Route d'Occitanie: Sonny Colbrelli wins stage 2

Sonny Colbrelli wins stage 2 at Route d'Occitanie Route d'Occitanie 2020

Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain McLaren) picked up his first win of the season when he finished a good bike length clear of his rivals at the finish of the second stage of the Route d’Occitanie at Cap Découverte after breakaway Emil Vinjebo (Riwal Readynez) had been reeled in just a kilometre short of glory. Bryan Coquard (B&B Hotels-Vital Concept) finished best of the rest, second place enabling him to keep the leader’s jersey, with Total Direct Energie’s Niccolò Bonifazio in third.

“It’s good to win in my first race back and it gives me and the team a lot of confidence before the big races that are ahead such as Milan-Sanremo,” said Colbrelli. “I had a bit of mechanical problem early on in the stage, but the mechanic managed to sort that out and then the hardest part were the conditions. Yesterday the heat was intense, today the wind was the issue and made it a very hard stage.”

Coquard admitted the strongest man had won on the day. “I was a bit too far back coming into the final kilometre and we had to make a big effort to move up with 500 metres remaining. Colbrelli went very early but he was very strong. I was on his wheel but that’s where I stayed,” said the Frenchman.

The day’s break was instigated soon after the start by Vinjebo, who was soon joined by five other riders: Nikodemus Holler (Bike Aid), Samuel Leroux (Natura4ever-Roubaix), Fumiyuki Beppu (Nippo-Delko), Michal Paluta (CCC) and Ibai Azurmendi (Euskaltel-Euskadi).

Crossing the first of three category-three climbs after 27km their advantage had already reach eight-and-a-half minutes, with race leader Coquard’s B&B Hotels team and sprint rival Elia Viviani’s Cofidis setting the pace in the bunch. Until close to halfway, this gap remained at a still very healthy seven minutes before the sprinters’ teams began to make inroads.

Passing through the finish for the first time with 50km remaining, the escapees’ lead had been trimmed back to four-and-a-half minutes. When Total Direct Energie and Bahrain McLaren also added their weight to the chase, the gap finally began to tumble on this circuit, falling to a minute with 15km remaining. As the bunch closed in, Vinjebo was the last to yield approaching the finish, his hopes erased as the bunch blew past him with just a kilometre to the line.

The race’s focus changes completely tomorrow. After two stages where the sprinters have dominated, the climbers will come to the fore on a tough day in the Pyrenees featuring three first-category climbs, including the finish at the Col de Beyrède.

“The first two days were mostly about staying safe and protecting our climbers and Egan [Bernal], so it’s all good so far,” said Ineos DS Gabriel Rasch. “Tomorrow is the GC day, a big day for us. We’re going to ride it as we want. We want a hard race and we’ve got the team to do that. I think we can dictate things and hopefully we’ll get a good result on the back of that.”

Results

Stage result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain - McLaren 4:22:23 2 Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b Ktm 3 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 4 Arvid De Kleijn (Ned) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 5 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 6 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Circus - Wanty Gobert 7 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga 8 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 9 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkéa - Samsic 10 David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga 11 Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93 12 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Ineos 13 Piotr Havik (Ned) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 14 Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizanè 15 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 16 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 17 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Nippo Delko Provence 18 Josef Černý (Cze) CCC Team 19 Nick Van der Lijke (Ned) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 20 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos 21 Mathias De Witte (Bel) Natura4ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole 22 Dzmitry Zhyhunou (Blr) Euskaltel - Euskadi 23 Jordi Lopez Caravaca (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 24 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b Ktm 25 Tony Hurel (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93 26 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkéa - Samsic 27 Fausto Masnada (Ita) CCC Team 28 Marti Marquez Roman (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 29 Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkéa - Samsic 30 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 31 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkéa - Samsic 32 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 33 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 34 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 35 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 36 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 37 Julien Trarieux (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence 38 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek - Segafredo 39 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 40 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 41 Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga 42 Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93 43 Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 44 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 45 Erik Bergström Frisk (Swe) Bike Aid 46 Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team 47 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Circus - Wanty Gobert 48 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek - Segafredo 49 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 50 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain - McLaren 51 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 52 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Bahrain - McLaren 53 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bahrain - McLaren 54 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 55 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence 56 Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga 57 Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkéa - Samsic 58 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek - Segafredo 59 José Gonçalves (Por) Nippo Delko Provence 60 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek - Segafredo 61 Simone Petilli (Ita) Circus - Wanty Gobert 62 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama - FDJ 63 Ivan Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 64 Louis Louvet (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93 65 Scott Davies (GBr) Bahrain - McLaren 66 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizanè 67 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 68 Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain - McLaren 69 Romain Combaud (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence 70 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek - Segafredo 71 Ibon Ruiz Sedano (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 72 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga 73 Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 74 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 75 Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga 76 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 77 Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizanè 78 Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93 79 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team 80 Alessandro Monaco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizanè 81 Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain - McLaren 82 Frederik Dombrowski (Ger) Bike Aid 83 Adrien Guillonnet (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93 84 Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 85 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek - Segafredo 86 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team 87 Adne Van Engelen (Ned) Bike Aid 88 Thibault Ferasse (Fra) Natura4ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole 89 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 90 Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 91 Hernando Bohorquez Sanchez (Col) Astana Pro Team 92 Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Circus - Wanty Gobert 93 Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizanè 94 Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 95 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Ineos 96 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team 97 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 98 Andreas Lorentz Kron (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 99 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga 100 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Natura4ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole 101 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:00:16 102 Alan Riou (Fra) Team Arkéa - Samsic 0:00:20 103 Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 0:00:26 104 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:00:43 105 Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b Ktm 106 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 107 Andrey Amador (CRc) Team Ineos 108 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 109 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Team Ineos 110 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama - FDJ 111 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama - FDJ 0:00:59 112 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis 0:01:10 113 Frederik Backaert (Bel) B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b Ktm 0:01:11 114 Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b Ktm 0:02:23 115 Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie 116 Théo Delacroix (Fra) Circus - Wanty Gobert 0:03:50 117 Unai Cuadrado Ruiz de Gauna (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:04:02 118 Sergio Nestor Araiz Michel (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 119 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Nippo Delko Provence 120 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis 121 Christoffer Lisson (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 122 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team 0:05:11 123 Martin Bouzas Rey (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 124 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Circus - Wanty Gobert 125 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 126 Morné Van Niekerk (RSA) St Michel - Auber 93 127 Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole 128 Alexander Evans (Aus) Circus - Wanty Gobert 129 Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Natura4ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole 130 Jesse De Rooij (Ned) Bike Aid 131 Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid 132 William Clarke (Aus) Trek - Segafredo 0:07:02 133 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizanè 134 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis 0:07:18 135 Samuel Leroux (Fra) Natura4ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole 136 Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis 0:10:00 137 Lucas Carstensen (Ger) Bike Aid 138 Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkéa - Samsic 139 Julien Morice (Fra) B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b Ktm 140 Maxime Cam (Fra) B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b Ktm 141 Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Total Direct Energie

