Route d'Occitanie: Sonny Colbrelli wins stage 2

By

Bahrain McLaren sprinter beats Coquard and Bonifazio in Cap Découverte

CAP DCOUVERTE FRANCE AUGUST 02 Arrival Sonny Colbrelli of Italy and Team Bahrain McLaren Celebration Bryan Coquard of France and Team BB Hotels Vital Concept Orange Leader Jersey Niccolo Bonifazio of Italy and Team Total Direct Energie Clment Venturini of France and Team Ag2R La Mondiale during the 44th La Route dOccitanie La Depeche du Midi 2020 Stage 2 a 1745km stage from Carcassonne to Cap Dcouverte 344m RouteOccitanie RDO2020 on August 02 2020 in Cap Dcouverte France Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images

Sonny Colbrelli (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Sonny Colbrelli wins stage 2 at Route d'Occitanie

Sonny Colbrelli wins stage 2 at Route d'Occitanie (Image credit: Getty Images)
Route d'Occitanie 2020

Route d'Occitanie 2020 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain McLaren) picked up his first win of the season when he finished a good bike length clear of his rivals at the finish of the second stage of the Route d’Occitanie at Cap Découverte after breakaway Emil Vinjebo (Riwal Readynez) had been reeled in just a kilometre short of glory. Bryan Coquard (B&B Hotels-Vital Concept) finished best of the rest, second place enabling him to keep the leader’s jersey, with Total Direct Energie’s Niccolò Bonifazio in third.

“It’s good to win in my first race back and it gives me and the team a lot of confidence before the big races that are ahead such as Milan-Sanremo,” said Colbrelli. “I had a bit of mechanical problem early on in the stage, but the mechanic managed to sort that out and then the hardest part were the conditions. Yesterday the heat was intense, today the wind was the issue and made it a very hard stage.”

Coquard admitted the strongest man had won on the day. “I was a bit too far back coming into the final kilometre and we had to make a big effort to move up with 500 metres remaining. Colbrelli went very early but he was very strong. I was on his wheel but that’s where I stayed,” said the Frenchman.

The day’s break was instigated soon after the start by Vinjebo, who was soon joined by five other riders: Nikodemus Holler (Bike Aid), Samuel Leroux (Natura4ever-Roubaix), Fumiyuki Beppu (Nippo-Delko), Michal Paluta (CCC) and Ibai Azurmendi (Euskaltel-Euskadi).

Crossing the first of three category-three climbs after 27km their advantage had already reach eight-and-a-half minutes, with race leader Coquard’s B&B Hotels team and sprint rival Elia Viviani’s Cofidis setting the pace in the bunch. Until close to halfway, this gap remained at a still very healthy seven minutes before the sprinters’ teams began to make inroads.

Passing through the finish for the first time with 50km remaining, the escapees’ lead had been trimmed back to four-and-a-half minutes. When Total Direct Energie and Bahrain McLaren also added their weight to the chase, the gap finally began to tumble on this circuit, falling to a minute with 15km remaining. As the bunch closed in, Vinjebo was the last to yield approaching the finish, his hopes erased as the bunch blew past him with just a kilometre to the line.

The race’s focus changes completely tomorrow. After two stages where the sprinters have dominated, the climbers will come to the fore on a tough day in the Pyrenees featuring three first-category climbs, including the finish at the Col de Beyrède. 

“The first two days were mostly about staying safe and protecting our climbers and Egan [Bernal], so it’s all good so far,” said Ineos DS Gabriel Rasch. “Tomorrow is the GC day, a big day for us. We’re going to ride it as we want. We want a hard race and we’ve got the team to do that. I think we can dictate things and hopefully we’ll get a good result on the back of that.”

Results

Stage result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain - McLaren 4:22:23
2Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b Ktm
3Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
4Arvid De Kleijn (Ned) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
5Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
6Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Circus - Wanty Gobert
7Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
8Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
9Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkéa - Samsic
10David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
11Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93
12Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Ineos
13Piotr Havik (Ned) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
14Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizanè
15Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
16Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
17Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Nippo Delko Provence
18Josef Černý (Cze) CCC Team
19Nick Van der Lijke (Ned) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
20Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
21Mathias De Witte (Bel) Natura4ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole
22Dzmitry Zhyhunou (Blr) Euskaltel - Euskadi
23Jordi Lopez Caravaca (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
24Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b Ktm
25Tony Hurel (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93
26Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkéa - Samsic
27Fausto Masnada (Ita) CCC Team
28Marti Marquez Roman (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
29Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkéa - Samsic
30Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
31Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkéa - Samsic
32Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
33Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
34Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
35Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
36Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
37Julien Trarieux (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
38Richie Porte (Aus) Trek - Segafredo
39Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
40Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
41Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
42Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93
43Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
44Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
45Erik Bergström Frisk (Swe) Bike Aid
46Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team
47Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Circus - Wanty Gobert
48Niklas Eg (Den) Trek - Segafredo
49Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
50Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain - McLaren
51Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
52Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Bahrain - McLaren
53Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bahrain - McLaren
54Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
55Rémy Rochas (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
56Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
57Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkéa - Samsic
58Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek - Segafredo
59José Gonçalves (Por) Nippo Delko Provence
60Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek - Segafredo
61Simone Petilli (Ita) Circus - Wanty Gobert
62Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama - FDJ
63Ivan Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
64Louis Louvet (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93
65Scott Davies (GBr) Bahrain - McLaren
66Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizanè
67Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
68Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain - McLaren
69Romain Combaud (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
70Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek - Segafredo
71Ibon Ruiz Sedano (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
72Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
73Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
74Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
75Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
76Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
77Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizanè
78Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93
79Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team
80Alessandro Monaco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizanè
81Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain - McLaren
82Frederik Dombrowski (Ger) Bike Aid
83Adrien Guillonnet (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93
84Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
85Michel Ries (Lux) Trek - Segafredo
86Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team
87Adne Van Engelen (Ned) Bike Aid
88Thibault Ferasse (Fra) Natura4ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole
89Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
90Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
91Hernando Bohorquez Sanchez (Col) Astana Pro Team
92Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Circus - Wanty Gobert
93Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizanè
94Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
95Chris Froome (GBr) Team Ineos
96Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team
97Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
98Andreas Lorentz Kron (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
99Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
100Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Natura4ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole
101Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:00:16
102Alan Riou (Fra) Team Arkéa - Samsic 0:00:20
103Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 0:00:26
104Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:00:43
105Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b Ktm
106Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
107Andrey Amador (CRc) Team Ineos
108Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
109Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Team Ineos
110Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama - FDJ
111Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama - FDJ 0:00:59
112Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis 0:01:10
113Frederik Backaert (Bel) B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b Ktm 0:01:11
114Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b Ktm 0:02:23
115Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
116Théo Delacroix (Fra) Circus - Wanty Gobert 0:03:50
117Unai Cuadrado Ruiz de Gauna (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:04:02
118Sergio Nestor Araiz Michel (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
119Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Nippo Delko Provence
120Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis
121Christoffer Lisson (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
122Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team 0:05:11
123Martin Bouzas Rey (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
124Aime De Gendt (Bel) Circus - Wanty Gobert
125Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
126Morné Van Niekerk (RSA) St Michel - Auber 93
127Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole
128Alexander Evans (Aus) Circus - Wanty Gobert
129Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Natura4ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole
130Jesse De Rooij (Ned) Bike Aid
131Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid
132William Clarke (Aus) Trek - Segafredo 0:07:02
133Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizanè
134Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis 0:07:18
135Samuel Leroux (Fra) Natura4ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole
136Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis 0:10:00
137Lucas Carstensen (Ger) Bike Aid
138Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkéa - Samsic
139Julien Morice (Fra) B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b Ktm
140Maxime Cam (Fra) B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b Ktm
141Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Total Direct Energie

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain - McLaren 20
2Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b Ktm 17
3Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 15
4Arvid De Kleijn (Ned) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 13
5Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 11
6Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Circus - Wanty Gobert 10
7Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga 9
8Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 8
9Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkéa - Samsic 7
10David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga 6
11Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93 5
12Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Ineos 4
13Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team 4
14Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 4
15Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Nippo Delko Provence 3
16Piotr Havik (Ned) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 3
17Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizanè 2
18Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1
19Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1

