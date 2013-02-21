Trending

La Flèche Wallonne past winners

2012Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Katusha 194km in 4.45.41 (40.74 km/h)
2011Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 201km in 4.54.57 (40.888 km/h)
2010Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 195.5km in 4.39.24 (41.98 km/h)
2009Davide Rebellin (Ita) Gerolsteiner 204km in 4.41.15 (41.56 km/h)
2008Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team High Road 199.5 km in 4.35.29 (43.45 km/h)
2007Davide Rebellin (Ita) Gerolsteiner 202.5 km in 4.48.06 (42.173 km/h)
2006Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 202.0 km in 4.42.45 (42.865 km/h)
2005Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Liquigas-Bianchi 201.5 km in 4.44.55 (42.43 km/h)
2004Davide Rebellin (Ita) Gerolsteiner 199.5 km in 4.31.33 (44.08 km/h)
2003Igor Astarloa (Spa) Team Saeco 198 km in 4.39.17 (42.86 km/h)
2002Mario Aerts (Bel) Lotto-Adecco 198 km in 4.42.04 (42.117 km/h)
2001Rik Verbrugghe (Bel) Lotto Adecco 198 km in 4.50.03 (40.958 km/h)
2000Francesco Casagrande (Ita) Vini Caldirola 198 km in 4.53.08 (40.53 km/h)
1999Michele Bartoli (Ita) Mapei 210 km in 4.52.46 (41.19 km/h)
1998Bo Hamburger (Den) Casino 201 km in 5.06.54 (39.30 km/h)
1997Laurent Jalabert (Fra)
1996Lance Armstrong (USA)
1995Laurent Jalabert (Fra)
1994Moreno Argentin (Ita)
1993Maurizio Fondriest (Ita)
1992Giorgio Furlan (Ita)
1991Moreno Argentin (Ita)
1990Moreno Argentin (Ita)
1989Claude Criquielion (Bel)
1988Rolf Gölz (Ger)
1987Jean-Claude Leclercq (Fra)
1986Laurent Fignon (Fra)
1985Claude Criquielion (Bel)
1984Kim Andersen (Den)
1983Bernard Hinault (Fra)
1982Mario Beccia (Ita)
1981Daniel Willems (Bel)
1980Guiseppe Saronni (Ita)
1979Bernard Hinault (Fra)
1978Michel Laurent (Fra)
1977Francesco Moser (Ita)
1976Joop Zoetemelk (Ned)
1975André Dierickx (Bel)
1974Frans Verbeeck (Bel)
1973André Dierickx (Bel)
1972Eddy Merckx (Bel)
1971Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)
1970Eddy Merckx (Bel)
1969Jos Huysmans (Bel)
1968Rik Van Looy (Bel)
1967Eddy Merckx (Bel)
1966Michele Dancelli (Ita)
1965Roberto Poggiali (Ita)
1964Gilbert Desmet (Bel)
1963Raymond Poulidor (Fra)
1962Henri De Wolf (Bel)
1961Willy Vannitsen (Bel)
1960Pino Cerami (Bel)
1959Joseph Hoevenaars (Bel)
1958Rik Van Steenbergen (Bel)
1957Raymond Impanis (Bel)
1956Richard Van Genechten (Bel)
1955Stan Ockers (Bel)
1954Germain Derijcke (Bel)
1953Stan Ockers (Bel)
1952Ferdi Kübler (Swi)
1951Ferdi Kübler (Swi)
1950Fausto Coppi (Ita)
1949Rik Van Steenbergen (Bel)
1948Fermo Camellini (Ita)
1947Ernest Sterckx (Bel)
1946Desire Keteleer (Bel)
1945Marcel Kint (Bel)
1944Marcel Kint (Bel)
1943Marcel Kint (Bel)
1942Karel Thijs (Bel)
1941Sylvain Grysolle (Bel)
1939Edmund Delathouwer (Bel)
1938Emile Masson (Bel)
1937Adolph Braeckeveldt (Bel)
1936Philippe Demeersman (Bel)

