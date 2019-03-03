Bastianelli wins Omloop van het Hageland
Lepistö second and Kirchmann third in bunch sprint
Marta Bastianelli brought her new team Virtu Cycling their first victory of the season at Omloop van het Hageland on Sunday. The European champion sprinted for the win ahead of Lotta Lepistö (Trek-Segafredo), while Leah Kirchmann (Sunweb) finished third.
Omloop van het Hageland formed part of the opening weekend for the elite women's peloton, held the day after the kick-off Omloop Het Nieuwsbald in Belgium.
The women raced 131km that starts in Tienen with one larger 52km loop before six smaller 13km loops in Tielt-Winge. There were slight variations to the loops, however, removing a section of cobbles and a revision of the final stretch back to the finish line. The riders faced five climbs and a series of intermediate sprint, but the race was regarded as one for the sprinters, making Bastianelli one of the clear favourites.
The race started with a breakaway within the first 30km that included three riders; Natalie Van Gogh (Biehler Pro Cycling), Grace Brown (Mitchelton-Scott) and Barbara Guarischi (Virtu). There was a reshuffling of the peloton and the lead group, and several attacks saw Movistar's Malgorzata Jasinska and Trek-Segafredo’s Ruth Winder take the lead with 80km to go.
There were splits in the main field as Team Virtu led the pace-setting at the front to successfully close down the gap to the two breakaway riders, working for their sprinter Bastianelli.
Trek-Segafredo's Tayler Wiles and Soraya Paladin (Ale Cipollini) were the next to attack but they were brought back before the Roeselberg climb on the local circuits.
With 50km to go, and the third lap of the smaller circuits, Mitchelton-Scott controlled the speeds among the in-tact peloton. Over the top of the climb, Sunweb set off an attack but was quickly followed by Wiles and Jasinska, along with riders from Mitchelton-Scott and CCC-Liv. The peloton was all back together coming through the finish line in Tielt-Winge, and although there were some attacks, it was Franziska Koch (Mexx-Watersley International) who cleared the field in a solo effort.
Koch pushed her lead out to just over a minute but with 30km to go, two laps, the pace increased behind with teams like Ale Cipollini and Mitchelton-Scott chasing, her gap dropped but held steady at 40 seconds in the last 25km. The German rider was eventually caught by the field with under 20km to go.
Lucy Kennedy (Mitchelton-Scott) drove the pace over the small climbs on course, causing the field to move single file into the gutter, but her efforts weren't enough to stop Sunweb and Trek-Segafredo from attacking on the main climb. But while Trek-Segafredo moved several riders to the front, the attacking momentarily stopped, and the field merged back together.
Sunweb's new hire Susanne Andersen jumped but Trek-Segafredo's Wiles and Ellen van Dijk were attentive at the front and brought her back quickly.
Movistar's French champion Aude Biannic attacked, too, but although she gained a small gap, she was also reeled back in by the efforts of teams with strong sprinters.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|3:32:50
|2
|Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Trek-Segafredo Women
|3
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|4
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|5
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|6
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|7
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|8
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|9
|Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|10
|Natalie van Gogh (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|11
|Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|12
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
|13
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv
|14
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|15
|Stine Borgli (Nor)
|0:00:05
|16
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:00:10
|17
|Valerie Demey (Bel) CCC-Liv
|0:00:18
|18
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00:24
|19
|Daniela Gaß (Ger)
|20
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|21
|Severine Eraud (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|22
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|23
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|24
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|25
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|26
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|27
|Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women
|28
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:00:29
|29
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|30
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:00:38
|31
|Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate-Ladies Team
|32
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|33
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned) CCC-Liv
|0:00:48
|34
|Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:00:52
|35
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
|36
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
|0:00:58
|37
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|38
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|0:01:01
|39
|Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:01:25
|40
|Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Health Mate-Ladies Team
|41
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|42
|Nicola Juniper (GBr)
|0:02:05
|43
|Marie Dessart (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:02:07
|44
|Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv
|45
|Maria Apolonia van 'T Geloof (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|46
|Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|47
|Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:02:09
|48