Mountain
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Nippo Delko Provence 6
2Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 5
3Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid 3
4Samuel Leroux (Fra) Natura4ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole 2
5Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2

General classification

after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b Ktm 8:57:07
2Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain - McLaren 0:00:02
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 0:00:10
4Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:00:11
5Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 0:00:12
6Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team
7Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
8Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:15
9Andreas Lorentz Kron (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
10Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:00:16
11Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Circus - Wanty Gobert
12Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Ineos
13Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93
14Josef Černý (Cze) CCC Team
15Nick Van der Lijke (Ned) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
16Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkéa - Samsic
17Mathias De Witte (Bel) Natura4ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole
18Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
19Marti Marquez Roman (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
20Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
21Fausto Masnada (Ita) CCC Team
22Jordi Lopez Caravaca (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
23Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93
24Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
25Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
26Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
27Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
28Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
29Niklas Eg (Den) Trek - Segafredo
30Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b Ktm
31Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
32Julien Trarieux (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
33Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Circus - Wanty Gobert
34Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek - Segafredo
35Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkéa - Samsic
36Ivan Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
37José Gonçalves (Por) Nippo Delko Provence
38Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
39Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
40Simone Petilli (Ita) Circus - Wanty Gobert
41Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
42Richie Porte (Aus) Trek - Segafredo
43Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkéa - Samsic
44Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizanè
45Rémy Rochas (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
46Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek - Segafredo
47David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
48Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkéa - Samsic
49Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
50Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain - McLaren
51Alessandro Monaco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizanè
52Thibault Ferasse (Fra) Natura4ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole
53Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
54Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Bahrain - McLaren
55Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizanè
56Erik Bergström Frisk (Swe) Bike Aid
57Piotr Havik (Ned) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
58Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
59Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama - FDJ
60Romain Combaud (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
61Ibon Ruiz Sedano (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
62Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
63Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain - McLaren
64Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
65Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkéa - Samsic
66Michel Ries (Lux) Trek - Segafredo
67Frederik Dombrowski (Ger) Bike Aid
68Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team
69Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
70Adne Van Engelen (Ned) Bike Aid
71Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bahrain - McLaren
72Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
73Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
74Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Circus - Wanty Gobert
75Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek - Segafredo
76Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
77Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain - McLaren
78Adrien Guillonnet (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93
79Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
80Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
81Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
82Hernando Bohorquez Sanchez (Col) Astana Pro Team
83Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team
84Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team
85Chris Froome (GBr) Team Ineos
86Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizanè
87Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Natura4ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole
88Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:00:32
89Scott Davies (GBr) Bahrain - McLaren 0:00:36
90Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b Ktm 0:00:59
91Andrey Amador (CRc) Team Ineos
92Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Team Ineos
93Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
94Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
95Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 0:02:12
96Frederik Backaert (Bel) B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b Ktm 0:03:05
97Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis 0:04:18
98Christoffer Lisson (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
99Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 0:04:42
100Martin Bouzas Rey (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:05:27
101Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
102Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole
103Aime De Gendt (Bel) Circus - Wanty Gobert 0:07:13
104Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 0:07:31
105Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:10:25
106Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizanè 0:10:28
107Tony Hurel (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93
108Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Nippo Delko Provence
109Louis Louvet (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93
110Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93
111Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
112Alan Riou (Fra) Team Arkéa - Samsic 0:10:48
113Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:11:11
114Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama - FDJ
115Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis 0:11:38
116Arvid De Kleijn (Ned) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:13:39
117Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
118Théo Delacroix (Fra) Circus - Wanty Gobert 0:14:15
119Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Nippo Delko Provence 0:14:27
120Unai Cuadrado Ruiz de Gauna (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:14:30
121Sergio Nestor Araiz Michel (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
122Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama - FDJ 0:14:38
123Jesse De Rooij (Ned) Bike Aid 0:15:39
124Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid
125Alexander Evans (Aus) Circus - Wanty Gobert
126Dzmitry Zhyhunou (Blr) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:17:10
127William Clarke (Aus) Trek - Segafredo 0:17:30
128Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizanè
129Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b Ktm 0:19:33
130Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis 0:20:28
131Julien Morice (Fra) B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b Ktm
132Lucas Carstensen (Ger) Bike Aid
133Samuel Leroux (Fra) Natura4ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole 0:24:28
134Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis
135Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkéa - Samsic 0:27:10
136Maxime Cam (Fra) B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b Ktm
137Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:27:23
138Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team 0:30:11
139Morné Van Niekerk (RSA) St Michel - Auber 93 0:30:21
140Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Natura4ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole 0:30:22
141Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:35:11
142Marco Benfatto (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizanè 0:38:37

