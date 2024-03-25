La Flèche Wallonne winners 1936-2023

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) wins the 2023 La Flèche Wallonne
Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) wins the 2023 La Flèche Wallonne (Image credit: Getty Images)
2023Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
2022Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
2021Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
2020Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
2019Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
2018Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
2017Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team
2016Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team
2015Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team
2014Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team
2013Daniel Moreno (Esp) Team Katusha
2012Joaquim Rodríguez (Esp) Team Katusha
2011Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma–Lotto
2010Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
2009Davide Rebellin (Ita) Diquigiovanni–Androni
2008Kim Kirchen Lux) Team High Road
2007Davide Rebellin (Ita) Gerolsteiner
2006Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Caisse d'Epargne–Illes Balears
2005Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Liquigas–Bianchi
2004Davide Rebellin (Ita) Gerolsteiner
2003Igor Astarloa (Esp) Saeco Macchine per Caffè
2002Mario Aerts (Bel) Lotto–Adecco
2001Rik Verbrugghe (Bel) Lotto–Adecco
2000Francesco Casagrande (Ita) Vini Caldirola–Sidermec
1999Michele Bartoli (Ita) Mapei–Quick-Step
1998Bo Hamburger (Den) Casino–Ag2r
1997Laurent Jalabert (Fra) ONCE
1996Lance Armstrong (USA) Motorola
1995Laurent Jalabert (Fra) ONCE
1994Moreno Argentin (Ita) Gewiss–Ballan
1993Maurizio Fondriest (Ita) Lampre
1992Giorgio Furlan (Ita) Ariostea
1991Moreno Argentin (Ita) Ariostea
1990Moreno Argentin (Ita) Ariostea
1989Claude Criquielion (Bel) Hitachi-Merckx-Mavic
1988Rolf Golz (Ger) Superconfex-Yoko
1987Jean-Claude Leclercq (Fra) Toshiba-Look
1986Laurent Fignon (Fra) Système U
1985Claude Criquielion (Bel) Hitachi-Splendor-Sunair
1984Kim Andersen (Den) Coop-Hoonved
1983Bernard Hinault (Fra) Renault-Elf-Gitane
1982Mario Beccia (Ita) Hoonved-Bottechia
1981Daniel Willems (Bel) Capri Sonne-Koga Miyata
1980Giuseppe Saronni (Ita) Gis Gelati-Colnago
1979Bernard Hinault (Fra) Renault-Gitane-Campagnolo
1978Michel Laurent (Fra) Peugeot-Esso-Michelin
1977Francesco Moser (Ita) Sanson
1976Joop Zoetemelk (Ned) GAN-Mercier-Hutchinson
1975Andre Dierickx (Bel) Rokado
1974Frans Verbeeck (Bel) Watney-Maes
1973Andre Dierickx (Bel) Flandria-Shimano-Carpenter
1972Eddy Merckx (Bel) Molteni
1971Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel) Mars-Flandria
1970Eddy Merckx (Bel) Faemino
1969Jos Huysmans (Bel) Dr.Mann-Grundig
1968Rik van Looy (Bel) Willem II-Gazelle
1967Eddy Merckx (Bel) Peugeot-BP-Michelin
1966Michele Dancelli (Ita) Molteni
1965Roberto Poggiali (Ita) Ignis
1964Gilbert Desmet (Bel) Wiel's-Groene Leeuw
1963Raymond Poulidor (Fra) Mercier-BP-Hutchinson
1962Henri Dewolf (Bel) Baratti-Milano
1961Willy Vannitsen (Bel) Gitane-Geminiani-Leroux-Dunlop
1960Pino Cerami (Bel) Peugeot-BP-Dunlop
1959Jos Hoevenaars (Bel) Faema
1958Rik Van Steenbergen (Bel) Elvé-Peugeot-Marvan
1957Raymond Impanis (Bel) Peugeot-BP
1956Richard van Genechten (Bel) Elvé-Peugeot
1955Stan Ockers (Bel) Elvé-Peugeot
1954Germain Derijcke (Bel) Alcyon-Dunlop
1953Stan Ockers (Bel) Peugeot-Dunlop
1952Ferdi Kubler (Sui) Tebag
1951Ferdi Kubler (Sui) Tebag
1950Fausto Coppi (Ita) Bianchi-Ursus
1949Rik Van Steenbergen (Bel) Mercier-Hutchinson
1948Fermo Camellini (Ita) Métropole
1947Ernest Sterckx (Bel) Alcyon-Dunlop
1946Desire Keteleer (Bel) Groene Leeuw
1945Marcel Kint (Bel)
1944Marcel Kint (Bel)
1943Marcel Kint (Bel)
1942Karel Thijs (Bel)
1941Sylvain Grysolle (Bel)
1940No race
1939Edmond Delathouwer (Bel) Leducq-Mercier
1938Émile Masson Jr. (Bel)
1937Adolphe Braeckeveldt (Bel) Helyett
1936Philemon Demeersman (Bel) La Française