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain - McLaren 20 2 Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b Ktm 17 3 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 15 4 Arvid De Kleijn (Ned) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 13 5 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 11 6 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Circus - Wanty Gobert 10 7 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga 9 8 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 8 9 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkéa - Samsic 7 10 David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga 6 11 Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93 5 12 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Ineos 4 13 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team 4 14 Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 4 15 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Nippo Delko Provence 3 16 Piotr Havik (Ned) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 3 17 Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizanè 2 18 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1 19 Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1

Mountain # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Nippo Delko Provence 6 2 Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 5 3 Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid 3 4 Samuel Leroux (Fra) Natura4ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole 2 5 Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2

General classification

after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b Ktm 8:57:07 2 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain - McLaren 0:00:02 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 0:00:10 4 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:00:11 5 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 0:00:12 6 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team 7 Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 8 Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:15 9 Andreas Lorentz Kron (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 10 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:00:16 11 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Circus - Wanty Gobert 12 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Ineos 13 Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93 14 Josef Černý (Cze) CCC Team 15 Nick Van der Lijke (Ned) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 16 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkéa - Samsic 17 Mathias De Witte (Bel) Natura4ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole 18 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 19 Marti Marquez Roman (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 20 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 21 Fausto Masnada (Ita) CCC Team 22 Jordi Lopez Caravaca (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 23 Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93 24 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 25 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 26 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos 27 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 28 Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga 29 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek - Segafredo 30 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b Ktm 31 Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 32 Julien Trarieux (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence 33 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Circus - Wanty Gobert 34 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek - Segafredo 35 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkéa - Samsic 36 Ivan Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 37 José Gonçalves (Por) Nippo Delko Provence 38 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 39 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga 40 Simone Petilli (Ita) Circus - Wanty Gobert 41 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 42 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek - Segafredo 43 Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkéa - Samsic 44 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizanè 45 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence 46 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek - Segafredo 47 David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga 48 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkéa - Samsic 49 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 50 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain - McLaren 51 Alessandro Monaco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizanè 52 Thibault Ferasse (Fra) Natura4ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole 53 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 54 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Bahrain - McLaren 55 Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizanè 56 Erik Bergström Frisk (Swe) Bike Aid 57 Piotr Havik (Ned) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 58 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 59 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama - FDJ 60 Romain Combaud (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence 61 Ibon Ruiz Sedano (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 62 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 63 Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain - McLaren 64 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 65 Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkéa - Samsic 66 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek - Segafredo 67 Frederik Dombrowski (Ger) Bike Aid 68 Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team 69 Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 70 Adne Van Engelen (Ned) Bike Aid 71 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bahrain - McLaren 72 Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga 73 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 74 Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Circus - Wanty Gobert 75 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek - Segafredo 76 Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga 77 Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain - McLaren 78 Adrien Guillonnet (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93 79 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 80 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga 81 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 82 Hernando Bohorquez Sanchez (Col) Astana Pro Team 83 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team 84 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team 85 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Ineos 86 Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizanè 87 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Natura4ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole 88 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:00:32 89 Scott Davies (GBr) Bahrain - McLaren 0:00:36 90 Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b Ktm 0:00:59 91 Andrey Amador (CRc) Team Ineos 92 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Team Ineos 93 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 94 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 95 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 0:02:12 96 Frederik Backaert (Bel) B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b Ktm 0:03:05 97 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis 0:04:18 98 Christoffer Lisson (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 99 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 0:04:42 100 Martin Bouzas Rey (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:05:27 101 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 102 Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole 103 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Circus - Wanty Gobert 0:07:13 104 Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 0:07:31 105 Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:10:25 106 Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizanè 0:10:28 107 Tony Hurel (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93 108 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Nippo Delko Provence 109 Louis Louvet (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93 110 Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93 111 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga 112 Alan Riou (Fra) Team Arkéa - Samsic 0:10:48 113 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:11:11 114 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama - FDJ 115 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis 0:11:38 116 Arvid De Kleijn (Ned) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:13:39 117 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 118 Théo Delacroix (Fra) Circus - Wanty Gobert 0:14:15 119 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Nippo Delko Provence 0:14:27 120 Unai Cuadrado Ruiz de Gauna (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:14:30 121 Sergio Nestor Araiz Michel (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 122 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama - FDJ 0:14:38 123 Jesse De Rooij (Ned) Bike Aid 0:15:39 124 Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid 125 Alexander Evans (Aus) Circus - Wanty Gobert 126 Dzmitry Zhyhunou (Blr) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:17:10 127 William Clarke (Aus) Trek - Segafredo 0:17:30 128 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizanè 129 Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b Ktm 0:19:33 130 Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis 0:20:28 131 Julien Morice (Fra) B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b Ktm 132 Lucas Carstensen (Ger) Bike Aid 133 Samuel Leroux (Fra) Natura4ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole 0:24:28 134 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis 135 Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkéa - Samsic 0:27:10 136 Maxime Cam (Fra) B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b Ktm 137 Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:27:23 138 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team 0:30:11 139 Morné Van Niekerk (RSA) St Michel - Auber 93 0:30:21 140 Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Natura4ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole 0:30:22 141 Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:35:11 142 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizanè 0:38:37

