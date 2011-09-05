Trending

Grajales, Fader win Labor Day Omnium

Aleman, Fader prevail on final day's circuit races

Elite men - 112.7km
1Demis Aleman (Jamis-Sutter Home)2:36:45
2Serghei Tvetcov (AeroCat Cycling Team)
3Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)0:00:08
4Brian Toone (Tria Market p/b DonohooAuto.com)
5Shane Braley (Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare)0:01:52
6Yosmani Pol (Team Coco's)0:01:53
7Emile Abraham (AeroCat Cycling Team)0:02:08
8Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
9Gavriel Epstein (Chipotle Development Team)
10Jose Navarro (Team Coco's)0:02:09
11Rich Harper (Cleveland Clinic - RGF Cycling)0:02:10
12David Guttenplan (Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare)
13Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)0:02:13
14Isaac Enderline (Hincapie Devo)0:02:34
15Michael Midlarsky (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
16Leonardo Martinez (Team Coco's)0:03:11
17Igor Rudalev (Peachtree Bikes)0:03:36
18Nick Housley (Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare)
19Justin Lowe (Hincapie Devo)
20Julian Cabra (Metro Reprographics)
21Brian Arne (Audi)0:03:49
22Andy Baker (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:04:17
23Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)0:04:21
24Brendan Cornett (Locos Grill & Pub)
25Dylan Degan (Depaula Racing)
26Guido Palma (Jamis-Sutter Home)0:04:22
27William Munoz (Deportivo CICO Rionegro)
28Travis Livermon (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
29Nick Fishbein (Hincapie-Green Creation)0:04:23
30Andrea Ciacchinni (Team Type 1 Development)
31Andy Scarano (Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare)0:04:24
32David Oliver (Peachtree Bikes)
33Sebastian Cancio (AeroCat Cycling Team)
34John Delong (Hincapie-Green Creation)0:04:26
35Daniel Holt (Team Type 1 Development)0:04:27
36Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
37Brooks Bostick (Audi)0:04:28
38Frank Travieso (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)0:04:29
39Mark Warno (AVC-Team Hagerstown)
40Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)0:04:36
41Spencer Gaddy (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)0:05:20
42Stradford Helms (Team Type 1 Development)
43Daniel Rudalev (HUB)0:06:23
44Andrew Raab0:06:26
45Jerome Townsend (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)0:07:19

Elite women - 72.1km
1Sarah Fader2:15:22
2Lenore Pipes (MVP Health Care)0:00:01
3Addy Albershardt (MS-NOW)
4Dominique Shore (Frazier Cycling)0:00:02
5Jamie Dinkins (Motor Mile Racing)
6Zoe Frazier (Frazier Cycling)
7Shannon Greenhill (Peachtree Bikes)
8Peggy Legrand (US Military)
9Betty Hodges (Team Wooly Mammoth)
10Hannah Coughlin (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:00:03
11Marianne Holt (Pain Pathways Women's Cycling)0:00:04
12Mika Lyman (Boise Cycling Club)
13Colle Paine (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:00:05
14Nancy Jones (Subaru-Fisher Road Team)0:00:12

Elite men - Final overall standings
1Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)43pts
2Demis Aleman (Jamis-Sutter Home)40
3Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)35
4Frank Travieso (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)34
5Andy Baker (Bissell Pro Cycling)29
6Serghei Tvetcov (AeroCat Cycling Team)28
7Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)27
8Shane Braley (Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare)27
9Emile Abraham (AeroCat Cycling Team)27
10Daniel Holt (Team Type 1 Development)25
11Brian Toone (Tria Market p/b DonohooAuto.com)21
12David Guttenplan (Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare)18
13Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)16
14Yosmani Pol (Team Coco's)12
15Isaac Enderline (Hincapie Devo)12
16William Munoz (Deportivo CICO Rionegro)11
17Philip Gaimon (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)9
18Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)9
19Christopher Monteleone (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)8
20Gavriel Epstein (Chipotle Development Team)7
21Winston David (Globalbike p/b Catoma)7
22Rich Harper (Cleveland Clinic - RGF Cycling)7
23Patrick Weddell (Cleveland Clinic Sport)6
24Jose Navarro (Team Coco's)6
25Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)6
26Nick Housley (Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare)4
27Spencer Gaddy (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)3
28Alexey Shmidt (Team Type 1-Sanofi)3
29Brendan Cornett (Locos Grill & Pub)2
30Guido Palma (Jamis-Sutter Home)2
31Michael Midlarsky (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)1
32Jon Hamblen (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)1

Elite women - Final overall standings
1Sarah Fader79pts
2Lenore Pipes (MVP Health Care)61
3Addy Albershardt (MS-NOW)60
4Peggy Legrand (US Military)33
5Shannon Greenhill (Peachtree Bikes)29
6Marianne Holt (Pain Pathways Women's Cycling)26
7Jamie Dinkins (Motor Mile Racing)24
8Hannah Coughlin (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)24
9Betty Hodges (Team Wooly Mammoth)21
10Zoe Frazier (Frazier Cycling)20
11Nancy Jones (Subaru-Fisher Road Team)20
12Dominique Shore (Frazier Cycling)14
13Lauren De Crescenzo (Peachtree Bikes)10
14Colle Paine (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)8
15Mika Lyman (Boise Cycling Club)7
16Abigail Aldridge7

