Chainel finally gets his win

Aggressive Frenchman sprints to first stage win, overall lead

Image 1 of 81

Steve Chainel (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) celebrates his victory in the first stage of the Three Days of De Panne.

Steve Chainel (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) celebrates his victory in the first stage of the Three Days of De Panne.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 81

The groups form on the Valkenberg.

The groups form on the Valkenberg.
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
Image 3 of 81

Aleksejs Saramotins (HTC-Columbia) made the front split over the climb.

Aleksejs Saramotins (HTC-Columbia) made the front split over the climb.
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
Image 4 of 81

The peloton breaks up on one of the bergs.

The peloton breaks up on one of the bergs.
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
Image 5 of 81

Liquigas patrols the front of the peloton

Liquigas patrols the front of the peloton
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
Image 6 of 81

David Millar (Garmin) waiting for an opportunity to get away.

David Millar (Garmin) waiting for an opportunity to get away.
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
Image 7 of 81

Enrico Gasparotto (Astana) stayed near the front.

Enrico Gasparotto (Astana) stayed near the front.
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
Image 8 of 81

Robbie McEwen (Katusha) joined the gruppetto.

Robbie McEwen (Katusha) joined the gruppetto.
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
Image 9 of 81

Thomas de Gendt outsprints Tiziano Dall'antonia and Lorenzo Bernucci for the intermediate sprint.

Thomas de Gendt outsprints Tiziano Dall'antonia and Lorenzo Bernucci for the intermediate sprint.
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
Image 10 of 81

The peloton suffered in the cross winds.

The peloton suffered in the cross winds.
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
Image 11 of 81

The winds made it impossible to chase down the lead groups.

The winds made it impossible to chase down the lead groups.
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
Image 12 of 81

Niko Eeckhout bundles up.

Niko Eeckhout bundles up.
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
Image 13 of 81

Daniele Bennati (Liquigas - Doimo) finished 51 seconds down in 15th place.

Daniele Bennati (Liquigas - Doimo) finished 51 seconds down in 15th place.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 14 of 81

Plenty of spectators were out on the course despite the inclement weather.

Plenty of spectators were out on the course despite the inclement weather.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 15 of 81

Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) is easy to pick out in his all white Italian champion's kit.

Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) is easy to pick out in his all white Italian champion's kit.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 16 of 81

An old team car is parked in front of the Tour of Flanders museum in Oudenaarde.

An old team car is parked in front of the Tour of Flanders museum in Oudenaarde.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 17 of 81

The Tour of Flanders museum is located by the finish line of stage one in Oudenaarde.

The Tour of Flanders museum is located by the finish line of stage one in Oudenaarde.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 18 of 81

Bert Scheirlinckx (Landbouwkrediet) was most aggressive rider.

Bert Scheirlinckx (Landbouwkrediet) was most aggressive rider.
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
Image 19 of 81

Philippe Gilbert's special Classics bike

Philippe Gilbert's special Classics bike
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
Image 20 of 81

Philippe Gilbert's special Classics bike

Philippe Gilbert's special Classics bike
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
Image 21 of 81

The breakaway on stage 1

The breakaway on stage 1
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
Image 22 of 81

Steve Chainel (Bbox Bouygues Telecom)

Steve Chainel (Bbox Bouygues Telecom)
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
Image 23 of 81

Steve Chainel (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) happy after getting his biggest win to date.

Steve Chainel (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) happy after getting his biggest win to date.
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
Image 24 of 81

Steve Chainel (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) on the podium after taking the victory on stage 1 of the Three days of De Panne

Steve Chainel (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) on the podium after taking the victory on stage 1 of the Three days of De Panne
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
Image 25 of 81

Steve Chainel (Bbox Bouygues Telecom)

Steve Chainel (Bbox Bouygues Telecom)
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
Image 26 of 81

Steve Chainel (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) in the overall leader's jersey

Steve Chainel (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) in the overall leader's jersey
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
Image 27 of 81

Steve Chainel (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) gets another trophy

Steve Chainel (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) gets another trophy
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
Image 28 of 81

Steve Chainel (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) took the points classification on stage 1

Steve Chainel (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) took the points classification on stage 1
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
Image 29 of 81

Floris Goesinnen (Skil - Shimano) checks out his newest trophy.

Floris Goesinnen (Skil - Shimano) checks out his newest trophy.
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
Image 30 of 81

Floris Goesinnen (Skil - Shimano) took the mountains classification on stage 1

Floris Goesinnen (Skil - Shimano) took the mountains classification on stage 1
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
Image 31 of 81

Enrico Gasparotto (Astana) fell shy of the win

Enrico Gasparotto (Astana) fell shy of the win
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
Image 32 of 81

The peloton was more than two minutes behind.

The peloton was more than two minutes behind.
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
Image 33 of 81

(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
Image 34 of 81

Quick Step put up a furious chase for leader Stijn Devolder.

Quick Step put up a furious chase for leader Stijn Devolder.
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
Image 35 of 81

Johan van Summeren (Garmin-Transitions)

Johan van Summeren (Garmin-Transitions)
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
Image 36 of 81

Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) barely put up a fight and finished 24 minutes down.

Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) barely put up a fight and finished 24 minutes down.
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
Image 37 of 81

Steve Chainel (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) wins stage 1 of De Panne

Steve Chainel (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) wins stage 1 of De Panne
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
Image 38 of 81

Steve Chainel (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) takes the win in Oudenaarde.

Steve Chainel (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) takes the win in Oudenaarde.
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
Image 39 of 81

Niko Eeckhout sprints for 8th place over Johan Coenen.

Niko Eeckhout sprints for 8th place over Johan Coenen.
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
Image 40 of 81

Daniele Bennati (Liquigas) didn't survive the final climb with the front group.

Daniele Bennati (Liquigas) didn't survive the final climb with the front group.
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
Image 41 of 81

Thomas De Gendt (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) lead the sprint classification after stage 1.

Thomas De Gendt (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) lead the sprint classification after stage 1.
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
Image 42 of 81

Simon Spilak (Lampre - Farnese Vini) arrives in Oudenaarde in 14th place.

Simon Spilak (Lampre - Farnese Vini) arrives in Oudenaarde in 14th place.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 43 of 81

Enrico Gasparotto (Astana) leads Italian champion Filippo Pozzato (Katusha).

Enrico Gasparotto (Astana) leads Italian champion Filippo Pozzato (Katusha).
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 44 of 81

Stage winner Steve Chainel (BBox Bouygues Telecom) in action.

Stage winner Steve Chainel (BBox Bouygues Telecom) in action.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 45 of 81

Niko Eeckhout (An Post - Sean Kelly Team) outsprints Johan Coenen (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) for eighth place.

Niko Eeckhout (An Post - Sean Kelly Team) outsprints Johan Coenen (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) for eighth place.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 46 of 81

Bert Scheirlinckx (Landbouwkrediet) on the attack.

Bert Scheirlinckx (Landbouwkrediet) on the attack.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 47 of 81

Enrico Gasparotto (Astana) sets the pace.

Enrico Gasparotto (Astana) sets the pace.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 48 of 81

Steve Chainel (BBox Bouygues Telecom) is all smiles after winning the opening stage.

Steve Chainel (BBox Bouygues Telecom) is all smiles after winning the opening stage.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 81

No question that Steve Chainel (BBox Bouygues Telecom) is excited about his win.

No question that Steve Chainel (BBox Bouygues Telecom) is excited about his win.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 81

Steve Chainel (BBox Bouygues Telecom) sprints to victory in Oudenaarde.

Steve Chainel (BBox Bouygues Telecom) sprints to victory in Oudenaarde.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 81

Thomas De Gendt (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) earned the blue jersey for topping the sprint classification.

Thomas De Gendt (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) earned the blue jersey for topping the sprint classification.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 52 of 81

Floris Goesinnen (Skil - Shimano) leads the mountains classification.

Floris Goesinnen (Skil - Shimano) leads the mountains classification.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 53 of 81

Steve Chainel (BBox Bouygues Telecom) also leads the points classification.

Steve Chainel (BBox Bouygues Telecom) also leads the points classification.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 54 of 81

Steve Chainel (BBox Bouygues Telecom) earned the first leader's jersey.

Steve Chainel (BBox Bouygues Telecom) earned the first leader's jersey.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 55 of 81

Steve Chainel (BBox Bouygues Telecom) on the podium for winning stage one.

Steve Chainel (BBox Bouygues Telecom) on the podium for winning stage one.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 56 of 81

A happy Steve Chainel (BBox Bouygues Telecom) heads to the podium.

A happy Steve Chainel (BBox Bouygues Telecom) heads to the podium.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 57 of 81

Steve Chainel (BBox Bouygues Telecom) is congratulated for his victory.

Steve Chainel (BBox Bouygues Telecom) is congratulated for his victory.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 58 of 81

Damien Gaudin (BBox Bouygues Telecom) untangles his bike from Geert Steurs (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) after a crash.

Damien Gaudin (BBox Bouygues Telecom) untangles his bike from Geert Steurs (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) after a crash.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 59 of 81

Stijn Devolder (Quick Step)

Stijn Devolder (Quick Step)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 60 of 81

Niko Eeckhout (An Post - Sean Kelly Team)

Niko Eeckhout (An Post - Sean Kelly Team)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 61 of 81

Quick Step and Liquigas - Doimo at the front.

Quick Step and Liquigas - Doimo at the front.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 62 of 81

The finish line in Oudenaarde.

The finish line in Oudenaarde.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 63 of 81

(Stijn Devolder (Quick Step)

(Stijn Devolder (Quick Step)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 64 of 81

Danilo Hondo (Lampre)

Danilo Hondo (Lampre)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 65 of 81

Luca Paolini (Acqua e Sapone) talks to the media after stage one.

Luca Paolini (Acqua e Sapone) talks to the media after stage one.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 66 of 81

Enrico Gasparotto (Astana)

Enrico Gasparotto (Astana)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 67 of 81

Daniel Oss (Liquigas - Doimo) finished fourth.

Daniel Oss (Liquigas - Doimo) finished fourth.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 68 of 81

David Millar (Garmin - Transitions) at the finish.

David Millar (Garmin - Transitions) at the finish.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 69 of 81

David Millar (Garmin - Transitions) was part of the winning break and finished seventh on the stage.

David Millar (Garmin - Transitions) was part of the winning break and finished seventh on the stage.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 70 of 81

Belgians Jurgen Roelandts (Omega Pharma - Lotto) and Wouter Weylandt (Quick Step).

Belgians Jurgen Roelandts (Omega Pharma - Lotto) and Wouter Weylandt (Quick Step).
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 71 of 81

Thomas De Gendt (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) attacks the field.

Thomas De Gendt (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) attacks the field.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 72 of 81

Leif Hoste (Omega Pharma - Lotto) takes his turn in the echelon.

Leif Hoste (Omega Pharma - Lotto) takes his turn in the echelon.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 73 of 81

Stijn Devolder (Quick Step) pushes the pace on the cobbles.

Stijn Devolder (Quick Step) pushes the pace on the cobbles.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 74 of 81

Arms aloft for Steve Chainel (BBox Bouygues Telecom) as he wins stage one.

Arms aloft for Steve Chainel (BBox Bouygues Telecom) as he wins stage one.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 75 of 81

Italians Luca Paolini (Acqua e Sapone) and Enrico Gasparotto (Astana) had to settle for second and third respectively.

Italians Luca Paolini (Acqua e Sapone) and Enrico Gasparotto (Astana) had to settle for second and third respectively.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 76 of 81

Enrico Gasparotto (Astana) crosses the finish in third place.

Enrico Gasparotto (Astana) crosses the finish in third place.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 77 of 81

Kevin Van Impe (Quick Step) composes himself after crashing during stage one.

Kevin Van Impe (Quick Step) composes himself after crashing during stage one.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 78 of 81

Kevin Van Impe (Quick Step) crashed during the opening stage.

Kevin Van Impe (Quick Step) crashed during the opening stage.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 79 of 81

Assan Bazayez (Astana) receives medical attention after crashing in stage one.

Assan Bazayez (Astana) receives medical attention after crashing in stage one.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 80 of 81

Steve Chainel (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) outsprints Luca Paolini (Acqua & Sapone) and Enrico Gasparotto (Astana) for the stage victory.

Steve Chainel (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) outsprints Luca Paolini (Acqua & Sapone) and Enrico Gasparotto (Astana) for the stage victory.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 81 of 81

Steve Chainel (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) earns his first win of the season in stage one of Three Days of De Panne.

Steve Chainel (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) earns his first win of the season in stage one of Three Days of De Panne.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

France's Steve Chainel (BBOX Bouygues Telecom) was the surprise winner of the opening stage of the Three Days of De Panne on Tuesday, beating several bigger names in a seven-rider sprint in Oudenaarde.

“It's a real surprise to win. There were some fast sprinters up there like Paolini and Gasparotto but I've got a good jump and today it worked," said Chainel.

“It's a dream to win in Belgium because I love riding cyclo-cross here. I hope things carry on like this 'til Sunday because I hope to do well in the Tour of Flanders too. I'm not a time trial specialist but I treated this stage more like a one-day classic. I'll try and defend the lead.”

Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil) hit out early in the sprint but then Chainel blew past him and nobody was able to get a near him.

Millar finished seventh on the stage. With the first chase group finishing 45 seconds behind and with the bunch at over two minutes, Millar has set up a great chance for overall victory.

12 climbs and twisting, narrow lanes

The 169 riders on the KBC-Driedaagse De Panne - Koksijde start list rolled out of Middlekerke under dark skies and rain but the weather brightened up as the race progressed and headed to the Belgian coast.

With 12 climbs and lots of twisting, narrow lanes on the way, the first stage was a mini Tour of Flanders and the riders rode aggressively as they fought to get in the break they knew could perhaps stay away and so shape the final overall standings of the three-day race.

Several early breaks went off the front of the bunch but they were never allowed to get away and the first serious move only formed after 100km. 10 riders were in it and quickly got a two-minute gap but Liquigas, Quick Step and Acqua & Sapone dragged the peloton after them.

The 10 became seven over the Berendries, 40km from the finish and then Liquigas sprinter Daniel Bennati led the chasers up the steep cobbled Valkenberg, taking a select few other riders. 13 riders formed at the front. Adam Hansen (HTC-Columbia) was there but lost contact after touching a wheel and crashing.

The Kruisberg, 16km from the finish and then Korte Keer split the front group into two as the strongest climbers emerged. Frederic Amorison (Landbouwkrediet) had opened a small gap before it and so stayed up there with Millar, Paolini, Westra, Gasparotto, Chainel and Daniele Oss (Liquigas) getting across to him over the top. The others tried to chase and get back on with the help of some motorbike slipstreams but the seven worked together to make sure they would fight out for the stage win.

Paolini and Gasparotto must have thought they were going to win but then Chainel burst through to surprise them. Chainel won two stages of the Tour de la Manche and the Circuit de Lorraine in 2008 but his win in De Panne, confirmed he is more than just a cyclo-cross rider.

Thanks to time bonuses, he leads Paolini by four seconds, with Gasparotto third overall, at six seconds. Chainel will wear the race leader’s jersey during Wednesday’s 214km second stage from Zottegem to Sint Idesbald.

Full Results
1Steve Chainel (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom4:34:28
2Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua e Sapone
3Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
4Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
5Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
6Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
7David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions0:00:03
8Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team0:00:45
9Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
10Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
11Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
12Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis le crédit en ligne
13Andry Grivko (Ukr) Astana
14Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - Farnese Vini0:00:49
15Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo0:00:51
16Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro - NGC0:00:55
17Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia
18Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
19Nicolay Trussov (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:09
20Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
21Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
22Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
23Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
24Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
25Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
26Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
27Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
28Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
29William Bonnet (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
30Stefan Van Dijck (Ned) Verandas Willems0:02:15
31Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - Farnese Vini
32Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis le crédit en ligne
33Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
34Matthe Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
35Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
36Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
37Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
38Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
39Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
40Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
41David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
42Sébastien Turgot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
43Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
44Mirco Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
45Dalto Mauro Da (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
46Francisco José Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - NGC
47Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
48David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
49Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
50Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
51Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia
52Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
53Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia
54Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
55Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
56Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano
57Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
58Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
59Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas - Doimo
60Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems0:02:21
61Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:10:49
62Gendt Thomas De (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
63Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
64Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:13:06
65Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
66Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
67René Weissinger (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corractec
68Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
69Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
70Lorenzo Bernucci (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
71Piergiorgio Camussa (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corractec
72Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
73Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
74Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua e Sapone
75Dario Andriotto (Ita) Acqua e Sapone
76Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
77Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
78Damien Gaudin (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
79Dieter Capelle (Bel) Verandas Willems0:21:35
80Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step
81Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
82Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
83Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
84Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
85Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha0:24:41
86Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha0:24:45
87Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
88Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
89Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
90James Van Landschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
91Alessandro Fantini (Ita) Acqua e Sapone
92Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
93Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
94Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
95Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
96Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto
97Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
98Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
99Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
100Conor McConvey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
101Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
102Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
103Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
104Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions
105Sven Van Den Houtte (Bel) Verandas Willems
106Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
107Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
108Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha
109Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
110Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - Farnese Vini
111Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
112Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
113Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
114Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
115Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
116Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
117Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
118Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
119Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
120Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corractec
121Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
122Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
123Kenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
124Stijn Minne (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
125Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team
126Reinier Honig (Ned) Acqua e Sapone
127Wilde Sjef De (Bel) Verandas Willems
128Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems
129Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
130Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre - Farnese Vini
131Alessandro Raisoni (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
132Giuseppe Palumbo (Ita) Acqua e Sapone
133Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
134Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
135Paolo Francesco Di (Ita) Acqua e Sapone
136Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto
137Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana
138Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
139Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
140Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis le crédit en ligne
141Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis le crédit en ligne
142Andrea Piechele (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
143Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
144Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro - NGC
145Sébastian Baldauf (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corractec
146Aitor Galdos (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
147Josef Benetseder (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corractec
148Inaki Isasi (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
149Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
150Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis le crédit en ligne
151Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis le crédit en ligne
152Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
153Yohann Gené (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
154Mathieu Claude (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
155Saïd Haddou (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
156John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
DNFLis Andres Sergio De (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
DNFAlexander Gufler (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corractec
DNFRené Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corractec
DNFGeert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNFJulien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis le crédit en ligne
DNFFabio Terrenzio (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
DNFSimon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
DNFSergueï Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
DNFAssan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
DNFKevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
DNFLeigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
DNFDominik Hrinkow (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corractec
DNFDiego Alejandro Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro - NGC

