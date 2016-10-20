Trending

Wout van Aert wins 2016 Kermiscross

World champion gets the better of Toon Aerts and Klaas Vantornout

World champion Wout Van Aert (Crelan-Vastgoedservice)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout Van Aert (Bel)0:57:12
2Toon Aerts (Bel)0:00:40
3Klaas Vantornout (Bel)0:01:02
4Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel)0:01:06
5Quinten Hermans (Bel)0:01:10
6Corne Van Kessel (Ned)0:01:15
7Nicolas Cleppe (Bel)0:01:20
8Laurens Sweeck (Bel)0:01:41
9Gianni Vermeersch (Bel)0:01:48
10Jens Adams (Bel)0:01:57
11Vincent Baestaens (Bel)0:02:17
12Rob Peeters (Bel)0:02:29
13Joeri Adams (Bel)0:02:43
14Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned)0:03:07
15Jim Aernouts (Bel)0:03:13
16Javier Ruiz De Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa)0:03:24
17Thijs Aerts (Bel)0:03:41
18Felipe Orts (Spa)0:03:47
19Jens Vandekinderen (Bel)0:03:52
20Braam Merlier (Bel)0:03:55
21Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel)0:03:58
22Jonas Degroote (Bel)0:03:59
23Angelo De Clercq (Bel)0:04:20
24Eli Iserbyt (Bel)0:04:32
25Gosse Van Der Meer (Ned)0:04:41
26Mariusz Gil (Pol)0:04:47
27Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel)0:05:04
28Loïc Hennaux (Bel)0:05:12
29Ruben Vandevelde (Bel)0:05:38
30Tobin Ortenblad (USA)0:06:17
31Niels Wubben (Ned)0:06:58
32Dario Tielen (Bel)0:07:10
33Vinnie Braet (Bel)
34Pascal Colaert (Bel)
35Nicolas Samparisi (Ita)
36Stefano Museeuw (Bel)
37Quincy Vens (Bel)
38Hendrik Sweeck (Bel)
39Mathias Declerck (Bel)
40Radomir Simunek (Cze)
41Brannan Fix (USA)
42Lorenzo Samparisi (Ita)
43Ritchie Denolf (Bel)
44Yu Takenouchi (Jpn)

