Kermiscross victory for Sanne Cant

European champion beats world champion Thalita De Jong and Elle Anderson to the win

Sanne Cant (Beobank-Corendon)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sanne Cant (Bel) IKO Enertherm-Beobank0:40:40
2Thalita De Jong (Ned)0:00:03
3Elle Anderson (USA) Elle Anderson Racing0:01:06
4Jolien Verschueren (Bel)0:01:12
5Ellen Van Loy (Bel)0:02:15
6Rebecca Fahringer (USA) Amy D Foundation0:02:48
7Kim Van De Steene (Bel)0:03:03
8Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)0:03:26
9Manon Bakker (Ned)0:03:32
10Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado (Ned)0:03:45
11Pauline Delhaye (Fra)0:03:54
12Loes Sels (Bel)0:03:59
13Githa Michiels (Bel)0:04:38
14Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned)0:05:08
15Linda Ter Beek (Ned)0:05:25
16Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)0:05:53
17Suzanne Verhoeven (Bel)0:06:36
18Julia Boschker (Ned)0:07:15
19Christine Vardaros (USA)0:07:36
20Aurélie Vermeir (Bel)0:08:40
21Mieke De Roo (Bel)0:09:14
22Jo Blanchaert (Bel)
23Valerie Boonen (Bel)
24Nicky Roelandt (Bel)

