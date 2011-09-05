Brown edges Grajales in men's criterium
Fader prevails in women's crit
|1
|Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|1:13:36
|2
|Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:01
|3
|Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|0:00:12
|4
|Frank Travieso (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|5
|David Guttenplan (Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare)
|6
|Demis Aleman (Jamis-Sutter Home)
|7
|Emile Abraham (AeroCat Cycling Team)
|0:00:13
|8
|Serghei Tvetcov (AeroCat Cycling Team)
|9
|William Munoz (Deportivo CICO Rionegro)
|10
|Patrick Weddell (Cleveland Clinic Sport)
|11
|Daniel Holt (Team Type 1 Development)
|0:00:14
|12
|Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|13
|Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|14
|Brendan Cornett (Locos Grill & Pub)
|15
|Alexey Shmidt (Team Type 1-Sanofi)
|16
|Gavriel Epstein (Chipotle Development Team)
|0:00:15
|17
|Guido Palma (Jamis-Sutter Home)
|0:00:16
|18
|Brian Toone (Tria Market p/b DonohooAuto.com)
|0:00:17
|19
|Julian Cabra (Metro Reprographics)
|20
|Nick Fishbein (Hincapie-Green Creation)
|21
|Winston David (Globalbike p/b Catoma)
|0:00:18
|22
|Christopher Monteleone (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
|0:00:19
|23
|Rich Harper (Cleveland Clinic - RGF Cycling)
|24
|Ricky Gargiulo (Colavita Racing)
|25
|Travis Turner (Depaula Racing)
|0:00:20
|26
|Stradford Helms (Team Type 1 Development)
|27
|Andy Baker (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:00:21
|28
|Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|0:00:22
|29
|Nick Housley (Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare)
|0:00:23
|30
|Dylan Degan (Depaula Racing)
|31
|Yosmani Pol (Team Coco's)
|32
|Giancarlo Bianchi (WS United)
|0:00:25
|33
|Andy Scarano (Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare)
|0:00:26
|34
|Diego Garavito (AeroCat Cycling Team)
|35
|Michael Midlarsky (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:28
|36
|Justin Lowe (Hincapie Devo)
|37
|Patrick Barnett (Carolina Velo-Cycle Center)
|0:00:30
|38
|Mark Brown (Audi)
|0:00:32
|39
|Brooks Bostick (Audi)
|0:00:33
|40
|Leonardo Martinez (Team Coco's)
|41
|Isaac Enderline (Hincapie Devo)
|0:00:37
|42
|Mark Warno (AVC-Team Hagerstown)
|0:00:39
|43
|Travis Livermon (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|0:00:47
|44
|John Delong (Hincapie-Green Creation)
|0:04:58
|45
|Juan Arias (AeroCat Cycling Team)
|46
|Joe Eldridge (Team Type 1-Sanofi)
|47
|Sebastian Cancio (AeroCat Cycling Team)
|0:10:24
|48
|Jerome Townsend (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|49
|Shane Braley (Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare)
|50
|Caleb Welborn (Lone Star Racing Club)
|51
|Philip Gaimon (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
|52
|Jose Navarro (Team Coco's)
|53
|Peter Kay (Globalbike p/b Catoma)
|54
|AJ Meyer (Hincapie-Green Creation)
|55
|Spencer Gaddy (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
|56
|Simon Bennett (Globalbike p/b Catoma)
|57
|Richard Kirby (Pre-Reg.com)
|58
|David Lee (Metro Reprographics)
|59
|Andrew Raab
|60
|Andrea Ciacchinni (Team Type 1 Development)
|61
|Bryan Schoeffler (Team OSP)
|62
|Leonardo Marquez (AeroCat Cycling Team)
|63
|Emilio Asconeguy (AeroCat Cycling Team)
|64
|Damien Dunn (The Hub)
|1
|Sarah Fader
|0:50:14
|2
|Lenore Pipes (MVP Health Care)
|0:00:01
|3
|Addy Albershardt (MS-NOW)
|0:00:02
|4
|Betty Hodges (Team Wooly Mammoth)
|0:00:03
|5
|Jamie Dinkins (Motor Mile Racing)
|6
|Zoe Frazier (Frazier Cycling)
|7
|Hannah Coughlin (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|8
|Peggy Legrand (US Military)
|9
|Marianne Holt (Pain Pathways Women's Cycling)
|10
|Nancy Jones (Subaru-Fisher Road Team)
|0:00:04
|11
|Colle Paine (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|0:00:05
|12
|Lauren De Crescenzo (Peachtree Bikes)
|0:01:25
|13
|Mika Lyman (Boise Cycling Club)
