Image 1 of 2 Jip van den Bos (Boels Dolmans) (Image credit: Boels Dolmans Cycling Team) Image 2 of 2 Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) tops the podium at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, Marta Bastianelli (Virtu) second and Jip van den Bos (Boels Dolmans) third (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jip van den Bos (Boels Dolmans) claimed her first victory as a professional on Tuesday with a solo success at Le Samyn des Dames.

The 22-year-old Dutchwoman had signalled her form and potential with a podium finish at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad on Saturday and took flight from a select group of seven on the last of three laps of the 25km finishing circuit around Dour. Daniela Gass (Equano-Wase Zon) finished runner-up, and Demi De Jong (Lotto Soudal Ladies) took the final spot on the podium.

As with the men’s race, the finishing circuit featured four sectors of cobblestones - two of which were uphill - totaling 1700m of pave. After a quiet early period, the race exploded on the first lap and by the end of it the peloton had split, with a group of 30 or so riders left out front.

On the second lap a further selection was made. Boels Dolmans had recent Omloop winner and former world champion Chantal Blaak in the main group but it was Van den Bos who jumped into the move that comprised seven riders. As well as Van den Bos, Gass, and De Jong, also present were Malgorzata Jasinska (Movistar), Barbara Guarischi (Team Virtu Cycling Women, Romy Kasper (Ale-Cipollini), and Lauretta Hanson (Trek-Segafredo Women).

The group had a 30-second lead as they took the bell and, despite some counter-attacks behind, they extended their lead on the final lap.

Van den Bos waited for the penultimate and steepest cobblestone sector, the Côte des Nonettes, to make her bid for glory. She rode clear and managed to open up a convincing lead over the final sector and through the final three kilometres to the line.

Full Results