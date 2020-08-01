Route d'Occitanie: Coquard win stage 1

Image 1 of 30 Bryan Coquard (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 30 Chris Froome (Ineos) sign in at 2020 Tour d'Occitanie (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 30 Chris Froome (Ineos) at 2020 Tour d'Occitanie (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 30 BEZIERS FRANCE AUGUST 01 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin of Eritrea of Colombia and Astana Pro Team during the 44th La Route dOccitanie La Depeche du Midi 2020 Stage 1 a 187km stage from Saint Affrique to Cazouls ls Bziers RouteOccitanie RDO2020 on August 01 2020 in Beziers France Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 30 BEZIERS FRANCE AUGUST 01 Christopher Froome of The United Kingdom and Team Ineos Jonathan Castroviejo of Spain and Team Ineos Egan Bernal of Colombia and Team Ineos during the 44th La Route dOccitanie La Depeche du Midi 2020 Stage 1 a 187km stage from Saint Affrique to Cazouls ls Bziers RouteOccitanie RDO2020 on August 01 2020 in Beziers France Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 30 Egan Bernal (Ineos) at 2020 Tour d'Occitanie (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 30 BEZIERS FRANCE AUGUST 01 Start Covid Safe measures Public Fans Detail view during the 44th La Route dOccitanie La Depeche du Midi 2020 Stage 1 a 187km stage from Saint Affrique to Cazouls ls Bziers RouteOccitanie RDO2020 on August 01 2020 in Beziers France Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 30 BEZIERS FRANCE AUGUST 01 Miguel ngel Lpez Moreno of Colombia and Astana Pro Team during the 44th La Route dOccitanie La Depeche du Midi 2020 Stage 1 a 187km stage from Saint Affrique to Cazouls ls Bziers RouteOccitanie RDO2020 on August 01 2020 in Beziers France Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 30 Egan Bernal at 2020 Tour d'Occitanie (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 30 BEZIERS FRANCE AUGUST 01 Start Jonathan Castroviejo of Spain Andrey Amador Bikkazakova of Costa Rica Tao Geoghegan Hart of The United Kingdom Christopher Froome of The United Kingdom Dylan Van Baarle of The Netherlands Pavel Sivakov of Russia Egan Bernal of Colombia and Team Ineos Covid Safe measures Team Presentation during the 44th La Route dOccitanie La Depeche du Midi 2020 Stage 1 a 187km stage from Saint Affrique to Cazouls ls Bziers RouteOccitanie RDO2020 on August 01 2020 in Beziers France Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 30 BEZIERS FRANCE AUGUST 01 Start Public Fans Covid Safe measures during the 44th La Route dOccitanie La Depeche du Midi 2020 Stage 1 a 187km stage from Saint Affrique to Cazouls ls Bziers RouteOccitanie RDO2020 on August 01 2020 in Beziers France Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 30 BEZIERS FRANCE AUGUST 01 Start Benoit Cosnefroy of France Tony Gallopin of France Romain Bardet of France Mickal Cherel of France Clment Venturini of France Alexis Vuillermoz of France and Team Ag2R La Mondiale Team Presentation Covid Safe measures during the 44th La Route dOccitanie La Depeche du Midi 2020 Stage 1 a 187km stage from Saint Affrique to Cazouls ls Bziers RouteOccitanie RDO2020 on August 01 2020 in Beziers France Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 30 BEZIERS FRANCE AUGUST 01 Peloton Landscape Bridge during the 44th La Route dOccitanie La Depeche du Midi 2020 Stage 1 a 187km stage from Saint Affrique to Cazouls ls Bziers RouteOccitanie RDO2020 on August 01 2020 in Beziers France Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 30 BEZIERS FRANCE AUGUST 01 Start Elia Viviani of Italy and Team Cofidis European Champion Jersey during the 44th La Route dOccitanie La Depeche du Midi 2020 Stage 1 a 187km stage from Saint Affrique to Cazouls ls Bziers RouteOccitanie RDO2020 on August 01 2020 in Beziers France Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 30 BEZIERS FRANCE AUGUST 01 Start Luis Leon Sanchez Gil of Spain of Colombia and Astana Pro Team Giordana Mask Covid Safe measures during the 44th La Route dOccitanie La Depeche du Midi 2020 Stage 1 a 187km stage from Saint Affrique to Cazouls ls Bziers RouteOccitanie RDO2020 on August 01 2020 in Beziers France Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 30 BEZIERS FRANCE AUGUST 01 Pavel Sivakov of Russia and Team Ineos during the 44th La Route dOccitanie La Depeche du Midi 2020 Stage 1 a 187km stage from Saint Affrique to Cazouls ls Bziers RouteOccitanie RDO2020 on August 01 2020 in Beziers France Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 30 Egan Bernal (Ineos) at 2020 Tour d'Occitanie (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 30 Elia Viviani at 2020 Tour d'Occitanie (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 30 Bauke Mollema at 2020 Tour d'Occitanie (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 30 Team Ineos stage 1 at 2020 Tour d'Occitanie (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 30 