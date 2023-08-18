Daria Pikulik sprints to victory at Konvert Koerse

By Cyclingnews
published

Julie De Wilde ahead of Valentine Fortin to complete podium

MODENA ITALY JULY 02 Daria Pikulik of Poland and Team Human Powered Health reacts after the 34th Giro dItalia Donne 2023 Stage 3 a 1182km stage from Formigine to Modena UCIWWT on July 02 2023 in Modena Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Poland's Daria Pikulik of Human Powered Health (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Daria Pikulik (Human Powered Health) wons Konvert Koerse with a powerful kick in a reduced bunch sprint on Friday for her third victory of the season.

Julie De Wilde (Fenix-Deceuninck) outdistanced Valentine Fortin (Cofidis Women) at the line to round off the podium. A reduced front group of 11 more riders rolled across the line in Kortrijk to complete the 126.2km one-day race in 3:09:50.

Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.

