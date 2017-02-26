Trending

Peter Sagan wins Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne

World champion takes first victory of 2017 ahead of Stuyven and Rowe

Image 1 of 40

Peter Sagan wins Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne ahead of Jasper Stuyven and Luke Rowe.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 40

The Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 40

Jasper Stuyven seems happy with runner-up honors at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 40

Luke Rowe after his Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne podium performance

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 40

Selfies with Peter Sagan at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 40

Michael Schwarzmann congratulates Peter Sagan after Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 40

Arnaud Démare leads the main bunch across the line at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 40

Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne victor Peter Sagan with the event's traditional donkey prize

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 40

The sprint to decide the 2017 edition of Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 40

Quick-Step Floors pushing the pace at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 40

Greg Van Avermaet and Jasper Stuyven having a chat at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 40

The racing heats up at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 40

Christian Knees getting aero at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 40

The Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 40

The bunch snaking through Flanders at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 40

The Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne peloton takes on one of the race's many cobbled sectors.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 40

Making the selection at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 40

Podium finisher Luke Rowe at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 40

Greg Van Avermaet at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 40

Passing through the start-finish line at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 40

Jasper Stuyven on the attack at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 40

Peter Sagan takes his first win of 2017 at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 40

Peter Sagan sprints to a Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne victory.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 40

Sky on the front of the Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 40

Philippe Gilbert riding Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 40

Katusha putting in the work at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 40

The Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne peloton lining out

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 40

Tom Bohli at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 40

Lukasz Wisniowski back at the Sky team car at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 40

Nils Politt visits his team car at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 40

Stijn Vandenbergh racing Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 40

Yoann Offredo and Bram Tankink got tangled up at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 40

Hamish Schreurs tries to stay warm in February in Flanders.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 40

Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne feed zone

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 40

The Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 40

The back of the bunch at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 40

Katusha setting tempo at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 40

A long day out front at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 40

The Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne breakaway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 40

Wind and aggressive racing saw early splits at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) delivered an emphatic sprint to win Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne from a five-man group Sunday. Last year's winner Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) had to settle for second place, while Luke Rowe (Sky) claimed the third step of the podium. Already part of an elite selection that formed after the Oude Kwaremont, the quintet forged clear on the finishing circuit in Kuurne to fight out the victory. 

The beauty of Belgium's Opening Weekend is that it gives an instant shot at redemption. Sagan, beaten into second place by Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 24 hours prior, made amends with a powerful sprint in Kuurne. In truth, Sagan hardly seemed too distraught at missing out in Ghent on Saturday, but the Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne victory – his first for Bora-Hansgrohe – bodes well for the remainder of his spring.

"We will see. The big goal is to stay good," Sagan said gnomically as he waited to mount the podium. "After that, whatever comes, everything is good."

The winning move took shape when Stuyven attacked from the front group with a little under 30 kilometres remaining, shortly after the race came through the finish line in Kuurne for the first time. Sagan wasted little time in jumping across to the Belgian, dragging Matteo Trentin (Quick-Step Floors) with him.

Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal) show-cased his prodigious talent by bridging across alone shortly afterwards, while Rowe was the final man to hitch onto the winning train. BMC, with four riders in the front group including Van Avermaet, were inexplicably left standing on the platform, tickets flapping in the wind. Despite the efforts of Stefan Küng, they never got back on terms.

By the time Sagan and company took the bell for the final lap, their advantage over the chasers had nudged out beyond 30 seconds, but with the main peloton – which had earlier seemed irretrievably distanced – now closing to within a minute, they couldn't afford to start eyeing one another ahead of the finale. Instead, the quintet put their shoulders to the wheel to such good effect that they entered the final three kilometres with a lead of 45 seconds.

"I wanted to go for a normal sprint, but they started attacking after crossing the finish. After that, I was in the front in the breakaway and I was really glad the guys in the front worked very well," Sagan said.

The pace then dropped in the break, but no attack was forthcoming. When Sagan found himself on the front with 1,500 metres remaining, he risked being forced to lead out the sprint, but he cleverly extricated himself from the situation by slowing almost to a standstill beneath the flamme rouge and manoeuvering Trentin to the front.

Trentin, his hand forced, perhaps, promptly attacked with 800 metres remaining, but the move was instantly shut down by Rowe, and he found himself leading out the sprint. Such was the caginess in the front group that both the chasers and the main peloton were closing to within touching distance by the finishing straight, but it was too little, too late.

Sagan rose from the saddle with 220 metres to go and produced a powerful acceleration, quickly opening gap of three lengths over the rest of the group. Stuyven battled gamely to get back on terms, but the world champion had ample time to celebrate his win before crossing the line. "We stopped again with 500 metres to go, so it was a slow sprint, but I thought I would start from 250 metres," Sagan said.

Arnaud Démare (FDJ) out-sprinted Van Avermaet and the rest of a chasing group to take 6th place, while Dylan Groenwegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) led home a main peloton that included Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) and Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin).

The race set out from Kuurne without three-time winner Tom Boonen (Quick-Step Floors), who endured something of a lost weekend. After crashes ended his Omloop Het Nieuwsblad challenge, illness prevented him from adding to his record tally of Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne wins. With just 42 days remaining until his retirement after Paris-Roubaix, the Belgian will likely have just four more races – E3 Harelbeke, Gent-Wevelgem, the Tour of Flanders and Scheldeprijs – on home roads.

As at Omloop, there was a viciously fast start to proceedings. The peloton covered 48.5 kilometres in the first hour of racing, and almost seventy kilometres passed before Jürgen Roelandts (Lotto Soudal) and Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale) established the first break of the day. Together with Antoine Duchesne (Direct Energie), Guillaume Boivin (Israel Cycling Academy), Alex Kirsch (WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect), Sjoerd van Ginneken (Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij), David Boucher (Pauwels sauzen – Vastgoedservice), Sander Cordeel (Vérandas Willems-Crelan) and Maxime Farazijn (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), they built up a maximum lead of six minutes.

Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne boasts twelve hills in total, but the principal difficulties are clustered near the midway point, and the decisive selection came on the Oude Kwaremont with 80 kilometres remaining, when Zdenek Stybar (Quick-Step Floors) and Benoot went on the offensive near the top, eventually bringing a group of around twenty riders with them.

Although Tony Martin (Katusha) crashed out of the group after clipping a parked car, with the likes of Sagan, Van Avermaet and Ian Stannard (Sky) on board, there was more than enough firepower to stay clear. They later linked up with Roelandts and the survivors of the early escape inside the final 45 kilometres after the final climb, the Nokereberg. Despite Direct Energie's efforts in the main peloton, it was clear that the winner would come from this elite selection.

The whittling down process was not yet complete, however, as Stuyven seized the initiative with determined attack on the finishing circuit. Sagan had dosed his efforts on the front carefully to that point, leaving the pace-making to Quick-Step and BMC, but he was live to the danger and bridged across. After missing out in Ghent on Saturday, he would make no mistake in the sprint in Kuurne.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora - Hansgrohe4:37:49
2Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek - Segafredo
3Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
4Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
5Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
6Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:00:06
7Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
8Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
9Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
10Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha - Alpecin
11Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
12Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica - Scott
13Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
14Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
15Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:11
16Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
17Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:00:13
18Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
19Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale - Drapac
20Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
21Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha - Alpecin
22Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan
23Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
24Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora - Hansgrohe
25Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
26Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek - Segafredo
27Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica - Scott
28Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty Groupe Gobert
29Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
30Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
31Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
32Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
33Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
34Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
35Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
36Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
37Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
38Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
39Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale - Drapac
40Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
41Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
42Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
43Mathias De Witte (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
44Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
45Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
46Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:00:19
47Robert Thomas Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
48Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica - Scott
49Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty Groupe Gobert
50Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
51Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
52Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Team Bahrain - Merida
53Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
54Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
55Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
56Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty Groupe Gobert
57Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
58Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
59Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
60Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
61Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
62Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
63Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
64Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
65Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha - Alpecin
66Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica - Scott
67Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ
68Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
69Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
70Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
71Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek - Segafredo
72Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
73Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica - Scott
74Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
75Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
76Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha - Alpecin
77Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale - Drapac
78Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
79Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
80Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:29
81Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
82Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty Groupe Gobert
83Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
84Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:00:32
85Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
86Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
87Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek - Segafredo0:00:39
88Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team0:00:41
89Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:01:13
90Arjen Livyns (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Vastgoedservice0:01:32
91Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe0:01:59
92Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:02:14
93Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:03:12
94Borut Bozic (Slo) Team Bahrain - Merida
95Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:06:14
96Kevin Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:08:02
97Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
98Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ0:09:28
99Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale - Drapac
100Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
101Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
102Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
103Truls Korsæth (Nor) Astana Pro Team
104Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Team Bahrain - Merida
105Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
106Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty Groupe Gobert
107Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
108Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
109Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty Groupe Gobert
110Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek - Segafredo
111Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty Groupe Gobert
112Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
113Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
114Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
115Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha - Alpecin
116Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
117David Per (Slo) Team Bahrain - Merida
118Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek - Segafredo
119Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
120Robby Cobbaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
121Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
122Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
123Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
124Svein Tuft (Can) Orica - Scott
125Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
126Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
127Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
128Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek - Segafredo
129Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
130Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe0:10:45
131Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:10:50
DNFMarco Coledan (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
DNFMichal Kolár (Svk) Bora - Hansgrohe
DNFJenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha - Alpecin
DNFAleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora - Hansgrohe
DNFMarc Fournier (Fra) FDJ
DNFIgnatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
DNFTony Martin (Ger) Katusha - Alpecin
DNFDanny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
DNFMichael Morkov (Den) Katusha - Alpecin
DNFDaniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
DNFLukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe
DNFMichael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
DNFAntonio Nibali (Ita) Team Bahrain - Merida
DNFCyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFFlorian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFRomain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFAdrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFBenjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFHamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFTyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFAviv Yechzkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFJens Mouris (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
DNFTimothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
DNFDimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFElias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
DNFKenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFSander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
DNFDavid Boucher (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Vastgoedservice
DNFRob Leemans (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Vastgoedservice
DNFAlexander Geuens (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Vastgoedservice
DNFTimothy Stevens (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Vastgoedservice
DNFLouis Verhelst (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Vastgoedservice
DNFBrecht Dhaene (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Vastgoedservice
DNFBarry Markus (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen-Vastgoedservice
DNFJimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
DNFDennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
DNFJohannes De Paepe (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
DNFWim Reynaerts (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
DNFStef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
DNFOscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFDaniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
DNFJulien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFNico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFLars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
DNFBram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
DNFMaarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
DNFTom Scully (NZl) Cannondale - Drapac
DNFWouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale - Drapac
DNFAlberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale - Drapac
DNFDomen Novak (Slo) Team Bahrain - Merida
DNFIon Ander Insausti Irastorza (Spa) Team Bahrain - Merida
DNFJonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFChristophe Prémont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
DNFSam Bewley (NZl) Orica - Scott
DNFAndrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
DNFJustin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
DNFOlivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
DNFJulien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
DNFMark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty Groupe Gobert
DNFErwann Corbel (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
DNFBoris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
DNFMaxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
DNFBenoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
DNFPreben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFMihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFPatrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale - Drapac
DNSTom Boonen (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
DNSLuka Pibernik (Slo) Team Bahrain - Merida

