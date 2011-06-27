Trending

Mizurov takes out road race to complete successful Kazakh championships

Shushemoin and Tleubayev complete podium

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Astana Cycling Team4:49:10
2Alexandre Shushemoin (Kaz)
3Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz)
4Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Cycling Team
5Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz)
6Sergey Kuzin (Kaz)
7Vadim Shalamov (Kaz)
8Evgeniy Sladkov (Kaz)
9Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz)
10Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz)
11Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Cycling Team
12Abdraimzhan Ishanov (Kaz)0:00:10
13Pavel Gatskiy (Kaz)0:02:25
14Miras Bederbekov (Kaz)
15Sultanmurat Miraliyev (Kaz)0:17:36
16Daniil Fominykh (Kaz)
17Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz)
18Matvey Nikitin (Kaz)0:18:36
19Ivan Sivash (Kaz)0:37:30
20Tynys Akanov (Kaz)
21Sergey Bormatenkov (Kaz)
22Nikita Panassenko (Kaz)
23Kairat Tyngishev (Kaz)
24Artyom Golovaschenko (Kaz)

