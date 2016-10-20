Wout van Aert wins 2016 Kermiscross
World champion gets the better of Toon Aerts and Klaas Vantornout
Elite Men: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout Van Aert (Bel)
|0:57:12
|2
|Toon Aerts (Bel)
|0:00:40
|3
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel)
|0:01:02
|4
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel)
|0:01:06
|5
|Quinten Hermans (Bel)
|0:01:10
|6
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned)
|0:01:15
|7
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel)
|0:01:20
|8
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel)
|0:01:41
|9
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel)
|0:01:48
|10
|Jens Adams (Bel)
|0:01:57
|11
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel)
|0:02:17
|12
|Rob Peeters (Bel)
|0:02:29
|13
|Joeri Adams (Bel)
|0:02:43
|14
|Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned)
|0:03:07
|15
|Jim Aernouts (Bel)
|0:03:13
|16
|Javier Ruiz De Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa)
|0:03:24
|17
|Thijs Aerts (Bel)
|0:03:41
|18
|Felipe Orts (Spa)
|0:03:47
|19
|Jens Vandekinderen (Bel)
|0:03:52
|20
|Braam Merlier (Bel)
|0:03:55
|21
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel)
|0:03:58
|22
|Jonas Degroote (Bel)
|0:03:59
|23
|Angelo De Clercq (Bel)
|0:04:20
|24
|Eli Iserbyt (Bel)
|0:04:32
|25
|Gosse Van Der Meer (Ned)
|0:04:41
|26
|Mariusz Gil (Pol)
|0:04:47
|27
|Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel)
|0:05:04
|28
|Loïc Hennaux (Bel)
|0:05:12
|29
|Ruben Vandevelde (Bel)
|0:05:38
|30
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA)
|0:06:17
|31
|Niels Wubben (Ned)
|0:06:58
|32
|Dario Tielen (Bel)
|0:07:10
|33
|Vinnie Braet (Bel)
|34
|Pascal Colaert (Bel)
|35
|Nicolas Samparisi (Ita)
|36
|Stefano Museeuw (Bel)
|37
|Quincy Vens (Bel)
|38
|Hendrik Sweeck (Bel)
|39
|Mathias Declerck (Bel)
|40
|Radomir Simunek (Cze)
|41
|Brannan Fix (USA)
|42
|Lorenzo Samparisi (Ita)
|43
|Ritchie Denolf (Bel)
|44
|Yu Takenouchi (Jpn)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Durasek banned for four years for dopingCroatian caught up in Operation Aderlass
-
Thijssen in intensive care after high-speed crash at Gent Six DayLotto Soudal rider diagnosed with three small areas of bleeding in the brain
-
Sutton will not return after walking out of Freeman hearingTeam Sky and British Cycling psychiatrist Dr Steve Peters is next to be questioned
-
Wattbike Atom hits the USA just in time for winterThe dedicated indoor smart bike finally lands on US soil, more than two years after its original launch
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy