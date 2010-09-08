Trending

Swanson gives post race interview with race director Jay Richards on how it went down

(Image credit: www.skinnyski.com)
Pat Lemieux (Texas Roadhouse) leads early on

(Image credit: www.skinnyski.com)
Eric Oftedahl (Maplelag/Paramount) leading a chase group through the woods

(Image credit: www.skinnyski.com)
Climbing the steep hill in the back bowl

(Image credit: www.skinnyski.com)
Doug Swanson (Grandstay) taking a turn at the front

(Image credit: www.skinnyski.com)
Adam Bergman (Texas Roadhouse) taking a dig

(Image credit: www.skinnyski.com)
Brendan Moore (Trek Co-op) fighting hard to keep front group in check

(Image credit: www.skinnyski.com)
Jason Sager (Team Jamis) leading the front group up the steep hill in the back bowl

(Image credit: www.skinnyski.com)
Junior rider Jake Richards (Maplelag/Paramount) holding his own with the pros and top experts

(Image credit: www.skinnyski.com)
Doug Swanson heads towards the finish line and state short track title

(Image credit: www.skinnyski.com)
Heading into the deep forest

(Image credit: www.skinnyski.com)
Elbow to elbow action

(Image credit: www.skinnyski.com)
Elite women set to start the short track with Comp men

(Image credit: www.skinnyski.com)
Jenna Rinehart (Specialized) and Sara Kylander-Johnson lead out the Elite Women/Comp Men short track

(Image credit: www.skinnyski.com)
Corey Coogan-Cisek (Maplelag Resort/Paramount) working hard to hang on

(Image credit: www.skinnyski.com)
Jennifer Fisher (Rochester Velo) concentrating hard in the short track

(Image credit: www.skinnyski.com)
Kylander-Johnson keeping Rinehart in check as Rinehart makes a move to the front

(Image credit: www.skinnyski.com)
Rebecca Sauber (LCR/Ergon) riding smooth and steady

(Image credit: www.skinnyski.com)
Kylander-Johnson eyes the finish line en route to the state short track title

(Image credit: www.skinnyski.com)
Concentrating hard before entering the hurricane of pain.

(Image credit: www.skinnyski.com)
Start of elite men's short track

(Image credit: www.skinnyski.com)
Post race chit chat

(Image credit: www.skinnyski.com)

After feasting on a meal of fresh homemade bread and chicken noodle soup, racers headed to the popular spectating short track event for late afternoon competition. Temperatures had climbed in to the middle 60s (degrees Fahrenheit) with a light breeze and a beautiful fall sun with deep blue skies making for perfect racing and spectating conditions. With established road pros Adam Bergman and Pat Lemieux (Texas Roadhouse) signing in at registration, the mountain bikers knew to expect a fast and furious race.

The short track was designated by USA Cycling as the official state championship for short track.

Exciting racing was delivered in all the classes. Gaps opened up quickly in the elite class as Bergman, Lemieux, Doug Swanson (Grandstay), Jason Sager (Jamis) and Brendan Moore broke free from the chase groups to establish themselves as the main group on the day.

Each rider exchanged attacks at the front except for Moore, as he was content, and doing everything he could, to just keep the Swanson, Bergman, Sager and Lemieux group in check. Having won previous short tracks at Maplelag, spectators were putting their money on the savvy Swanson who holds state titles in cyclo-cross, road and numerous top 10 short track placings back in the day on the NORBA National circuit. Swanson delivered as he made his move the start of the final lap, attacking the group and moving to the front, holding off the group companions to take his fourth short track title at Maplelag and Minnesota State Champion title.

The elite women lined up with the Comp (Cat 2) men. Jenna Rinehart (Specialized) and Sara Kylander-Johnson (Trek Co-op) were animators at the front among the men as a large group stayed together from the field making for one of the most exciting races on the day.

Kylander-Johnson's last move with two laps to go setting pace at the front was hard and fast enough to hold off all the men as well as Rinehart as SKJ went home with the state title. Rounding out the top five were Rebecca Sauber (LCR Ergon), Anna Schappert (Bikes Beyond-Winnipeg) and Jennifer Fisher (Rochester Velo)

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Doug Swanson0:21:34
2Jason Sager0:00:03
3Adam Bergman0:00:08
4Brendan Moore0:00:12
5Pat Lemiux0:00:32
6Scott Kylander-Johnso0:00:50
7Cam Kirkpatrick0:00:53
8Sam Oftedahl0:00:56
9Matt Muyres0:01:16
10Ben Moore0:01:19
11Jay Henderson0:01:26
12Jake Richards0:01:34
13Eric Oftedahl0:01:38
14Chris Fisher
15Heath Weisbrod
16Thomas Thornquest
17Larry Sauber
18Jan Rybar
19Clayton McLagan
20Devin Curran
21Jason Scherman
22Eddie Karow
23Kevin Flanders

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sara Kylander-Johnson0:15:43
2Jenna Rinehart0:00:05
3Rebecca Sauber0:01:00
4Anna Schappert0:01:43
6Jennifer Fisher0:02:11
5Corey Coogan Cisek
7Julie Vardaman

Competition Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Piotr Bednarski0:15:45
2Rick Ochs0:00:00
3Joe Lewis0:00:01
4Nathan Kremer0:00:03
5Lonie Sauber0:00:04
6Rick Erickson0:00:19
7Matthew Horner0:00:22
8Steve Wenzel0:00:49
9Matthew Wenzel0:00:57
10John Oman0:01:09
11Matt Riley0:01:19
12Greg Ames0:01:27
13Jason Vinar0:01:30
14Paul Krawczyk0:01:37
15Ben Broten0:02:09

Sport men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chad Weisgram0:14:58
2Matthew Johnson0:00:07
3Wade Bergner0:00:13
4Shea Franken0:00:17
5Jacque Poquette0:00:18
6Rob Lutterman0:00:45
7Lucas Hieb0:00:46
8Todd Trembley0:00:49
9Garry Bistyar0:00:51
10Jim Newton0:00:54
11Reece Oleson0:01:02
12Duncan Weisbrod0:01:23
13Randy Smothers0:01:31
14Philip Roadley0:01:39
15Brent Miller0:01:54
16Tony Schmitz0:03:01
17Chris Donato0:03:01
18James Goblirsch0:03:01
19Mike Franken

Sport women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bianca Bergman0:14:33
2Rachael Jensen0:00:29
3Julie Gujer0:00:31
4Janna M Krawczyk0:00:33
5Kristy Henderson0:00:34
6Andrea Horner0:00:56
7Kris Brazil0:00:58
8Jordan Horner0:01:02
9Beckie Alexander0:01:13

Boys
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geza Bistyak0:03:40
2Kieran Penner0:00:01
3Calvin Sandberg0:00:06
4Caden Sigerud0:00:08
5Liam Franken0:00:16
6Spencer Weisgram0:00:27
7Reagan Garden0:00:30
8Jack Zonneveld0:00:32
9Cobie Vagts0:00:35
10Jens Richards0:00:38
11Henry Hall0:00:44
12Alex Bistyak0:00:52
13Leo Bergner0:01:01
14Rowan Penner0:01:14
15Logan Roadley0:01:17
16Jack Johnson0:01:18
17Wyatt Horner0:01:22
18Grant Horsager0:01:26
19Stas Bednarski0:01:27
20Jack Richards0:01:40
21Garrett Horshager0:01:41
22Nico Alexander0:01:43
23Kasia Bednarski0:01:43
24Cole Johnson0:01:52
25Per Alexander0:01:57
26Tyler Weisgram0:02:44
27Ripley Garden0:02:50

Girls
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Penner0:04:19
2Sudie Hall0:02:12

Citizen men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zach Newton0:11:50
2Ethan Brekke0:00:55
3Frank Stanton0:01:05
4Brian Penner0:01:22
5Alec Driscoll0:01:25
6Sam Goblirsch0:01:46
7Zachary Smith0:02:28
8Jesse Busse0:03:38
9Max Smothers0:03:38

Citizen women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amy Ochs0:15:27

 

