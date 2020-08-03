Trending

Route d'Occitanie: Egan Bernal wins stage 3

Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) salutes his home crowd ahead of stage 4 of the 2020 Tour Colombia 2.1 in February
Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) put down a significant marker on the road to his Tour de France defence with victory on the Queen stage of the La Route d’Occitanie. The defending champion claimed stage 3 and the race lead on the final climb of the stage at Col de Beyrède. The route had earlier included the Port de Balès and the Peyresoude.

Bernal won ahead of his teammate Pavel Sivakov with Astana’s Aleksander Vlasov in third. Thibaut Pinot (Groupama FDJ) finished fourth, with Bauke Mollema (Trek Segafredo) in fifth.

