Bambula tops Czech day in Austria
Skarnitzl second, Slovenian Barenyi third
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ondrej Bambula (Cze)
|1:01:05
|2
|Jan Skarnitzl (Cze)
|0:00:52
|3
|Milan Barenyi (Svk)
|0:01:44
|4
|Petr Cirkl (Cze)
|0:02:14
|5
|Robert Glajza (Svk)
|0:02:15
|6
|Tobias Erler (Ger)
|0:03:31
|7
|Martin Haring (Svk)
|8
|Lukas Prihoda (Cze)
|0:03:51
|9
|Stanislav Bambula (Cze)
|0:04:01
|10
|Kristian Hynek (Cze)
|0:04:35
|11
|Gerald Hauer (Aut)
|0:04:43
|12
|Szilard Buruczki (Hun)
|0:05:39
|13
|Helge Mensching (Ger)
|0:05:46
|14
|Thomas Mair (Aut)
|0:05:57
|15
|Roland Mörx (Aut)
|16
|Zoltan Tisza (Hun)
|0:06:07
|17
|Martin Hunal (Cze)
|0:08:03
|18
|Patrick Hackl (Aut)
|19
|Peter Krebs (Aut)
|20
|Balint Szeghalmi (Hun)
|21
|Willibald Vorderderfler (Aut)
|22
|Thomas Puhmer (Aut)
|23
|Peter Deppner (Aut)
|24
|Ulrich Öhlböck (Aut)
|25
|Jürgen Holzinger (Aut)
|26
|Lukas Leitner (Aut)
|27
|Andreas Mayer (Aut)
|28
|Gerhard Krenn (Aut)
|29
|Florian König (Aut)
|30
|Roland Rumpler (Aut)
|31
|Dietmar Katzenmayer (Aut)
|32
|Daniel Repitz (Aut)
|33
|Simon Prodinger (Aut)
|34
|Rene Kotnik (Aut)
|35
|Jürgen Lindner (Aut)
|36
|Jürgen Pechhacker (Aut)
|37
|Thomas Hasibeder (Aut)
|38
|Michael Haydn (Aut)
|39
|Rene Linsboth (Aut)
|1
|Tomas Medek (Cze)
|37:39:00
|2
|Michael Boros (Cze)
|3
|Jakub Skala (Cze)
|0:24:00
|4
|Ondrej Louvar (Cze)
|3:06:00
|5
|Matej Vala (Cze)
|4:38:00
|6
|Philipp Heigl (Aut)
|7
|Daniel Wachholbinger (Aut)
|8
|Fabian Loris (Aut)
|9
|Rudolf Staufer (Aut)
|10
|Martin Schneider (Cze)