Sprint 1
1Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia2
3Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis le crédit en ligne1

Sprint 2
1Gendt Thomas De (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3pts
2Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto2
3Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano1

Sprint 3
1Gendt Thomas De (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3pts
2Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo2
3Lorenzo Bernucci (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini1

Points
1Steve Chainel (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom20pts
2Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua e Sapone18
3Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana16
4Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo14
5Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet12
6Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team10
7David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions9
8Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team8
9Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator7
10Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha6
11Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet5
12Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis le crédit en ligne4
13Andry Grivko (Ukr) Astana3
14Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - Farnese Vini2
15Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo1

KOM 1 - Edelare
1Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano5pts
2Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto3
3Lorenzo Bernucci (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini1

KOM 2 - Leberg
1Steve Chainel (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom5pts
2Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano3
3Andry Grivko (Ukr) Astana1

KOM 3 - Berendries
1Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano5pts
2Steve Chainel (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom3
3Andry Grivko (Ukr) Astana1

KOM 4 - Valkenberg
1Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano5pts
2Steve Chainel (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom3
3Andry Grivko (Ukr) Astana1

KOM 5 - Kruisberg
1Steve Chainel (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom5pts
2Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano3
3Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet1

KOM 6 - Kortekeer
1Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano5pts
2Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet3
3Andry Grivko (Ukr) Astana1

KOM 7 - Edelare
1Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano5pts
2Steve Chainel (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom3
3Andry Grivko (Ukr) Astana1

KOM 8 - Leberg
1Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano5pts
2Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet3
3Steve Chainel (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom1

KOM 9 - Berendries
1Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet5pts
2Steve Chainel (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom3
3Andry Grivko (Ukr) Astana1

KOM 10 - Valkenberg
1Steve Chainel (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom5pts
2Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet3
3Andry Grivko (Ukr) Astana1

KOM 11 - Kruisberg
1Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet5pts
2Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo3
3Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana1

KOM 12 - Kortekeer
1Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet5pts
2Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana3
3David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions1

Teams
1Liquigas-Doimo13:45:10
2Landbouwkrediet0:01:08
3Astana
4Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:02:32
5Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:02:44
6Team Katusha0:03:23
7Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
8Lampre-Farnese Vini0:03:27
9Team HTC - Columbia0:03:33
10Quick Step0:04:59
11Verandas Willems0:05:05
12Garmin - Transitions0:13:32
13Skil - Shimano0:15:50
14An Post - Sean Kelly0:22:49
15Acqua & Sapone0:24:26
16Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:25:59
17CarmioOro NGC0:26:09
18Omega Pharma-Lotto0:35:10
19BMC Racing Team0:35:57
20Euskaltel - Euskadi0:36:03
21Colnago - CSF Inox0:38:20
22Vorarlberg - Corratec0:49:11

General classification after stage 1
1Steve Chainel (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom4:34:18
2Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua e Sapone0:00:04
3Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana0:00:06
4Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:07
5Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo0:00:10
6Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
7David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions0:00:13
8Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team0:00:55
9Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
10Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
11Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
12Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis le crédit en ligne
13Andry Grivko (Ukr) Astana
14Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - Farnese Vini0:00:59
15Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo0:01:01
16Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo0:01:03
17Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro - NGC0:01:05
18Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia
19Nicolay Trussov (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:19
20Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
21Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
22Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
23Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
24Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
25Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
26Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
27Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
28Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
29William Bonnet (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
30Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:02:23
31Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:02:24
32Stefan Van Dijck (Ned) Verandas Willems0:02:25
33Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - Farnese Vini
34Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis le crédit en ligne
35Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
36Matthe Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
37Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
38Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
39Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
40Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
41Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
42Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
43David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
44Sébastien Turgot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
45Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
46Mirco Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
47Dalto Mauro Da (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
48Francisco José Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - NGC
49Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
50David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
51Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
52Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
53Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia
54Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia
55Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
56Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
57Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
58Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
59Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas - Doimo
60Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems0:02:31
61Gendt Thomas De (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:10:53
62Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:10:59
63Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
64Lorenzo Bernucci (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini0:13:15
65Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:13:16
66Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
67Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
68René Weissinger (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corractec
69Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
70Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
71Piergiorgio Camussa (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corractec
72Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
73Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
74Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua e Sapone
75Dario Andriotto (Ita) Acqua e Sapone
76Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
77Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
78Damien Gaudin (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
79Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:21:43
80Dieter Capelle (Bel) Verandas Willems0:21:45
81Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step
82Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
83Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
84Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
85Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha0:24:51
86Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis le crédit en ligne0:24:54
87Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha0:24:55
88Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
89Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
90James Van Landschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
91Alessandro Fantini (Ita) Acqua e Sapone
92Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
93Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
94Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
95Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
96Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto
97Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
98Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
99Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
100Conor McConvey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
101Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
102Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
103Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
104Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions
105Sven Van Den Houtte (Bel) Verandas Willems
106Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
107Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
108Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha
109Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
110Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - Farnese Vini
111Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
112Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
113Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
114Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
115Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
116Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
117Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
118Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
119Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
120Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corractec
121Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
122Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
123Kenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
124Stijn Minne (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
125Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team
126Reinier Honig (Ned) Acqua e Sapone
127Wilde Sjef De (Bel) Verandas Willems
128Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems
129Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
130Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre - Farnese Vini
131Alessandro Raisoni (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
132Giuseppe Palumbo (Ita) Acqua e Sapone
133Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
134Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
135Paolo Francesco Di (Ita) Acqua e Sapone
136Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto
137Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana
138Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
139Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
140Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis le crédit en ligne
141Andrea Piechele (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
142Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
143Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro - NGC
144Sébastian Baldauf (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corractec
145Aitor Galdos (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
146Josef Benetseder (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corractec
147Inaki Isasi (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
148Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
149Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis le crédit en ligne
150Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis le crédit en ligne
151Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
152Yohann Gené (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
153Mathieu Claude (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
154Saïd Haddou (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
155John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
156Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini0:25:05

Points classification
1Steve Chainel (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom20pts
2Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua e Sapone18
3Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana16
4Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo14
5Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet12
6Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team10
7David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions9
8Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team8
9Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator7
10Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha6
11Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet5
12Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis le crédit en ligne4
13Andry Grivko (Ukr) Astana3
14Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - Farnese Vini2
15Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo1
16Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini5

Sprint classification
1Gendt Thomas De (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator6pts
2Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team3
3Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo2
4Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia2
5Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto2
6Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano1
7Lorenzo Bernucci (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini1
8Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis le crédit en ligne1

Mountains classification
1Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano36pts
2Steve Chainel (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom28
3Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet20
4Andry Grivko (Ukr) Astana7
5Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet5
6Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana4
7Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo3
8Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto3
9David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions1
10Lorenzo Bernucci (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini1

Teams classification
1Liquigas-Doimo13:45:10
2Landbouwkrediet0:01:08
3Astana
4Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:02:32
5Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:02:44
6Team Katusha0:03:23
7Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
8Lampre-Farnese Vini0:03:27
9Team HTC - Columbia0:03:33
10Quick Step0:04:59
11Verandas Willems0:05:05
12Garmin - Transitions0:13:32
13Skil - Shimano0:15:50
14An Post - Sean Kelly0:22:49
15Acqua & Sapone0:24:26
16Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:25:59
17CarmioOro NGC0:26:09
18Omega Pharma-Lotto0:35:10
19BMC Racing Team0:35:57
20Euskaltel - Euskadi0:36:03
21Colnago - CSF Inox0:38:20
22Vorarlberg - Corratec0:49:11

