Bambula tops Czech day in Austria

Skarnitzl second, Slovenian Barenyi third

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ondrej Bambula (Cze)1:01:05
2Jan Skarnitzl (Cze)0:00:52
3Milan Barenyi (Svk)0:01:44
4Petr Cirkl (Cze)0:02:14
5Robert Glajza (Svk)0:02:15
6Tobias Erler (Ger)0:03:31
7Martin Haring (Svk)
8Lukas Prihoda (Cze)0:03:51
9Stanislav Bambula (Cze)0:04:01
10Kristian Hynek (Cze)0:04:35
11Gerald Hauer (Aut)0:04:43
12Szilard Buruczki (Hun)0:05:39
13Helge Mensching (Ger)0:05:46
14Thomas Mair (Aut)0:05:57
15Roland Mörx (Aut)
16Zoltan Tisza (Hun)0:06:07
17Martin Hunal (Cze)0:08:03
18Patrick Hackl (Aut)
19Peter Krebs (Aut)
20Balint Szeghalmi (Hun)
21Willibald Vorderderfler (Aut)
22Thomas Puhmer (Aut)
23Peter Deppner (Aut)
24Ulrich Öhlböck (Aut)
25Jürgen Holzinger (Aut)
26Lukas Leitner (Aut)
27Andreas Mayer (Aut)
28Gerhard Krenn (Aut)
29Florian König (Aut)
30Roland Rumpler (Aut)
31Dietmar Katzenmayer (Aut)
32Daniel Repitz (Aut)
33Simon Prodinger (Aut)
34Rene Kotnik (Aut)
35Jürgen Lindner (Aut)
36Jürgen Pechhacker (Aut)
37Thomas Hasibeder (Aut)
38Michael Haydn (Aut)
39Rene Linsboth (Aut)

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tomas Medek (Cze)37:39:00
2Michael Boros (Cze)
3Jakub Skala (Cze)0:24:00
4Ondrej Louvar (Cze)3:06:00
5Matej Vala (Cze)4:38:00
6Philipp Heigl (Aut)
7Daniel Wachholbinger (Aut)
8Fabian Loris (Aut)
9Rudolf Staufer (Aut)
10Martin Schneider (Cze)

