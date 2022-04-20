Dylan Teuns wins La Flèche Wallonne
By Daniel Ostanek published
Valverde and Vlasov follow on Mur de Huy for podium spots
Dylan Teuns (Bahrain Victorious) scored the biggest one-day win of his career, taking out La Flèche Wallonne ahead of five-time winner Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe).
"I always dream of a Classic victory and today it happened finally," an elated Teuns said in the post-race flash interview. "I was never so strong in the Spring Classics like this year and I'm super happy with this victory."
La Flèche Wallonne is almost always decided in the last 300 metres and the formula continued this year, with Movistar's Enric Mas attempting to launch Valverde into the steepest section of the climb.
Vlasov tried to accelerate on the inside but found himself bogged down in his gears and Teuns came past to ramp up the pace, tracked closely by Valverde. The Spanish veteran gave one big push in an attempt to get in front of Teuns but had to concede to his younger rival in the final 50 metres, while the Bora-Hansgrohe rider suffered to the line for the final podium spot.
QuickStep-AlphaVinyl's dry run continued as World Champion Julian Alaphilippe could only manage fourth.
"It's maybe not always the best one who wins, but on the Mur, it's definitely a climb where you need the legs and today I had strong legs. Maybe I was the strongest today," Teuns said. In 2017, Teuns was third on the Mur de Huy and learned Valverde's winning formula but it took five years to have the blend of form, confidence and fortune to put it to work.
"I knew a little bit the place where he always makes the first acceleration," Teuns said. "Five years ago when I became third I was there in the wheel, and when he made the second move I couldn't follow anymore. Today, I made the second move and I felt him coming but I still had a little left in the legs to keep him behind me."
The 2022 edition of La Flèche Wallonne was one of the faster editions of the race, clocking in at 42.97 kph.
Valverde, turning 42 in five days, said he wished he was a little stronger but couldn't have done anything more after such a hard race. "I didn't have the sensations like in years past when I thought I could suffer a little more, but today, no way, I was at my absolute limit. The whole race was very fast. I think we did the fastest Mur de Huy ever."
Vlasov was happy with his first podium in a Belgian classic and in his Flèche debut. "I'm very proud of this result and of my team, they did a good job. It's impressive, first podium at first Flèche Wallonne. I did the maximum that I could.
"Dylan Teuns surprised me today because he was the strongest at the finish and he won it with a huge advantage. I saw Alaphilippe behind me, so the race was how we expected with all the favourites together for the last climb."
Simon Carr (EF Education-EasyPost) and Valentin Ferron (TotalEnergies) were the last riders caught of the day's six-man breakaway and were reeled in with 9km remaining as Ineos Grenadiers and Quickstep-AlphaVinyl set a brisk pace ahead of the Côte de Cherave.
A triple attack from Cofidis propelled Remy Rochas off the front on the Cherave, who was tracked by Mauri Vansevenant (Quickstep-AlphaVinyl). Søren Kragh Andersen (Team DSM) blasted across to the pair on the descent in an attempt to become the first escape to survive on the Mur de Huy since Igor Astarloa in 2003.
Rochas let go of the wheels with 5km to go and Kragh Andersen, doing all of the work, held onto a 10-second lead as they approached the base of the Mur de Huy but the Movistar-led bunch put them out of their misery with 850m to go.
Mas led Valverde into the steepest pitch with Vlasov on their wheel. The Bora-Hansgrohe rider tried to accelerate but Dylan Teuns had the legs and the positioning to put in a devastating surge to victory.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
|4:42:12
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00:05
|5
|Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:07
|6
|Michael Woods (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
|7
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-EasyPost
|8
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|9
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|10
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) TotalEnergies
|11
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|12
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|13
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|14
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|15
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|16
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|0:00:15
|17
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:17
|18
|Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:21
|19
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00:24
|20
|Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|22
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|23
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|24
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) EF Education-EasyPost
|25
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|26
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|27
|Kamiel Bonneu (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|28
|Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|29
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|30
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|31
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|32
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|33
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:33
|34
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00:35
|35
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00:37
|36
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|37
|Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|38
|Jeremy Cabot (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:00:41
|39
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00:44
|40
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM
|41
|Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|0:00:47
|42
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00:51
|43
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|44
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|45
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) TotalEnergies
|46
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:54
|47
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|48
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|49
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
|0:00:58
|50
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:01:00
|51
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|52
|Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:08
|53
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Israel-Premier Tech
|0:01:16
|54
|Hugo Houle (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
|55
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|56
|Victor Koretzky (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|0:01:22
|57
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:33
|58
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|59
|Jonas Gregaard (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|61
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|62
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|63
|Marc Soler (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:38
|64
|Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:01:40
|65
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:01:54
|66
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|67
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|68
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|69
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|70
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:02:06
|71
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:02:08
|72
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:02:12
|73
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|0:02:20
|74
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|0:02:34
|75
|Cesare Benedetti (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:36
|76
|Kenny Molly (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
|77
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:01
|78
|Bob Jungels (Lux) AG2R Citroen Team
|0:03:11
|79
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) B&B Hotels-KTM
|80
|Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:03:28
|81
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:33
|82
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|83
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Arkea-Samsic
|84
|Leon Heinschke (Ger) Team DSM
|85
|Winner Anacona (Col) Arkea-Samsic
|86
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:40
|87
|Mikaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|0:03:45
|88
|Axel Zingle (Fra) Cofidis
|89
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Team DSM
|90
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis
|91
|Alan Jousseaume (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:03:53
|92
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:04:14
|93
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|0:04:48
|94
|Henri Vandenabeele (Bel) Team DSM
|0:05:01
|95
|Viktor Verschaeve (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|96
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|97
|Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|98
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|99
|Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|100
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|101
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|102
|Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe
|103
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) BikeExchange-Jayco
|104
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|105
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team
|106
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|0:05:26
|107
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:06:13
|108
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
|109
|Valentin Ferron (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:06:15
|110
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|111
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|112
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:06:22
|113
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Israel-Premier Tech
|0:07:05
|114
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|0:08:01
|115
|Jenno Berckmoes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:10:24
|116
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroen Team
|0:10:41
|117
|Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:00
|118
|Tom Paquot (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
|0:11:05
|119
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel-Premier Tech
|120
|Alexandre Balmer (Swi) BikeExchange-Jayco
|121
|Jan Maas (Ned) BikeExchange-Jayco
|122
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|123
|Morten Hulgaard (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|124
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
|125
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) BikeExchange-Jayco
|126
|Marco Tizza (Ita) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
|127
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost
|128
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:11:30
|129
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Cofidis
|0:11:42
|130
|Ben Healy (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost
|0:11:58
|131
|Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:12:16
|132
|Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:18
|133
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|134
|Michel Heßmann (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
|135
|Ruben Apers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:13:30
|136
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:16:32
|137
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team DSM
|0:16:50
|138
|Paul Lapeira (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|0:17:04
|139
|Jesus David Peña Jimenez (Col) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:19:21
|140
|Gilles De Wilde (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:19:37
|DNF
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|DNF
|Stan Van Tricht (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|DNF
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|DNF
|Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel-Premier Tech
|DNF
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
|DNF
|Alan Riou (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|DNF
|Juan Ayuso Pesquera (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|DNF
|Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|DNF
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers
|DNF
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|DNS
|Michael Matthews (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|DNF
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|DNF
|Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|DNF
|Laurens Huys (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|DNF
|Idar Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jacob Madsen (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM
|DNF
|Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM
|DNF
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies
|DNF
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNS
|Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Rune Herregodts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Jens Reynders (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
|DNF
|Johan Meens (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
|DNF
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
|DNF
|Luc Wirtgen (Lux) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
|DNF
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|DNF
|Alan Boileau (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|DNF
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1†
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
† after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Daniel Ostanek is production editor at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired as staff writer. Before Cyclingnews, he was published in numerous publications around the cycling world, including Procycling, CyclingWeekly, CyclingTips, Cyclist, and Rouleur, among others. As well as reporting and writing news and features, Daniel runs the 'How to watch' content throughout the season.
Daniel has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, and has interviewed a number of the sport's biggest stars, including Egan Bernal, Wout van Aert, Remco Evenepoel, Mark Cavendish, and Anna van der Breggen. Daniel rides a 2002 Landbouwkrediet Colnago C40 and his favourite races are Strade Bianche and the Vuelta a España.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Cyclingnews. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Best bottle cages for cycling 2022The best bottle cages for cycling offer the right mix of style and usability in every situation
-
Dylan Teuns wins La Flèche WallonneValverde and Vlasov follow on Mur de Huy for podium spots
-
Wilier releases e-bike version of flagship FilanteNew Filante Hybrid is designed to mimic the look and feel of bike used by the Astana Qazaqstan team
-
Valverde's Flèche Wallonne formula doesn't work for Van Vleuten'I didn't leave any fireworks unused on the Mur de Huy', says Movistar rider after her third second-place finish