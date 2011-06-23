Gruzdev causes upset in Kazakhstani time trial championship
Mizurov, Dyachenko make up podium
Elite Men Time Trial: -
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dmitriy Gruzdev
|1:01:28
|2
|Andrey Mizurov
|0:00:41
|3
|Alexsandr Dyachenko
|0:00:43
|4
|Berik Kupeshov
|0:01:27
|5
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy
|0:02:43
|6
|Ivan Tsissaruk
|0:03:24
|7
|Abdraimzhan Ishanov
|0:04:00
|8
|Daniil Fominykh
|0:04:20
|9
|Ruslan Tleubayev
|0:04:56
|10
|Tynys Akanov
|0:06:10
|11
|Kuanysh Kylybayev
|0:06:22
|12
|Matvey Nikitin
|0:06:57
|13
|Sergey Bormatenkov
|0:07:57
|14
|Yevgeniy Pelyaikin
|0:07:59
|15
|Sultanmurat Miraliyev
|0:09:12
|16
|Nurbolat Kulimbetov
|0:11:36
|17
|Maxim Dzolba
|0:11:59
|18
|Ivan Chernyavskiy
|0:13:04
|19
|Artur Zubko
|0:14:41
|20
|Kairat Tyngishev
|0:16:08
|21
|Dauren Ilyassov
|0:17:03
|22
|Nurmakhan Aliev
|0:33:54