BEZIERS FRANCE AUGUST 01 Start Josef Cerny of Czech Republic Michal Paluta of Poland Joey Rosskopf of The United States Guillaume Van Keirsbulck of Belgium Fausto Masnada of Italy Lukasz Wisniowski of Poland Georg Zimmermann of Germany and CCC Team Covid Safe measures Team Presentation during the 44th La Route dOccitanie La Depeche du Midi 2020 Stage 1 a 187km stage from Saint Affrique to Cazouls ls Bziers RouteOccitanie RDO2020 on August 01 2020 in Beziers France Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 30 BEZIERS FRANCE AUGUST 01 Start Public Fans Covid Safe measures during the 44th La Route dOccitanie La Depeche du Midi 2020 Stage 1 a 187km stage from Saint Affrique to Cazouls ls Bziers RouteOccitanie RDO2020 on August 01 2020 in Beziers France Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 30 BEZIERS FRANCE AUGUST 01 Harold Tejada Canacue of Colombia of Colombia and Astana Pro Team Michal Paluta of Poland and CCC Team Michel Ries of Luxembourg and Team Trek Segafredo during the 44th La Route dOccitanie La Depeche du Midi 2020 Stage 1 a 187km stage from Saint Affrique to Cazouls ls Bziers RouteOccitanie RDO2020 on August 01 2020 in Beziers France Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 30 BEZIERS FRANCE AUGUST 01 Dylan Van Baarle of The Netherlands and Team Ineos Jonathan Castroviejo of Spain and Team Ineos Tao Geoghegan Hart of The United Kingdom and Team Ineos during the 44th La Route dOccitanie La Depeche du Midi 2020 Stage 1 a 187km stage from Saint Affrique to Cazouls ls Bziers RouteOccitanie RDO2020 on August 01 2020 in Beziers France Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 30 BEZIERS FRANCE AUGUST 01 Pierre Latour of France and Team Ag2R La Mondiale Romain Bardet of France and Team Ag2R La Mondiale Jonathan Castroviejo of Spain and Team Ineos during the 44th La Route dOccitanie La Depeche du Midi 2020 Stage 1 a 187km stage from Saint Affrique to Cazouls ls Bziers RouteOccitanie RDO2020 on August 01 2020 in Beziers France Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 30 BEZIERS FRANCE AUGUST 01 Tony Gallopin of France and Team Ag2R La Mondiale during the 44th La Route dOccitanie La Depeche du Midi 2020 Stage 1 a 187km stage from Saint Affrique to Cazouls ls Bziers RouteOccitanie RDO2020 on August 01 2020 in Beziers France Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 27 of 30 BEZIERS FRANCE AUGUST 01 Arrival Bryan Coquard of France and Team BB Hotels Vital Concept Celebration Elia Viviani of Italy and Team Cofidis European Champion Jersey during the 44th La Route dOccitanie La Depeche du Midi 2020 Stage 1 a 187km stage from Saint Affrique to Cazouls ls Bziers RouteOccitanie RDO2020 on August 01 2020 in Beziers France Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 28 of 30 BEZIERS FRANCE AUGUST 01 Tao Geoghegan Hart of The United Kingdom and Team Ineos Dylan Van Baarle of The Netherlands and Team Ineos Andrey Amador Bikkazakova of Costa Rica and Team Ineos Romain Bardet of France and Team Ag2R La Mondiale Peloton during the 44th La Route dOccitanie La Depeche du Midi 2020 Stage 1 a 187km stage from Saint Affrique to Cazouls ls Bziers RouteOccitanie RDO2020 on August 01 2020 in Beziers France Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 29 of 30 BEZIERS FRANCE AUGUST 01 Sprint Arrival Bryan Coquard of France and Team BB Hotels Vital Concept Elia Viviani of Italy and Team Cofidis European Champion Jersey Sonny Colbrelli of Italy and Team Bahrain McLaren during the 44th La Route dOccitanie La Depeche du Midi 2020 Stage 1 a 187km stage from Saint Affrique to Cazouls ls Bziers RouteOccitanie RDO2020 on August 01 2020 in Beziers France Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 30 of 30 BEZIERS FRANCE AUGUST 01 Dylan Van Baarle of The Netherlands and Team Ineos Andrey Amador Bikkazakova of Costa Rica and Team Ineos Peloton during the 44th La Route dOccitanie La Depeche du Midi 2020 Stage 1 a 187km stage from Saint Affrique to Cazouls ls Bziers RouteOccitanie RDO2020 on August 01 2020 in Beziers France Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images) Bryan Coquard (B&B Hotels-Vital Concept) won the opening stage of Route d'Occitanie on Saturday. The French sprinter out-paced Elia Viviani (Cofidis) and Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain McLaren) to take the stage win and the first leader's jersey. More to follow.... Results
Brief Results
Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result
1 Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 4:35:00 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 3 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 4 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Circus-Wanty Gobert 5 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 6 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Ineos 7 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team 8 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 9 Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 10 Nick Van der Lijke (Ned) Riwal Readynez