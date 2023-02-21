La Flèche Wallonne Femmes 2023 route
Map and profile for 131.5km Women's WorldTour race
The 2023 edition of La Flèche Wallonne Feminine clocks in at 131.4 kilometres from the start in Liège and the finish atop the Mur de Huy on April 19.
The route includes the early Côte de Bohissau before the first of three trips over the Mur de Huy, and two circuits that take on the Côte d’Ereffe and Côte de Cherave.
La Flèche Wallonne Femmes 2023 climbs
- Côte de Bohissau (2.2km at 5.6%) km 40.4
- Mur de Huy (1.3km at 9.6%) km 57
- Côte d'Ereffe (2.1km at 5%) km 75.8
- Côte de Cherave (1.3km at 8.1%) km 88.6
- Mur de Huy (1.3km at 9.6%) km 94.2
- Côte d'Ereffe (2.1km at 5%) km 113
- Côte de Cherave (1.3km at 8.1%) km 125.8
- Mur de Huy (1.3km at 9.6%) km 131.5
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1