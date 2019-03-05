Van den Bos wins Le Samyn des Dames
Boels-Dolmans pulls off solo attack
Jip van den Bos (Boels Dolmans) claimed her first victory as a professional on Tuesday with a solo success at Le Samyn des Dames.
The 22-year-old Dutchwoman had signalled her form and potential with a podium finish at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad on Saturday and took flight from a select group of seven on the last of three laps of the 25km finishing circuit around Dour. Daniela Gass (Equano-Wase Zon) finished runner-up, and Demi De Jong (Lotto Soudal Ladies) took the final spot on the podium.
As with the men’s race, the finishing circuit featured four sectors of cobblestones - two of which were uphill - totaling 1700m of pave. After a quiet early period, the race exploded on the first lap and by the end of it the peloton had split, with a group of 30 or so riders left out front.
On the second lap a further selection was made. Boels Dolmans had recent Omloop winner and former world champion Chantal Blaak in the main group but it was Van den Bos who jumped into the move that comprised seven riders. As well as Van den Bos, Gass, and De Jong, also present were Malgorzata Jasinska (Movistar), Barbara Guarischi (Team Virtu Cycling Women, Romy Kasper (Ale-Cipollini), and Lauretta Hanson (Trek-Segafredo Women).
The group had a 30-second lead as they took the bell and, despite some counter-attacks behind, they extended their lead on the final lap.
Van den Bos waited for the penultimate and steepest cobblestone sector, the Côte des Nonettes, to make her bid for glory. She rode clear and managed to open up a convincing lead over the final sector and through the final three kilometres to the line.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|2:32:10
|2
|Daniela Gass (Ger)
|0:00:56
|3
|Demi De Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|4
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek - Segafredo
|5
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|6
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
|7
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|0:00:58
|8
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:01:37
|9
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|10
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
|11
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|12
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|13
|Maria Apolonia Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|14
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|15
|Teniel Campbell TTO Wcc Team
|16
|Jolien D`Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|17
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|18
|Nicola Juniper (GBr)
|19
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|20
|Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Health Mate - Ladies Team
|21
|Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|22
|Stine Borgli (Nor)
|23
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|24
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek - Segafredo
|25
|Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|26
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|27
|Fien Delbaere (Bel) Health Mate - Ladies Team
|28
|Laura Tomasi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|29
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Bepink
|30
|Kirstie Van Haaften (Ned) Health Mate - Ladies Team
|31
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|32
|Kaat Hannes (Bel)
|33
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|34
|Daniela Reis (Por) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
|35
|Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) Ale Cipollini
|36
|Quinty Ton (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|37
|Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|38
|Jade Wiel (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
|39
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) Bepink
|40
|Alice Sharpe (Irl) Wcc Team
|41
|Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|42
|Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|43
|Marion Sicot (Fra) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
|44
|Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|45
|Olga Shekel (Ukr) Astana Women'S Team
|46
|Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women
|47
|Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Trek - Segafredo
|48
|Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
|49
|Marion Norbert Riberolle (Fra)
|50
|Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
|51
|Agua Marina Espinola (Par) Wcc Team
|52
|Greta Richioud (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
|53
|Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|54
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|55
|Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|56
|Alana Castrique (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|57
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|58
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek - Segafredo
|59
|Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate - Ladies Team
|60
|Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
|61
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
|62
|Ruth Winder (USA) Trek - Segafredo
|63
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
|64
|Chanella Stougje (Ned) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|0:01:48
|65
|Marlen Reusser (Swi) Wcc Team
|0:01:55
|66
|Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:01:59
|67
|Henrietta Colborne (GBr)
|0:02:06
|68
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women'S Team
|69
|Désirée Ehrler (Swi)
|70
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Bepink
|71
|Makhabbat Umutzhanova (Kaz) Astana Women'S Team
|72
|Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|73
|Céline Van Houtum (Ned)
|74
|Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Bizkaia - Durango
|75
|Marieke Van Witzenburg (Ned)
|76
|Lauren Creamer (Irl)
|77
|Birgitte Ravndal (Nor)
|78
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek - Segafredo
|79
|Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|80
|Antonia Gröndahl (Fin)
|81
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Bepink
|82
|Silvia Zanardi (Ita) Bepink
|83
|Christina Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate - Ladies Team
|0:02:16
|84
|Anastasiya Kolesava (Blr) Wcc Team
|0:02:18
|85
|Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|86
|Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
|87
|Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|0:02:25
|88
|Liisa Ehrberg (Est)
|0:02:27
|89
|Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Bepink
|0:02:34
|90
|Emily Meakin (GBr)
|0:02:40
|91
|Pernille Larsen Feldmann (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|0:02:43
|92
|Gilke Croket (Bel)
|0:02:45
|93
|Laura Süßemilch (Ger) Health Mate - Ladies Team
|94
|Sylvie Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|95
|Malin Eriksen (Nor)
|96
|Thi That Nguyen (Vie) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|97
|Laura Camila Lozano Ramirez (Col) Health Mate-Ladies Team
|98
|Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel)
|0:03:16
|99
|Chiara Perini (Ita) Bepink
|100
|Femke Verstichelen (Bel)
|0:03:34
|101
|Josefine Huitfeldt (Den)
|0:03:49
|102
|Isabel Martin Martin (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:04:08
|103
|Elyse Fraser (NZl)
|0:04:22
|104
|Mie Bjørndal Ottestad (Nor)
|0:04:56
|105
|Lone Meertens (Bel)
|106
|Ditte Lenseclaes (Bel)
|0:05:41
|107
|Loes Adegeest (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:06:06
|108
|Karolina Perekitko (Pol)
|109
|Ainara Elbusto Arteaga (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:07:46
|110
|Fernanda Yapura (Arg)
|0:08:16
|DNF
|Hanna Johansson (Swe)
|DNF
|Amiliya Iskakova (Kaz) Astana Women'S Team
|DNF
|Carolien Haers (Bel)
|DNF
|Julie Debock (Bel)
|DNF
|Grace Garner (GBr) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|DNF
|Melanie Klement (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Sarah Borremans (Bel)
|DNF
|Meike Uiterwijk Winkel (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|DNF
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra)
|DNF
|Lynn Marien (Bel)
|DNF
|Maxime Roes (Bel)
|DNF
|Martina Stefani (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|DNF
|Lies De Vleminck (Bel)
|DNF
|Chloë Turblin (Fra) Health Mate - Ladies Team
|DNF
|Camille Delestrait (Bel)
|DNF
|Femke Geeris (Ned)
|DNF
|Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|DNF
|Amber Lacompte (Bel)
|DNF
|Aroa Gorostiza Ulloa (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|DNF
|Kim De Baat (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
|DNF
|Luisa Ibarrola Albizua (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|DNF
|Crystal Lane-Wright (GBr)
|DNF
|Lensy Debboudt (Bel)
|DNF
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Bizkaia - Durango
|DNF
|Merel Hofman (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Lisa Groothuesheidkamp (Ned)
|DNF
|Isabella Stone (GBr)
|DNF
|Arianna Pruisscher (Ned)
|DNF
|Nele Armee (Bel)
|DNF
|Michelle Geoghegan (Irl)
|DNF
|Liena Vanderheyden (Bel)
|DNF
|Anna Bohatá (Cze)
|DNF
|Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|DNF
|Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|DNF
|Gaia Tortolina (Ita)
|DNF
|Eveline Baele (Bel)
|DNF
|Lotte Popelier (Bel)
|DNF
|Marie Flataas (Nor)
|DNF
|Senna Feron (Ned)
|DNF
|Rachel Jary (GBr)
|DNF
|Leonie Vanderjeugt (Bel)
|DNF
|Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women'S Team
|DNF
|Elena Leonardi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|DNF
|Marina Kurnossova (Kaz) Astana Women'S Team
|DNF
|Maja Perinović (Cro) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|DNF
|Savannah Morgan (GBr)
|DNF
|Svetlana Pachshenko (Kaz) Astana Women'S Team
|DNF
|Margot Bourguignon (Bel)
|DNF
|Caren Commissaris (Bel)
