Caleb Ewan sprints to Vuelta a Castilla y Leon victory

By
published

Australian beats Davide Cimolai and Jenthe Biermans in La Cistérniga

Jump to:
Image 1 of 1
LA CISTERNIGA SPAIN JULY 23 LR Caleb Ewan of Australia and Team Jayco AlUla celebrates at finish line as race winner ahead of Davide Cimolai of Italy and Movistar Team during the 38th Clasica Ciclista Internacional a Castilla y Leon 2024 a 1997km one day race from Valladolid to La Cisterniga on July 23 2024 in La Cisterniga Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Caleb Ewan sprints to Vuelta a Castilla y Leon victory(Image credit: Getty Images)

Caleb Ewan (Team Jayco AlUla) won the bunch sprint to claim the victory at the one-day Vuelta a Castilla y Leon. The Australian out-kicked runner-up Davide Cimolai (Movistar) and third-placed Jenthe Biermans (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) in La Cistérniga.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.

Latest on Cyclingnews