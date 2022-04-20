Dylan Teuns wins La Flèche Wallonne

Valverde and Vlasov follow on Mur de Huy for podium spots

La Flche Wallonne 2022 86th Edition Blegny Mur de Huy 2021 km 20042022 Dylan Teuns BEL Bahrain Victorious Alejandro Valverde ESP Movistar Team photo Dion KerckhoffsCVSprintCyclingAgency2022

Dylan Teuns (Bahrain Victorious) takes his first win of 2022 on Mur de Huy for La Flèche Wallone victory (Image credit: Dion Kerckhoffs/CVSprintCyclingAgency)
Dylan Teuns beats Alejandro Valverde on the Mur de Huy.

Dylan Teuns (Bahrain Victorious) outduels Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) on the Mur de Huy (Image credit: Getty)
HUY BELGIUM APRIL 20 LR Simon Guglielmi of France and Team Arka Samsic and Bruno Armirail of France and Team Groupama FDJ compete in the breakaway during the 86th La Flche Wallonne 2022 Mens Elite a 2011km one day race from Blegny to Mur de Huy 204m WorldTour FlecheWallonne on April 20 2022 in Huy Belgium Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Simon Guglielmi of Arkéa-Samsic and Bruno Armirail of Groupama FDJ compete in the early breakaway (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images)
HUY BELGIUM APRIL 20 LR Morten Alexander Hulgaard of Denmark and UNO X Pro Cycling Team and Christopher Juul Jensen of Denmark and Team Bikeexchange Jayco compete in the breakaway during the 86th La Flche Wallonne 2022 Mens Elite a 2011km one day race from Blegny to Mur de Huy 204m WorldTour FlecheWallonne on April 20 2022 in Huy Belgium Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Christopher Juul Jensen of Team BikeExchange-Jayco at front of breakaway (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images)
HUY BELGIUM APRIL 20 LR Luc Wirtgen of Luxembourg and Team Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB and Jens Reynders of Belgium and Team Sport Vlaanderen Baloise compete in the chase during the 86th La Flche Wallonne 2022 Mens Elite a 2011km one day race from Blegny to Mur de Huy 204m WorldTour FlecheWallonne on April 20 2022 in Huy Belgium Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Luc Wirtgen of Team Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB (left) and Jens Reynders of Team Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise compete in the chase (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images)
HUY BELGIUM APRIL 20 Louis Vervaeke of Belgium and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl competes during the 86th La Flche Wallonne 2022 Mens Elite a 2011km one day race from Blegny to Mur de Huy 204m WorldTour FlecheWallonne on April 20 2022 in Huy Belgium Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Louis Vervaeke of QuickStep - AlphaVinyl (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images)
HUY BELGIUM APRIL 20 Simon Carr of United Kingdom and Team EF Education Easypost attacks during the 86th La Flche Wallonne 2022 Mens Elite a 2011km one day race from Blegny to Mur de Huy 204m WorldTour FlecheWallonne on April 20 2022 in Huy Belgium Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Simon Carr of EF Education - EasyPost attacks (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images)
HUY BELGIUM APRIL 20 Simon Guglielmi of France and Team Arka Samsic competes passing through the Wall of Geraardsbergen Mur de Huy 204m during the 25th La Flche Wallonne 2022 Womens Elite a 1334km one day race from Huy to Mur de Huy FlecheWallonne FWwomen on April 20 2022 in Huy Belgium Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Simon Guglielmi of Arkéa-Samsic competes passing through the Wall of Geraardsbergen (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images)
HUY BELGIUM APRIL 20 Valentin Ferron of France and Team Total Energies competes passing through the Wall of Geraardsbergen Mur de Huy 204m during the 25th La Flche Wallonne 2022 Womens Elite a 1334km one day race from Huy to Mur de Huy FlecheWallonne FWwomen on April 20 2022 in Huy Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Valentin Ferron of Team Total Energies competes passing through the Wall of Geraardsbergen (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
HUY BELGIUM APRIL 20 LR Simon Carr of United Kingdom and Team EF Education Easypost and Valentin Ferron of France and Team Total Energies compete in the breakaway during the 86th La Flche Wallonne 2022 Mens Elite a 2011km one day race from Blegny to Mur de Huy 204m WorldTour FlecheWallonne on April 20 2022 in Huy Belgium Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Simon Carr of EF Education-EasyPost and Valentin Ferron of Team Total Energies led the race for a time but were caught by the peloton shortly before the race hits the Côte de Cherave (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images)
HUY BELGIUM APRIL 20 A general view of the peloton competing during the 86th La Flche Wallonne 2022 Mens Elite a 2011km one day race from Blegny to Mur de Huy 204m WorldTour FlecheWallonne on April 20 2022 in Huy Belgium Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Peloton during La Flèche Wallone for 201.1km from Blegny to Mur de Huy (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images)
HUY BELGIUM APRIL 20 LR Dylan Teuns of Belgium and Team Bahrain Victorious and Alejandro Valverde Belmonte of Spain and Movistar Team sprint at finish line during the 86th La Flche Wallonne 2022 Mens Elite a 2011km one day race from Blegny to Mur de Huy 204m WorldTour FlecheWallonne on April 20 2022 in Huy Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

