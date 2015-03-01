Dumoulin wins La Drôme Classic
Frenchman out-paces Felline, Delfosse
Samuel Dumoulin ensured that Ag2r-La Mondiale's 100% record at La Drôme Classic continued as he soloed to victory having launched a race winning attack on the final climb of the day after teammate Romain Bardet had cut down the advantage of a dangerous five-rider front group. Dumoulin's winning margin was four seconds ahead of Trek's Fabio Felline and seven seconds ahead of last year's runner up Sébastien Delfosse (Wallonie–Bruxelles).
Dumoulin's last victory was in May 2013 at the Grand Prix de Plumelec-Morbihan and it was his best result since finishing runner up at the 2014 Paris-Camembert in April.
"This morning, Jean-Christophe Péraud told me I was the best chance for the team," Dumoulin said. "Honestly, I didn't believe him. The team did a great job. In the last kilometre, after the long climb, I began to believe I can do it. In the last climb, Romain did everything to help me. I love this kind of situation, to be under pressure to finish the job."
With his characteristics better suited to a bunch sprint finish, Dumoulin added that he was surprised by the nature of the victory but glad to have broken his drought.
"I don't win often lone victories in my career," Dumoulin said. "I haven't won since two years and sometimes, it was difficult to live. I worked hard this winter. Last week, I wasn't at the top in Tour du Haut Var but I didn't lose confidence."
Taking place in the Ardèche, the hilly La Drôme Classic parcours looked like delivering another hard race for the peloton which was characterised by numerous attacks in the final 20km of the 201km race. With the day's breakaway caught in sight of the third last climb of the day, Austrian national champion Riccardo Zoidl (Trek) launched an attack that was matched by teammate Bauke Mollema, Peter Stetina (BMC) and Bardet. The three chasers caught but were themselves swallowed up by a 30-strong chasing group on the penultimate climb.
Mollema and Stetina managed to clear once again on the climb with Cyril Gautier (Europcar), Fabio Felline (Trek) and Yann Guyot (Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre) for company. Behind the leaders, a chase group of Dumoulin, Bardet, Delfosse, Bagot, Rudy Molard (Cofidis), Ivan Santaromita (Orica-GreenEdge) and Jonathan Hivert (Bretagne - Séché Environnement) were chasing hard, cutting the gap to seven seconds at the base of the final climb with three kilometres to go.
Bardet buried himself to make the catch, a selfless effort to increase his teammate's chances for victory, with Dumoulin then counter attacking as the front group crested the climb to get clear. He held off his rivals on the quick descent into Livron to claim Ag2r-La Mondiale's third win of 2015.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5:10:41
|2
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:04
|3
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:00:07
|4
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:09
|5
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|7
|Yann Guyot (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre
|8
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:13
|9
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne - Séché Environnement
|0:00:19
|10
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step
|11
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00:25
|12
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:28
|13
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:39
|14
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:49
|15
|Alo Jakin (Est) Auber 93
|16
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|18
|Daryl Impey (Rsa) Orica GreenEdge
|19
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|20
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93
|21
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|22
|Maxime Renault (Fra) Auber 93
|23
|Antonio Molina (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|24
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|25
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick Step
|26
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:53
|27
|David Arroyo Duran (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|28
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:55
|29
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre
|30
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne - Séché Environnement
|31
|Yoann Barbas (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre
|32
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Séché Environnement
|33
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:59
|34
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|35
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|36
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|37
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:02:03
|38
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare
|0:02:07
|39
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:10
|40
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|41
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:18
|42
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:05:20
|43
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:05:30
|44
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:05:37
|45
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|46
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Séché Environnement
|0:05:58
|47
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|48
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare
|0:06:00
|49
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:06:28
|50
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:07:50
|51
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre
|52
|Julien Guay (Fra) Auber 93
|53
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|54
|David de la Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Etixx - Quick Step
|55
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick Step
|56
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|57
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:10:29
|58
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Team Colombia
|59
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Séché Environnement
|0:10:45
|60
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 93
|0:11:01
|61
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:11:15
|62
|Michael Albasini (Sui) Orica GreenEdge
|0:13:29
|63
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:15:53
|64
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:19:39
|65
|Chetout Loic (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|66
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:21:50
|67
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|68
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Team Colombia
|69
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|70
|Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|71
|Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|72
|Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) Team Colombia
|73
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|74
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|75
|Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Team Colombia
|76
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|77
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) Auber 93
|78
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|79
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|80
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare
|81
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|82
|Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|83
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|84
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|85
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:22:21
|86
|César Bihel (Fra) Auber 93
|0:23:57
|87
|Eduard Prades Reverte (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|88
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|89
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNQ
|Carlos Mario Ramirez Botero (Col) Team Colombia
|0:26:31
|DNF
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
|DNF
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
|DNF
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick Step
|DNF
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Esp) Etixx - Quick Step
|DNF
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNF
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNF
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
|DNF
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne - Séché Environnement
|DNF
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Séché Environnement
|DNF
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Séché Environnement
|DNF
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|DNF
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Team Colombia
|DNF
|Jonathan Paredes (Col) Team Colombia
|DNF
|Ramirez Chacon Brayan Stiven (Col) Team Colombia
|DNF
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|DNF
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare
|DNF
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|DNF
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare
|DNF
|Romain Le Roux (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre
|DNF
|David Cherbonnet (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre
|DNF
|Jerome Mainard (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre
|DNF
|Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre
|DNF
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) Auber 93
|DNF
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|DNF
|Clément Penven (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|DNF
|Grégoire Tarride (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|DNF
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|DNF
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|DNF
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|DNF
|Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|DNF
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|DNF
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders still waiting for October wagesWorldTour team waiting on funding from key sponsor
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
-
Arkéa-Samsic to ride Canyon bikes in 2020French squad switch from BH for a two-year deal with German manufacturer
-
Evans Cycles Black FridayThe Evans Cycles Black Friday sale is live, here's our roundup of the best deals
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy