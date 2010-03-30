Image 1 of 81 Steve Chainel (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) celebrates his victory in the first stage of the Three Days of De Panne. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 81 The groups form on the Valkenberg. (Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen) Image 3 of 81 Aleksejs Saramotins (HTC-Columbia) made the front split over the climb. (Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen) Image 4 of 81 The peloton breaks up on one of the bergs. (Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen) Image 5 of 81 Liquigas patrols the front of the peloton (Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen) Image 6 of 81 David Millar (Garmin) waiting for an opportunity to get away. (Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen) Image 7 of 81 Enrico Gasparotto (Astana) stayed near the front. (Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen) Image 8 of 81 Robbie McEwen (Katusha) joined the gruppetto. France's Steve Chainel (BBOX Bouygues Telecom) was the surprise winner of the opening stage of the Three Days of De Panne on Tuesday, beating several bigger names in a seven-rider sprint in Oudenaarde.





“It's a real surprise to win. There were some fast sprinters up there like Paolini and Gasparotto but I've got a good jump and today it worked," said Chainel.

“It's a dream to win in Belgium because I love riding cyclo-cross here. I hope things carry on like this 'til Sunday because I hope to do well in the Tour of Flanders too. I'm not a time trial specialist but I treated this stage more like a one-day classic. I'll try and defend the lead.”





Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil) hit out early in the sprint but then Chainel blew past him and nobody was able to get a near him.

Millar finished seventh on the stage. With the first chase group finishing 45 seconds behind and with the bunch at over two minutes, Millar has set up a great chance for overall victory.

12 climbs and twisting, narrow lanes

The 169 riders on the KBC-Driedaagse De Panne - Koksijde start list rolled out of Middlekerke under dark skies and rain but the weather brightened up as the race progressed and headed to the Belgian coast.

With 12 climbs and lots of twisting, narrow lanes on the way, the first stage was a mini Tour of Flanders and the riders rode aggressively as they fought to get in the break they knew could perhaps stay away and so shape the final overall standings of the three-day race.

Several early breaks went off the front of the bunch but they were never allowed to get away and the first serious move only formed after 100km. 10 riders were in it and quickly got a two-minute gap but Liquigas, Quick Step and Acqua & Sapone dragged the peloton after them.

The 10 became seven over the Berendries, 40km from the finish and then Liquigas sprinter Daniel Bennati led the chasers up the steep cobbled Valkenberg, taking a select few other riders. 13 riders formed at the front. Adam Hansen (HTC-Columbia) was there but lost contact after touching a wheel and crashing.

The Kruisberg, 16km from the finish and then Korte Keer split the front group into two as the strongest climbers emerged. Frederic Amorison (Landbouwkrediet) had opened a small gap before it and so stayed up there with Millar, Paolini, Westra, Gasparotto, Chainel and Daniele Oss (Liquigas) getting across to him over the top. The others tried to chase and get back on with the help of some motorbike slipstreams but the seven worked together to make sure they would fight out for the stage win.

Paolini and Gasparotto must have thought they were going to win but then Chainel burst through to surprise them. Chainel won two stages of the Tour de la Manche and the Circuit de Lorraine in 2008 but his win in De Panne, confirmed he is more than just a cyclo-cross rider.

Thanks to time bonuses, he leads Paolini by four seconds, with Gasparotto third overall, at six seconds. Chainel will wear the race leader’s jersey during Wednesday’s 214km second stage from Zottegem to Sint Idesbald.

Full Results 1 Steve Chainel (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 4:34:28 2 Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua e Sapone 3 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 4 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 5 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 6 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 7 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 0:00:03 8 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team 0:00:45 9 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 10 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha 11 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 12 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis le crédit en ligne 13 Andry Grivko (Ukr) Astana 14 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - Farnese Vini 0:00:49 15 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 0:00:51 16 Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro - NGC 0:00:55 17 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia 18 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 19 Nicolay Trussov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:09 20 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 21 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 22 Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 23 Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 24 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 25 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 26 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 27 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 28 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 29 William Bonnet (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 30 Stefan Van Dijck (Ned) Verandas Willems 0:02:15 31 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - Farnese Vini 32 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis le crédit en ligne 33 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 34 Matthe Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 35 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems 36 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 37 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 38 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 39 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 40 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto 41 David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano 42 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 43 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 44 Mirco Selvaggi (Ita) Astana 45 Dalto Mauro Da (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 46 Francisco José Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - NGC 47 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 48 David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet 49 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team 50 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 51 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia 52 Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 53 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia 54 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 55 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 56 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano 57 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step 58 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 59 Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas - Doimo 60 Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:02:21 61 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:10:49 62 Gendt Thomas De (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 63 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 64 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:13:06 65 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 66 Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 67 René Weissinger (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corractec 68 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 69 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 70 Lorenzo Bernucci (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 71 Piergiorgio Camussa (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corractec 72 Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano 73 Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step 74 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua e Sapone 75 Dario Andriotto (Ita) Acqua e Sapone 76 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 77 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step 78 Damien Gaudin (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 79 Dieter Capelle (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:21:35 80 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step 81 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 82 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 83 Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly Team 84 Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly Team 85 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:24:41 86 Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha 0:24:45 87 Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions 88 Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC 89 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 90 James Van Landschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems 91 Alessandro Fantini (Ita) Acqua e Sapone 92 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 93 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 94 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 95 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 96 Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto 97 Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 98 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 99 Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team 100 Conor McConvey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly Team 101 Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 102 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 103 Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano 104 Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions 105 Sven Van Den Houtte (Bel) Verandas Willems 106 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step 107 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 108 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha 109 Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 110 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - Farnese Vini 111 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 112 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 113 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 114 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 115 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 116 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano 117 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 118 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 119 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 120 Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corractec 121 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 122 Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 123 Kenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team 124 Stijn Minne (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team 125 Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team 126 Reinier Honig (Ned) Acqua e Sapone 127 Wilde Sjef De (Bel) Verandas Willems 128 Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems 129 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 130 Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre - Farnese Vini 131 Alessandro Raisoni (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC 132 Giuseppe Palumbo (Ita) Acqua e Sapone 133 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 134 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 135 Paolo Francesco Di (Ita) Acqua e Sapone 136 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto 137 Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana 138 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 139 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 140 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis le crédit en ligne 141 Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis le crédit en ligne 142 Andrea Piechele (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC 143 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 144 Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro - NGC 145 Sébastian Baldauf (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corractec 146 Aitor Galdos (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 147 Josef Benetseder (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corractec 148 Inaki Isasi (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 149 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 150 Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis le crédit en ligne 151 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis le crédit en ligne 152 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 153 Yohann Gené (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 154 Mathieu Claude (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 155 Saïd Haddou (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 156 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team DNF Lis Andres Sergio De (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi DNF Alexander Gufler (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corractec DNF René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corractec DNF Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator DNF Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis le crédit en ligne DNF Fabio Terrenzio (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC DNF Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team DNF Sergueï Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha DNF Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana DNF Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step DNF Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia DNF Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corractec DNF Diego Alejandro Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro - NGC

Sprint 1 1 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 2 3 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis le crédit en ligne 1

Sprint 2 1 Gendt Thomas De (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 pts 2 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 2 3 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano 1

Sprint 3 1 Gendt Thomas De (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 pts 2 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 2 3 Lorenzo Bernucci (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 1

Points 1 Steve Chainel (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 20 pts 2 Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua e Sapone 18 3 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 16 4 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 14 5 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 12 6 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 10 7 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 9 8 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team 8 9 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 7 10 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha 6 11 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 5 12 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis le crédit en ligne 4 13 Andry Grivko (Ukr) Astana 3 14 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - Farnese Vini 2 15 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 1

KOM 1 - Edelare 1 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano 5 pts 2 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 3 3 Lorenzo Bernucci (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 1

KOM 2 - Leberg 1 Steve Chainel (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 5 pts 2 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano 3 3 Andry Grivko (Ukr) Astana 1

KOM 3 - Berendries 1 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano 5 pts 2 Steve Chainel (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 3 3 Andry Grivko (Ukr) Astana 1

KOM 4 - Valkenberg 1 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano 5 pts 2 Steve Chainel (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 3 3 Andry Grivko (Ukr) Astana 1

KOM 5 - Kruisberg 1 Steve Chainel (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 5 pts 2 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano 3 3 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 1

KOM 6 - Kortekeer 1 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano 5 pts 2 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 3 3 Andry Grivko (Ukr) Astana 1

KOM 7 - Edelare 1 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano 5 pts 2 Steve Chainel (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 3 3 Andry Grivko (Ukr) Astana 1

KOM 8 - Leberg 1 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano 5 pts 2 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 3 3 Steve Chainel (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 1

KOM 9 - Berendries 1 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 5 pts 2 Steve Chainel (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 3 3 Andry Grivko (Ukr) Astana 1

KOM 10 - Valkenberg 1 Steve Chainel (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 5 pts 2 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 3 3 Andry Grivko (Ukr) Astana 1

KOM 11 - Kruisberg 1 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 5 pts 2 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 3 3 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 1

KOM 12 - Kortekeer 1 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 5 pts 2 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 3 3 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 1

