Olds wins first-ever La Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta

Giorgia Bronzini second, followed by Kirsten Wild in third

Shelley Olds (Ale-Cipollini) wins the Ladies Tour of Norway warm-up criterium

Shelley Olds (Ale-Cipollini) wins the Ladies Tour of Norway warm-up criterium
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
American Shelley Olds (Alé-Cipollini-Galassia) overcame a late-race puncture to win the inaugural La Mardrid Challenge by La Vuelta Sunday in a sprint finish ahead of Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle Honda) and Kirsten Wild (Hitec Products).

Olds, who joined Alé-Cipollini from Bigla Pro Cycling in July, jumped up the right-hand side of the road in the finale, coming off Wild’s slipstream and powering across the line to beat Bronzini by more than a bike length.

The race featured multiple cirucits of a 6km course in downtown Madrid, and despite numerous attempt to break up the pack with early attacks, the bunch came to the line mostly together after reeling in a final 13-rider breakaway inside 10km to go.

The peloton took the bell for the final lap together, and the inevitable bunch sprint was on, but Olds, who suffered a puncture as the race ratcheted up for the finish, had to fight her way back to the group with the help of a single teammate. Alé-Cipollini moved Olds into position near the front of the pack, and from there the diminutive American sprinter took over.

Hitec massed near the front to set up Wild, but Olds would not be denied, freelancing her way onto the Hitec sprinter’s wheel before launching her own winning move for the line.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shelley Olds (USA) Ale Cipollini2:06:21
2Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
3Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products
4Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
5Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
6Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
7Elena Cecchini (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
8Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
9Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Ale Cipollini
10Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Lointek Team
11Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Lointek Team
12Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
13Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
14Lenore Pipes (Gum) Bepink Laclassica
15Séverine Eraud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.860:00:40
16Daniela Reis (Por) POR
17Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) ESP
18Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
19Jessenia Meneses (Col) ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team
20Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
21Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
22Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
23Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
24Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana
25Rocio Del Alba Garcia Martinez (Spa) ESP
26Eider Merino Kortazar (Spa) Lointek Team
27Anna Sanchis Chafer (Spa) Wiggle Honda
28Andreina Rivera (Col) ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team
29Cristina Martinez (Spa) Lointek Team
30Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana
31Rocio Parrado Guarnizo (Col) ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team
32Maria Del Mar Bonnin Palou (Spa) BZK Emakumeen Bira
33Lierni Lekuona Etxebeste (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
34Kseniya Tuhai (Blr) Bepink Laclassica
35Anna Ramirez Bauxel (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
36María Calderón (Spa) ESP
37Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
38Amélie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
39Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Soudal Ladies
40Nel De Crits (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
41Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
42Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur0:00:12
43Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
44Charlotte Bravard (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
45Greta Richioud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
46Teresa Ripoll (Spa) ESP
47Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products0:00:15
48Demmy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo0:00:16
49Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
50Maria San Jose Tejerina (Spa) BZK Emakumeen Bira
51Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
52Evelyn Arys (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
53Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek Team0:00:22
54Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink Laclassica
55Andreia Alves (Por) POR0:00:24
56Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Bepink Laclassica
57Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:00:29
58Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle Honda0:00:30
59Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Ale Cipollini
60Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products0:00:34
61Coral Casado Ortiz (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango0:00:36
62Ainara El Busto Arteaga (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango0:00:45
63Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) Bepink Laclassica
64Alice Algisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
65Jessy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
66Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Ale Cipollini
67Ilaria Bonomi (Ita) Bepink Laclassica0:00:47
68Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur0:01:13
69Maria Fadiga (Arg) ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team0:02:05
70Elisabet Escursell Valero (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango0:03:22
71Janicke Gunvaldsen (Nor) Hitec Products
72Anja Rugelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:05:03
73Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) ESP0:06:11
DNFGloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) BZK Emakumeen Bira
DNFZiortza Isasi (Spa) BZK Emakumeen Bira
DNFAiala Amesti Bustinzuriaga (Spa) BZK Emakumeen Bira
DNFOlatz Agorria Etxebarria (Spa) BZK Emakumeen Bira
DNFClaudia Häusler (Ger) Team Liv-Plantur
DNFBelen Lopez Morales (Spa) Lointek Team
DNFLieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
DNFIrina Coelho (Por) POR
DNFLiliana Jesus (Por) POR
DNFMonica Ines Magro Santos (Por) POR
DNFAna Sofia Silvestre (Por) POR
DNFAnna Christian (GBr) Wiggle Honda
DNFMayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle Honda
DNFAne Iriarte (Spa) ESP

