (Ned)
DNFNele Armee (Bel)
DNFMichelle Geoghegan (Irl)
DNFLiena Vanderheyden (Bel)
DNFAnna Bohatá (Cze)
DNFElisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
DNFChristina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
DNFGaia Tortolina (Ita)
DNFEveline Baele (Bel)
DNFLotte Popelier (Bel)
DNFMarie Flataas (Nor)
DNFSenna Feron (Ned)
DNFRachel Jary (GBr)
DNFLeonie Vanderjeugt (Bel)
DNFNatalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women'S Team
DNFElena Leonardi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
DNFMarina Kurnossova (Kaz) Astana Women'S Team
DNFMaja Perinović (Cro) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
DNFSavannah Morgan (GBr)
DNFSvetlana Pachshenko (Kaz) Astana Women'S Team
DNFMargot Bourguignon (Bel)
DNFCaren Commissaris (Bel)