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b Ktm 37 2 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain - McLaren 35 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 25 4 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Circus - Wanty Gobert 23 5 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 22 6 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 15 7 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Ineos 14 8 Arvid De Kleijn (Ned) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 13 9 Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93 12 10 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 10 11 Josef Černý (Cze) CCC Team 9 12 Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga 9 13 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 8 14 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkéa - Samsic 7 15 Nick Van der Lijke (Ned) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 6 16 David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga 6 17 Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 4 18 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team 4 19 Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93 4 20 Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 21 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Nippo Delko Provence 3 22 Mathias De Witte (Bel) Natura4ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole 3 23 Piotr Havik (Ned) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 3 24 Théo Delacroix (Fra) Circus - Wanty Gobert 3 25 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 2 26 Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizanè 2 27 Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1 28 Andreas Lorentz Kron (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 1 29 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1 30 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountain # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andreas Lorentz Kron (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 10 2 Marti Marquez Roman (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 10 3 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Nippo Delko Provence 6 4 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 6 5 Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 5 6 Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 7 Théo Delacroix (Fra) Circus - Wanty Gobert 3 8 Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid 3 9 Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 10 Samuel Leroux (Fra) Natura4ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole 2

Youth # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team 8:57:19 2 Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:03 3 Andreas Lorentz Kron (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 4 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Ineos 0:00:04 5 Marti Marquez Roman (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 6 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 7 Jordi Lopez Caravaca (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 8 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos 9 Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga 10 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek - Segafredo 11 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b Ktm 12 Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 13 Ivan Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 14 Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkéa - Samsic 15 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizanè 16 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence 17 David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga 18 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 19 Alessandro Monaco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizanè 20 Erik Bergström Frisk (Swe) Bike Aid 21 Ibon Ruiz Sedano (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 22 Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain - McLaren 23 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 24 Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkéa - Samsic 25 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek - Segafredo 26 Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team 27 Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 28 Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Circus - Wanty Gobert 29 Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga 30 Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain - McLaren 31 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team 32 Scott Davies (GBr) Bahrain - McLaren 0:00:24 33 Christoffer Lisson (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:04:06 34 Martin Bouzas Rey (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:05:15 35 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 36 Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole 37 Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizanè 0:10:16 38 Louis Louvet (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93 39 Alan Riou (Fra) Team Arkéa - Samsic 0:10:36 40 Théo Delacroix (Fra) Circus - Wanty Gobert 0:14:03 41 Unai Cuadrado Ruiz de Gauna (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:14:18 42 Sergio Nestor Araiz Michel (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 43 Jesse De Rooij (Ned) Bike Aid 0:15:27 44 Alexander Evans (Aus) Circus - Wanty Gobert 45 Dzmitry Zhyhunou (Blr) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:16:58 46 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizanè 0:17:18 47 Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkéa - Samsic 0:26:58 48 Morné Van Niekerk (RSA) St Michel - Auber 93 0:30:09