Keukeleire crowned king of Le Samyn
Young Belgian outfoxes the rest in sprint finish
Jens Keukeleire (Cofidis) unleashed a wily sprint to win Belgian one-day race Le Samyn on Wednesday. The young Belgian avoided the tussle behind as he shot up the left-hand side of the road to win by a bike length over Gregory Joseph (Topsport Vlaanderen) and Cédric Pineau (Equipe Roubaix Lille Metropole).
Despite its sprint finale, the 191.9-kilometre race had been marked a long break. Five riders got away and had held a lead of five minutes with 75 kilometres to go, but the gap was dropping rapidly. With 65 km to go, and a 3:35 lead, three of the riders grew anxious and launched a pre-emptive strike; Steve Chainel (BBox Bouygues Telecom), Fabrice Jeandesboz (Saur-Sojasun) and Jean Zen (Palmans-Cras) the riders to go away.
Behind them, there were multiple attacks out of the rapidly moving peloton, but none was able to establish itself. After the escape group split, the gap began to stabilise once more, but the lead trio never really had a chance to stay away to the end.
With 25 kilometres to go, the attack was over. A Saxo Bank rider used the opportunity to try and get away, but he too was caught. After a series of solo attempts to avoid a mass sprint an 11-strong group showed promise but was only able to maintain a slight lead and was once more drawn back into the fold.
Remi Cusin (Cofidis) and Guillaume Levarlet (Saur- Sojasun) were the next to go, at the 18 kilometre marker, and behind them the peloton temporarily splintered under the high tempo. After forcing a concerted chase, the two finally roped in with only five kilometres to go. Marcus Eichler (Milram) jumped and passed the two leaders moments before they were caught by the main field.
Eichler's challenge faded as Saxo Bank led a now reduced peloton under the red kite. The race charged up the slight climb to the finish line, but it was Keukeleire that snuck up the left side of the final run-in to take victory by a clear margin.
|1
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4:34:35
|2
|Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|4
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux
|5
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|8
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|9
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|11
|Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|12
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|13
|Yohann Gene (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|14
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|15
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|16
|Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|17
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|19
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|23
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|25
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
|26
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:00:07
|27
|André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:10
|28
|Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|29
|Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|30
|Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|31
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|32
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Verandas Willems
|33
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|34
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|35
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems
|36
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|37
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|38
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|39
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:17
|40
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|41
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|42
|Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:23
|43
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|44
|Tom Vanbecelaere (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|45
|Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|46
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|47
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|48
|Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|49
|Clément Lhotellerie (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|50
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|51
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|52
|Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|53
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|54
|Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|55
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|56
|James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team
|57
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|58
|David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
|59
|Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
|60
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|61
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|62
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|63
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|64
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|65
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|66
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|67
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|68
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|69
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Verandas Willems
|70
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|71
|Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|72
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|73
|Matheus Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:41
|74
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:45
|75
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|76
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|77
|Benoit Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:00:59
|78
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|79
|Geert Omloop (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|0:01:04
|80
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|81
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|82
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|83
|Ingmar De Poortere (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|84
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|85
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:01:26
|86
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|87
|Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|88
|Cedric Coutouly (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|89
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|0:01:33
|90
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
|0:01:45
|91
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:53
|92
|Rob Goris (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|0:04:30
|93
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|94
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|95
|Julien Mazet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|96
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|97
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
|98
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|99
|Thomas Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|100
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|101
|David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|102
|Robert Retschke (Ger) Continental Team Differdange
|0:05:39
|103
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|104
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:05:46
|105
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|106
|Wim Van Huffel (Bel) Team Worldofbike.gr
|107
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:11:56
|108
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
