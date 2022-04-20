Dylan Teuns wins La Flèche Wallonne

Image 1 of 16 Dylan Teuns (Bahrain Victorious) takes his first win of 2022 on Mur de Huy for La Flèche Wallone victory (Image credit: Dion Kerckhoffs/CVSprintCyclingAgency) Image 2 of 16 Dylan Teuns (Bahrain Victorious) outduels Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) on the Mur de Huy (Image credit: Getty) Image 3 of 16 Simon Guglielmi of Arkéa-Samsic and Bruno Armirail of Groupama FDJ compete in the early breakaway (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images) Image 4 of 16 Christopher Juul Jensen of Team BikeExchange-Jayco at front of breakaway (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images) Image 5 of 16 Luc Wirtgen of Team Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB (left) and Jens Reynders of Team Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise compete in the chase (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images) Image 6 of 16 Louis Vervaeke of QuickStep - AlphaVinyl (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images) Image 7 of 16 Simon Carr of EF Education - EasyPost attacks (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images) Image 8 of 16 Simon Guglielmi of Arkéa-Samsic competes passing through the Wall of Geraardsbergen (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images) Image 9 of 16 Valentin Ferron of Team Total Energies competes passing through the Wall of Geraardsbergen (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 10 of 16 Simon Carr of EF Education-EasyPost and Valentin Ferron of Team Total Energies led the race for a time but were caught by the peloton shortly before the race hits the Côte de Cherave (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images) Image 11 of 16 Peloton during La Flèche Wallone for 201.1km from Blegny to Mur de Huy (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images) Image 12 of 16 The final push up Mur de Huy for winner Dylan Teuns (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 13 of 16 An attack by Mauri Vansevenant of QuickStep-AlphaVinyl and Søren Kragh Andersen of Team DSM looked promising until 900 metres to go (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images) Image 14 of 16 Fight for the win on Mur de Huy between Alejandro Valverde and Dylan Teuns (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 15 of 16 Defending champion Julian Alaphilippe (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) finshes fourth (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 16 of 16 Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) would roll across the line 51 seconds behind the winner (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Dylan Teuns (Bahrain Victorious) scored the biggest one-day win of his career, taking out La Flèche Wallonne ahead of five-time winner Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe).

"I always dream of a Classic victory and today it happened finally," an elated Teuns said in the post-race flash interview. "I was never so strong in the Spring Classics like this year and I'm super happy with this victory."

La Flèche Wallonne is almost always decided in the last 300 metres and the formula continued this year, with Movistar's Enric Mas attempting to launch Valverde into the steepest section of the climb.

Vlasov tried to accelerate on the inside but found himself bogged down in his gears and Teuns came past to ramp up the pace, tracked closely by Valverde. The Spanish veteran gave one big push in an attempt to get in front of Teuns but had to concede to his younger rival in the final 50 metres, while the Bora-Hansgrohe rider suffered to the line for the final podium spot.

QuickStep-AlphaVinyl's dry run continued as World Champion Julian Alaphilippe could only manage fourth.

"It's maybe not always the best one who wins, but on the Mur, it's definitely a climb where you need the legs and today I had strong legs. Maybe I was the strongest today," Teuns said. In 2017, Teuns was third on the Mur de Huy and learned Valverde's winning formula but it took five years to have the blend of form, confidence and fortune to put it to work.

"I knew a little bit the place where he always makes the first acceleration," Teuns said. "Five years ago when I became third I was there in the wheel, and when he made the second move I couldn't follow anymore. Today, I made the second move and I felt him coming but I still had a little left in the legs to keep him behind me."

The 2022 edition of La Flèche Wallonne was one of the faster editions of the race, clocking in at 42.97 kph.

Valverde, turning 42 in five days, said he wished he was a little stronger but couldn't have done anything more after such a hard race. "I didn't have the sensations like in years past when I thought I could suffer a little more, but today, no way, I was at my absolute limit. The whole race was very fast. I think we did the fastest Mur de Huy ever."

Vlasov was happy with his first podium in a Belgian classic and in his Flèche debut. "I'm very proud of this result and of my team, they did a good job. It's impressive, first podium at first Flèche Wallonne. I did the maximum that I could.

"Dylan Teuns surprised me today because he was the strongest at the finish and he won it with a huge advantage. I saw Alaphilippe behind me, so the race was how we expected with all the favourites together for the last climb."

Simon Carr (EF Education-EasyPost) and Valentin Ferron (TotalEnergies) were the last riders caught of the day's six-man breakaway and were reeled in with 9km remaining as Ineos Grenadiers and Quickstep-AlphaVinyl set a brisk pace ahead of the Côte de Cherave.

A triple attack from Cofidis propelled Remy Rochas off the front on the Cherave, who was tracked by Mauri Vansevenant (Quickstep-AlphaVinyl). Søren Kragh Andersen (Team DSM) blasted across to the pair on the descent in an attempt to become the first escape to survive on the Mur de Huy since Igor Astarloa in 2003.

Rochas let go of the wheels with 5km to go and Kragh Andersen, doing all of the work, held onto a 10-second lead as they approached the base of the Mur de Huy but the Movistar-led bunch put them out of their misery with 850m to go.

Mas led Valverde into the steepest pitch with Vlasov on their wheel. The Bora-Hansgrohe rider tried to accelerate but Dylan Teuns had the legs and the positioning to put in a devastating surge to victory.