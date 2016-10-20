Kermiscross victory for Sanne Cant
European champion beats world champion Thalita De Jong and Elle Anderson to the win
Elite Women: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sanne Cant (Bel) IKO Enertherm-Beobank
|0:40:40
|2
|Thalita De Jong (Ned)
|0:00:03
|3
|Elle Anderson (USA) Elle Anderson Racing
|0:01:06
|4
|Jolien Verschueren (Bel)
|0:01:12
|5
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel)
|0:02:15
|6
|Rebecca Fahringer (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:02:48
|7
|Kim Van De Steene (Bel)
|0:03:03
|8
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)
|0:03:26
|9
|Manon Bakker (Ned)
|0:03:32
|10
|Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado (Ned)
|0:03:45
|11
|Pauline Delhaye (Fra)
|0:03:54
|12
|Loes Sels (Bel)
|0:03:59
|13
|Githa Michiels (Bel)
|0:04:38
|14
|Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned)
|0:05:08
|15
|Linda Ter Beek (Ned)
|0:05:25
|16
|Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)
|0:05:53
|17
|Suzanne Verhoeven (Bel)
|0:06:36
|18
|Julia Boschker (Ned)
|0:07:15
|19
|Christine Vardaros (USA)
|0:07:36
|20
|Aurélie Vermeir (Bel)
|0:08:40
|21
|Mieke De Roo (Bel)
|0:09:14
|22
|Jo Blanchaert (Bel)
|23
|Valerie Boonen (Bel)
|24
|Nicky Roelandt (Bel)
