Olds wins first-ever La Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta
Giorgia Bronzini second, followed by Kirsten Wild in third
American Shelley Olds (Alé-Cipollini-Galassia) overcame a late-race puncture to win the inaugural La Mardrid Challenge by La Vuelta Sunday in a sprint finish ahead of Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle Honda) and Kirsten Wild (Hitec Products).
Olds, who joined Alé-Cipollini from Bigla Pro Cycling in July, jumped up the right-hand side of the road in the finale, coming off Wild’s slipstream and powering across the line to beat Bronzini by more than a bike length.
The race featured multiple cirucits of a 6km course in downtown Madrid, and despite numerous attempt to break up the pack with early attacks, the bunch came to the line mostly together after reeling in a final 13-rider breakaway inside 10km to go.
The peloton took the bell for the final lap together, and the inevitable bunch sprint was on, but Olds, who suffered a puncture as the race ratcheted up for the finish, had to fight her way back to the group with the help of a single teammate. Alé-Cipollini moved Olds into position near the front of the pack, and from there the diminutive American sprinter took over.
Hitec massed near the front to set up Wild, but Olds would not be denied, freelancing her way onto the Hitec sprinter’s wheel before launching her own winning move for the line.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shelley Olds (USA) Ale Cipollini
|2:06:21
|2
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|3
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products
|4
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|5
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
|6
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|7
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|8
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
|9
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|10
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Lointek Team
|11
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Lointek Team
|12
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
|13
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
|14
|Lenore Pipes (Gum) Bepink Laclassica
|15
|Séverine Eraud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|0:00:40
|16
|Daniela Reis (Por) POR
|17
|Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) ESP
|18
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|19
|Jessenia Meneses (Col) ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team
|20
|Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|21
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|22
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|23
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
|24
|Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana
|25
|Rocio Del Alba Garcia Martinez (Spa) ESP
|26
|Eider Merino Kortazar (Spa) Lointek Team
|27
|Anna Sanchis Chafer (Spa) Wiggle Honda
|28
|Andreina Rivera (Col) ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team
|29
|Cristina Martinez (Spa) Lointek Team
|30
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana
|31
|Rocio Parrado Guarnizo (Col) ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team
|32
|Maria Del Mar Bonnin Palou (Spa) BZK Emakumeen Bira
|33
|Lierni Lekuona Etxebeste (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
|34
|Kseniya Tuhai (Blr) Bepink Laclassica
|35
|Anna Ramirez Bauxel (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
|36
|María Calderón (Spa) ESP
|37
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
|38
|Amélie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|39
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|40
|Nel De Crits (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
|41
|Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
|42
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:00:12
|43
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|44
|Charlotte Bravard (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|45
|Greta Richioud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|46
|Teresa Ripoll (Spa) ESP
|47
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
|0:00:15
|48
|Demmy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
|0:00:16
|49
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|50
|Maria San Jose Tejerina (Spa) BZK Emakumeen Bira
|51
|Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|52
|Evelyn Arys (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
|53
|Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek Team
|0:00:22
|54
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink Laclassica
|55
|Andreia Alves (Por) POR
|0:00:24
|56
|Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Bepink Laclassica
|57
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:00:29
|58
|Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle Honda
|0:00:30
|59
|Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|60
|Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:00:34
|61
|Coral Casado Ortiz (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
|0:00:36
|62
|Ainara El Busto Arteaga (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
|0:00:45
|63
|Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) Bepink Laclassica
|64
|Alice Algisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|65
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
|66
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|67
|Ilaria Bonomi (Ita) Bepink Laclassica
|0:00:47
|68
|Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:01:13
|69
|Maria Fadiga (Arg) ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team
|0:02:05
|70
|Elisabet Escursell Valero (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
|0:03:22
|71
|Janicke Gunvaldsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|72
|Anja Rugelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:05:03
|73
|Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) ESP
|0:06:11
|DNF
|Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) BZK Emakumeen Bira
|DNF
|Ziortza Isasi (Spa) BZK Emakumeen Bira
|DNF
|Aiala Amesti Bustinzuriaga (Spa) BZK Emakumeen Bira
|DNF
|Olatz Agorria Etxebarria (Spa) BZK Emakumeen Bira
|DNF
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Team Liv-Plantur
|DNF
|Belen Lopez Morales (Spa) Lointek Team
|DNF
|Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|DNF
|Irina Coelho (Por) POR
|DNF
|Liliana Jesus (Por) POR
|DNF
|Monica Ines Magro Santos (Por) POR
|DNF
|Ana Sofia Silvestre (Por) POR
|DNF
|Anna Christian (GBr) Wiggle Honda
|DNF
|Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle Honda
|DNF
|Ane Iriarte (Spa) ESP
