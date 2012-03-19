Trending

Kuznetsov triumphs at La Roue Tourangelle

Chtioui, Boev round out podium

Full Results
1Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Itera - Katusha4:28:37
2Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar
3Igor Boev (Rus) Itera - Katusha
4Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Lokosphinx0:00:02
5Loic Vliegen (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
6Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:00:18
7Alexey Kunshin (Rus) Lokosphinx
8Sergey Shilov (Rus) Lokosphinx
9Olivier Pardini (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
10Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos BH - Castilla Y Leon
11Peter Kusztor (Hun) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
12Kevin Suarez Martinez (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
13Yannis Yssaad (Fra) CM Aubervilliers 93 Bigmat
14Dmitry Sokolov (Rus) Lokosphinx
15Yanto Barker (GBr) UK Youth Cycling
16Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
17Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
18Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
19Julien Stassen (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze0:00:23
20Pascual Orengo Lopez (Spa) Burgos BH - Castilla Y Leon
21Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
22Pavel Karpenkov (Rus) Lokosphinx
23Théo Vimpere (Fra) CM Aubervilliers 93 Bigmat
24Mathieu Simon (Fra) CM Aubervilliers 93 Bigmat
25Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling
26Alexandre Guay (Fra) Guidon Chalettois
27Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
28Klaas Sys (Bel) Bridgestone Anchor
29Lilian Pommier (Fra) Guidon Chalettois
30Taruia Krainer (Fra) Vendee U
31Glenn Vandemaele (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
32Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polkowice
33Lorents Ola Aasvold (Nor) Plussbank - BMC
34Gwen Talonneau (Fra) Guidon Chalettois
35Sergey Belykh (Rus) Lokosphinx
36César Bihel (Fra) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
37Oscar Santamaria Munoz (Spa) Burgos BH - Castilla Y Leon
38Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Lokosphinx
39Benoît Pinto (Fra) CM Aubervilliers 93 Bigmat
40Oystein Stake Laengen (Nor) Plussbank - BMC
41Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
42Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Burgos BH - Castilla Y Leon
43Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
44Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polkowice
45Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
46Florian Salzinger (Ger) Atlas Personal - Jakroo0:00:36
47Guillaume Belgy (Fra) Vendee U0:00:38
48Mathias Van Holderbeke (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham0:00:42
49Christopher Stevenson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling0:00:45
50Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
51Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham0:00:54
52Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:57
53James Stewart (GBr) UK Youth Cycling0:08:03
54Joris Cornet (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
55Ian Vansumere (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
56Julien Deschesne (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
57Ruben Jimenez Ventosa (Spa) Burgos BH - Castilla Y Leon
58Simon Pellaud (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
59Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
60Valentin Dufour (Fra) Vendee U
61Nicolas Capdepuy (Fra) Burgos BH - Castilla Y Leon
62Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polkowice
63Arnaud Geronboux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze0:08:07
64Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
65Raphael Addy (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
66Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
67Remco Broers (Ned) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
68Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
69Thomas Pasquier (Fra) Guidon Chalettois
70Julien Thuriot (Fra) Guidon Chalettois0:08:14
71Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polkowice0:08:18

