Van der Poel leads Corendon-Circus domination to win Zilvermeercross

David van der Poel and Meeusen complete podium

Cyclocross world champion Mathieu van der Poel in the sand
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) took his ninth cyclo-cross race of the season, dominating in the sand of the Zilvermeercross in Belgium with Corendon-Circus teammates as many of his rivals took a break from racing to focus on preparing for the intense December campaign and almost daily racing during the holiday period.  

Van der Poel won with a late surge, finishing ahead of his brother David and teammate Tom Meeusen and then celebrating together as Corendon-Circus filled the podium. In the absence of Eli Iserbyt, Tim Melier and Belgian national champion Toon Aerts, Thijs Aerts (Telenet Baloise Lions) was the best of the rest in fourth place.

Van der Poel started in the middle of the road and soon hit the front with brother and teammate David to ensure the best line in the sand and technical sections of the course. The best riders stayed together for the opening two laps but when David upped the pace and Mathieu helped him, only three riders were able to stay with them: Corendon-Circus teammate Tom Meeusen, Wietse Bosmans and Jim Aernouts (Telenet Baloise Lions).

Soon after, van der Poel put on a first show of strength and bike skills to test his rivals, powering away in the sand around the Mol lake. He got a gap but then eased, allowing the chasers to get back on his wheel. Last on the group was Spain's Felipe Orts Lloret, who impressed on Saturday in Kortrijk.

After four of the nine laps, David and Mathieu van der Poel surged away from their fatigued rivals. The world champion was clearly stronger and opened a gap in the sand sections but David managed to get back on his wheel to take advantage of his slipstream as they blasted through the trees. 

Mathieu seemed keen to help his brother win but David was clearly on limit and so the leading riders came back together with a lap to go. Even a tumble for Mathieu in the sand couldn't slow him.

Thijs Aerts (Telenet Baloise Lions) and Meeusen were the only ones left upfront and so the Corendon-Circus game plan changed again. Mathieu van der Poel powered away to win alone, David van der Poel got away to take second and then Meeusen made sure he got third to allow Corendon-Circus to fill the podium.

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Corendon - Circus 0:56:07
2Tom Meeusen (Bel) Corendon - Circus 0:00:05
3David Van Der Poel (Ned) Corendon - Circus 0:00:14
4Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions 0:00:20
5Wietse Bosmans (Bel) 0:00:35
6Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions 0:00:41
7Yannick Peeters (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal 0:01:10
8Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions 0:01:13
9Felipe Orts Lloret (Spa) Cyclo - Cross Team Teika - Gsport - Bh 0:01:34
10Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal 0:02:07
11Victor Vandebosch (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal 0:02:23
12Mathijs Wuyts (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
13Ingmar Uytdewilligen (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex 0:02:30
14Seppe Rombouts (Bel) 0:02:37
15Arne Vrachten (Bel) 0:02:45
16Jarno Liessens (Bel) 0:02:54
17Julian Siemons (Bel) 0:03:44
18David Menut (Fra) 0:04:20
19Koen Van Dijke (Ned) 0:04:27
20Arno Van Den Broeck (Bel) 0:04:40
21Senne De Meyer (Bel) 0:04:43
22Ryan Cortjens (Bel) Corendon - Circus 0:04:46
23Thymen Arensman (Ned) 0:04:50
24Nick Peers (Bel)
25Lennert Meulemans (Bel)
26Paul Lindenau (Ger)
27Yelle Leaerts (Bel)
28Max Lindenau (Ger)
29Siebe Tormans (Bel)
30Loic Hennaux (Bel)
31Maarten Van Staeyen (Bel)
32Jurgen Seelen (Ned)
33Tom Mainguenaud (Fra)
34Darnell Moore (Irl)
35Jake Womersley (GBr)
36Alexandre Le Roux (Fra)
37Sean Nolan (Irl)
38Alexander Forrester (GBr)
39Tetsuki Kaji (Jpn)
40Thomas Edhofer (Ger)
41Timothy O'Regan (Irl)
42Gauthier Heymes (Fra)
DNFSander Lemmens (Bel)
DNFJens Gys (Bel)
DNFFelix Paul (Ger)
DNFVincent Baestaens (Bel) Group Hens - Maes Containers
DNFRichard Maes (Irl)

