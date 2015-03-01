Trending

Dumoulin wins La Drôme Classic

Frenchman out-paces Felline, Delfosse

Former Tour de France stage winner Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Samuel Dumoulin ensured that Ag2r-La Mondiale's 100% record at La Drôme Classic continued as he soloed to victory having launched a race winning attack on the final climb of the day after teammate Romain Bardet had cut down the advantage of a dangerous five-rider front group. Dumoulin's winning margin was four seconds ahead of Trek's Fabio Felline and seven seconds ahead of last year's runner up Sébastien Delfosse (Wallonie–Bruxelles).

Dumoulin's last victory was in May 2013 at the Grand Prix de Plumelec-Morbihan and it was his best result since finishing runner up at the 2014 Paris-Camembert in April.

"This morning, Jean-Christophe Péraud told me I was the best chance for the team," Dumoulin said. "Honestly, I didn't believe him. The team did a great job. In the last kilometre, after the long climb, I began to believe I can do it. In the last climb, Romain did everything to help me. I love this kind of situation, to be under pressure to finish the job."

With his characteristics better suited to a bunch sprint finish, Dumoulin added that he was surprised by the nature of the victory but glad to have broken his drought.

"I don't win often lone victories in my career," Dumoulin said. "I haven't won since two years and sometimes, it was difficult to live. I worked hard this winter. Last week, I wasn't at the top in Tour du Haut Var but I didn't lose confidence."

Taking place in the Ardèche, the hilly La Drôme Classic parcours looked like delivering another hard race for the peloton which was characterised by numerous attacks in the final 20km of the 201km race. With the day's breakaway caught in sight of the third last climb of the day, Austrian national champion Riccardo Zoidl (Trek) launched an attack that was matched by teammate Bauke Mollema, Peter Stetina (BMC) and Bardet. The three chasers caught but were themselves swallowed up by a 30-strong chasing group on the penultimate climb.

Mollema and Stetina managed to clear once again on the climb with Cyril Gautier (Europcar), Fabio Felline (Trek) and Yann Guyot (Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre) for company. Behind the leaders, a chase group of Dumoulin, Bardet, Delfosse, Bagot, Rudy Molard (Cofidis), Ivan Santaromita (Orica-GreenEdge) and Jonathan Hivert (Bretagne - Séché Environnement) were chasing hard, cutting the gap to seven seconds at the base of the final climb with three kilometres to go.

Bardet buried himself to make the catch, a selfless effort to increase his teammate's chances for victory, with Dumoulin then counter attacking as the front group crested the climb to get clear. He held off his rivals on the quick descent into Livron to claim Ag2r-La Mondiale's third win of 2015.

Full Results

Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5:10:41
2Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:00:04
3Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:07
4Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:09
5Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
6Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
7Yann Guyot (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre
8Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:00:13
9Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne - Séché Environnement0:00:19
10Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step
11Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00:25
12Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge0:00:28
13Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:39
14Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:49
15Alo Jakin (Est) Auber 93
16Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
17Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
18Daryl Impey (Rsa) Orica GreenEdge
19Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
20Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93
21Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
22Maxime Renault (Fra) Auber 93
23Antonio Molina (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
24Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare
25Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick Step
26Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:53
27David Arroyo Duran (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
28Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Androni Giocattoli0:01:55
29Romain Combaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre
30Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne - Séché Environnement
31Yoann Barbas (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre
32Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Séché Environnement
33Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ0:01:59
34Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
35Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
36Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
37Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:02:03
38Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare0:02:07
39Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:02:10
40Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM
41George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:18
42Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:05:20
43Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:05:30
44Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:05:37
45Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
46Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Séché Environnement0:05:58
47Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
48Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare0:06:00
49Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:06:28
50Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:07:50
51Quentin Pacher (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre
52Julien Guay (Fra) Auber 93
53Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
54David de la Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Etixx - Quick Step
55Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick Step
56Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
57Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:10:29
58Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Team Colombia
59Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Séché Environnement0:10:45
60Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 930:11:01
61Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:11:15
62Michael Albasini (Sui) Orica GreenEdge0:13:29
63Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:15:53
64Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:19:39
65Chetout Loic (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
66Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:21:50
67Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
68Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Team Colombia
69Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
70Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
71Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
72Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) Team Colombia
73Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
74Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
75Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Team Colombia
76Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
77Pierre Gouault (Fra) Auber 93
78Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
79Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
80Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare
81Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
82Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar
83Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
84Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
85Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:22:21
86César Bihel (Fra) Auber 930:23:57
87Eduard Prades Reverte (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
88Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
89Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
DNQCarlos Mario Ramirez Botero (Col) Team Colombia0:26:31
DNFPierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFJean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFDamiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
DNFDarwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
DNFManuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
DNFRohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
DNFGianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
DNFPieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick Step
DNFJulian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick Step
DNFCarlos Verona Quintanilla (Esp) Etixx - Quick Step
DNFKenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
DNFAlexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
DNFKévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
DNFAnthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
DNFArthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
DNFBarry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
DNFPaul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
DNFEugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
DNFJulian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
DNFMagnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
DNFKevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne - Séché Environnement
DNFArmindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Séché Environnement
DNFEduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Séché Environnement
DNFFrantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli
DNFAlessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFMarco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFAndrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFSergio Pardilla Bellon (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
DNFRicardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
DNFHugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
DNFJulien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
DNFLeonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Team Colombia
DNFJonathan Paredes (Col) Team Colombia
DNFRamirez Chacon Brayan Stiven (Col) Team Colombia
DNFOtto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFPieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFStijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFVictor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFJonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFJerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFFabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFFrancis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFJan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFTom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFEnrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFLander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFLucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare
DNFDavide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare
DNFDaniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare
DNFDaniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare
DNFRomain Le Roux (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre
DNFDavid Cherbonnet (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre
DNFJerome Mainard (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre
DNFJimmy Raibaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre
DNFThéo Vimpere (Fra) Auber 93
DNFJulien Loubet (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
DNFClément Penven (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
DNFGrégoire Tarride (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
DNFBenjamin Giraud (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
DNFGregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
DNFAntoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
DNFThomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
DNFMaxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
DNFJonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles

 

