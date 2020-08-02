Route d'Occitanie: Sonny Colbrelli wins stage 2
Bahrain McLaren sprinter beats Coquard and Bonifazio in Cap Découverte
Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain McLaren) picked up his first win of the season when he finished a good bike length clear of his rivals at the finish of the second stage of the Route d’Occitanie at Cap Découverte after breakaway Emil Vinjebo (Riwal Readynez) had been reeled in just a kilometre short of glory. Bryan Coquard (B&B Hotels-Vital Concept) finished best of the rest, second place enabling him to keep the leader’s jersey, with Total Direct Energie’s Niccolò Bonifazio in third.
“It’s good to win in my first race back and it gives me and the team a lot of confidence before the big races that are ahead such as Milan-Sanremo,” said Colbrelli. “I had a bit of mechanical problem early on in the stage, but the mechanic managed to sort that out and then the hardest part were the conditions. Yesterday the heat was intense, today the wind was the issue and made it a very hard stage.”
Coquard admitted the strongest man had won on the day. “I was a bit too far back coming into the final kilometre and we had to make a big effort to move up with 500 metres remaining. Colbrelli went very early but he was very strong. I was on his wheel but that’s where I stayed,” said the Frenchman.
The day’s break was instigated soon after the start by Vinjebo, who was soon joined by five other riders: Nikodemus Holler (Bike Aid), Samuel Leroux (Natura4ever-Roubaix), Fumiyuki Beppu (Nippo-Delko), Michal Paluta (CCC) and Ibai Azurmendi (Euskaltel-Euskadi).
Crossing the first of three category-three climbs after 27km their advantage had already reach eight-and-a-half minutes, with race leader Coquard’s B&B Hotels team and sprint rival Elia Viviani’s Cofidis setting the pace in the bunch. Until close to halfway, this gap remained at a still very healthy seven minutes before the sprinters’ teams began to make inroads.
Passing through the finish for the first time with 50km remaining, the escapees’ lead had been trimmed back to four-and-a-half minutes. When Total Direct Energie and Bahrain McLaren also added their weight to the chase, the gap finally began to tumble on this circuit, falling to a minute with 15km remaining. As the bunch closed in, Vinjebo was the last to yield approaching the finish, his hopes erased as the bunch blew past him with just a kilometre to the line.
The race’s focus changes completely tomorrow. After two stages where the sprinters have dominated, the climbers will come to the fore on a tough day in the Pyrenees featuring three first-category climbs, including the finish at the Col de Beyrède.
“The first two days were mostly about staying safe and protecting our climbers and Egan [Bernal], so it’s all good so far,” said Ineos DS Gabriel Rasch. “Tomorrow is the GC day, a big day for us. We’re going to ride it as we want. We want a hard race and we’ve got the team to do that. I think we can dictate things and hopefully we’ll get a good result on the back of that.”
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain - McLaren
|4:22:23
|2
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b Ktm
|3
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
|4
|Arvid De Kleijn (Ned) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|5
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|6
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Circus - Wanty Gobert
|7
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|8
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|9
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkéa - Samsic
|10
|David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|11
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93
|12
|Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Ineos
|13
|Piotr Havik (Ned) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|14
|Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizanè
|15
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|16
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|17
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Nippo Delko Provence
|18
|Josef Černý (Cze) CCC Team
|19
|Nick Van der Lijke (Ned) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|20
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
|21
|Mathias De Witte (Bel) Natura4ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|22
|Dzmitry Zhyhunou (Blr) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|23
|Jordi Lopez Caravaca (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|24
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b Ktm
|25
|Tony Hurel (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93
|26
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkéa - Samsic
|27
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) CCC Team
|28
|Marti Marquez Roman (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|29
|Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkéa - Samsic
|30
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|31
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkéa - Samsic
|32
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|33
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
|34
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|35
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|36
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|37
|Julien Trarieux (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
|38
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek - Segafredo
|39
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|40
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|41
|Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|42
|Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93
|43
|Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|44
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|45
|Erik Bergström Frisk (Swe) Bike Aid
|46
|Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team
|47
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Circus - Wanty Gobert
|48
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek - Segafredo
|49
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|50
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain - McLaren
|51
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|52
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Bahrain - McLaren
|53
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bahrain - McLaren
|54
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|55
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
|56
|Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|57
|Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkéa - Samsic
|58
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek - Segafredo
|59
|José Gonçalves (Por) Nippo Delko Provence
|60
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek - Segafredo
|61
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Circus - Wanty Gobert
|62
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama - FDJ
|63
|Ivan Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|64
|Louis Louvet (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93
|65
|Scott Davies (GBr) Bahrain - McLaren
|66
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizanè
|67
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|68
|Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain - McLaren
|69
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
|70
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek - Segafredo
|71
|Ibon Ruiz Sedano (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|72
|Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|73
|Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|74
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|75
|Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|76
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|77
|Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizanè
|78
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93
|79
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|80
|Alessandro Monaco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizanè
|81
|Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain - McLaren
|82
|Frederik Dombrowski (Ger) Bike Aid
|83
|Adrien Guillonnet (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93
|84
|Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|85
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek - Segafredo
|86
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team
|87
|Adne Van Engelen (Ned) Bike Aid
|88
|Thibault Ferasse (Fra) Natura4ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|89
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
|90
|Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|91
|Hernando Bohorquez Sanchez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|92
|Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Circus - Wanty Gobert
|93
|Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizanè
|94
|Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|95
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Ineos
|96
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team
|97
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|98
|Andreas Lorentz Kron (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|99
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|100
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Natura4ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|101
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:00:16
|102
|Alan Riou (Fra) Team Arkéa - Samsic
|0:00:20
|103
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
|0:00:26
|104
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:00:43
|105
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b Ktm
|106
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|107
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Team Ineos
|108
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|109
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Team Ineos
|110
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama - FDJ
|111
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama - FDJ
|0:00:59
|112
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis
|0:01:10
|113
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b Ktm
|0:01:11
|114
|Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b Ktm
|0:02:23
|115
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|116
|Théo Delacroix (Fra) Circus - Wanty Gobert
|0:03:50
|117
|Unai Cuadrado Ruiz de Gauna (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:04:02
|118
|Sergio Nestor Araiz Michel (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|119
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Nippo Delko Provence
|120
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis
|121
|Christoffer Lisson (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|122
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
|0:05:11
|123
|Martin Bouzas Rey (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|124
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Circus - Wanty Gobert
|125
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|126
|Morné Van Niekerk (RSA) St Michel - Auber 93
|127
|Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|128
|Alexander Evans (Aus) Circus - Wanty Gobert
|129
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Natura4ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|130
|Jesse De Rooij (Ned) Bike Aid
|131
|Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid
|132
|William Clarke (Aus) Trek - Segafredo
|0:07:02
|133
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizanè
|134
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis
|0:07:18
|135
|Samuel Leroux (Fra) Natura4ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|136
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis
|0:10:00
|137
|Lucas Carstensen (Ger) Bike Aid
|138
|Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkéa - Samsic
|139
|Julien Morice (Fra) B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b Ktm
|140
|Maxime Cam (Fra) B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b Ktm
|141
|Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain - McLaren
|20
|2
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b Ktm
|17
|3
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
|15
|4
|Arvid De Kleijn (Ned) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|13
|5
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|11
|6
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Circus - Wanty Gobert
|10
|7
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|9
|8
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|8
|9
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkéa - Samsic
|7
|10
|David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|6
|11
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93
|5
|12
|Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Ineos
|4
|13
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team
|4
|14
|Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|4
|15
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Nippo Delko Provence
|3
|16
|Piotr Havik (Ned) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|3
|17
|Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizanè
|2
|18
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1
|19
|Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Nippo Delko Provence
|6
|2
|Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|5
|3
|Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid
|3
|4
|Samuel Leroux (Fra) Natura4ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|2
|5
|Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
General classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b Ktm
|8:57:07
|2
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain - McLaren
|0:00:02
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|0:00:10
|4
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:00:11
|5
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
|0:00:12
|6
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team
|7
|Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|8
|Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:15
|9
|Andreas Lorentz Kron (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|10
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|0:00:16
|11
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Circus - Wanty Gobert
|12
|Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Ineos
|13
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93
|14
|Josef Černý (Cze) CCC Team
|15
|Nick Van der Lijke (Ned) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|16
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkéa - Samsic
|17
|Mathias De Witte (Bel) Natura4ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|18
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|19
|Marti Marquez Roman (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|20
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|21
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) CCC Team
|22
|Jordi Lopez Caravaca (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|23
|Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93
|24
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|25
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|26
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
|27
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|28
|Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|29
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek - Segafredo
|30
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b Ktm
|31
|Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|32
|Julien Trarieux (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
|33
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Circus - Wanty Gobert
|34
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek - Segafredo
|35
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkéa - Samsic
|36
|Ivan Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|37
|José Gonçalves (Por) Nippo Delko Provence
|38
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|39
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|40
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Circus - Wanty Gobert
|41
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|42
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek - Segafredo
|43
|Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkéa - Samsic
|44
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizanè
|45
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
|46
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek - Segafredo
|47
|David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|48
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkéa - Samsic
|49
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|50
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain - McLaren
|51
|Alessandro Monaco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizanè
|52
|Thibault Ferasse (Fra) Natura4ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|53
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|54
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Bahrain - McLaren
|55
|Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizanè
|56
|Erik Bergström Frisk (Swe) Bike Aid
|57
|Piotr Havik (Ned) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|58
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|59
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama - FDJ
|60
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
|61
|Ibon Ruiz Sedano (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|62
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|63
|Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain - McLaren
|64
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|65
|Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkéa - Samsic
|66
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek - Segafredo
|67
|Frederik Dombrowski (Ger) Bike Aid
|68
|Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team
|69
|Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|70
|Adne Van Engelen (Ned) Bike Aid
|71
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bahrain - McLaren
|72
|Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|73
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|74
|Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Circus - Wanty Gobert
|75
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek - Segafredo
|76
|Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|77
|Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain - McLaren
|78
|Adrien Guillonnet (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93
|79
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|80
|Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|81
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
|82
|Hernando Bohorquez Sanchez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|83
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|84
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team
|85
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Ineos
|86
|Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizanè
|87
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Natura4ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|88
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:00:32
|89
|Scott Davies (GBr) Bahrain - McLaren
|0:00:36
|90
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b Ktm
|0:00:59
|91
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Team Ineos
|92
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Team Ineos
|93
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
|94
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|95
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|0:02:12
|96
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b Ktm
|0:03:05
|97
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis
|0:04:18
|98
|Christoffer Lisson (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|99
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
|0:04:42
|100
|Martin Bouzas Rey (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:05:27
|101
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|102
|Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|103
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Circus - Wanty Gobert
|0:07:13
|104
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
|0:07:31
|105
|Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:10:25
|106
|Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizanè
|0:10:28
|107
|Tony Hurel (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93
|108
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Nippo Delko Provence
|109
|Louis Louvet (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93
|110
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93
|111
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|112
|Alan Riou (Fra) Team Arkéa - Samsic
|0:10:48
|113
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:11:11
|114
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama - FDJ
|115
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis
|0:11:38
|116
|Arvid De Kleijn (Ned) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:13:39
|117
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|118
|Théo Delacroix (Fra) Circus - Wanty Gobert
|0:14:15
|119
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Nippo Delko Provence
|0:14:27
|120
|Unai Cuadrado Ruiz de Gauna (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:14:30
|121
|Sergio Nestor Araiz Michel (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|122
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama - FDJ
|0:14:38
|123
|Jesse De Rooij (Ned) Bike Aid
|0:15:39
|124
|Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid
|125
|Alexander Evans (Aus) Circus - Wanty Gobert
|126
|Dzmitry Zhyhunou (Blr) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:17:10
|127
|William Clarke (Aus) Trek - Segafredo
|0:17:30
|128
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizanè
|129
|Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b Ktm
|0:19:33
|130
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis
|0:20:28
|131
|Julien Morice (Fra) B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b Ktm
|132
|Lucas Carstensen (Ger) Bike Aid
|133
|Samuel Leroux (Fra) Natura4ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|0:24:28
|134
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis
|135
|Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkéa - Samsic
|0:27:10
|136
|Maxime Cam (Fra) B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b Ktm
|137
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:27:23
|138
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
|0:30:11
|139
|Morné Van Niekerk (RSA) St Michel - Auber 93
|0:30:21
|140
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Natura4ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|0:30:22
|141
|Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:35:11
|142
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizanè
|0:38:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b Ktm
|37
|2
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain - McLaren
|35
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|25
|4
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Circus - Wanty Gobert
|23
|5
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|22
|6
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
|15
|7
|Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Ineos
|14
|8
|Arvid De Kleijn (Ned) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|13
|9
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93
|12
|10
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|10
|11
|Josef Černý (Cze) CCC Team
|9
|12
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|9
|13
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|8
|14
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkéa - Samsic
|7
|15
|Nick Van der Lijke (Ned) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|6
|16
|David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|6
|17
|Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|4
|18
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team
|4
|19
|Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93
|4
|20
|Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|21
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Nippo Delko Provence
|3
|22
|Mathias De Witte (Bel) Natura4ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|3
|23
|Piotr Havik (Ned) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|3
|24
|Théo Delacroix (Fra) Circus - Wanty Gobert
|3
|25
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|2
|26
|Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizanè
|2
|27
|Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|28
|Andreas Lorentz Kron (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|1
|29
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|30
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andreas Lorentz Kron (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|10
|2
|Marti Marquez Roman (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|10
|3
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Nippo Delko Provence
|6
|4
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|6
|5
|Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|5
|6
|Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|7
|Théo Delacroix (Fra) Circus - Wanty Gobert
|3
|8
|Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid
|3
|9
|Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|10
|Samuel Leroux (Fra) Natura4ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team
|8:57:19
|2
|Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:03
|3
|Andreas Lorentz Kron (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|4
|Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Ineos
|0:00:04
|5
|Marti Marquez Roman (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|6
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|7
|Jordi Lopez Caravaca (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|8
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
|9
|Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|10
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek - Segafredo
|11
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b Ktm
|12
|Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|13
|Ivan Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|14
|Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkéa - Samsic
|15
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizanè
|16
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
|17
|David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|18
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|19
|Alessandro Monaco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizanè
|20
|Erik Bergström Frisk (Swe) Bike Aid
|21
|Ibon Ruiz Sedano (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|22
|Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain - McLaren
|23
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|24
|Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkéa - Samsic
|25
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek - Segafredo
|26
|Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team
|27
|Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|28
|Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Circus - Wanty Gobert
|29
|Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|30
|Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain - McLaren
|31
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team
|32
|Scott Davies (GBr) Bahrain - McLaren
|0:00:24
|33
|Christoffer Lisson (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:04:06
|34
|Martin Bouzas Rey (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:05:15
|35
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|36
|Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|37
|Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizanè
|0:10:16
|38
|Louis Louvet (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93
|39
|Alan Riou (Fra) Team Arkéa - Samsic
|0:10:36
|40
|Théo Delacroix (Fra) Circus - Wanty Gobert
|0:14:03
|41
|Unai Cuadrado Ruiz de Gauna (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:14:18
|42
|Sergio Nestor Araiz Michel (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|43
|Jesse De Rooij (Ned) Bike Aid
|0:15:27
|44
|Alexander Evans (Aus) Circus - Wanty Gobert
|45
|Dzmitry Zhyhunou (Blr) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:16:58
|46
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizanè
|0:17:18
|47
|Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkéa - Samsic
|0:26:58
|48
|Morné Van Niekerk (RSA) St Michel - Auber 93
|0:30:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|13:07:09
|2
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|6
|St Michel - Auber93
|7
|CCC Team
|8
|Bahrain - McLaren
|9
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|10
|NIPPO DELKO One Provence
|11
|Circus - Wanty Gobert
|12
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|13
|Groupama - FDJ
|14
|Team INEOS
|15
|Trek - Segafredo
|16
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|17
|Natura4Ever - Roubaix Lille Métropole
|18
|Bike Aid
|0:00:16
|19
|Team Total Direct Energie
|0:00:26
|20
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|0:00:43
