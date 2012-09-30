Trending

Nys wins Vlaamse Industrieprijs

Albert and Meeusen complete podium

Nys gets his second win for the weekend in Vlaamse Industrieprijs Bosduin

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
The podium in Kalmthout: Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus), Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet - Euphony) and Tom Meeusen (Telenet-Fidea)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet - Euphony) sprints to the line against Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Full Results
1Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-KDL0:56:14
2Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
3Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
4Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank Giant Off - Road Team0:00:13
5Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
6Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
7Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus0:00:36
8Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drinks-Leontien.nl Cycling Team
9Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
10Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:00:43
11Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-KDL0:01:04
12Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor0:01:14
13Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Style & Concept0:01:19
14Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
15Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
16Micky van Empel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-KDL0:01:26
17Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
18Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank Giant Off - Road Team0:01:35
19Martin Zlamalik (Cze) Landbouwkrediet-KDL0:01:50
20Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco0:02:26
21Eddy van IJzendoorn (Ned) 36Cycling0:02:41
22Gianni Denolf (Bel) Cyclingchamps0:02:57
23Egoitz Murgoitio Rekalde (Spa) Grupo Hiremet Taldea0:03:14
24Bart Hofman (Bel) Afdeling Oost-Vlaanderen WBV-VZW0:03:28
25Stef Boden (Bel) Sunweb-Revor0:03:45
26Dries Pauwels (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT
-2lapsAlexander Revell (NZl) Revolution Bicycles

