Paul Lapeira wins La Polynormande

Eenkhoorn in second, Rolland in third

Decathlon-Ag2r-La Mondiale team's cyclist Paul Lapeira celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the Men's Elite race of the French National Road Cycling championships, in Saint-Martin-de-Landelles, western France, on June 23, 2024. France will have four riders - the maximum allowed - at the start of the road cycling road race of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. (Photo by LOIC VENANCE / AFP)
Paul Lapeira (Image credit: Getty Images)
Paul Lapeira (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team) delivered a decisive win from a three-man attack in the final kilometres of La Polynormande.

The French national champion beat Pascal Eenkhoorn (Lotto Dstny) and Brieuc Rolland (Groupama-FDJ) in the final sprint, after Lapeira attacked the remnants of the day’s main breakaway within the final 8km of the northern French race.

Peter Stuart
Peter Stuart
Editor

Peter Stuart has been the editor of Cyclingnews since March 2022, overseeing editorial output across all of Cyclingnews' digital touchpoints.

Before joining Cyclingnews, Peter was the digital editor of Rouleur magazine. Starting life as a freelance feature writer, with bylines in The Times and The Telegraph, he first entered cycling journalism in 2012, joining Cyclist magazine as staff writer. Peter has a background as an international rower, representing Great Britain at Under-23 level and at the Junior Rowing World Championships.

