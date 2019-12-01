Trending

Verdonschot wins in the Zilvermeercross sand

Belgian beats van Anrooij and van der Heijden as rivals take a break

Laura Verdonschot
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Laura Verdonschot (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) took advantage of the absence of several of her major rivals to win the Zilvermeercross in Mol, Belgium on Sunday.

 Verdonschot came from behind on the sandy course after a difficult start to win alone. Shirin van Anrooij was second and Inge van der Heijden (CCC) third.

 World champion Sanne Cant, Annemarie Worst, Ceylin Alvarado and Yara Kastelijn were all absent as riders took a break and began a block of training before the intense December calendar of racing.  The long sections of sand around the Mol lake always characterize the Zilvermeercross races and did again during a dry but cold race this year.

After a hectic start, van Anrooij and Manon Bakker edged clear with van der Heijden. Verdonschot was further back after her initial problems but soon powered back into contention. Verdonschot and van der Heijden then swapped off on the front for much of the race.

 Twenty minutes into the race, van der Heijden surged clear and opened a ten-second gap. However Verdonschot and Van Anrooij powered across to her and then Verdonschot went clear alone as the deep sand made the difference.  

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laura Verdonschot (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal 0:45:05
2Shirin Van Anrooij (Ned) 0:00:18
3Inge Van Der Heijden (Ned) Ccc - Liv 0:00:41
4Manon Bakker (Ned) Experza Pro Cx 0:00:57
5Loes Sels (Bel) Iko – Crelan 0:01:25
6Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned) 0:01:44
7Kim Van De Steene (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex 0:01:58
8Aniek Van Alphen (Ned) 0:02:09
9Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Iko – Crelan 0:02:23
10Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) 0:03:26
11Veerle Goossens (Ned) 0:03:56
12Suzanne Verhoeven (Bel) 0:04:02
13Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) 0:04:10
14Jinse Peeters (Bel) 0:04:15
15Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions 0:04:33
16Anaïs Morichon (Fra) 0:04:56
17Susanne Meistrok (Ned) 0:05:56
18Olivia Onesti (Fra) 0:06:05
19Stefanie Paul (Ger) 0:06:24
20Esther Van Der Burg (Ned) 0:06:38
21Barbara Borowiecka (Pol) 0:07:06
22Shana Maes (Bel) 0:07:43
23Elodie Kuijper (Ned)
24Sophie Thackray (GBr)
25Monique Van De Ree (Ned)
26Corey Coogan Cisek (USA)
27Tessa Zwaenepoel (Bel)
28Julie Brouwers (Bel)
29Mirthe Van Den Brande (Bel)
30Tinne Vermeiren (Bel)
31Kiona Dhont (Bel)
32Kätlin Kukk (Est)
33Sterre Vervloet (Bel)
34Liene Meeusen (Bel)
35Diana Steffenhagen (Ger)
36Tine Rombouts (Bel)
37Yenthe Van Lommel (Bel)
38Caren Commissaris (Bel)
39Axelle Heymes (Fra)
40Pepe Phillips (GBr)
DNFRosalie Janssens (Bel)
DNFJana Dobbelaere (Bel)
DNSLise Van Wunsel (Bel)

Latest on Cyclingnews