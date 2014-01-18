Nys wins Kasteelcross Zonnebeke
Meeusen and Sweeck round out top three
Image 1 of 9
Image 2 of 9
Image 3 of 9
Image 4 of 9
Image 5 of 9
Image 6 of 9
Image 7 of 9
Image 8 of 9
Image 9 of 9
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan-AA Drink Cycling Team
|1:02:41
|2
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:53
|3
|Diether Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team
|0:01:52
|4
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team
|0:02:15
|5
|Jens Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace Cycling Team
|0:02:21
|6
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
|0:02:40
|7
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan-AA Drink Cycling Team
|0:02:42
|8
|Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team
|0:02:45
|9
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team
|0:02:48
|10
|Martin Bina (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team
|0:02:55
|11
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|0:03:21
|12
|Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|0:03:29
|13
|Javier Ruiz de Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa) MMR Spiuk
|0:04:18
|14
|Stef Boden (Bel)
|0:04:46
|15
|Jeremy Martin (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory Team
|0:05:46
|16
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:06:02
|17
|Joeri Hofman (Bel) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team
|0:06:09
|18
|Jonathan Page (USA) Fuji-Spy-Competitive Cyclist
|0:06:13
|19
|Bart Hofman (Bel) Afdeling Oost-Vlaanderen WBV - VZW
|0:06:59
|20
|Kevin Cant (Bel) Primator Cyclingteam
|21
|Mariusz Gil (Pol) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team
|22
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|23
|Antonin Marecaille (Fra) L´Enfer Dunord
|24
|Stijn Huys (Bel) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|25
|Jonas Degroote (Bel)
|26
|Bert De Wispelaere (Bel)
|27
|Kevin Eeckhout (Bel) Coolens Cycling Team
|28
|Robert Gavenda (Svk) Dukla Trencin Trek
|29
|Martin Haring (Svk) CK Banska Bystrica
|30
|Bjorn Rondelez (Bel) Lingier Versluys Beachbikers VZW
|31
|Kris Lapere (Bel)
|32
|Alexander Revell (NZl)
|33
|Mathieu Willemyns (Bel)
|34
|Aaron Schooler (Can) Team H&R Block
|35
|Tim De Schuyter (Bel)
|36
|Ondrej Glajza (Svk) KCK Oslany
|37
|Edwin De Wit (Bel)
|38
|Simon Vozar (Svk)
