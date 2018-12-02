Trending

Van Kessel wins Zilvermeercross

Aernouts and Aerts make it a Telenet Fidea Lions clean sweep

Corne van Kessel (Telenet Fidea Lions)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Corné van Kessel (Telenet Fidea Lions) won the Lampiris Zilvermeercross in Mol, Belgium, attacking from an elite lead group with four laps left to run. Van Kessel’s teammates Jim Aernouts and Thijs Aerts completed a Telenet podium sweep with attacks on the penultimate lap.

The race got off to a quick start, with Diether Sweeck (Pauwels Sauzen-Vastgoedservice) among those at the front of the peloton, which was strung-out under the pressure. It didn’t take long for a group to separate themselves from the main pack.

Nine men made up the lead group, but Van Kessel wasn’t satisfied with the pace, heading off alone and quickly building a 10-second gap. David van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) was among those in the chase group, along with two other Telenet Fidea Lions riders in the shape of Aernouts and Aerts.

On the sand section, Aernouts made it up to Van Kessel, while shortly after Tom Meeusen (Corendon-Circus) came from behind to make it a lead trio. Van der Poel was the next to join up, making it two from each team in the lead at the midway point of the race.

Despite saying he didn’t feel good at the start, Meeusen was keen to attack, dropping teammate Van der Poel from the lead group at one point. Van Kessel had more in the tank though, putting in a flying attack to leave the rest behind and build a gap of 14 seconds with three laps to run.

While Van Kessel was on the way to a solo victory, further back the attacking continued. Aernouts broke away from the chasers in a solo bid for second, and later Aerts went on the attack too, making it a Telenet Fidea Lions podium sweep barring disaster on the final lap.

That disaster never came though, much to relief of team manager Sven Nys, and Van Kessel soloed across the line ahead of his two teammates. The Corendon-Circus duo of Van der Poel and Meeusen were the best non-Telenet finishers in fourth and fifth.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions1:01:24
2Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:00:24
3Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:00:43
4David Van Der Poel (Ned) Corendon - Circus0:01:11
5Tom Meeusen (Bel) Corendon - Circus
6Sieben Wouters (Ned) Creafin Tüv Sud
7Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Marlux - Bingoal0:01:18
8Yannick Peeters (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice0:02:15
9Victor Vandebosch (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice0:02:17
10Jarno Liessens (Bel) Creafin Tüv Sud
11Gert Smets (Bel) Steylaerts - 7770:02:27
12Thomas Joseph (Bel) Marlux - Bingoal
13Thomas Mein (GBr) Tarteletto - Isorex0:02:52
14Seppe Rombouts (Bel) Creafin Tüv Sud0:03:07
15Mathijs Wuyts (Bel)0:03:23
16Julian Siemons (Bel)0:03:30
17Ingmar Uytdewilligen (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex0:03:47
18Tomas Kopecky (Cze) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice0:03:49
19Maxim Dewulf (Bel)0:04:07
20Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex0:04:10
21Dario Tielen (Bel)0:04:22
22Thibaut De Smet (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
23Nick Peers (Bel)0:04:39
24Arne Vrachten (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex0:05:00
25Sander De Vet (Bel)0:05:12
26Robin Alderweireld (Bel)0:05:41
27Senne De Meyer (Bel)0:05:45
28Yelle Leaerts (Bel)-2 laps
29Florian Trigo (Fra)-2 laps
30Arno Van Den Broeck (Bel)-2 laps
31Cameron Mason (GBr)-3 laps
32Jens Clynhens (Bel)-3 laps
33Vince Van Den Eynde (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex-3 laps
34Maarten Van Staeyen (Bel)-3 laps
35Edwin De Wit (Bel)-3 laps
36Gerben Kuypers (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex-3 laps
37David Eriksson (Swe)-3 laps
38Niels Koyen (Bel)-4 laps
39Leonardo Cover (Ita)-5 laps
40Pieter Meelberghs (Bel)-5 laps
41Wouter Goosen (Bel)-5 laps
42Jurgen Van Den Aarssen (Ned)-5 laps
43Grégory Careme (Bel)-5 laps
44Stefano Museeuw (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex-5 laps
45Márcio Barbosa (Por)-5 laps
46Darnell Moore (Irl)-5 laps
47Alexander Forrester (GBr)-6 laps
48Finlay Robertson (GBr)-6 laps
49Joe Williams (GBr)-6 laps
50Kwinten Stuer (Bel)-6 laps
51Marco Ehlert (Ned)-6 laps
52Mauro Caneva (Ita)-6 laps
53Jesse Rients (USA)-6 laps
54Cedric Mertens (Bel)-6 laps
55Tetsuki Kaji (Jpn)-7 laps
56Marvin Runhaar (Ned)-7 laps
57Felix Stephan (Ger)-7 laps
58Baptiste Trigo (Fra)-8 laps
59Gauthier Heymes (Fra)-8 laps
DNFDiether Sweeck (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
DNFGianni Siebens (Bel)
DNFAndres Verdonck (Bel)
DNFJens Dekker (Ned) Corendon - Circus

