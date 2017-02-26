Peter Sagan wins Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne
World champion takes first victory of 2017 ahead of Stuyven and Rowe
Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) delivered an emphatic sprint to win Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne from a five-man group Sunday. Last year's winner Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) had to settle for second place, while Luke Rowe (Sky) claimed the third step of the podium. Already part of an elite selection that formed after the Oude Kwaremont, the quintet forged clear on the finishing circuit in Kuurne to fight out the victory.
Related Articles
The beauty of Belgium's Opening Weekend is that it gives an instant shot at redemption. Sagan, beaten into second place by Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 24 hours prior, made amends with a powerful sprint in Kuurne. In truth, Sagan hardly seemed too distraught at missing out in Ghent on Saturday, but the Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne victory – his first for Bora-Hansgrohe – bodes well for the remainder of his spring.
"We will see. The big goal is to stay good," Sagan said gnomically as he waited to mount the podium. "After that, whatever comes, everything is good."
The winning move took shape when Stuyven attacked from the front group with a little under 30 kilometres remaining, shortly after the race came through the finish line in Kuurne for the first time. Sagan wasted little time in jumping across to the Belgian, dragging Matteo Trentin (Quick-Step Floors) with him.
Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal) show-cased his prodigious talent by bridging across alone shortly afterwards, while Rowe was the final man to hitch onto the winning train. BMC, with four riders in the front group including Van Avermaet, were inexplicably left standing on the platform, tickets flapping in the wind. Despite the efforts of Stefan Küng, they never got back on terms.
By the time Sagan and company took the bell for the final lap, their advantage over the chasers had nudged out beyond 30 seconds, but with the main peloton – which had earlier seemed irretrievably distanced – now closing to within a minute, they couldn't afford to start eyeing one another ahead of the finale. Instead, the quintet put their shoulders to the wheel to such good effect that they entered the final three kilometres with a lead of 45 seconds.
"I wanted to go for a normal sprint, but they started attacking after crossing the finish. After that, I was in the front in the breakaway and I was really glad the guys in the front worked very well," Sagan said.
The pace then dropped in the break, but no attack was forthcoming. When Sagan found himself on the front with 1,500 metres remaining, he risked being forced to lead out the sprint, but he cleverly extricated himself from the situation by slowing almost to a standstill beneath the flamme rouge and manoeuvering Trentin to the front.
Trentin, his hand forced, perhaps, promptly attacked with 800 metres remaining, but the move was instantly shut down by Rowe, and he found himself leading out the sprint. Such was the caginess in the front group that both the chasers and the main peloton were closing to within touching distance by the finishing straight, but it was too little, too late.
Sagan rose from the saddle with 220 metres to go and produced a powerful acceleration, quickly opening gap of three lengths over the rest of the group. Stuyven battled gamely to get back on terms, but the world champion had ample time to celebrate his win before crossing the line. "We stopped again with 500 metres to go, so it was a slow sprint, but I thought I would start from 250 metres," Sagan said.
Arnaud Démare (FDJ) out-sprinted Van Avermaet and the rest of a chasing group to take 6th place, while Dylan Groenwegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) led home a main peloton that included Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) and Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin).
The race set out from Kuurne without three-time winner Tom Boonen (Quick-Step Floors), who endured something of a lost weekend. After crashes ended his Omloop Het Nieuwsblad challenge, illness prevented him from adding to his record tally of Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne wins. With just 42 days remaining until his retirement after Paris-Roubaix, the Belgian will likely have just four more races – E3 Harelbeke, Gent-Wevelgem, the Tour of Flanders and Scheldeprijs – on home roads.
As at Omloop, there was a viciously fast start to proceedings. The peloton covered 48.5 kilometres in the first hour of racing, and almost seventy kilometres passed before Jürgen Roelandts (Lotto Soudal) and Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale) established the first break of the day. Together with Antoine Duchesne (Direct Energie), Guillaume Boivin (Israel Cycling Academy), Alex Kirsch (WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect), Sjoerd van Ginneken (Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij), David Boucher (Pauwels sauzen – Vastgoedservice), Sander Cordeel (Vérandas Willems-Crelan) and Maxime Farazijn (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), they built up a maximum lead of six minutes.
Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne boasts twelve hills in total, but the principal difficulties are clustered near the midway point, and the decisive selection came on the Oude Kwaremont with 80 kilometres remaining, when Zdenek Stybar (Quick-Step Floors) and Benoot went on the offensive near the top, eventually bringing a group of around twenty riders with them.
Although Tony Martin (Katusha) crashed out of the group after clipping a parked car, with the likes of Sagan, Van Avermaet and Ian Stannard (Sky) on board, there was more than enough firepower to stay clear. They later linked up with Roelandts and the survivors of the early escape inside the final 45 kilometres after the final climb, the Nokereberg. Despite Direct Energie's efforts in the main peloton, it was clear that the winner would come from this elite selection.
The whittling down process was not yet complete, however, as Stuyven seized the initiative with determined attack on the finishing circuit. Sagan had dosed his efforts on the front carefully to that point, leaving the pace-making to Quick-Step and BMC, but he was live to the danger and bridged across. After missing out in Ghent on Saturday, he would make no mistake in the sprint in Kuurne.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora - Hansgrohe
|4:37:49
|2
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek - Segafredo
|3
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|4
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|6
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:06
|7
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|10
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha - Alpecin
|11
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica - Scott
|13
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|15
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:11
|16
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:13
|18
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|19
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale - Drapac
|20
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha - Alpecin
|22
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|23
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|24
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora - Hansgrohe
|25
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|26
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek - Segafredo
|27
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica - Scott
|28
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty Groupe Gobert
|29
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|30
|Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|31
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|32
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|33
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|34
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|35
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|36
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|37
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|38
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|39
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale - Drapac
|40
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|42
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|43
|Mathias De Witte (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|44
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|45
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|46
|Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:19
|47
|Robert Thomas Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|48
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica - Scott
|49
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty Groupe Gobert
|50
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|51
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|52
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Team Bahrain - Merida
|53
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|54
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|55
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|56
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty Groupe Gobert
|57
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|58
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|59
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|60
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|61
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|62
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|63
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|65
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha - Alpecin
|66
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica - Scott
|67
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ
|68
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|69
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|70
|Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|71
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek - Segafredo
|72
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|73
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica - Scott
|74
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|75
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|76
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha - Alpecin
|77
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale - Drapac
|78
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|79
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|80
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:29
|81
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|82
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty Groupe Gobert
|83
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|84
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:00:32
|85
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|86
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|87
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|0:00:39
|88
|Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:41
|89
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:01:13
|90
|Arjen Livyns (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Vastgoedservice
|0:01:32
|91
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:01:59
|92
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:14
|93
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:03:12
|94
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Team Bahrain - Merida
|95
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:14
|96
|Kevin Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:08:02
|97
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|98
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|0:09:28
|99
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale - Drapac
|100
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|101
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|102
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|103
|Truls Korsæth (Nor) Astana Pro Team
|104
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Team Bahrain - Merida
|105
|Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|106
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty Groupe Gobert
|107
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|108
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|109
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty Groupe Gobert
|110
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek - Segafredo
|111
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty Groupe Gobert
|112
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|113
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|114
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|115
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha - Alpecin
|116
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|117
|David Per (Slo) Team Bahrain - Merida
|118
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek - Segafredo
|119
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|120
|Robby Cobbaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|121
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|122
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|123
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|124
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica - Scott
|125
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|126
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|127
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|128
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek - Segafredo
|129
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|130
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:10:45
|131
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:10:50
|DNF
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|DNF
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora - Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha - Alpecin
|DNF
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora - Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|DNF
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha - Alpecin
|DNF
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|DNF
|Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha - Alpecin
|DNF
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|DNF
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|DNF
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Team Bahrain - Merida
|DNF
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Aviv Yechzkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|DNF
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|DNF
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|DNF
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|DNF
|David Boucher (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Vastgoedservice
|DNF
|Rob Leemans (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Vastgoedservice
|DNF
|Alexander Geuens (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Vastgoedservice
|DNF
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Vastgoedservice
|DNF
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Vastgoedservice
|DNF
|Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Vastgoedservice
|DNF
|Barry Markus (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen-Vastgoedservice
|DNF
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|DNF
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|DNF
|Johannes De Paepe (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|DNF
|Wim Reynaerts (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|DNF
|Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|DNF
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|DNF
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|DNF
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|DNF
|Tom Scully (NZl) Cannondale - Drapac
|DNF
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale - Drapac
|DNF
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale - Drapac
|DNF
|Domen Novak (Slo) Team Bahrain - Merida
|DNF
|Ion Ander Insausti Irastorza (Spa) Team Bahrain - Merida
|DNF
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Christophe Prémont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|DNF
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica - Scott
|DNF
|Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|DNF
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|DNF
|Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|DNF
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|DNF
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|DNF
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|DNF
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|DNF
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale - Drapac
|DNS
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|DNS
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Team Bahrain - Merida
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
-
Shane Sutton disputes bullying accusations in Freeman tribunal'Nothing evidence based' in Tuesday's hearing says Australian
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy