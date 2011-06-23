Trending

Gruzdev causes upset in Kazakhstani time trial championship

Mizurov, Dyachenko make up podium

Result
1Dmitriy Gruzdev1:01:28
2Andrey Mizurov0:00:41
3Alexsandr Dyachenko0:00:43
4Berik Kupeshov0:01:27
5Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy0:02:43
6Ivan Tsissaruk0:03:24
7Abdraimzhan Ishanov0:04:00
8Daniil Fominykh0:04:20
9Ruslan Tleubayev0:04:56
10Tynys Akanov0:06:10
11Kuanysh Kylybayev0:06:22
12Matvey Nikitin0:06:57
13Sergey Bormatenkov0:07:57
14Yevgeniy Pelyaikin0:07:59
15Sultanmurat Miraliyev0:09:12
16Nurbolat Kulimbetov0:11:36
17Maxim Dzolba0:11:59
18Ivan Chernyavskiy0:13:04
19Artur Zubko0:14:41
20Kairat Tyngishev0:16:08
21Dauren Ilyassov0:17:03
22Nurmakhan Aliev0:33:54

