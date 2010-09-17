Howard takes sprint victory in Belgium
Australian earns second win of season
First-year professional Leigh Howard (HTC-Columbia) sprinted to victory in the Kampioenschap van Vlaanderen one-day race in Koolskamp, Belgium. The 20-year-old Australian outkicked Aidis Kruopis (Palmans-Cras) and Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) to earn his second victory of the season.
"It was a pretty straightforward sprint with some great help from my teammates," said Howard. "Bernie [Bernhard Eisel] and Marcel [Sieberg] gave me the lead-out I needed and even though I went for it a bit too early myself, I was able to put my arms in the air to celebrate with 20 or 30 metres to go."
A four-rider breakaway was pulled back in the closing kilometres of the race, making a bunch sprint a virtual certainty. "We'd done a few laps through there and I'd had a good look at the finish," Howard said. "I had felt a bit hesitant beforehand because my last race didn't go so well. But when it got to the last few kilometres I was feeling good and ready to go for it. There were a couple of opportunities in the middle of the season I missed, but this time around it all worked out fine."
|1
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|4:09:00
|2
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
|4
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank
|8
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|10
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|12
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|14
|Francois Jurgen (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|16
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Quick Step
|18
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|20
|Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|22
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step
|24
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Verandas Willems
|26
|Tom Van Becelaere (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|28
|Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
|30
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|32
|Rune Van Der Meijden (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|34
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
|36
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|38
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|40
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|42
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|44
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|46
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|48
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|50
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
|52
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|54
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|56
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack
|58
|Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|60
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|62
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|64
|Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
|66
|Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|68
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|70
|James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team
|72
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack
|74
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|76
|Geert Omloop (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|78
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|80
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|82
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|84
|Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
|86
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
|88
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|90
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank
|0:00:28
|91
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|93
|Glenn D'Hollander (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|95
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|97
|Gil Suray (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|99
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
|101
|Tom Stubbe (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|103
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|105
|Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|107
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|109
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:00:45
|110
|Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Verandas Willems
|112
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
|0:01:10
|113
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:01:32
|114
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:01:40
|115
|Jonathan Bertrand (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:01:50
|116
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|118
|Glenn Vandemaele (Bel) Team Worldofbike.gr
|120
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|122
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:45
|123
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