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b Ktm 37
2Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain - McLaren 35
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 25
4Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Circus - Wanty Gobert 23
5Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 22
6Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 15
7Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Ineos 14
8Arvid De Kleijn (Ned) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 13
9Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93 12
10Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 10
11Josef Černý (Cze) CCC Team 9
12Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga 9
13Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 8
14Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkéa - Samsic 7
15Nick Van der Lijke (Ned) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 6
16David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga 6
17Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 4
18Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team 4
19Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93 4
20Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3
21Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Nippo Delko Provence 3
22Mathias De Witte (Bel) Natura4ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole 3
23Piotr Havik (Ned) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 3
24Théo Delacroix (Fra) Circus - Wanty Gobert 3
25Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 2
26Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizanè 2
27Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1
28Andreas Lorentz Kron (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 1
29Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1
30Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountain
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andreas Lorentz Kron (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 10
2Marti Marquez Roman (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 10
3Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Nippo Delko Provence 6
4Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 6
5Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 5
6Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3
7Théo Delacroix (Fra) Circus - Wanty Gobert 3
8Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid 3
9Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2
10Samuel Leroux (Fra) Natura4ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole 2

Youth
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team 8:57:19
2Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:03
3Andreas Lorentz Kron (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
4Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Ineos 0:00:04
5Marti Marquez Roman (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
6Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
7Jordi Lopez Caravaca (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
8Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
9Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
10Niklas Eg (Den) Trek - Segafredo
11Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b Ktm
12Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
13Ivan Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
14Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkéa - Samsic
15Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizanè
16Rémy Rochas (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
17David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
18Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
19Alessandro Monaco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizanè
20Erik Bergström Frisk (Swe) Bike Aid
21Ibon Ruiz Sedano (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
22Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain - McLaren
23Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
24Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkéa - Samsic
25Michel Ries (Lux) Trek - Segafredo
26Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team
27Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
28Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Circus - Wanty Gobert
29Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
30Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain - McLaren
31Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team
32Scott Davies (GBr) Bahrain - McLaren 0:00:24
33Christoffer Lisson (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:04:06
34Martin Bouzas Rey (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:05:15
35Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
36Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole
37Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizanè 0:10:16
38Louis Louvet (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93
39Alan Riou (Fra) Team Arkéa - Samsic 0:10:36
40Théo Delacroix (Fra) Circus - Wanty Gobert 0:14:03
41Unai Cuadrado Ruiz de Gauna (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:14:18
42Sergio Nestor Araiz Michel (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
43Jesse De Rooij (Ned) Bike Aid 0:15:27
44Alexander Evans (Aus) Circus - Wanty Gobert
45Dzmitry Zhyhunou (Blr) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:16:58
46Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizanè 0:17:18
47Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkéa - Samsic 0:26:58
48Morné Van Niekerk (RSA) St Michel - Auber 93 0:30:09

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1 Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 13:07:09
2 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
3 Team Arkéa Samsic
4 AG2R La Mondiale
5 Astana Pro Team
6 St Michel - Auber93
7 CCC Team
8 Bahrain - McLaren
9 Euskaltel - Euskadi
10 NIPPO DELKO One Provence
11 Circus - Wanty Gobert
12 Equipo Kern Pharma
13 Groupama - FDJ
14 Team INEOS
15 Trek - Segafredo
16 Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
17 Natura4Ever - Roubaix Lille Métropole
18 Bike Aid 0:00:16
19 Team Total Direct Energie 0:00:26
20 B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM 0:00:43

