Trending

Nys wins Kasteelcross Zonnebeke

Meeusen and Sweeck round out top three

Image 1 of 9

Sven Nys wins the Kasteelcross

Sven Nys wins the Kasteelcross
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 2 of 9

Tom Meeusen races toward a podium finish

Tom Meeusen races toward a podium finish
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 3 of 9

Podium: Tom Meeusen, Sven Nys, Diether Sweeck

Podium: Tom Meeusen, Sven Nys, Diether Sweeck
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 4 of 9

Diether Sweeck celebrates a strong finish

Diether Sweeck celebrates a strong finish
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 5 of 9

Podium: Tom Meeusen, Sven Nys, Diether Sweeck

Podium: Tom Meeusen, Sven Nys, Diether Sweeck
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 6 of 9

Sven Nys wins the Kasteelcross

Sven Nys wins the Kasteelcross
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 7 of 9

Sven Nys wins the Kasteelcross

Sven Nys wins the Kasteelcross
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 8 of 9

Sven Nys in action

Sven Nys in action
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 9 of 9

Niels Albert runs with his bike

Niels Albert runs with his bike
(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan-AA Drink Cycling Team1:02:41
2Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:00:53
3Diether Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team0:01:52
4Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team0:02:15
5Jens Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace Cycling Team0:02:21
6Joeri Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace0:02:40
7Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan-AA Drink Cycling Team0:02:42
8Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team0:02:45
9Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team0:02:48
10Martin Bina (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team0:02:55
11Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:03:21
12Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:03:29
13Javier Ruiz de Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa) MMR Spiuk0:04:18
14Stef Boden (Bel)0:04:46
15Jeremy Martin (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory Team0:05:46
16Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:06:02
17Joeri Hofman (Bel) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team0:06:09
18Jonathan Page (USA) Fuji-Spy-Competitive Cyclist0:06:13
19Bart Hofman (Bel) Afdeling Oost-Vlaanderen WBV - VZW0:06:59
20Kevin Cant (Bel) Primator Cyclingteam
21Mariusz Gil (Pol) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team
22Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
23Antonin Marecaille (Fra) L´Enfer Dunord
24Stijn Huys (Bel) Orange Babies Cycling Team
25Jonas Degroote (Bel)
26Bert De Wispelaere (Bel)
27Kevin Eeckhout (Bel) Coolens Cycling Team
28Robert Gavenda (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
29Martin Haring (Svk) CK Banska Bystrica
30Bjorn Rondelez (Bel) Lingier Versluys Beachbikers VZW
31Kris Lapere (Bel)
32Alexander Revell (NZl)
33Mathieu Willemyns (Bel)
34Aaron Schooler (Can) Team H&R Block
35Tim De Schuyter (Bel)
36Ondrej Glajza (Svk) KCK Oslany
37Edwin De Wit (Bel)
38Simon Vozar (Svk)

Latest on Cyclingnews