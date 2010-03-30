Chainel finally gets his win
Aggressive Frenchman sprints to first stage win, overall lead
France's Steve Chainel (BBOX Bouygues Telecom) was the surprise winner of the opening stage of the Three Days of De Panne on Tuesday, beating several bigger names in a seven-rider sprint in Oudenaarde.
“It's a real surprise to win. There were some fast sprinters up there like Paolini and Gasparotto but I've got a good jump and today it worked," said Chainel.
“It's a dream to win in Belgium because I love riding cyclo-cross here. I hope things carry on like this 'til Sunday because I hope to do well in the Tour of Flanders too. I'm not a time trial specialist but I treated this stage more like a one-day classic. I'll try and defend the lead.”
Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil) hit out early in the sprint but then Chainel blew past him and nobody was able to get a near him.
Millar finished seventh on the stage. With the first chase group finishing 45 seconds behind and with the bunch at over two minutes, Millar has set up a great chance for overall victory.
12 climbs and twisting, narrow lanes
The 169 riders on the KBC-Driedaagse De Panne - Koksijde start list rolled out of Middlekerke under dark skies and rain but the weather brightened up as the race progressed and headed to the Belgian coast.
With 12 climbs and lots of twisting, narrow lanes on the way, the first stage was a mini Tour of Flanders and the riders rode aggressively as they fought to get in the break they knew could perhaps stay away and so shape the final overall standings of the three-day race.
Several early breaks went off the front of the bunch but they were never allowed to get away and the first serious move only formed after 100km. 10 riders were in it and quickly got a two-minute gap but Liquigas, Quick Step and Acqua & Sapone dragged the peloton after them.
The 10 became seven over the Berendries, 40km from the finish and then Liquigas sprinter Daniel Bennati led the chasers up the steep cobbled Valkenberg, taking a select few other riders. 13 riders formed at the front. Adam Hansen (HTC-Columbia) was there but lost contact after touching a wheel and crashing.
The Kruisberg, 16km from the finish and then Korte Keer split the front group into two as the strongest climbers emerged. Frederic Amorison (Landbouwkrediet) had opened a small gap before it and so stayed up there with Millar, Paolini, Westra, Gasparotto, Chainel and Daniele Oss (Liquigas) getting across to him over the top. The others tried to chase and get back on with the help of some motorbike slipstreams but the seven worked together to make sure they would fight out for the stage win.
Paolini and Gasparotto must have thought they were going to win but then Chainel burst through to surprise them. Chainel won two stages of the Tour de la Manche and the Circuit de Lorraine in 2008 but his win in De Panne, confirmed he is more than just a cyclo-cross rider.
Thanks to time bonuses, he leads Paolini by four seconds, with Gasparotto third overall, at six seconds. Chainel will wear the race leader’s jersey during Wednesday’s 214km second stage from Zottegem to Sint Idesbald.
|1
|Steve Chainel (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|4:34:28
|2
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua e Sapone
|3
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|4
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
|5
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|6
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|7
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:03
|8
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
|0:00:45
|9
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|10
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
|11
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|12
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis le crédit en ligne
|13
|Andry Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|14
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|0:00:49
|15
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
|0:00:51
|16
|Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro - NGC
|0:00:55
|17
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia
|18
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
|19
|Nicolay Trussov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:09
|20
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|21
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|22
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|23
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|24
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|25
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|26
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|27
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
|28
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|29
|William Bonnet (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|30
|Stefan Van Dijck (Ned) Verandas Willems
|0:02:15
|31
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|32
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis le crédit en ligne
|33
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|34
|Matthe Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|36
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|37
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
|38
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|39
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|40
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|41
|David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|42
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|43
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|44
|Mirco Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
|45
|Dalto Mauro Da (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|46
|Francisco José Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - NGC
|47
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|48
|David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
|49
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
|50
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|51
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia
|52
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|53
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia
|54
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|55
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|56
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|57
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
|58
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|59
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas - Doimo
|60
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:02:21
|61
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:49
|62
|Gendt Thomas De (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|63
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|64
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:13:06
|65
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|66
|Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|67
|René Weissinger (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corractec
|68
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|69
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
|70
|Lorenzo Bernucci (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|71
|Piergiorgio Camussa (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corractec
|72
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|73
|Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
|74
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua e Sapone
|75
|Dario Andriotto (Ita) Acqua e Sapone
|76
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|77
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
|78
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|79
|Dieter Capelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:21:35
|80
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step
|81
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|82
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|83
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
|84
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
|85
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:24:41
|86
|Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha
|0:24:45
|87
|Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|88
|Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
|89
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|90
|James Van Landschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
|91
|Alessandro Fantini (Ita) Acqua e Sapone
|92
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|93
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|94
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|95
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|96
|Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|97
|Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|98
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|99
|Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
|100
|Conor McConvey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
|101
|Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|102
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
|103
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|104
|Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|105
|Sven Van Den Houtte (Bel) Verandas Willems
|106
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
|107
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|108
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha
|109
|Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|110
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|111
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|112
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|113
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|114
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|115
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|116
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|117
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|118
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|119
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|120
|Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corractec
|121
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|122
|Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|123
|Kenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
|124
|Stijn Minne (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
|125
|Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|126
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Acqua e Sapone
|127
|Wilde Sjef De (Bel) Verandas Willems
|128
|Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems
|129
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|130
|Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|131
|Alessandro Raisoni (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
|132
|Giuseppe Palumbo (Ita) Acqua e Sapone
|133
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|134
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|135
|Paolo Francesco Di (Ita) Acqua e Sapone
|136
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|137
|Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana
|138
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|139
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|140
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis le crédit en ligne
|141
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis le crédit en ligne
|142
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
|143
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|144
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro - NGC
|145
|Sébastian Baldauf (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corractec
|146
|Aitor Galdos (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|147
|Josef Benetseder (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corractec
|148
|Inaki Isasi (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|149
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|150
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis le crédit en ligne
|151
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis le crédit en ligne
|152
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|153
|Yohann Gené (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|154
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|155
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|156
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Lis Andres Sergio De (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|DNF
|Alexander Gufler (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corractec
|DNF
|René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corractec
|DNF
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNF
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis le crédit en ligne
|DNF
|Fabio Terrenzio (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
|DNF
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Sergueï Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|DNF
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
|DNF
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|DNF
|Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corractec
|DNF
|Diego Alejandro Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro - NGC
|1
|Liquigas-Doimo
|13:45:10
|2
|Landbouwkrediet
|0:01:08
|3
|Astana
|4
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:02:32
|5
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:44
|6
|Team Katusha
|0:03:23
|7
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|8
|Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:03:27
|9
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:03:33
|10
|Quick Step
|0:04:59
|11
|Verandas Willems
|0:05:05
|12
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:13:32
|13
|Skil - Shimano
|0:15:50
|14
|An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:22:49
|15
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:24:26
|16
|Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:25:59
|17
|CarmioOro NGC
|0:26:09
|18
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:35:10
|19
|BMC Racing Team
|0:35:57
|20
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:36:03
|21
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:38:20
|22
|Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:49:11