The final push up Mur de Huy for winner Dylan Teuns (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
HUY BELGIUM APRIL 20 LR Mauri Vansevenant of Belgium and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl and Sren Kragh Andersen of Denmark and Team DSM attack during the 86th La Flche Wallonne 2022 Mens Elite a 2011km one day race from Blegny to Mur de Huy 204m WorldTour FlecheWallonne on April 20 2022 in Huy Belgium Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

An attack by Mauri Vansevenant of QuickStep-AlphaVinyl and Søren Kragh Andersen of Team DSM looked promising until 900 metres to go (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images)
HUY BELGIUM APRIL 20LR Alejandro Valverde Belmonte of Spain and Movistar Team and Dylan Teuns of Belgium and Team Bahrain Victorious sprint at finish line during the 86th La Flche Wallonne 2022 Mens Elite a 2011km one day race from Blegny to Mur de Huy 204m WorldTour FlecheWallonne on April 20 2022 in Huy Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Fight for the win on Mur de Huy between Alejandro Valverde and Dylan Teuns (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
HUY BELGIUM APRIL 20 Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl crosses the finish line during the 86th La Flche Wallonne 2022 Mens Elite a 2011km one day race from Blegny to Mur de Huy 204m WorldTour FlecheWallonne on April 20 2022 in Huy Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Defending champion Julian Alaphilippe (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) finshes fourth (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
HUY BELGIUM APRIL 20 Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl crosses the finish line during the 86th La Flche Wallonne 2022 Mens Elite a 2011km one day race from Blegny to Mur de Huy 204m WorldTour FlecheWallonne on April 20 2022 in Huy Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) would roll across the line 51 seconds behind the winner (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Dylan Teuns (Bahrain Victorious) scored the biggest one-day win of his career, taking out La Flèche Wallonne ahead of five-time winner Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe).

"I always dream of a Classic victory and today it happened finally," an elated Teuns said in the post-race flash interview. "I was never so strong in the Spring Classics like this year and I'm super happy with this victory."

La Flèche Wallonne is almost always decided in the last 300 metres and the formula continued this year, with Movistar's Enric Mas attempting to launch Valverde into the steepest section of the climb.

Vlasov tried to accelerate on the inside but found himself bogged down in his gears and Teuns came past to ramp up the pace, tracked closely by Valverde. The Spanish veteran gave one big push in an attempt to get in front of Teuns but had to concede to his younger rival in the final 50 metres, while the Bora-Hansgrohe rider suffered to the line for the final podium spot.

QuickStep-AlphaVinyl's dry run continued as World Champion Julian Alaphilippe could only manage fourth.

"It's maybe not always the best one who wins, but on the Mur, it's definitely a climb where you need the legs and today I had strong legs. Maybe I was the strongest today," Teuns said. In 2017, Teuns was third on the Mur de Huy and learned Valverde's winning formula but it took five years to have the blend of form, confidence and fortune to put it to work.

"I knew a little bit the place where he always makes the first acceleration," Teuns said. "Five years ago when I became third I was there in the wheel, and when he made the second move I couldn't follow anymore. Today, I made the second move and I felt him coming but I still had a little left in the legs to keep him behind me."

The 2022 edition of La Flèche Wallonne was one of the faster editions of the race, clocking in at 42.97 kph.

Valverde, turning 42 in five days, said he wished he was a little stronger but couldn't have done anything more after such a hard race. "I didn't have the sensations like in years past when I thought I could suffer a little more, but today, no way, I was at my absolute limit. The whole race was very fast. I think we did the fastest Mur de Huy ever."

Vlasov was happy with his first podium in a Belgian classic and in his Flèche debut. "I'm very proud of this result and of my team, they did a good job. It's impressive, first podium at first Flèche Wallonne. I did the maximum that I could.

"Dylan Teuns surprised me today because he was the strongest at the finish and he won it with a huge advantage. I saw Alaphilippe behind me, so the race was how we expected with all the favourites together for the last climb."

Simon Carr (EF Education-EasyPost) and Valentin Ferron (TotalEnergies) were the last riders caught of the day's six-man breakaway and were reeled in with 9km remaining as Ineos Grenadiers and Quickstep-AlphaVinyl set a brisk pace ahead of the Côte de Cherave.

A triple attack from Cofidis propelled Remy Rochas off the front on the Cherave, who was tracked by Mauri Vansevenant (Quickstep-AlphaVinyl). Søren Kragh Andersen (Team DSM) blasted across to the pair on the descent in an attempt to become the first escape to survive on the Mur de Huy since Igor Astarloa in 2003.

Rochas let go of the wheels with 5km to go and Kragh Andersen, doing all of the work, held onto a 10-second lead as they approached the base of the Mur de Huy but the Movistar-led bunch put them out of their misery with 850m to go.

Mas led Valverde into the steepest pitch with Vlasov on their wheel. The Bora-Hansgrohe rider tried to accelerate but Dylan Teuns had the legs and the positioning to put in a devastating surge to victory.

Full results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 4:42:12
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:02
3Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe
4Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:00:05
5Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:07
6Michael Woods (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
7Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-EasyPost
8Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
9Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
10Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) TotalEnergies
11Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
12Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
13Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
14Nicholas Schultz (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
15Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
16Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 0:00:15
17Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:17
18Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:21
19Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-EasyPost 0:00:24
20Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
21Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
22Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
23Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
24Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) EF Education-EasyPost
25Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
26Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
27Kamiel Bonneu (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
28Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal
29Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
30Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
31Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
32Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
33Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:33
34Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:00:35
35Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:00:37
36Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
37Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
38Jeremy Cabot (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:00:41
39Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:00:44
40Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM
41Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:47
42Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-EasyPost 0:00:51
43Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
44Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
45Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) TotalEnergies
46Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:54
47Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
48Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
49Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 0:00:58
50Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:00
51Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
52Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:08
53Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Israel-Premier Tech 0:01:16
54Hugo Houle (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
55Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
56Victor Koretzky (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:01:22
57Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:33
58Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
59Jonas Gregaard (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
60Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
61Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
62Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
63Marc Soler (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:38
64Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:01:40
65Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:01:54
66Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
67Jonathan Hivert (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
68Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
69Simone Velasco (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
70Robert Stannard (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix 0:02:06
71Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:02:08
72Paul Ourselin (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:02:12
73Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 0:02:20
74Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 0:02:34
75Cesare Benedetti (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:36
76Kenny Molly (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
77Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:03:01
78Bob Jungels (Lux) AG2R Citroen Team 0:03:11
79Eliot Lietaer (Bel) B&B Hotels-KTM
80Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:03:28
81Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:33
82Tony Gallopin (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
83Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Arkea-Samsic
84Leon Heinschke (Ger) Team DSM
85Winner Anacona (Col) Arkea-Samsic
86Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:40
87Mikaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 0:03:45
88Axel Zingle (Fra) Cofidis
89Romain Combaud (Fra) Team DSM
90Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis
91Alan Jousseaume (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:03:53
92Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 0:04:14
93Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 0:04:48
94Henri Vandenabeele (Bel) Team DSM 0:05:01
95Viktor Verschaeve (Bel) Lotto Soudal
96Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
97Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
98Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
99Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
100Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
101Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
102Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe
103Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) BikeExchange-Jayco
104Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
105Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team
106Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:05:26
107Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:13
108Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
109Valentin Ferron (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:06:15
110Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
111Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
112Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:06:22
113Daryl Impey (RSA) Israel-Premier Tech 0:07:05
114Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:08:01
115Jenno Berckmoes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:10:24
116Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroen Team 0:10:41
117Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:11:00
118Tom Paquot (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB 0:11:05
119Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel-Premier Tech
120Alexandre Balmer (Swi) BikeExchange-Jayco
121Jan Maas (Ned) BikeExchange-Jayco
122Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
123Morten Hulgaard (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
124Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
125Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) BikeExchange-Jayco
126Marco Tizza (Ita) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
127Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost
128Antonio Nibali (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:11:30
129Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Cofidis 0:11:42
130Ben Healy (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost 0:11:58
131Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:12:16
132Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:13:18
133Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
134Michel Heßmann (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
135Ruben Apers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:13:30
136Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:16:32
137Florian Stork (Ger) Team DSM 0:16:50
138Paul Lapeira (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 0:17:04
139Jesus David Peña Jimenez (Col) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:19:21
140Gilles De Wilde (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:19:37
DNFPieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
DNFStan Van Tricht (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
DNFJonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
DNFOier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFJenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel-Premier Tech
DNFGuillaume Boivin (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
DNFAlan Riou (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
DNFJuan Ayuso Pesquera (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
DNFThomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
DNFLaurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers
DNFOmar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
DNSMichael Matthews (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
DNFPatrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFAlexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo
DNFLeonardo Basso (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
DNFYevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
DNFLaurens Huys (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
DNFIdar Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
DNFJacob Madsen (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
DNFTorjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
DNFJoris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM
DNFKevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM
DNFFabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies
DNFThomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNSAndreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal
DNFRune Herregodts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFJens Reynders (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFAaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFMathijs Paasschens (Ned) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
DNFJohan Meens (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
DNFRemy Mertz (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
DNFLuc Wirtgen (Lux) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
DNFFranck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
DNFAlan Boileau (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
DNFCyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM

Daniel Ostanek
Daniel Ostanek

Daniel Ostanek is production editor at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired as staff writer. Before Cyclingnews, he was published in numerous publications around the cycling world, including Procycling, CyclingWeekly, CyclingTips, Cyclist, and Rouleur, among others. As well as reporting and writing news and features, Daniel runs the 'How to watch' content throughout the season.


Daniel has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, and has interviewed a number of the sport's biggest stars, including Egan Bernal, Wout van Aert, Remco Evenepoel, Mark Cavendish, and Anna van der Breggen. Daniel rides a 2002 Landbouwkrediet Colnago C40 and his favourite races are Strade Bianche and the Vuelta a España.

