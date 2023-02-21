La Flèche Wallonne Femmes 2023 route

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: ASO) (Image credit: ASO)

The 2023 edition of La Flèche Wallonne Feminine clocks in at 131.4 kilometres from the start in Liège and the finish atop the Mur de Huy on April 19.

The route includes the early Côte de Bohissau before the first of three trips over the Mur de Huy, and two circuits that take on the Côte d’Ereffe and Côte de Cherave.

La Flèche Wallonne Femmes 2023 climbs