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
|49
|Laura Tomasi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|50
|Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|51
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink
|52
|Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|53
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women
|54
|Franziska Koch (Ger)
|0:02:33
|55
|Danielle Christmas (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:02:35
|56
|Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
|57
|Fien Delbaere (Bel) Health Mate-Ladies Team
|58
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women
|59
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|60
|Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|61
|Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:02:53
|62
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:03:24
|63
|Karolina Perekitko (Pol)
|0:03:40
|64
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women
|0:03:53
|65
|Jade Wiel (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:04:35
|66
|Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) CCC-Liv
|0:05:54
|67
|Tereza Medvedova (Svk) BePink
|0:05:57
|68
|Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:06:40
|69
|Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|70
|Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Team Sunweb Women
|71
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|72
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|73
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|74
|Lauren Creamer (Irl)
|0:10:09
|75
|Amalie Lutro (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:10:12
|76
|Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel)
|0:12:00
|77
|Victoire Berteau (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|78
|Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) Ale Cipollini
|79
|Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|80
|Chloë Turblin (Fra) Health Mate-Ladies Team
|81
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|82
|Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Biehler Pro Cycling
|83
|Birgitte Ravndal (Nor)
|84
|Kelly Markus (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|85
|Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Bizkaia-Durango
|86
|Gilke Croket (Bel)
|87
|Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|88
|Silvia Zanardi (Ita) BePink
|89
|Nele Armee (Bel)
|90
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|91
|Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink
|92
|Thi That Nguyen (Vie) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:12:06
|93
|Christina Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate-Ladies Team
|0:12:14
|94
|Kirstie van Haaften (Ned) Health Mate-Ladies Team
|95
|Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:13:14
|DNF
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|DNF
|Isabel Martin Martin (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|DNF
|Luisa Ibarrola Albizua (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|DNF
|Aroa Gorostiza Ulloa (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|DNF
|Hanna Johansson (Swe)
|DNF
|Josefine Huitfeldt (Den)
|DNF
|Anja Longyka (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
|DNF
|Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|DNF
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) BePink
|DNF
|Rachel Jary (GBr)
|DNF
|Elise Vander Sande (Bel)
|DNF
|Laura Camila Lozano Ramirez (Col) Health Mate-Ladies Team
|DNF
|Ayse Van Laethem (Bel)
|DNF
|Luca De Langhe (Bel)
|DNF
|Carolien Haers (Bel)
|DNF
|Elyse Fraser (NZl)
|DNF
|Désirée Ehrler (Sui)
|DNF
|Femke Geeris (Ned)
|DNF
|Yasmine De Wulf (Bel)
|DNF
|Emily Meakin (GBr)
|DNF
|Sylvie Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|DNF
|Lisa Groothuesheidkamp (Ned)
|DNF
|Ellen Feytens (Bel)
|DNF
|Danique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|DNF
|Ainara Elbusto Arteaga (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|DNF
|Gaia Tortolina (Ita)
|DNF
|Marie Flataas (Nor)
|DNF
|Eveline Baele (Bel)
|DNF
|Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv
|DNF
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Bizkaia-Durango
|DNF
|Merel Hofman (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Arianna Pruisscher (Ned)
|DNF
|Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|DNF
|Loes Adegeest (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|DNF
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|DNF
|Grace Garner (GBr) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|DNF
|Pernille Larsen Feldmann (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|DNF
|Urska Bravec (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|DNF
|Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|DNF
|Monique van de Ree (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Kim De Baat (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|DNF
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Ditte Lenseclaes (Bel)
|DNF
|Michelle Geoghegan (Irl)
|DNF
|Savannah Morgan (GBr)
|DNF
|Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
|DNF
|Liena Vanderheyden (Bel)
|DNF
|Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Maja Perinović (Cro)
|DNF
|Malin Eriksen (Nor)
|DNF
|Nienke Wasmus (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Melanie Klement (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|DNF
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|DNF
|Roos Hoogeboom (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Marion Sicot (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|DNF
|Martina Stefani (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|DNF
|Laura Süßemilch (Ger) Health Mate-Ladies Team
|DNF
|Elena Leonardi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|DNF
|Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|DNF
|Antonia Gröndahl (Fin)
|DNF
|Crystal Lane-Wright (GBr)
|DNF
|Isabella Stone (GBr)
|DNF
|Alyssa Lurquin (Bel)
|DNF
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
