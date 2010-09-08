Swanson takes short track men's victory
Kylander-Johnson continues winning streak in women's short track
After feasting on a meal of fresh homemade bread and chicken noodle soup, racers headed to the popular spectating short track event for late afternoon competition. Temperatures had climbed in to the middle 60s (degrees Fahrenheit) with a light breeze and a beautiful fall sun with deep blue skies making for perfect racing and spectating conditions. With established road pros Adam Bergman and Pat Lemieux (Texas Roadhouse) signing in at registration, the mountain bikers knew to expect a fast and furious race.
The short track was designated by USA Cycling as the official state championship for short track.
Exciting racing was delivered in all the classes. Gaps opened up quickly in the elite class as Bergman, Lemieux, Doug Swanson (Grandstay), Jason Sager (Jamis) and Brendan Moore broke free from the chase groups to establish themselves as the main group on the day.
Each rider exchanged attacks at the front except for Moore, as he was content, and doing everything he could, to just keep the Swanson, Bergman, Sager and Lemieux group in check. Having won previous short tracks at Maplelag, spectators were putting their money on the savvy Swanson who holds state titles in cyclo-cross, road and numerous top 10 short track placings back in the day on the NORBA National circuit. Swanson delivered as he made his move the start of the final lap, attacking the group and moving to the front, holding off the group companions to take his fourth short track title at Maplelag and Minnesota State Champion title.
The elite women lined up with the Comp (Cat 2) men. Jenna Rinehart (Specialized) and Sara Kylander-Johnson (Trek Co-op) were animators at the front among the men as a large group stayed together from the field making for one of the most exciting races on the day.
Kylander-Johnson's last move with two laps to go setting pace at the front was hard and fast enough to hold off all the men as well as Rinehart as SKJ went home with the state title. Rounding out the top five were Rebecca Sauber (LCR Ergon), Anna Schappert (Bikes Beyond-Winnipeg) and Jennifer Fisher (Rochester Velo)
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Doug Swanson
|0:21:34
|2
|Jason Sager
|0:00:03
|3
|Adam Bergman
|0:00:08
|4
|Brendan Moore
|0:00:12
|5
|Pat Lemiux
|0:00:32
|6
|Scott Kylander-Johnso
|0:00:50
|7
|Cam Kirkpatrick
|0:00:53
|8
|Sam Oftedahl
|0:00:56
|9
|Matt Muyres
|0:01:16
|10
|Ben Moore
|0:01:19
|11
|Jay Henderson
|0:01:26
|12
|Jake Richards
|0:01:34
|13
|Eric Oftedahl
|0:01:38
|14
|Chris Fisher
|15
|Heath Weisbrod
|16
|Thomas Thornquest
|17
|Larry Sauber
|18
|Jan Rybar
|19
|Clayton McLagan
|20
|Devin Curran
|21
|Jason Scherman
|22
|Eddie Karow
|23
|Kevin Flanders
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sara Kylander-Johnson
|0:15:43
|2
|Jenna Rinehart
|0:00:05
|3
|Rebecca Sauber
|0:01:00
|4
|Anna Schappert
|0:01:43
|6
|Jennifer Fisher
|0:02:11
|5
|Corey Coogan Cisek
|7
|Julie Vardaman
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Piotr Bednarski
|0:15:45
|2
|Rick Ochs
|0:00:00
|3
|Joe Lewis
|0:00:01
|4
|Nathan Kremer
|0:00:03
|5
|Lonie Sauber
|0:00:04
|6
|Rick Erickson
|0:00:19
|7
|Matthew Horner
|0:00:22
|8
|Steve Wenzel
|0:00:49
|9
|Matthew Wenzel
|0:00:57
|10
|John Oman
|0:01:09
|11
|Matt Riley
|0:01:19
|12
|Greg Ames
|0:01:27
|13
|Jason Vinar
|0:01:30
|14
|Paul Krawczyk
|0:01:37
|15
|Ben Broten
|0:02:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chad Weisgram
|0:14:58
|2
|Matthew Johnson
|0:00:07
|3
|Wade Bergner
|0:00:13
|4
|Shea Franken
|0:00:17
|5
|Jacque Poquette
|0:00:18
|6
|Rob Lutterman
|0:00:45
|7
|Lucas Hieb
|0:00:46
|8
|Todd Trembley
|0:00:49
|9
|Garry Bistyar
|0:00:51
|10
|Jim Newton
|0:00:54
|11
|Reece Oleson
|0:01:02
|12
|Duncan Weisbrod
|0:01:23
|13
|Randy Smothers
|0:01:31
|14
|Philip Roadley
|0:01:39
|15
|Brent Miller
|0:01:54
|16
|Tony Schmitz
|0:03:01
|17
|Chris Donato
|0:03:01
|18
|James Goblirsch
|0:03:01
|19
|Mike Franken
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bianca Bergman
|0:14:33
|2
|Rachael Jensen
|0:00:29
|3
|Julie Gujer
|0:00:31
|4
|Janna M Krawczyk
|0:00:33
|5
|Kristy Henderson
|0:00:34
|6
|Andrea Horner
|0:00:56
|7
|Kris Brazil
|0:00:58
|8
|Jordan Horner
|0:01:02
|9
|Beckie Alexander
|0:01:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geza Bistyak
|0:03:40
|2
|Kieran Penner
|0:00:01
|3
|Calvin Sandberg
|0:00:06
|4
|Caden Sigerud
|0:00:08
|5
|Liam Franken
|0:00:16
|6
|Spencer Weisgram
|0:00:27
|7
|Reagan Garden
|0:00:30
|8
|Jack Zonneveld
|0:00:32
|9
|Cobie Vagts
|0:00:35
|10
|Jens Richards
|0:00:38
|11
|Henry Hall
|0:00:44
|12
|Alex Bistyak
|0:00:52
|13
|Leo Bergner
|0:01:01
|14
|Rowan Penner
|0:01:14
|15
|Logan Roadley
|0:01:17
|16
|Jack Johnson
|0:01:18
|17
|Wyatt Horner
|0:01:22
|18
|Grant Horsager
|0:01:26
|19
|Stas Bednarski
|0:01:27
|20
|Jack Richards
|0:01:40
|21
|Garrett Horshager
|0:01:41
|22
|Nico Alexander
|0:01:43
|23
|Kasia Bednarski
|0:01:43
|24
|Cole Johnson
|0:01:52
|25
|Per Alexander
|0:01:57
|26
|Tyler Weisgram
|0:02:44
|27
|Ripley Garden
|0:02:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Penner
|0:04:19
|2
|Sudie Hall
|0:02:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zach Newton
|0:11:50
|2
|Ethan Brekke
|0:00:55
|3
|Frank Stanton
|0:01:05
|4
|Brian Penner
|0:01:22
|5
|Alec Driscoll
|0:01:25
|6
|Sam Goblirsch
|0:01:46
|7
|Zachary Smith
|0:02:28
|8
|Jesse Busse
|0:03:38
|9
|Max Smothers
|0:03:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amy Ochs
|0:15:27
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Opportunity knocks for Pierre Latour at 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman leads the line in Bardet's absence, but explains why he still prefers one-day racing
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy