La Flèche Wallonne past winners
By Cycling News
La Flèche Wallonne winners 1936-2019
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2020
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|2019
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|2018
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|2017
|Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team
|2016
|Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team
|2015
|Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team
|2014
|Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team
|2013
|Daniel Moreno (Esp) Team Katusha
|2012
|Joaquim Rodríguez (Esp) Team Katusha
|2011
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma–Lotto
|2010
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|2009
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) Diquigiovanni–Androni
|2008
|Kim Kirchen Lux) Team High Road
|2007
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) Gerolsteiner
|2006
|Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Caisse d'Epargne–Illes Balears
|2005
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Liquigas–Bianchi
|2004
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) Gerolsteiner
|2003
|Igor Astarloa (Esp) Saeco Macchine per Caffè
|2002
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Lotto–Adecco
|2001
|Rik Verbrugghe (Bel) Lotto–Adecco
|2000
|Francesco Casagrande (Ita) Vini Caldirola–Sidermec
|1999
|Michele Bartoli (Ita) Mapei–Quick-Step
|1998
|Bo Hamburger (Den) Casino–Ag2r
|1997
|Laurent Jalabert (Fra) ONCE
|1996
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Motorola
|1995
|Laurent Jalabert (Fra) ONCE
|1994
|Moreno Argentin (Ita) Gewiss–Ballan
|1993
|Maurizio Fondriest (Ita) Lampre
|1992
|Giorgio Furlan (Ita) Ariostea
|1991
|Moreno Argentin (Ita) Ariostea
|1990
|Moreno Argentin (Ita) Ariostea
|1989
|Claude Criquielion (Bel) Hitachi-Merckx-Mavic
|1988
|Rolf Golz (Ger) Superconfex-Yoko
|1987
|Jean-Claude Leclercq (Fra) Toshiba-Look
|1986
|Laurent Fignon (Fra) Système U
|1985
|Claude Criquielion (Bel) Hitachi-Splendor-Sunair
|1984
|Kim Andersen (Den) Coop-Hoonved
|1983
|Bernard Hinault (Fra) Renault-Elf-Gitane
|1982
|Mario Beccia (Ita) Hoonved-Bottechia
|1981
|Daniel Willems (Bel) Capri Sonne-Koga Miyata
|1980
|Giuseppe Saronni (Ita) Gis Gelati-Colnago
|1979
|Bernard Hinault (Fra) Renault-Gitane-Campagnolo
|1978
|Michel Laurent (Fra) Peugeot-Esso-Michelin
|1977
|Francesco Moser (Ita) Sanson
|1976
|Joop Zoetemelk (Ned) GAN-Mercier-Hutchinson
|1975
|Andre Dierickx (Bel) Rokado
|1974
|Frans Verbeeck (Bel) Watney-Maes
|1973
|Andre Dierickx (Bel) Flandria-Shimano-Carpenter
|1972
|Eddy Merckx (Bel) Molteni
|1971
|Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel) Mars-Flandria
|1970
|Eddy Merckx (Bel) Faemino
|1969
|Jos Huysmans (Bel) Dr.Mann-Grundig
|1968
|Rik van Looy (Bel) Willem II-Gazelle
|1967
|Eddy Merckx (Bel) Peugeot-BP-Michelin
|1966
|Michele Dancelli (Ita) Molteni
|1965
|Roberto Poggiali (Ita) Ignis
|1964
|Gilbert Desmet (Bel) Wiel's-Groene Leeuw
|1963
|Raymond Poulidor (Fra) Mercier-BP-Hutchinson
|1962
|Henri Dewolf (Bel) Baratti-Milano
|1961
|Willy Vannitsen (Bel) Gitane-Geminiani-Leroux-Dunlop
|1960
|Pino Cerami (Bel) Peugeot-BP-Dunlop
|1959
|Jos Hoevenaars (Bel) Faema
|1958
|Rik Van Steenbergen (Bel) Elvé-Peugeot-Marvan
|1957
|Raymond Impanis (Bel) Peugeot-BP
|1956
|Richard van Genechten (Bel) Elvé-Peugeot
|1955
|Stan Ockers (Bel) Elvé-Peugeot
|1954
|Germain Derijcke (Bel) Alcyon-Dunlop
|1953
|Stan Ockers (Bel) Peugeot-Dunlop
|1952
|Ferdi Kubler (Sui) Tebag
|1951
|Ferdi Kubler (Sui) Tebag
|1950
|Fausto Coppi (Ita) Bianchi-Ursus
|1949
|Rik Van Steenbergen (Bel) Mercier-Hutchinson
|1948
|Fermo Camellini (Ita) Métropole
|1947
|Ernest Sterckx (Bel) Alcyon-Dunlop
|1946
|Desire Keteleer (Bel) Groene Leeuw
|1945
|Marcel Kint (Bel)
|1944
|Marcel Kint (Bel)
|1943
|Marcel Kint (Bel)
|1942
|Karel Thijs (Bel)
|1941
|Sylvain Grysolle (Bel)
|1940
|No race
|1939
|Edmond Delathouwer (Bel) Leducq-Mercier
|1938
|Émile Masson Jr. (Bel)
|1937
|Adolphe Braeckeveldt (Bel) Helyett
|1936
|Philemon Demeersman (Bel) La Française
