Daria Pikulik sprints to victory at Konvert Koerse
Julie De Wilde ahead of Valentine Fortin to complete podium
Daria Pikulik (Human Powered Health) wons Konvert Koerse with a powerful kick in a reduced bunch sprint on Friday for her third victory of the season.
Julie De Wilde (Fenix-Deceuninck) outdistanced Valentine Fortin (Cofidis Women) at the line to round off the podium. A reduced front group of 11 more riders rolled across the line in Kortrijk to complete the 126.2km one-day race in 3:09:50.
Results