Teams 1 Liquigas-Doimo 13:45:10 2 Landbouwkrediet 0:01:08 3 Astana 4 Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:02:32 5 Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:02:44 6 Team Katusha 0:03:23 7 Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 8 Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:03:27 9 Team HTC - Columbia 0:03:33 10 Quick Step 0:04:59 11 Verandas Willems 0:05:05 12 Garmin - Transitions 0:13:32 13 Skil - Shimano 0:15:50 14 An Post - Sean Kelly 0:22:49 15 Acqua & Sapone 0:24:26 16 Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:25:59 17 CarmioOro NGC 0:26:09 18 Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:35:10 19 BMC Racing Team 0:35:57 20 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:36:03 21 Colnago - CSF Inox 0:38:20 22 Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:49:11

General classification after stage 1 1 Steve Chainel (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 4:34:18 2 Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua e Sapone 0:00:04 3 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 0:00:06 4 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:07 5 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 0:00:10 6 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 7 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 0:00:13 8 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team 0:00:55 9 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 10 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha 11 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 12 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis le crédit en ligne 13 Andry Grivko (Ukr) Astana 14 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - Farnese Vini 0:00:59 15 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 0:01:01 16 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 0:01:03 17 Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro - NGC 0:01:05 18 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia 19 Nicolay Trussov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:19 20 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 21 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 22 Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 23 Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 24 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 25 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 26 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 27 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 28 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 29 William Bonnet (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 30 Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:02:23 31 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:02:24 32 Stefan Van Dijck (Ned) Verandas Willems 0:02:25 33 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - Farnese Vini 34 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis le crédit en ligne 35 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 36 Matthe Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 37 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems 38 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 39 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 40 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 41 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 42 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto 43 David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano 44 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 45 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 46 Mirco Selvaggi (Ita) Astana 47 Dalto Mauro Da (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 48 Francisco José Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - NGC 49 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 50 David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet 51 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team 52 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 53 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia 54 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia 55 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 56 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 57 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step 58 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 59 Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas - Doimo 60 Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:02:31 61 Gendt Thomas De (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:10:53 62 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:10:59 63 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 64 Lorenzo Bernucci (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 0:13:15 65 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:13:16 66 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 67 Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 68 René Weissinger (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corractec 69 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 70 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 71 Piergiorgio Camussa (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corractec 72 Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano 73 Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step 74 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua e Sapone 75 Dario Andriotto (Ita) Acqua e Sapone 76 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 77 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step 78 Damien Gaudin (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 79 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:21:43 80 Dieter Capelle (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:21:45 81 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step 82 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 83 Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly Team 84 Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly Team 85 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:24:51 86 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis le crédit en ligne 0:24:54 87 Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha 0:24:55 88 Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions 89 Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC 90 James Van Landschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems 91 Alessandro Fantini (Ita) Acqua e Sapone 92 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 93 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 94 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 95 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 96 Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto 97 Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 98 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 99 Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team 100 Conor McConvey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly Team 101 Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 102 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 103 Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano 104 Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions 105 Sven Van Den Houtte (Bel) Verandas Willems 106 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step 107 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 108 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha 109 Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 110 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - Farnese Vini 111 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 112 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 113 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 114 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 115 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 116 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano 117 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 118 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 119 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 120 Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corractec 121 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 122 Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 123 Kenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team 124 Stijn Minne (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team 125 Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team 126 Reinier Honig (Ned) Acqua e Sapone 127 Wilde Sjef De (Bel) Verandas Willems 128 Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems 129 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 130 Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre - Farnese Vini 131 Alessandro Raisoni (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC 132 Giuseppe Palumbo (Ita) Acqua e Sapone 133 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 134 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 135 Paolo Francesco Di (Ita) Acqua e Sapone 136 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto 137 Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana 138 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 139 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 140 Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis le crédit en ligne 141 Andrea Piechele (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC 142 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 143 Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro - NGC 144 Sébastian Baldauf (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corractec 145 Aitor Galdos (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 146 Josef Benetseder (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corractec 147 Inaki Isasi (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 148 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 149 Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis le crédit en ligne 150 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis le crédit en ligne 151 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 152 Yohann Gené (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 153 Mathieu Claude (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 154 Saïd Haddou (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 155 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 156 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 0:25:05

Points classification 1 Steve Chainel (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 20 pts 2 Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua e Sapone 18 3 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 16 4 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 14 5 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 12 6 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 10 7 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 9 8 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team 8 9 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 7 10 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha 6 11 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 5 12 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis le crédit en ligne 4 13 Andry Grivko (Ukr) Astana 3 14 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - Farnese Vini 2 15 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 1 16 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 5

Sprint classification 1 Gendt Thomas De (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 6 pts 2 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 2 4 Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 2 5 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 2 6 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano 1 7 Lorenzo Bernucci (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 1 8 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis le crédit en ligne 1

Mountains classification 1 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano 36 pts 2 Steve Chainel (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 28 3 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 20 4 Andry Grivko (Ukr) Astana 7 5 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 5 6 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 4 7 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 3 8 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 3 9 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 1 10 Lorenzo Bernucci (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 1