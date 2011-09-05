Trending

Elite men
1Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)1:13:36
2Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)0:00:01
3Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)0:00:12
4Frank Travieso (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
5David Guttenplan (Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare)
6Demis Aleman (Jamis-Sutter Home)
7Emile Abraham (AeroCat Cycling Team)0:00:13
8Serghei Tvetcov (AeroCat Cycling Team)
9William Munoz (Deportivo CICO Rionegro)
10Patrick Weddell (Cleveland Clinic Sport)
11Daniel Holt (Team Type 1 Development)0:00:14
12Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
13Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
14Brendan Cornett (Locos Grill & Pub)
15Alexey Shmidt (Team Type 1-Sanofi)
16Gavriel Epstein (Chipotle Development Team)0:00:15
17Guido Palma (Jamis-Sutter Home)0:00:16
18Brian Toone (Tria Market p/b DonohooAuto.com)0:00:17
19Julian Cabra (Metro Reprographics)
20Nick Fishbein (Hincapie-Green Creation)
21Winston David (Globalbike p/b Catoma)0:00:18
22Christopher Monteleone (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)0:00:19
23Rich Harper (Cleveland Clinic - RGF Cycling)
24Ricky Gargiulo (Colavita Racing)
25Travis Turner (Depaula Racing)0:00:20
26Stradford Helms (Team Type 1 Development)
27Andy Baker (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:21
28Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)0:00:22
29Nick Housley (Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare)0:00:23
30Dylan Degan (Depaula Racing)
31Yosmani Pol (Team Coco's)
32Giancarlo Bianchi (WS United)0:00:25
33Andy Scarano (Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare)0:00:26
34Diego Garavito (AeroCat Cycling Team)
35Michael Midlarsky (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)0:00:28
36Justin Lowe (Hincapie Devo)
37Patrick Barnett (Carolina Velo-Cycle Center)0:00:30
38Mark Brown (Audi)0:00:32
39Brooks Bostick (Audi)0:00:33
40Leonardo Martinez (Team Coco's)
41Isaac Enderline (Hincapie Devo)0:00:37
42Mark Warno (AVC-Team Hagerstown)0:00:39
43Travis Livermon (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)0:00:47
44John Delong (Hincapie-Green Creation)0:04:58
45Juan Arias (AeroCat Cycling Team)
46Joe Eldridge (Team Type 1-Sanofi)
47Sebastian Cancio (AeroCat Cycling Team)0:10:24
48Jerome Townsend (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
49Shane Braley (Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare)
50Caleb Welborn (Lone Star Racing Club)
51Philip Gaimon (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
52Jose Navarro (Team Coco's)
53Peter Kay (Globalbike p/b Catoma)
54AJ Meyer (Hincapie-Green Creation)
55Spencer Gaddy (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
56Simon Bennett (Globalbike p/b Catoma)
57Richard Kirby (Pre-Reg.com)
58David Lee (Metro Reprographics)
59Andrew Raab
60Andrea Ciacchinni (Team Type 1 Development)
61Bryan Schoeffler (Team OSP)
62Leonardo Marquez (AeroCat Cycling Team)
63Emilio Asconeguy (AeroCat Cycling Team)
64Damien Dunn (The Hub)

Elite women
1Sarah Fader0:50:14
2Lenore Pipes (MVP Health Care)0:00:01
3Addy Albershardt (MS-NOW)0:00:02
4Betty Hodges (Team Wooly Mammoth)0:00:03
5Jamie Dinkins (Motor Mile Racing)
6Zoe Frazier (Frazier Cycling)
7Hannah Coughlin (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
8Peggy Legrand (US Military)
9Marianne Holt (Pain Pathways Women's Cycling)
10Nancy Jones (Subaru-Fisher Road Team)0:00:04
11Colle Paine (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:00:05
12Lauren De Crescenzo (Peachtree Bikes)0:01:25
13Mika Lyman (Boise Cycling Club)

