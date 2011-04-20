Gilbert takes audacious victory atop Mur de Huy
Rodríguez, Sánchez round out top three
Three days after a commanding win at the Amstel Gold Race, Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) proved he has no peers on testing uphill finishes with a resounding victory in La Flèche Wallonne.
The 28-year-old Belgian powered off the front of the peloton on the upper slopes of the Mur de Huy and had ample breathing room to celebrate his first victory in the Ardennes mid-week Classic.
Joaquím Rodríguez (Katusha) again finished runner-up to Gilbert, as he did in the Amstel Gold Race, three seconds off the pace while compatriot Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) rounded out the top three a further two seconds back.
Gilbert's victory was the first by a Belgian at Fléche Wallonne since Mario Aerts won in 2002, and the first by a Walloon since Claude Criquielion's triumph in 1989.
"I didn't think I could win a race like this one today," said Gilbert. "It's an extremely hard race that favours the climbers so to me it's a surprise.
"This victory gives me a lot of confidence for the future. I feared a finish like this one and now I can start to think about winning races I've never even thought about. For example, I've never started in Emilia (Giro dell'Emilia) because I thought it was way too hard for me. Now that I've won here a switch has flicked in my head."
Second-placed Joaquím Rodríguez thought the finishing ascent on the Mur de Huy would be more to his liking than the Amstel Gold Race's Cauberg climb, but Gilbert once again surprised the Spaniard.
"I would have liked to win," said Rodríguez. "This course suits me much more than the Amstel Gold Race's one, but it was almost impossible to win against Gilbert.
"Honestly, I didn't expect an attack from him so early [on the Mur de Huy], such an action was more expected from us, while theoretically he would have to wait for a final sprint in order to win this race. Gilbert's in such shape he did what he wanted to and he won easily.
Rodríguez is still hopeful he can pull off a win in the Ardennes with Liège-Bastogne-Liège on tap for Sunday.
"I'm optimistic about Sunday at Liège-Bastogne-Liège," said the Spaniard. "Gilbert is the favorite, that's for sure, but I proved I'm in good shape, too, and I'll try to win on Sunday."
Fränk Schleck talks about timing in the Mur de Huy sprint:
Video: Stephen Farrand
Classic build-up towards hill zone
Soon after leaving the start town Charleroi a breakaway of four riders wasted no time in going on the attack. The quartet, comprised of Matti Helminen (Landbouwkrediet), Maxime Vantomme (Katusha), Preben Van Hecke (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator) and Maciej Paterski (Liquigas-Cannondale), quickly opened up an ample gap on the peloton and just before their first passage of the Mur de Huy reached a maximum lead of 17 minutes.
Van Hecke was the first to cross the line on top of the Mur, although sadly enough for the Belgian there were still 131km to race. The Saxo Bank Sungard and Leopard Trek teams of race favourites Alberto Contador and the Schleck brothers started working from there and with 80km to go the gap was reduced to 10 minutes.
Team Sky provided some horsepower to the chasing work and 30km later, at the Côte d'Ahin, less than five minutes separated the leaders and the peloton.
An attack from Blel Kadri (AG2R La Mondiale) after the Ahin lifted the speed in the peloton even more but the French rider's attack was in vain.
Outsiders seize their chances after second ascent of Mur
With 30km remaining the Mur was climbed for a second time with the Omega Pharma-Lotto team pacing their leaders Philippe Gilbert and Jurgen Van Den Broek to the foot of the ascent.
Van Hecke once again led the three remaining escapees over the Mur - Helminen was dropped - but their lead had been reduced to one minute over the peloton.
After the penultimate ascent of the Mur four riders attacked from the peloton, trying to catch the favourites off guard: Enrico Gasparotto (Astana), Russian champion Alexandr Kolobnev (Katusha), Thomas Lövkvist (Sky) and Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad).
Several more riders bridged to the chasing quartet, first Gorka Verdugo (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Vasili Kiryienka (Movistar), then Michal Golas (Vacansoleil-DCM).
With 20km to go the three remaining leaders were caught, creating a new group of 10 off the front; the Omega Pharma-Lotto led peloton with all the favourites followed at 20 seconds.
Countdown to the Mur finale
Soon after the merge was made at the front Thomas Lövkvist went out on the attack and was joined by Vasili Kiryienka. The duo pushed out a lead of 23 seconds while the other escapees were absorbed, but they, too, were brought back with 8km remaining under the impetus of Katusha and Omega Pharma-Lotto.
Immediately after Lövkvist and Kiryienka were caught a counter-attack escaped containing Jérôme Pineau (Quick Step) and Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil-DCM). The pair went under the flamme rouge for the final ascent of the Mur du Huy with a 14-second lead, but the duo were soon swept up by the peloton's heads of state vying for position in the Flèche Wallonne's endgame.
HTC-Highroad's Michael Albasini set a strong tempo early on the climb, closely followed by Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek), while Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) waited patiently in the wings for his moment to strike.
Christophe Le Mevel (Garmin-Cervélo) provided the perfect launch pad for Gilbert, as the Frenchman accelerated with approximately 300m remaining only to have Gilbert counter with his own decisive strike, leaving the other contenders floundering in his wake.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4:54:57
|2
|Joaquím Rodríguez Olivier (Spa) Katusha
|0:00:03
|3
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:05
|4
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:06
|5
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|6
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|8
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:00:09
|9
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:12
|10
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|11
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:15
|12
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:17
|13
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:18
|14
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:20
|15
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|16
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:23
|18
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|0:00:26
|19
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:00:28
|20
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|21
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|22
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|23
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
|24
|Chris Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|25
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|26
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|27
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|28
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:33
|30
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:34
|31
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:36
|32
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|33
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|34
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|35
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|36
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|37
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|38
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|39
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:42
|40
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:43
|41
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:49
|42
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|43
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|44
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|45
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|46
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|47
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:53
|48
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:54
|49
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|50
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|51
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|52
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:00
|53
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|54
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:04
|55
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:09
|56
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:10
|57
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|58
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
|59
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:01:14
|60
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:19
|62
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:20
|63
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|64
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|65
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|66
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:01:24
|67
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|68
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|69
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|70
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|71
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:01:30
|72
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|73
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|74
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:38
|75
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|76
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|0:01:40
|77
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|78
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:42
|79
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|80
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:01:44
|81
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:49
|82
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:01:55
|83
|Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:02:06
|84
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|0:02:13
|85
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:18
|86
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:02:20
|87
|Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:02:23
|88
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:02:28
|89
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|90
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:34
|91
|Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|92
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|93
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|0:02:37
|94
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:02:44
|95
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:02:58
|96
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:12
|97
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|0:04:17
|98
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|99
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:04:34
|100
|Yuriy Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|101
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
|102
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
|103
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:04:38
|104
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:04:45
|105
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:55
|106
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|107
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|108
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:59
|109
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|110
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:05:02
|111
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:07
|112
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:05:40
|113
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|0:06:16
|114
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|115
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|116
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|117
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|118
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|119
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|120
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|121
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:06:22
|122
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|123
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:06:26
|124
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|0:06:28
|125
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|126
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|127
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:07:01
|128
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|129
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:07:22
|130
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:09:58
|131
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|132
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|133
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|134
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|135
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:10:03
|136
|Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet
|137
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:10:05
|138
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:10:12
|139
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|DNF
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|DNF
|Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|DNF
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|DNF
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
|DNF
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|DNF
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|DNF
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|DNF
|Bram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|DNF
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|DNF
|Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
|DNF
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|DNF
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|DNF
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNF
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNF
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNF
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|DNF
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|DNF
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|DNF
|Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|DNF
|Rui Costa (Por) Movistar
|DNF
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|DNF
|Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
|DNF
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|DNF
|Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
|DNF
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|DNF
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|DNF
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|DNF
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|DNF
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard-Trek
|DNF
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|DNF
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|DNF
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|DNF
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|DNF
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|DNF
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|DNF
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|DNF
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|DNF
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
|DNF
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|DNF
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|DNF
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|DNF
|José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar
|DNF
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|DNS
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|DNS
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar
