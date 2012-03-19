Kuznetsov triumphs at La Roue Tourangelle
Chtioui, Boev round out podium
|1
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|4:28:37
|2
|Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar
|3
|Igor Boev (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|4
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|0:00:02
|5
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|6
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:00:18
|7
|Alexey Kunshin (Rus) Lokosphinx
|8
|Sergey Shilov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|9
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
|10
|Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos BH - Castilla Y Leon
|11
|Peter Kusztor (Hun) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
|12
|Kevin Suarez Martinez (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
|13
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) CM Aubervilliers 93 Bigmat
|14
|Dmitry Sokolov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|15
|Yanto Barker (GBr) UK Youth Cycling
|16
|Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|17
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|18
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|19
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|0:00:23
|20
|Pascual Orengo Lopez (Spa) Burgos BH - Castilla Y Leon
|21
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|22
|Pavel Karpenkov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|23
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) CM Aubervilliers 93 Bigmat
|24
|Mathieu Simon (Fra) CM Aubervilliers 93 Bigmat
|25
|Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling
|26
|Alexandre Guay (Fra) Guidon Chalettois
|27
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|28
|Klaas Sys (Bel) Bridgestone Anchor
|29
|Lilian Pommier (Fra) Guidon Chalettois
|30
|Taruia Krainer (Fra) Vendee U
|31
|Glenn Vandemaele (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
|32
|Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|33
|Lorents Ola Aasvold (Nor) Plussbank - BMC
|34
|Gwen Talonneau (Fra) Guidon Chalettois
|35
|Sergey Belykh (Rus) Lokosphinx
|36
|César Bihel (Fra) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|37
|Oscar Santamaria Munoz (Spa) Burgos BH - Castilla Y Leon
|38
|Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|39
|Benoît Pinto (Fra) CM Aubervilliers 93 Bigmat
|40
|Oystein Stake Laengen (Nor) Plussbank - BMC
|41
|Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|42
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Burgos BH - Castilla Y Leon
|43
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
|44
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|45
|Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|46
|Florian Salzinger (Ger) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
|0:00:36
|47
|Guillaume Belgy (Fra) Vendee U
|0:00:38
|48
|Mathias Van Holderbeke (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
|0:00:42
|49
|Christopher Stevenson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling
|0:00:45
|50
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|51
|Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
|0:00:54
|52
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:57
|53
|James Stewart (GBr) UK Youth Cycling
|0:08:03
|54
|Joris Cornet (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
|55
|Ian Vansumere (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
|56
|Julien Deschesne (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|57
|Ruben Jimenez Ventosa (Spa) Burgos BH - Castilla Y Leon
|58
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
|59
|Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
|60
|Valentin Dufour (Fra) Vendee U
|61
|Nicolas Capdepuy (Fra) Burgos BH - Castilla Y Leon
|62
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polkowice
|63
|Arnaud Geronboux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|0:08:07
|64
|Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|65
|Raphael Addy (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
|66
|Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|67
|Remco Broers (Ned) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|68
|Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|69
|Thomas Pasquier (Fra) Guidon Chalettois
|70
|Julien Thuriot (Fra) Guidon Chalettois
|0:08:14
|71
|Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|0:08:18
