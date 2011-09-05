Grajales, Fader win Labor Day Omnium
Aleman, Fader prevail on final day's circuit races
|Demis Aleman (Jamis-Sutter Home)
|2:36:45
|2
|Serghei Tvetcov (AeroCat Cycling Team)
|3
|Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:08
|4
|Brian Toone (Tria Market p/b DonohooAuto.com)
|5
|Shane Braley (Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare)
|0:01:52
|6
|Yosmani Pol (Team Coco's)
|0:01:53
|7
|Emile Abraham (AeroCat Cycling Team)
|0:02:08
|8
|Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|9
|Gavriel Epstein (Chipotle Development Team)
|10
|Jose Navarro (Team Coco's)
|0:02:09
|11
|Rich Harper (Cleveland Clinic - RGF Cycling)
|0:02:10
|12
|David Guttenplan (Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare)
|13
|Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|0:02:13
|14
|Isaac Enderline (Hincapie Devo)
|0:02:34
|15
|Michael Midlarsky (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|16
|Leonardo Martinez (Team Coco's)
|0:03:11
|17
|Igor Rudalev (Peachtree Bikes)
|0:03:36
|18
|Nick Housley (Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare)
|19
|Justin Lowe (Hincapie Devo)
|20
|Julian Cabra (Metro Reprographics)
|21
|Brian Arne (Audi)
|0:03:49
|22
|Andy Baker (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:04:17
|23
|Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|0:04:21
|24
|Brendan Cornett (Locos Grill & Pub)
|25
|Dylan Degan (Depaula Racing)
|26
|Guido Palma (Jamis-Sutter Home)
|0:04:22
|27
|William Munoz (Deportivo CICO Rionegro)
|28
|Travis Livermon (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|29
|Nick Fishbein (Hincapie-Green Creation)
|0:04:23
|30
|Andrea Ciacchinni (Team Type 1 Development)
|31
|Andy Scarano (Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare)
|0:04:24
|32
|David Oliver (Peachtree Bikes)
|33
|Sebastian Cancio (AeroCat Cycling Team)
|34
|John Delong (Hincapie-Green Creation)
|0:04:26
|35
|Daniel Holt (Team Type 1 Development)
|0:04:27
|36
|Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|37
|Brooks Bostick (Audi)
|0:04:28
|38
|Frank Travieso (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|0:04:29
|39
|Mark Warno (AVC-Team Hagerstown)
|40
|Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|0:04:36
|41
|Spencer Gaddy (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
|0:05:20
|42
|Stradford Helms (Team Type 1 Development)
|43
|Daniel Rudalev (HUB)
|0:06:23
|44
|Andrew Raab
|0:06:26
|45
|Jerome Townsend (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|0:07:19
|1
|Sarah Fader
|2:15:22
|2
|Lenore Pipes (MVP Health Care)
|0:00:01
|3
|Addy Albershardt (MS-NOW)
|4
|Dominique Shore (Frazier Cycling)
|0:00:02
|5
|Jamie Dinkins (Motor Mile Racing)
|6
|Zoe Frazier (Frazier Cycling)
|7
|Shannon Greenhill (Peachtree Bikes)
|8
|Peggy Legrand (US Military)
|9
|Betty Hodges (Team Wooly Mammoth)
|10
|Hannah Coughlin (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|0:00:03
|11
|Marianne Holt (Pain Pathways Women's Cycling)
|0:00:04
|12
|Mika Lyman (Boise Cycling Club)
|13
|Colle Paine (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|0:00:05
|14
|Nancy Jones (Subaru-Fisher Road Team)
|0:00:12
|1
|Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|43
|pts
|2
|Demis Aleman (Jamis-Sutter Home)
|40
|3
|Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|35
|4
|Frank Travieso (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|34
|5
|Andy Baker (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|29
|6
|Serghei Tvetcov (AeroCat Cycling Team)
|28
|7
|Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|27
|8
|Shane Braley (Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare)
|27
|9
|Emile Abraham (AeroCat Cycling Team)
|27
|10
|Daniel Holt (Team Type 1 Development)
|25
|11
|Brian Toone (Tria Market p/b DonohooAuto.com)
|21
|12
|David Guttenplan (Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare)
|18
|13
|Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|16
|14
|Yosmani Pol (Team Coco's)
|12
|15
|Isaac Enderline (Hincapie Devo)
|12
|16
|William Munoz (Deportivo CICO Rionegro)
|11
|17
|Philip Gaimon (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
|9
|18
|Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|9
|19
|Christopher Monteleone (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
|8
|20
|Gavriel Epstein (Chipotle Development Team)
|7
|21
|Winston David (Globalbike p/b Catoma)
|7
|22
|Rich Harper (Cleveland Clinic - RGF Cycling)
|7
|23
|Patrick Weddell (Cleveland Clinic Sport)
|6
|24
|Jose Navarro (Team Coco's)
|6
|25
|Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|6
|26
|Nick Housley (Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare)
|4
|27
|Spencer Gaddy (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
|3
|28
|Alexey Shmidt (Team Type 1-Sanofi)
|3
|29
|Brendan Cornett (Locos Grill & Pub)
|2
|30
|Guido Palma (Jamis-Sutter Home)
|2
|31
|Michael Midlarsky (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|1
|32
|Jon Hamblen (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|1
|1
|Sarah Fader
|79
|pts
|2
|Lenore Pipes (MVP Health Care)
|61
|3
|Addy Albershardt (MS-NOW)
|60
|4
|Peggy Legrand (US Military)
|33
|5
|Shannon Greenhill (Peachtree Bikes)
|29
|6
|Marianne Holt (Pain Pathways Women's Cycling)
|26
|7
|Jamie Dinkins (Motor Mile Racing)
|24
|8
|Hannah Coughlin (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|24
|9
|Betty Hodges (Team Wooly Mammoth)
|21
|10
|Zoe Frazier (Frazier Cycling)
|20
|11
|Nancy Jones (Subaru-Fisher Road Team)
|20
|12
|Dominique Shore (Frazier Cycling)
|14
|13
|Lauren De Crescenzo (Peachtree Bikes)
|10
|14
|Colle Paine (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|8
|15
|Mika Lyman (Boise Cycling Club)
|7
|16
|Abigail Aldridge
|7
