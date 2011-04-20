Trending

Gilbert takes audacious victory atop Mur de Huy

Rodríguez, Sánchez round out top three

Image 1 of 67

The breakaway that stayed away for most of the day rode solidly.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 67

Gilbert with the afterburners on.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 3 of 67

The Belgian puts his foot down on the steepest part of the Muur.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 4 of 67

Saxo Bank-Sumgard controlled the race for much of the day but ultimately were left unrewarded.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 5 of 67

Andy Schleck was working for his brother today.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 6 of 67

Rodriguez and Sanchez struggle in the background, as the Gilbert cruises home.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 7 of 67

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Cervélo) finishes Flèche Wallonne in 13th place.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 8 of 67

All in a day's work on the Mur de Huy for winner Philippe Gilbert.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 67

The peloton in action at the 2011 Flèche Wallonne.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 10 of 67

Samuel Sánchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) crossed the line in third place.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 11 of 67

For the second time in three day, Joaquím Rodríguez (Katusha) finished runner-up to Philippe Gilbert.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 12 of 67

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) wins Flèche Wallonne atop the Mur de Huy.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 13 of 67

2011's Flèche Wallonne goes to a Walloon, Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto).

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 14 of 67

The happiest man in Belgium, Philippe Gilbert, soaks up the crowds' applause at the finish.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 15 of 67

Joaquím Rodríguez (Katusha) and Leopard Trek's Schleck brothers in action.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 67

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) leaves the peloton behind.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 67

Maxime Vantomme (Katusha), Preben Van Hecke (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator) and Maciej Paterski (Liquigas-Cannondale) on the penultimate ascent of the Mur.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 67

Joaquím Rodríguez (Katusha) gives hit his all on the final time up the Mur de Huy.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 67

Joaquím Rodríguez (Katusha) pursues Philippe Gilbert.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 67

Maxime Vantomme (Katusha) was part of the early four-man break.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 67

Vasili Kiryienka (Movistar) and Thomas Lövkvist (Sky) lead Flèche Wallonne late in the race.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 67

Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) powers to the line for a 4th place finish while Jelle Vanendert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) celebrates Gilbert's win.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 23 of 67

Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) and Igor Anton (Euskaltel - Euskadi) finished 4th and 5th respectively.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 24 of 67

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) ended the day in 11th place.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 25 of 67

The Flèche Wallonne peloton stretched out in the Belgian countryside.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 26 of 67

A tightly-packed peloton makes its way up the Mur de Huy.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 27 of 67

The peloton climbs the Mur de Huy.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 28 of 67

Spectators await the peloton to ascend the Mur de Huy.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 29 of 67

The peloton in Charleroi moments after the start.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 30 of 67

Flèche Wallonne top 3 (l-r): Joaquím Rodríguez (Katusha), Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Samuel Sánchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi).

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 31 of 67

Second place finisher Joaquím Rodríguez (Katusha)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 32 of 67

Olympic champion Samuel Sánchez (Euskaltel - Euskadi) finished in third place.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 33 of 67

Fléche Wallonne runner-up Joaquím Rodríguez (Katusha)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 34 of 67

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) holds the winner's trophy.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 35 of 67

Fléche Wallonne winner Philippe Gilbert on the podium.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 36 of 67

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) at the finish.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 37 of 67

Philippe Gilbert makes his winning move on the Mur de Huy.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 67

There was nobody in sight as Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) rounded the final bend.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 39 of 67

Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) and Nicky Sorensen (Saxo Bank Sungard) sweat it out on the Mur de Huy.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 40 of 67

Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Katusha) would crack the top-ten.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 67

Rinaldo Nocentini (AG2R) fights with the Mur de Huy

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 42 of 67

Ivan Basso (Liguigas - Cannondale)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 67

It was a beautiful day for racing at the 75th Flèche Wallonne.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 67

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma - Lotto) is moments away from winning Flèche Wallonne.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 67

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) celebrates his Flèche Wallonne victory.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 67

Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) wound end the day just shy of the podium in 4th place.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 67

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) became the first Belgian winner of Flèche Wallonne since 2002.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 67

Flèche Wallonne podium (l-r): Joaquím Rodríguez, Philippe Gilbert and Samuel Sánchez.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 67

2011 Flèche Wallonne champions Philippe Gilbert and Marianne Vos.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 67

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) launched a devastating attack on the Mur de Huy to take the victory.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 67

Maciej Paterski (Liquigas-Cannondale) went with the early break.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 67

Ben Hermans (RadioShack) ended up in 18th

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 53 of 67

Michael Albasini (HTC-Highroad) suffers on the punishing slope of the Mur de Huy

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 54 of 67

Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Omega Pharma Lotto)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 55 of 67

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) had no issues with the Mur de Huy.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 56 of 67

Alexander Vinokourov (Astana)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 57 of 67

Frank Schleck (Leopard Trek) heads into the Mur de Huy

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 58 of 67

Ivan Basso (Liquigas Cannondale) and Robert Gesink (Rabobank)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 59 of 67

Addy Engels (Quick Step) on the early lap

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 60 of 67

Jurgen Van Goolen (Veranda's Willems - Accent)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 61 of 67

Frank Schleck (Leopard Trek) could only manage 7th.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 62 of 67

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) had no answer for Gilbert's attack

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 63 of 67

The peloton tackles the Mur de Huy.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 64 of 67

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) with an amazing gap to the rest of the peloton

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 65 of 67

The Omega Pharma-Lotto team works to set up Gilbert

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 66 of 67

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto), winner of the 2011 Flèche Wallonne

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 67 of 67

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) celebrates his second Classic win in a week.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Three days after a commanding win at the Amstel Gold Race, Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) proved he has no peers on testing uphill finishes with a resounding victory in La Flèche Wallonne.

The 28-year-old Belgian powered off the front of the peloton on the upper slopes of the Mur de Huy and had ample breathing room to celebrate his first victory in the Ardennes mid-week Classic.

Joaquím Rodríguez (Katusha) again finished runner-up to Gilbert, as he did in the Amstel Gold Race, three seconds off the pace while compatriot Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) rounded out the top three a further two seconds back.

Gilbert's victory was the first by a Belgian at Fléche Wallonne since Mario Aerts won in 2002, and the first by a Walloon since Claude Criquielion's triumph in 1989.

"I didn't think I could win a race like this one today," said Gilbert. "It's an extremely hard race that favours the climbers so to me it's a surprise.

"This victory gives me a lot of confidence for the future. I feared a finish like this one and now I can start to think about winning races I've never even thought about. For example, I've never started in Emilia (Giro dell'Emilia) because I thought it was way too hard for me. Now that I've won here a switch has flicked in my head."

Second-placed Joaquím Rodríguez thought the finishing ascent on the Mur de Huy would be more to his liking than the Amstel Gold Race's Cauberg climb, but Gilbert once again surprised the Spaniard.

"I would have liked to win," said Rodríguez. "This course suits me much more than the Amstel Gold Race's one, but it was almost impossible to win against Gilbert.

"Honestly, I didn't expect an attack from him so early [on the Mur de Huy], such an action was more expected from us, while theoretically he would have to wait for a final sprint in order to win this race. Gilbert's in such shape he did what he wanted to and he won easily.

Rodríguez is still hopeful he can pull off a win in the Ardennes with Liège-Bastogne-Liège on tap for Sunday.

"I'm optimistic about Sunday at Liège-Bastogne-Liège," said the Spaniard. "Gilbert is the favorite, that's for sure, but I proved I'm in good shape, too, and I'll try to win on Sunday."

Fränk Schleck talks about timing in the Mur de Huy sprint:

Video: Stephen Farrand

Classic build-up towards hill zone

Soon after leaving the start town Charleroi a breakaway of four riders wasted no time in going on the attack. The quartet, comprised of Matti Helminen (Landbouwkrediet), Maxime Vantomme (Katusha), Preben Van Hecke (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator) and Maciej Paterski (Liquigas-Cannondale), quickly opened up an ample gap on the peloton and just before their first passage of the Mur de Huy reached a maximum lead of 17 minutes.

Van Hecke was the first to cross the line on top of the Mur, although sadly enough for the Belgian there were still 131km to race. The Saxo Bank Sungard and Leopard Trek teams of race favourites Alberto Contador and the Schleck brothers started working from there and with 80km to go the gap was reduced to 10 minutes.

Team Sky provided some horsepower to the chasing work and 30km later, at the Côte d'Ahin, less than five minutes separated the leaders and the peloton.

An attack from Blel Kadri (AG2R La Mondiale) after the Ahin lifted the speed in the peloton even more but the French rider's attack was in vain.

Outsiders seize their chances after second ascent of Mur

With 30km remaining the Mur was climbed for a second time with the Omega Pharma-Lotto team pacing their leaders Philippe Gilbert and Jurgen Van Den Broek to the foot of the ascent.

Van Hecke once again led the three remaining escapees over the Mur - Helminen was dropped - but their lead had been reduced to one minute over the peloton.

After the penultimate ascent of the Mur four riders attacked from the peloton, trying to catch the favourites off guard: Enrico Gasparotto (Astana), Russian champion Alexandr Kolobnev (Katusha), Thomas Lövkvist (Sky) and Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad).

Several more riders bridged to the chasing quartet, first Gorka Verdugo (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Vasili Kiryienka (Movistar), then Michal Golas (Vacansoleil-DCM).

With 20km to go the three remaining leaders were caught, creating a new group of 10 off the front; the Omega Pharma-Lotto led peloton with all the favourites followed at 20 seconds.

Countdown to the Mur finale

Soon after the merge was made at the front Thomas Lövkvist went out on the attack and was joined by Vasili Kiryienka. The duo pushed out a lead of 23 seconds while the other escapees were absorbed, but they, too, were brought back with 8km remaining under the impetus of Katusha and Omega Pharma-Lotto.

Immediately after Lövkvist and Kiryienka were caught a counter-attack escaped containing Jérôme Pineau (Quick Step) and Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil-DCM). The pair went under the flamme rouge for the final ascent of the Mur du Huy with a 14-second lead, but the duo were soon swept up by the peloton's heads of state vying for position in the Flèche Wallonne's endgame.

HTC-Highroad's Michael Albasini set a strong tempo early on the climb, closely followed by Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek), while Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) waited patiently in the wings for his moment to strike.

Christophe Le Mevel (Garmin-Cervélo) provided the perfect launch pad for Gilbert, as the Frenchman accelerated with approximately 300m remaining only to have Gilbert counter with his own decisive strike, leaving the other contenders floundering in his wake.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4:54:57
2Joaquím Rodríguez Olivier (Spa) Katusha0:00:03
3Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:05
4Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:00:06
5Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
6Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
7Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
8Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:00:09
9Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:12
10Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
11Alberto Contador (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:15
12Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad0:00:17
13Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:18
14Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:20
15Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
16Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
17Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:23
18Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack0:00:26
19Rigoberto Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:00:28
20Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
21Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
22Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
23Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
24Chris Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
25Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
26Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
27Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
28Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
29Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:33
30Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:34
31Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:36
32Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
33Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
34Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
35Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
36Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
37Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
38Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
39Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ0:00:42
40Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:00:43
41Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:49
42Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
43Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
44Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
45Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
46Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
47Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:53
48Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:54
49Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
50Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
51Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
52Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad0:01:00
53Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
54Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:04
55Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:09
56David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:10
57Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
58Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
59Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack0:01:14
60Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
61Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:19
62Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:01:20
63Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
64Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
65Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
66Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team0:01:24
67Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
68Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
69Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
70Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
71Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek0:01:30
72Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
73Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
74John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:38
75Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
76Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:01:40
77Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
78Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:42
79Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
80Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team0:01:44
81Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:01:49
82Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:55
83Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad0:02:06
84Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling0:02:13
85Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:18
86Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:02:20
87Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:02:23
88Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:02:28
89Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
90Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:34
91Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
92Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
93Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana0:02:37
94Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:02:44
95Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:02:58
96Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:12
97Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet0:04:17
98Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
99Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:04:34
100Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
101David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
102Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
103Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:04:38
104Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:04:45
105Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:04:55
106Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
107Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
108Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:59
109Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
110Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:05:02
111Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:05:07
112Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:05:40
113Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ0:06:16
114Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
115Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
116Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
117Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
118David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
119Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
120Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
121Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:06:22
122Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
123Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:06:26
124Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team0:06:28
125Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
126Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
127Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad0:07:01
128David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
129Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:07:22
130Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:09:58
131Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
132Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
133Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
134Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
135Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:10:03
136Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet
137Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:10:05
138Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:10:12
139Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
DNFRoy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
DNFFabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
DNFBenjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
DNFEdwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
DNFWesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
DNFMickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
DNFLaurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
DNFAlbert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
DNFJurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
DNFThomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano
DNFNico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFAleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFLuis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFArnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
DNFGregory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
DNFBram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
DNFNick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
DNFAnders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
DNFArnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
DNFJacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent
DNFSander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNFLaurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNFStijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNFJeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
DNFJohann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
DNFMads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
DNFJesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
DNFRémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
DNFSven Van Den Houte (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
DNFRui Costa (Por) Movistar
DNFBrian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
DNFNelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
DNFSergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
DNFCaleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
DNFPatrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
DNFCarlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
DNFMichel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
DNFDaniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
DNFStefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard-Trek
DNFJens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
DNFManuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
DNFLeonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
DNFDiego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
DNFJussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
DNFLieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFNicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFChristophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFSébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFAlessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
DNFDamiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
DNFRein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFXabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
DNFStephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
DNFDavide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
DNFJulien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
DNFIgnatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
DNFJosé Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar
DNFTimothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
DNSDominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
DNSXavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar

 

