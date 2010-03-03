Trending

Keukeleire crowned king of Le Samyn

Young Belgian outfoxes the rest in sprint finish

Image 1 of 11

The podium

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 2 of 11

Fabrice Jeandesboz (Saur-Sojasun),Steve Chainel (BBox Bouygues Telecom) and two other break riders.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 3 of 11

Jean Zen (Palmans-Cras) tries to rejoin the break.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 4 of 11

Five men formed the day's main break.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 5 of 11

Fabrice Jeandesboz (Saur-Sojasun) and Steve Chainel (BBox Bouygues Telecom)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 6 of 11

Française Des Jeux riders chase on lap three.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 7 of 11

The peloton on some cobbles

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 8 of 11

Jens Keukeleire (Cofidis) would emerge victorious at the end of the sprint.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 9 of 11

The final sprint

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 10 of 11

Race winner Jens Keukeleire (Cofidis)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 11 of 11

Jens Keukeleire (Cofidis) on the podium

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Jens Keukeleire (Cofidis) unleashed a wily sprint to win Belgian one-day race Le Samyn on Wednesday. The young Belgian avoided the tussle behind as he shot up the left-hand side of the road to win by a bike length over Gregory Joseph (Topsport Vlaanderen) and Cédric Pineau (Equipe Roubaix Lille Metropole).

Despite its sprint finale, the 191.9-kilometre race had been marked a long break. Five riders got away and had held a lead of five minutes with 75 kilometres to go, but the gap was dropping rapidly. With 65 km to go, and a 3:35 lead, three of the riders grew anxious and launched a pre-emptive strike; Steve Chainel (BBox Bouygues Telecom), Fabrice Jeandesboz (Saur-Sojasun) and Jean Zen (Palmans-Cras) the riders to go away.

Behind them, there were multiple attacks out of the rapidly moving peloton, but none was able to establish itself. After the escape group split, the gap began to stabilise once more, but the lead trio never really had a chance to stay away to the end.

With 25 kilometres to go, the attack was over. A Saxo Bank rider used the opportunity to try and get away, but he too was caught. After a series of solo attempts to avoid a mass sprint an 11-strong group showed promise but was only able to maintain a slight lead and was once more drawn back into the fold.

Remi Cusin (Cofidis) and Guillaume Levarlet (Saur- Sojasun) were the next to go, at the 18 kilometre marker, and behind them the peloton temporarily splintered under the high tempo. After forcing a concerted chase, the two finally roped in with only five kilometres to go. Marcus Eichler (Milram) jumped and passed the two leaders moments before they were caught by the main field.

Eichler's challenge faded as Saxo Bank led a now reduced peloton under the red kite. The race charged up the slight climb to the finish line, but it was Keukeleire that snuck up the left side of the final run-in to take victory by a clear margin. 

Full Results
1Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4:34:35
2Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
3Cédric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
4Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux
5Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
6Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
7Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
8Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
9Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
10Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
11Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
12Rony Martias (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
13Yohann Gene (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
14Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
15Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
16Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
17Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
18Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
19Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
20Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
21Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
22Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
23Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
24Maarten Neyens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
25Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
26Julien Simon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:00:07
27André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:00:10
28Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
29Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
30Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
31Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
32Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Verandas Willems
33Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
34Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
35Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems
36Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
37Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux
38Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
39Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:17
40Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
41Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
42Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:23
43Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) BBox Bouygues Telecom
44Tom Vanbecelaere (Bel) Palmans - Cras
45Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
46Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
47Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
48Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
49Clément Lhotellerie (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
50Damien Gaudin (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
51Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
52Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
53Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
54Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
55Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
56James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team
57Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
58David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
59Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
60Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
61Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
62Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
63Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
64Mathieu Claude (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
65Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
66Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
67Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
68Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
69Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Verandas Willems
70Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
71Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Palmans - Cras
72Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
73Matheus Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:41
74Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:45
75Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
76Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
77Benoit Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:59
78Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
79Geert Omloop (Bel) Palmans - Cras0:01:04
80Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
81Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
82Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
83Ingmar De Poortere (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
84Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
85Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:01:26
86Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
87Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) Française Des Jeux
88Cedric Coutouly (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
89Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram0:01:33
90Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram0:01:45
91Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:01:53
92Rob Goris (Bel) Palmans - Cras0:04:30
93Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
94Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
95Julien Mazet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
96Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
97Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
98Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
99Thomas Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
100Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux
101David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
102Robert Retschke (Ger) Continental Team Differdange0:05:39
103Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
104Saïd Haddou (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom0:05:46
105Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
106Wim Van Huffel (Bel) Team Worldofbike.gr
107Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:11:56
108Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur-Sojasun

