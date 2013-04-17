Trending

Moreno victorious on Mur de Huy

,

Henao, Betancur fill out Fleche Wallonne podium

Image 1 of 52

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) wins La Flèche Wallonne

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) wins La Flèche Wallonne
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 52

Carlos Betancur (Ag2r La Mondiale) makes his attack at the base of the Mur de Huy

Carlos Betancur (Ag2r La Mondiale) makes his attack at the base of the Mur de Huy
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 3 of 52

Steve Cummings (BMC) keeps the team at the front

Steve Cummings (BMC) keeps the team at the front
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 4 of 52

Team BMC ensured Philippe Gilbert was well protected throughout the day

Team BMC ensured Philippe Gilbert was well protected throughout the day
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 5 of 52

Carlos Alberto Betancur (Ag2r La Mondiale) looks back after attacking at the base of the Mur de Huy

Carlos Alberto Betancur (Ag2r La Mondiale) looks back after attacking at the base of the Mur de Huy
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 52

Andy Schleck (RadioShack Leopard) made it to the finish today

Andy Schleck (RadioShack Leopard) made it to the finish today
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 7 of 52

Laurens Ten Dam (Blanco) and Romain Bardet (Ag2r La Mondiale) tried their luck with a little over 50km to go

Laurens Ten Dam (Blanco) and Romain Bardet (Ag2r La Mondiale) tried their luck with a little over 50km to go
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 8 of 52

Gilbert looked strong on the Mur de Huy but began to fade as Moreno came blasting past the world champion

Gilbert looked strong on the Mur de Huy but began to fade as Moreno came blasting past the world champion
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 9 of 52

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) couldn't match his second-place from Sunday's Amstel Gold Race at Fleche Wallonne.

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) couldn't match his second-place from Sunday's Amstel Gold Race at Fleche Wallonne.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 52

The peloton tackle the final climb of the Mur de Huy at Fleche Wallonne

The peloton tackle the final climb of the Mur de Huy at Fleche Wallonne
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 52

Dani Moreno (Katusha) gives it a final push before reaching the top of the Mur

Dani Moreno (Katusha) gives it a final push before reaching the top of the Mur
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 52

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Merida) was never really in the mix today at Fleche Wallonne

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Merida) was never really in the mix today at Fleche Wallonne
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 52

Pablos Lastra, Alejandro Valverde and Giovanni Visconti (Movistar)

Pablos Lastra, Alejandro Valverde and Giovanni Visconti (Movistar)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 14 of 52

The final few hundred metres are the toughest on the Mur de Huy

The final few hundred metres are the toughest on the Mur de Huy
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 15 of 52

Betancur (Ag2r La Mondiale) tried his best to stay away on the gruelling slopes of the Mur

Betancur (Ag2r La Mondiale) tried his best to stay away on the gruelling slopes of the Mur
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 16 of 52

The peloton roll along anticipating the lung-burning finale at Fleche Wallonne

The peloton roll along anticipating the lung-burning finale at Fleche Wallonne
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 17 of 52

The bunch gets strung out on an open section at Fleche

The bunch gets strung out on an open section at Fleche
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 18 of 52

Igor Anton (Euskaltel Euskadi) takes a drink while another takes relief from too much

Igor Anton (Euskaltel Euskadi) takes a drink while another takes relief from too much
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 19 of 52

Jurgen Van Goolen (Accent Jobs - Wanty) perhaps dreading his long solo chase up to the leaders at Fleche Wallonne

Jurgen Van Goolen (Accent Jobs - Wanty) perhaps dreading his long solo chase up to the leaders at Fleche Wallonne
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 20 of 52

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) was forced to the front early on the final climb at Fleche

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) was forced to the front early on the final climb at Fleche
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 21 of 52

Jose Rujano (Vancansoleil-DCM) rides next to Jonathan Tiernan-Locke at Fleche Wallonne

Jose Rujano (Vancansoleil-DCM) rides next to Jonathan Tiernan-Locke at Fleche Wallonne
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 22 of 52

Team Sky tag onto the back of the BMC-lead peloton

Team Sky tag onto the back of the BMC-lead peloton
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 23 of 52

The day's breakaway: Primin Lang (IAM Cycling), Jurgen van Goolen (Accent Jobs - Wanty) and Gilles Devilliers (Crelan-Euphony)

The day's breakaway: Primin Lang (IAM Cycling), Jurgen van Goolen (Accent Jobs - Wanty) and Gilles Devilliers (Crelan-Euphony)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 24 of 52

The Fleche Wallonne bunch hits the Mur de Huy

The Fleche Wallonne bunch hits the Mur de Huy
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 25 of 52

Andy Schleck (RadioShack) climbs the Mur de Huy

Andy Schleck (RadioShack) climbs the Mur de Huy
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 52

Fleche Wallonne winners Daniel Moreno and Marianne Vos

Fleche Wallonne winners Daniel Moreno and Marianne Vos
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 27 of 52

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) powers up the Mur de Huy

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) powers up the Mur de Huy
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 28 of 52

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) wins La Fleche Wallonne

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) wins La Fleche Wallonne
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 29 of 52

Sergio Henao (Sky), Daniel Moreno (Katusha) and Carlos Betancur (AG2R) made up the Fleche Wallonne podium

Sergio Henao (Sky), Daniel Moreno (Katusha) and Carlos Betancur (AG2R) made up the Fleche Wallonne podium
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 30 of 52

Sergio Henao (Sky) comes across in second

Sergio Henao (Sky) comes across in second
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 31 of 52

Dani Moreno (Katusha) celebrates his win in Fleche Wallonne

Dani Moreno (Katusha) celebrates his win in Fleche Wallonne
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 32 of 52

Alberto Contador just didn't have good legs today.

Alberto Contador just didn't have good legs today.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 52

Carlos Betancur (AG2R) put in an early attack on the Mur de Huy

Carlos Betancur (AG2R) put in an early attack on the Mur de Huy
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 52

The Fleche Wallonne podium

The Fleche Wallonne podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 52

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) powers away for the win

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) powers away for the win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 52

The peloton in the Fleche Wallonne

The peloton in the Fleche Wallonne
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 52

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) was a marked man.

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) was a marked man.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 52

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) on the top of the podium in Huy

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) on the top of the podium in Huy
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 39 of 52

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) winner of the 2013 Fleche Wallonne

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) winner of the 2013 Fleche Wallonne
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 40 of 52

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) wins Fleche Wallonne

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) wins Fleche Wallonne
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 41 of 52

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) wins Fleche Wallonne

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) wins Fleche Wallonne
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 42 of 52

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) wins the 2013 edition of Fleche Wallonne

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) wins the 2013 edition of Fleche Wallonne
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 43 of 52

Sergio Henao (Sky Procycling) crosses the line in second

Sergio Henao (Sky Procycling) crosses the line in second
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 44 of 52

Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp) finishes strongly

Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp) finishes strongly
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 45 of 52

Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team)

Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 46 of 52

Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team) blew his chances on the final climb

Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team) blew his chances on the final climb
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 47 of 52

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) wins Fleche Wallonne

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) wins Fleche Wallonne
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 48 of 52

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) salutes the crowd

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) salutes the crowd
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 49 of 52

Sergio Henao (Sky Procycling) on the podium

Sergio Henao (Sky Procycling) on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 50 of 52

Carlos Alberto Betancur (AG2R La Mondiale)

Carlos Alberto Betancur (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 51 of 52

La Fleche Wallonne podium: Henao, Moreno and Betancur

La Fleche Wallonne podium: Henao, Moreno and Betancur
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 52 of 52

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) triumphs in La Flèche Wallonne

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) triumphs in La Flèche Wallonne
(Image credit: AFP)

There is a subtle art to mastering the nuances of the Mur de Huy, and Daniel Moreno showed that he had paid close attention to the lessons of his Katusha leader Joaquim Rodriguez over the years as he captured Flèche Wallonne with a perfectly-timed attack.

Moreno carefully bided his time on the steepest section of the climb and then accelerated off world champion Philippe Gilbert’s shoulder in the closing 200 metres. The Spaniard’s burst brought him clear of the main group and saw him overhaul late escapee Carlos Alberto Betancur (Ag2r-La Mondiale) within sight of the line to take the win.

Sergio Henao (Sky) emerged from the carnage behind to take second place at three seconds, while Betancur at least had the consolation of holding off a rapidly-finishing Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) for the third step on the podium.

Prior to the race, all of the focus in the Katusha camp had been on defending champion Joaquim Rodriguez, who had sustained an injury in a crash at Amstel Gold Race on Sunday. Although Rodriguez was still strong enough to finish the race in 6th place, he was lacking the sharpness of twelve months ago, and in the tumult of the final haul up the Mur de Huy, Moreno was handed his opportunity to chase the win.

Wisely, Moreno maintained a watching brief when Carlos Alberto Betancur (Ag2r-La Mondiale) careered off the front with 700 metres of the fearsome wall still to go. Indeed, there was a general reluctance to take up the pursuit, but as Betancur bounded up the steepest section of the climb with a sizeable advantage, the burden of responsibility fell on the shoulders of the pre-race favourite Gilbert.

The world champion began his first tentative forcing with 500 metres to go, with Peter Sagan (Cannondale) locked on his rear wheel, and he then sought to replicate the attack that brought him victory on the Mur two years as the gradient pitched upwards still further.

While Gilbert’s acceleration ended Sagan’s challenge (he would finish 12th), he was unable to rip clear of the group in the same manner as he did in 2011. This time, Gilbert simply played his hand too early. For his part, Moreno was sizing up his opportunity and when he bounded past as the road began to flatten out slightly, a disappointed Gilbert almost ground to a halt and would finish 16th.

From there, Moreno’s victory was inevitable, as he shot past the flagging Betancur and was never threatened by Henao’s late pursuit. The quickest man over the final 200 metres was undoubtedly Dan Martin, however, and the Irishman – who had punctured 20 kilometres from the line – will rue his positioning as the climb began.

How it unfolded

After a cold spring to date, unfamiliar sunshine and warm temperatures greeted the riders as they took off on their tour of the Walloon countryside from Binche. Only 20 kilometers into the race, the first break slipped away as Gilles Devilliers (Crelan-Euphony) and Pirmin Lang (IAM) took off to build up a nice lead. Accent Job-Wanty's Jurgen Van Goolen took off in pursuit, and after a seeming eternity of dangling between the leaders and the peloton, finally caught them.

The trio quickly pushed their gap up to nearly 10 minutes at one point, but as the first of the day's twelve climbs approached, the peloton finally decided to take action, and managed to cut it to about seven minutes for the first climb of the Mur de Huy after 108.5km.

From there the gap came down steadily. BMC looked determined to place world champion Philippe Gilbert atop the podium, and took firm responsibility for the chase, throwing their whole team to the front to reel in the group.

With some 53km to go, the gap was down to one minute, and a handful of riders took off out of the peloton in pursuit. Shortly thereafter on the day's seventh climb, the Côte de Bohisseau, the trio was caught.

The next to try their luck were Laurens Ten Dam (Blanco) and Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale), and that brought BMC back to the front of the chase, as they saw too much of a threat in Ten Dam. Bardet fell back on the second climb up the Mur, but Ten Dam stayed away and was joined by Argos-Shimano's Simon Geschke.

BMC continued to hold control of the field, keeping the two leaders on a short rein. Their big German Marcus Burghardt put in a particularly strong performance, pulling the field along in pursuit of the break. On the penultimate climb, an Orica-GreenEdge rider then dashed out of the group to catch Ten Dam and Geschke, and the action was over.

That was enough to drop Andy Schleck of RadioShack-Leopard, but all the favourites were still near the head of the group, including injured defending champion Joachim Rodriguez (Katusha).

As expected, a large group charged up the Mur for the final time. Blanco led the way up, with Gilbert on second wheel. Carlos Betancur was the first to jump, and Gilbert led the chase but the world champion misplayed his cards this time and jumped too early. Instead of repeating his world championship explosion on the Mur, Gilbert backfired, and was engulfed by the chasers in the final 100 metres.

Instead, the day belonged to Dani Moreno, who proved to be the perfect understudy for Joaquim Rodriguez on the steep slopes of the Mur de Huy and took an identikit victory twelve months on from his friend and teammate’s triumph.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha4:52:33
2Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:00:03
3Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
4Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
5Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
6Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha0:00:08
7Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
8Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
9Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
10Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
11Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
12Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
13Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:13
14Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
15Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:15
16Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard0:00:17
17Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
18Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:00:21
19Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp0:00:23
20Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
21Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
22Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
23Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
24Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
25Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:30
26Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
27Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:32
28Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
29Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling0:00:35
30Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
31Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:38
32Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
33Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:40
34Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
35Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
36Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:00:43
37Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
38Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:49
39Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:51
40Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
41José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:53
42Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
43Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
44Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
45Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:00:59
46Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:01
47Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
48Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
49Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia0:01:03
50Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:01:05
51Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:01:12
52Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:01:14
53Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
54Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:01:21
55Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
56Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Sojasun0:01:23
57Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:26
58John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
59Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:01:33
60Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
61Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:36
62Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:39
63Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
64Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ0:01:43
65Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ0:01:49
66Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:51
67Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
68Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:07
69Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
70Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:02:10
71Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:02:15
72Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:16
73Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
74Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:02:23
75Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
76Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge0:02:36
77Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha0:02:39
78Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
79Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:02:41
80Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
81David Tanner (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:02:43
82Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:23
83Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:26
84Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:03:40
85Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:04:02
86Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:04:35
87Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:52
88Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:04:55
89Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ0:04:59
90Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
91Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
92Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
93Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
94Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
95Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
96Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
97Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
98Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
99Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
100Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
101Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
102Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
103Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
104Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
105Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
106Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
107Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
108Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
109Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:05:07
110Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:07:02
111Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:04
112Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
113Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
114Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun0:08:36
115Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia0:09:47
116Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
117Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
118Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
119Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia
120Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
121Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
122Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) IAM Cycling0:09:53
123Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:09:58
124Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony0:09:59
125Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:10:02
126Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
127Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:10:06
128Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
129Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
130Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp
131Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
132Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
133Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
134Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
135Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
136Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
137Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
138Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
139Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
140Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
141Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
142Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:10:15
143Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
144Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony0:10:20
145Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling0:10:41
DNFMaurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFRuben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFMatteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFEdwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
DNFJulio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia
DNFArmondo Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
DNFJuan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
DNFTim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
DNFThomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
DNFJérôme Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
DNFStaf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
DNFSander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFWarren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
DNFJohannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
DNFYann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
DNFThierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
DNFGilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
DNFChristophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
DNFKlaas Sys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
DNFFrédéric Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
DNFWill Routley (Can) Accent Jobs-Wanty
DNFJonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
DNFKlaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
DNFThomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
DNFMaciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
DNFThomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
DNFAlex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
DNFMoreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
DNFAngel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFMikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFPatrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
DNFMiguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFJean Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
DNFYannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
DNFDavide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFMassimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFCédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
DNFDirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
DNFTosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
DNFLaurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFStijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFPirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
DNSDaniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida

 

