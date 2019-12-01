Verdonschot wins in the Zilvermeercross sand
Belgian beats van Anrooij and van der Heijden as rivals take a break
Elite Women: Mol - Mol
Laura Verdonschot (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) took advantage of the absence of several of her major rivals to win the Zilvermeercross in Mol, Belgium on Sunday.
Verdonschot came from behind on the sandy course after a difficult start to win alone. Shirin van Anrooij was second and Inge van der Heijden (CCC) third.
World champion Sanne Cant, Annemarie Worst, Ceylin Alvarado and Yara Kastelijn were all absent as riders took a break and began a block of training before the intense December calendar of racing. The long sections of sand around the Mol lake always characterize the Zilvermeercross races and did again during a dry but cold race this year.
After a hectic start, van Anrooij and Manon Bakker edged clear with van der Heijden. Verdonschot was further back after her initial problems but soon powered back into contention. Verdonschot and van der Heijden then swapped off on the front for much of the race.
Twenty minutes into the race, van der Heijden surged clear and opened a ten-second gap. However Verdonschot and Van Anrooij powered across to her and then Verdonschot went clear alone as the deep sand made the difference.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laura Verdonschot (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal
|0:45:05
|2
|Shirin Van Anrooij (Ned)
|0:00:18
|3
|Inge Van Der Heijden (Ned) Ccc - Liv
|0:00:41
|4
|Manon Bakker (Ned) Experza Pro Cx
|0:00:57
|5
|Loes Sels (Bel) Iko – Crelan
|0:01:25
|6
|Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned)
|0:01:44
|7
|Kim Van De Steene (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|0:01:58
|8
|Aniek Van Alphen (Ned)
|0:02:09
|9
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Iko – Crelan
|0:02:23
|10
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)
|0:03:26
|11
|Veerle Goossens (Ned)
|0:03:56
|12
|Suzanne Verhoeven (Bel)
|0:04:02
|13
|Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned)
|0:04:10
|14
|Jinse Peeters (Bel)
|0:04:15
|15
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions
|0:04:33
|16
|Anaïs Morichon (Fra)
|0:04:56
|17
|Susanne Meistrok (Ned)
|0:05:56
|18
|Olivia Onesti (Fra)
|0:06:05
|19
|Stefanie Paul (Ger)
|0:06:24
|20
|Esther Van Der Burg (Ned)
|0:06:38
|21
|Barbara Borowiecka (Pol)
|0:07:06
|22
|Shana Maes (Bel)
|0:07:43
|23
|Elodie Kuijper (Ned)
|24
|Sophie Thackray (GBr)
|25
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned)
|26
|Corey Coogan Cisek (USA)
|27
|Tessa Zwaenepoel (Bel)
|28
|Julie Brouwers (Bel)
|29
|Mirthe Van Den Brande (Bel)
|30
|Tinne Vermeiren (Bel)
|31
|Kiona Dhont (Bel)
|32
|Kätlin Kukk (Est)
|33
|Sterre Vervloet (Bel)
|34
|Liene Meeusen (Bel)
|35
|Diana Steffenhagen (Ger)
|36
|Tine Rombouts (Bel)
|37
|Yenthe Van Lommel (Bel)
|38
|Caren Commissaris (Bel)
|39
|Axelle Heymes (Fra)
|40
|Pepe Phillips (GBr)
|DNF
|Rosalie Janssens (Bel)
|DNF
|Jana Dobbelaere (Bel)
|DNS
|Lise Van Wunsel (Bel)
