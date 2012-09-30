Nys wins Vlaamse Industrieprijs
Albert and Meeusen complete podium
Image 1 of 3
Image 2 of 3
Image 3 of 3
|1
|Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-KDL
|0:56:14
|2
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|3
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|4
|Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank Giant Off - Road Team
|0:00:13
|5
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|6
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|7
|Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:00:36
|8
|Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drinks-Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|9
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-BigMat
|10
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:00:43
|11
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-KDL
|0:01:04
|12
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|0:01:14
|13
|Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Style & Concept
|0:01:19
|14
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
|15
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|16
|Micky van Empel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-KDL
|0:01:26
|17
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|18
|Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank Giant Off - Road Team
|0:01:35
|19
|Martin Zlamalik (Cze) Landbouwkrediet-KDL
|0:01:50
|20
|Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco
|0:02:26
|21
|Eddy van IJzendoorn (Ned) 36Cycling
|0:02:41
|22
|Gianni Denolf (Bel) Cyclingchamps
|0:02:57
|23
|Egoitz Murgoitio Rekalde (Spa) Grupo Hiremet Taldea
|0:03:14
|24
|Bart Hofman (Bel) Afdeling Oost-Vlaanderen WBV-VZW
|0:03:28
|25
|Stef Boden (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|0:03:45
|26
|Dries Pauwels (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT
|-2laps
|Alexander Revell (NZl) Revolution Bicycles
