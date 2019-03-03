Trending

Bastianelli wins Omloop van het Hageland

Lepistö second and Kirchmann third in bunch sprint

Image 1 of 16

Marta Bastianelli (Virtu Cycling) wins Omloop van het Hageland

Marta Bastianelli (Virtu Cycling) wins Omloop van het Hageland
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 16

Ellen van DIjjk (Trek-Segafredo)

Ellen van DIjjk (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 16

The peloton during Omloop van het Hageland

The peloton during Omloop van het Hageland
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 16

Marta Bastianelli (Virtu Cycling) wins Omloop van het Hageland

Marta Bastianelli (Virtu Cycling) wins Omloop van het Hageland
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 16

Franziska Koch (Mexx-Watersley International) in a solo breakaway at Omloop van het Hageland

Franziska Koch (Mexx-Watersley International) in a solo breakaway at Omloop van het Hageland
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 16

Sunweb's new rider Pfeiffer Georgi

Sunweb's new rider Pfeiffer Georgi
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 16

Leah Kirchmann at Omloop van het Hageland

Leah Kirchmann at Omloop van het Hageland
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 16

Marta Bastianelli wins Omloop van het Hageland

Marta Bastianelli wins Omloop van het Hageland
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 16

Lotta Lepisto second at Omloop van het Hageland

Lotta Lepisto second at Omloop van het Hageland
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 16

Tayler Wiles (Trek-Segafredo) at Omloop van het Hageland

Tayler Wiles (Trek-Segafredo) at Omloop van het Hageland
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 16

Franziska Koch (Mexx-Watersley International) in a solo breakaway at Omloop van het Hageland

Franziska Koch (Mexx-Watersley International) in a solo breakaway at Omloop van het Hageland
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 16

Lucy Kennedy (Mitchelton-Scott) leads the field on the climb at Omloop van het Hageland

Lucy Kennedy (Mitchelton-Scott) leads the field on the climb at Omloop van het Hageland
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 16

Marta Bastianelli (Virtu Cycling) wins Omloop van het Hageland

Marta Bastianelli (Virtu Cycling) wins Omloop van het Hageland
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 16

Marta Bastianelli (Virtu Cycling) in the group at Omloop van het Hageland

Marta Bastianelli (Virtu Cycling) in the group at Omloop van het Hageland
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 16

Marta Bastianelli (Virtu Cycling) wins Omloop van het Hageland ahead of Lotta Lepisto (Trek-Segafredo)

Marta Bastianelli (Virtu Cycling) wins Omloop van het Hageland ahead of Lotta Lepisto (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 16

Marta Bastianelli (Virtu Cycling) in the bunch at Omloop van het Hageland

Marta Bastianelli (Virtu Cycling) in the bunch at Omloop van het Hageland
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Marta Bastianelli brought her new team Virtu Cycling their first victory of the season at Omloop van het Hageland on Sunday. The European champion sprinted for the win ahead of Lotta Lepistö (Trek-Segafredo), while Leah Kirchmann (Sunweb) finished third.

Omloop van het Hageland formed part of the opening weekend for the elite women's peloton, held the day after the kick-off Omloop Het Nieuwsbald in Belgium.

The women raced 131km that starts in Tienen with one larger 52km loop before six smaller 13km loops in Tielt-Winge. There were slight variations to the loops, however, removing a section of cobbles and a revision of the final stretch back to the finish line. The riders faced five climbs and a series of intermediate sprint, but the race was regarded as one for the sprinters, making Bastianelli one of the clear favourites.

The race started with a breakaway within the first 30km that included three riders; Natalie Van Gogh (Biehler Pro Cycling), Grace Brown (Mitchelton-Scott) and Barbara Guarischi (Virtu). There was a reshuffling of the peloton and the lead group, and several attacks saw Movistar's Malgorzata Jasinska and Trek-Segafredo’s Ruth Winder take the lead with 80km to go.

There were splits in the main field as Team Virtu led the pace-setting at the front to successfully close down the gap to the two breakaway riders, working for their sprinter Bastianelli.

Trek-Segafredo's Tayler Wiles and Soraya Paladin (Ale Cipollini) were the next to attack but they were brought back before the Roeselberg climb on the local circuits.

With 50km to go, and the third lap of the smaller circuits, Mitchelton-Scott controlled the speeds among the in-tact peloton. Over the top of the climb, Sunweb set off an attack but was quickly followed by Wiles and Jasinska, along with riders from Mitchelton-Scott and CCC-Liv. The peloton was all back together coming through the finish line in Tielt-Winge, and although there were some attacks, it was Franziska Koch (Mexx-Watersley International) who cleared the field in a solo effort.

Koch pushed her lead out to just over a minute but with 30km to go, two laps, the pace increased behind with teams like Ale Cipollini and Mitchelton-Scott chasing, her gap dropped but held steady at 40 seconds in the last 25km. The German rider was eventually caught by the field with under 20km to go.

Lucy Kennedy (Mitchelton-Scott) drove the pace over the small climbs on course, causing the field to move single file into the gutter, but her efforts weren't enough to stop Sunweb and Trek-Segafredo from attacking on the main climb. But while Trek-Segafredo moved several riders to the front, the attacking momentarily stopped, and the field merged back together.

Sunweb's new hire Susanne Andersen jumped but Trek-Segafredo's Wiles and Ellen van Dijk were attentive at the front and brought her back quickly.

Movistar's French champion Aude Biannic attacked, too, but although she gained a small gap, she was also reeled back in by the efforts of teams with strong sprinters.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling3:32:50
2Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Trek-Segafredo Women
3Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
4Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women
5Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
6Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
7Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
8Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg
9Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
10Natalie van Gogh (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
11Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
12Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
13Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv
14Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
15Stine Borgli (Nor)0:00:05
16Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women0:00:10
17Valerie Demey (Bel) CCC-Liv0:00:18
18Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:00:24
19Daniela Gaß (Ger)
20Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
21Severine Eraud (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
22Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
23Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
24Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
25Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
26Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
27Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women
28Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women0:00:29
29Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
30Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling0:00:38
31Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate-Ladies Team
32Lucy Garner (GBr) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
33Evy Kuijpers (Ned) CCC-Liv0:00:48
34Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:00:52
35Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
36Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini0:00:58
37Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
38Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women0:01:01
39Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:01:25
40Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Health Mate-Ladies Team
41Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
42Nicola Juniper (GBr)0:02:05
43Marie Dessart (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:02:07
44Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv
45Maria Apolonia van 'T Geloof (Ned) Ale Cipollini
46Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
47Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:02:09
48Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
49Laura Tomasi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
50Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women
51Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink
52Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
53Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women
54Franziska Koch (Ger)0:02:33
55Danielle Christmas (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:02:35
56Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
57Fien Delbaere (Bel) Health Mate-Ladies Team
58Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women
59Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott Women
60Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
61Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:02:53
62Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo Women0:03:24
63Karolina Perekitko (Pol)0:03:40
64Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women0:03:53
65Jade Wiel (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:04:35
66Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) CCC-Liv0:05:54
67Tereza Medvedova (Svk) BePink0:05:57
68Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:06:40
69Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
70Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Team Sunweb Women
71Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
72Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
73Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
74Lauren Creamer (Irl)0:10:09
75Amalie Lutro (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:10:12
76Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel)0:12:00
77Victoire Berteau (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
78Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) Ale Cipollini
79Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
80Chloë Turblin (Fra) Health Mate-Ladies Team
81Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
82Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Biehler Pro Cycling
83Birgitte Ravndal (Nor)
84Kelly Markus (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
85Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Bizkaia-Durango
86Gilke Croket (Bel)
87Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
88Silvia Zanardi (Ita) BePink
89Nele Armee (Bel)
90Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
91Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink
92Thi That Nguyen (Vie) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:12:06
93Christina Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate-Ladies Team0:12:14
94Kirstie van Haaften (Ned) Health Mate-Ladies Team
95Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:13:14
DNFEmilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
DNFIsabel Martin Martin (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
DNFLuisa Ibarrola Albizua (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
DNFAroa Gorostiza Ulloa (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
DNFHanna Johansson (Swe)
DNFJosefine Huitfeldt (Den)
DNFAnja Longyka (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
DNFMieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
DNFSandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
DNFRachele Barbieri (Ita) BePink
DNFRachel Jary (GBr)
DNFElise Vander Sande (Bel)
DNFLaura Camila Lozano Ramirez (Col) Health Mate-Ladies Team
DNFAyse Van Laethem (Bel)
DNFLuca De Langhe (Bel)
DNFCarolien Haers (Bel)
DNFElyse Fraser (NZl)
DNFDésirée Ehrler (Sui)
DNFFemke Geeris (Ned)
DNFYasmine De Wulf (Bel)
DNFEmily Meakin (GBr)
DNFSylvie Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
DNFLisa Groothuesheidkamp (Ned)
DNFEllen Feytens (Bel)
DNFDanique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
DNFAinara Elbusto Arteaga (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
DNFGaia Tortolina (Ita)
DNFMarie Flataas (Nor)
DNFEveline Baele (Bel)
DNFPaulien Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv
DNFDoris Schweizer (Swi) Bizkaia-Durango
DNFMerel Hofman (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
DNFArianna Pruisscher (Ned)
DNFGloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
DNFLoes Adegeest (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
DNFAnisha Vekemans (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
DNFGrace Garner (GBr) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
DNFPernille Larsen Feldmann (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
DNFUrska Bravec (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
DNFSheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
DNFSaartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
DNFMonique van de Ree (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
DNFKim De Baat (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
DNFMaaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
DNFDitte Lenseclaes (Bel)
DNFMichelle Geoghegan (Irl)
DNFSavannah Morgan (GBr)
DNFRuth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
DNFLiena Vanderheyden (Bel)
DNFUrska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
DNFMaja Perinović (Cro)
DNFMalin Eriksen (Nor)
DNFNienke Wasmus (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
DNFMelanie Klement (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
DNFVittoria Guazzini (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
DNFAlessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
DNFRoos Hoogeboom (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
DNFMarion Sicot (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
DNFMartina Stefani (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
DNFLaura Süßemilch (Ger) Health Mate-Ladies Team
DNFElena Leonardi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
DNFElisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
DNFAntonia Gröndahl (Fin)
DNFCrystal Lane-Wright (GBr)
DNFIsabella Stone (GBr)
DNFAlyssa Lurquin (Bel)
DNFSilvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling

