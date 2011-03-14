La Fléche Wallonne past winners
Champions from 1936 to 2010
|2010
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 195.5km in 4.39.24 (41.98 km/h)
|2009
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) Gerolsteiner 204km in 4.41.15 (41.56 km/h)
|2008
|Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team High Road 199.5 km in 4.35.29 (43.45 km/h)
|2007
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) Gerolsteiner 202.5 km in 4.48.06 (42.173 km/h)
|2006
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 202.0 km in 4.42.45 (42.865 km/h)
|2005
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Liquigas-Bianchi 201.5 km in 4.44.55 (42.43 km/h)
|2004
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) Gerolsteiner 199.5 km in 4.31.33 (44.08 km/h)
|2003
|Igor Astarloa (Spa) Team Saeco 198 km in 4.39.17 (42.86 km/h)
|2002
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Lotto-Adecco 198 km in 4.42.04 (42.117 km/h)
|2001
|Rik Verbrugghe (Bel) Lotto Adecco 198 km in 4.50.03 (40.958 km/h)
|2000
|Francesco Casagrande (Ita) Vini Caldirola 198 km in 4.53.08 (40.53 km/h)
|1999
|Michele Bartoli (Ita) Mapei 210 km in 4.52.46 (41.19 km/h)
|1998
|Bo Hamburger (Den) Casino 201 km in 5.06.54 (39.30 km/h)
|1997
|Laurent Jalabert (Fra)
|1996
|Lance Armstrong (USA)
|1995
|Laurent Jalabert (Fra)
|1994
|Moreno Argentin (Ita)
|1993
|Maurizio Fondriest (Ita)
|1992
|Giorgio Furlan (Ita)
|1991
|Moreno Argentin (Ita)
|1990
|Moreno Argentin (Ita)
|1989
|Claude Criquielion (Bel)
|1988
|Rolf Gölz (Ger)
|1987
|Jean-Claude Leclercq (Fra)
|1986
|Laurent Fignon (Fra)
|1985
|Claude Criquielion (Bel)
|1984
|Kim Andersen (Den)
|1983
|Bernard Hinault (Fra)
|1982
|Mario Beccia (Ita)
|1981
|Daniel Willems (Bel)
|1980
|Guiseppe Saronni (Ita)
|1979
|Bernard Hinault (Fra)
|1978
|Michel Laurent (Fra)
|1977
|Francesco Moser (Ita)
|1976
|Joop Zoetemelk (Ned)
|1975
|André Dierickx (Bel)
|1974
|Frans Verbeeck (Bel)
|1973
|André Dierickx (Bel)
|1972
|Eddy Merckx (Bel)
|1971
|Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)
|1970
|Eddy Merckx (Bel)
|1969
|Jos Huysmans (Bel)
|1968
|Rik Van Looy (Bel)
|1967
|Eddy Merckx (Bel)
|1966
|Michele Dancelli (Ita)
|1965
|Roberto Poggiali (Ita)
|1964
|Gilbert Desmet (Bel)
|1963
|Raymond Poulidor (Fra)
|1962
|Henri De Wolf (Bel)
|1961
|Willy Vannitsen (Bel)
|1960
|Pino Cerami (Bel)
|1959
|Joseph Hoevenaars (Bel)
|1958
|Rik Van Steenbergen (Bel)
|1957
|Raymond Impanis (Bel)
|1956
|Richard Van Genechten (Bel)
|1955
|Stan Ockers (Bel)
|1954
|Germain Derijcke (Bel)
|1953
|Stan Ockers (Bel)
|1952
|Ferdi Kübler (Swi)
|1951
|Ferdi Kübler (Swi)
|1950
|Fausto Coppi (Ita)
|1949
|Rik Van Steenbergen (Bel)
|1948
|Fermo Camellini (Ita)
|1947
|Ernest Sterckx (Bel)
|1946
|Desire Keteleer (Bel)
|1945
|Marcel Kint (Bel)
|1944
|Marcel Kint (Bel)
|1943
|Marcel Kint (Bel)
|1942
|Karel Thijs (Bel)
|1941
|Sylvain Grysolle (Bel)
|1939
|Edmund Delathouwer (Bel)
|1938
|Emile Masson (Bel)
|1937
|Adolph Braeckeveldt (Bel)
|1936
|Philippe Demeersman (Bel)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Santaromita retires, De Vreese extends – Transfer shortsArtiz Bagües and Willie Smit find new teams as their current squad fold
-
Durasek banned for four years for dopingCroatian caught up in Operation Aderlass
-
Thijssen in intensive care after high-speed crash at Gent Six DayLotto Soudal rider diagnosed with three small areas of bleeding in the brain
-
Sutton will not return after walking out of Freeman hearingTeam Sky and British Cycling psychiatrist Dr Steve Peters is next to be questioned
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy