Image 1 of 22 Swanson gives post race interview with race director Jay Richards on how it went down (Image credit: www.skinnyski.com) Image 2 of 22 Pat Lemieux (Texas Roadhouse) leads early on (Image credit: www.skinnyski.com) Image 3 of 22 Eric Oftedahl (Maplelag/Paramount) leading a chase group through the woods (Image credit: www.skinnyski.com) Image 4 of 22 Climbing the steep hill in the back bowl (Image credit: www.skinnyski.com) Image 5 of 22 Doug Swanson (Grandstay) taking a turn at the front (Image credit: www.skinnyski.com) Image 6 of 22 Adam Bergman (Texas Roadhouse) taking a dig (Image credit: www.skinnyski.com) Image 7 of 22 Brendan Moore (Trek Co-op) fighting hard to keep front group in check (Image credit: www.skinnyski.com) Image 8 of 22 Jason Sager (Team Jamis) leading the front group up the steep hill in the back bowl (Image credit: www.skinnyski.com) Image 9 of 22 Junior rider Jake Richards (Maplelag/Paramount) holding his own with the pros and top experts (Image credit: www.skinnyski.com) Image 10 of 22 Doug Swanson heads towards the finish line and state short track title (Image credit: www.skinnyski.com) Image 11 of 22 Heading into the deep forest (Image credit: www.skinnyski.com) Image 12 of 22 Elbow to elbow action (Image credit: www.skinnyski.com) Image 13 of 22 Elite women set to start the short track with Comp men (Image credit: www.skinnyski.com) Image 14 of 22 Jenna Rinehart (Specialized) and Sara Kylander-Johnson lead out the Elite Women/Comp Men short track (Image credit: www.skinnyski.com) Image 15 of 22 Corey Coogan-Cisek (Maplelag Resort/Paramount) working hard to hang on (Image credit: www.skinnyski.com) Image 16 of 22 Jennifer Fisher (Rochester Velo) concentrating hard in the short track (Image credit: www.skinnyski.com) Image 17 of 22 Kylander-Johnson keeping Rinehart in check as Rinehart makes a move to the front (Image credit: www.skinnyski.com) Image 18 of 22 Rebecca Sauber (LCR/Ergon) riding smooth and steady (Image credit: www.skinnyski.com) Image 19 of 22 Kylander-Johnson eyes the finish line en route to the state short track title (Image credit: www.skinnyski.com) Image 20 of 22 Concentrating hard before entering the hurricane of pain. (Image credit: www.skinnyski.com) Image 21 of 22 Start of elite men's short track (Image credit: www.skinnyski.com) Image 22 of 22 Post race chit chat (Image credit: www.skinnyski.com)

After feasting on a meal of fresh homemade bread and chicken noodle soup, racers headed to the popular spectating short track event for late afternoon competition. Temperatures had climbed in to the middle 60s (degrees Fahrenheit) with a light breeze and a beautiful fall sun with deep blue skies making for perfect racing and spectating conditions. With established road pros Adam Bergman and Pat Lemieux (Texas Roadhouse) signing in at registration, the mountain bikers knew to expect a fast and furious race.

The short track was designated by USA Cycling as the official state championship for short track.

Exciting racing was delivered in all the classes. Gaps opened up quickly in the elite class as Bergman, Lemieux, Doug Swanson (Grandstay), Jason Sager (Jamis) and Brendan Moore broke free from the chase groups to establish themselves as the main group on the day.

Each rider exchanged attacks at the front except for Moore, as he was content, and doing everything he could, to just keep the Swanson, Bergman, Sager and Lemieux group in check. Having won previous short tracks at Maplelag, spectators were putting their money on the savvy Swanson who holds state titles in cyclo-cross, road and numerous top 10 short track placings back in the day on the NORBA National circuit. Swanson delivered as he made his move the start of the final lap, attacking the group and moving to the front, holding off the group companions to take his fourth short track title at Maplelag and Minnesota State Champion title.

The elite women lined up with the Comp (Cat 2) men. Jenna Rinehart (Specialized) and Sara Kylander-Johnson (Trek Co-op) were animators at the front among the men as a large group stayed together from the field making for one of the most exciting races on the day.

Kylander-Johnson's last move with two laps to go setting pace at the front was hard and fast enough to hold off all the men as well as Rinehart as SKJ went home with the state title. Rounding out the top five were Rebecca Sauber (LCR Ergon), Anna Schappert (Bikes Beyond-Winnipeg) and Jennifer Fisher (Rochester Velo)

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Doug Swanson 0:21:34 2 Jason Sager 0:00:03 3 Adam Bergman 0:00:08 4 Brendan Moore 0:00:12 5 Pat Lemiux 0:00:32 6 Scott Kylander-Johnso 0:00:50 7 Cam Kirkpatrick 0:00:53 8 Sam Oftedahl 0:00:56 9 Matt Muyres 0:01:16 10 Ben Moore 0:01:19 11 Jay Henderson 0:01:26 12 Jake Richards 0:01:34 13 Eric Oftedahl 0:01:38 14 Chris Fisher 15 Heath Weisbrod 16 Thomas Thornquest 17 Larry Sauber 18 Jan Rybar 19 Clayton McLagan 20 Devin Curran 21 Jason Scherman 22 Eddie Karow 23 Kevin Flanders

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sara Kylander-Johnson 0:15:43 2 Jenna Rinehart 0:00:05 3 Rebecca Sauber 0:01:00 4 Anna Schappert 0:01:43 6 Jennifer Fisher 0:02:11 5 Corey Coogan Cisek 7 Julie Vardaman

Competition Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Piotr Bednarski 0:15:45 2 Rick Ochs 0:00:00 3 Joe Lewis 0:00:01 4 Nathan Kremer 0:00:03 5 Lonie Sauber 0:00:04 6 Rick Erickson 0:00:19 7 Matthew Horner 0:00:22 8 Steve Wenzel 0:00:49 9 Matthew Wenzel 0:00:57 10 John Oman 0:01:09 11 Matt Riley 0:01:19 12 Greg Ames 0:01:27 13 Jason Vinar 0:01:30 14 Paul Krawczyk 0:01:37 15 Ben Broten 0:02:09

Sport men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chad Weisgram 0:14:58 2 Matthew Johnson 0:00:07 3 Wade Bergner 0:00:13 4 Shea Franken 0:00:17 5 Jacque Poquette 0:00:18 6 Rob Lutterman 0:00:45 7 Lucas Hieb 0:00:46 8 Todd Trembley 0:00:49 9 Garry Bistyar 0:00:51 10 Jim Newton 0:00:54 11 Reece Oleson 0:01:02 12 Duncan Weisbrod 0:01:23 13 Randy Smothers 0:01:31 14 Philip Roadley 0:01:39 15 Brent Miller 0:01:54 16 Tony Schmitz 0:03:01 17 Chris Donato 0:03:01 18 James Goblirsch 0:03:01 19 Mike Franken

Sport women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bianca Bergman 0:14:33 2 Rachael Jensen 0:00:29 3 Julie Gujer 0:00:31 4 Janna M Krawczyk 0:00:33 5 Kristy Henderson 0:00:34 6 Andrea Horner 0:00:56 7 Kris Brazil 0:00:58 8 Jordan Horner 0:01:02 9 Beckie Alexander 0:01:13

Boys # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geza Bistyak 0:03:40 2 Kieran Penner 0:00:01 3 Calvin Sandberg 0:00:06 4 Caden Sigerud 0:00:08 5 Liam Franken 0:00:16 6 Spencer Weisgram 0:00:27 7 Reagan Garden 0:00:30 8 Jack Zonneveld 0:00:32 9 Cobie Vagts 0:00:35 10 Jens Richards 0:00:38 11 Henry Hall 0:00:44 12 Alex Bistyak 0:00:52 13 Leo Bergner 0:01:01 14 Rowan Penner 0:01:14 15 Logan Roadley 0:01:17 16 Jack Johnson 0:01:18 17 Wyatt Horner 0:01:22 18 Grant Horsager 0:01:26 19 Stas Bednarski 0:01:27 20 Jack Richards 0:01:40 21 Garrett Horshager 0:01:41 22 Nico Alexander 0:01:43 23 Kasia Bednarski 0:01:43 24 Cole Johnson 0:01:52 25 Per Alexander 0:01:57 26 Tyler Weisgram 0:02:44 27 Ripley Garden 0:02:50

Girls # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chloe Penner 0:04:19 2 Sudie Hall 0:02:12

Citizen men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Zach Newton 0:11:50 2 Ethan Brekke 0:00:55 3 Frank Stanton 0:01:05 4 Brian Penner 0:01:22 5 Alec Driscoll 0:01:25 6 Sam Goblirsch 0:01:46 7 Zachary Smith 0:02:28 8 Jesse Busse 0:03:38 9 Max Smothers 0:03:38