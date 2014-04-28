Crane and Stephens win overall titles at Joe Martin Stage Race
Huff and Stephens claim event's finale criterium
Stage 4: -
Ian Crane (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) won the overall title in the elite men’s race at the Joe Martin Stage Race on Sunday. He ended the four-day race with a third place in the Stage 4 criterium, behind stage winner Brad Huff (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) and Jure Kocjan (Team SmartStop).
Crane won the overall race by 13 seconds ahead of Ryan Roth (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) and an additional 11 seconds to his teammate Ben Jacques-Maynes in third. He also secured the top spot in the overall points classification with 25 points.
Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home also earned the best young rider award with Stephen Bassett. SmartStop won the men’s team classification, tied in time with runner-up 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda.
Lauren Stephens (Tibco-To The Top) won the overall title in the elite women’s race ahead of Laura Brown (Colavita-Fine Cooking) and her teammate Jo Kiesanowski. The same three riders took the top three positions during the finale criterium.
Stephens capped off a successful week by winning the women’s points classification and her team, Tibco-To The Top, secured the top spot in the best overall team competition.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brad Huff (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|1:25:58
|2
|Jure Kocjan (Smartstop)
|3
|Ian Crane (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|4
|Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
|5
|Ryan Roth (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycle)
|6
|Robert Sweeting (5hr Energy presentd by Kenda)
|7
|Brecht Dhaene (Astellas Oncology)
|8
|Michael Sheehan (Boneshaker D1 Racing)
|9
|Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)
|10
|Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|11
|Joshua Berry (Smartstop)
|12
|Jake Sitler (SeaSucker/Gutenplan Coaching)
|13
|Timothy Rugg (Battley Ducati-Spokes ETC)
|14
|Fabio Calabria (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)
|15
|Adam Koble (ELBOWZ Racing)
|16
|Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|17
|Ben Jacques Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|18
|Emerson Oronte (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)
|19
|Travis Mccabe (Smartstop)
|20
|Winston David (CRCA/Lupus Racing Team)
|21
|Cortlan Brown (Astellas Oncology)
|22
|Sam Bassetti (5hr Energy presentd by Kenda)
|23
|Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|24
|Clayton Feldman (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)
|25
|Cole House (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)
|26
|Coulton Hartrich (SeaSucker/Gutenplan Coaching)
|27
|Chad Beyer (5hr Energy presentd by Kenda)
|28
|Stephen Tilford (Boneshaker D1 Racing)
|29
|Michael Olheiser (Incycle-Predator Components)
|30
|Andres Diaz (Incycle-Predator Components)
|31
|Jordan Cheyne (SeaSucker/Gutenplan Coaching)
|32
|Neal Shepherd (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
|33
|Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|34
|Zach Bell (Smartstop)
|35
|Eric Marcotte (Smartstop)
|36
|Taylor Shelden (5hr Energy presentd by Kenda)
|0:00:09
|37
|Shawn Gravois (CRCA/Lupus Racing Team)
|0:00:10
|38
|Ben Frederick (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
|0:00:15
|39
|Bjorn Selander (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:00:27
|40
|Bruno Langlois (5hr Energy presentd by Kenda)
|41
|Gabriel Baca (ELBOWZ Racing)
|0:00:33
|42
|Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
|0:00:35
|43
|Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycle)
|0:00:55
|44
|Nolan Tankersley (Village Volkswagen Cycling Team)
|0:01:09
|45
|Tyler Schwartz (Incycle-Predator Components)
|0:01:13
|46
|Travis Samuel (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycle)
|47
|Owen Gillott (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:01:25
|48
|Zack Allison (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike)
|49
|Sean Barrie (Battley Ducati-Spokes ETC)
|0:01:27
|50
|Buddy Spafford (CRCA/Lupus Racing Team)
|51
|Derek Schanze (Pioneer Mortgage Funding)
|52
|Eder Frayre (Incycle-Predator Components)
|0:01:43
|53
|James Glasspool (Team Nova Nordisk Developemnt)
|0:03:02
|54
|Shawn Small (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike)
|55
|Mat Stephens (Boneshaker D1 Racing)
|0:03:27
|56
|Eloy Teruel (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|57
|Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike)
|58
|David Williams (5hr Energy presentd by Kenda)
|59
|Kris Dahl (Smartstop)
|60
|Stephen Leece (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|61
|Nicholas Torraca (Boneshaker D1 Racing)
|0:03:37
|62
|Peter Disera (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycle)
|63
|Clark Lind (Battley Ducati-Spokes ETC)
|64
|Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
|65
|John Hayes (Village Volkswagen Cycling Team)
|0:03:47
|66
|Mark Fisher (Village Volkswagen Cycling Team)
|0:04:02
|67
|Mario Arroyave (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike)
|68
|Jimmy Schurman (CRCA/Lupus Racing Team)
|0:04:17
|69
|Cameron Cogburn (Smartstop)
|70
|Colby Wait-Molyneux (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:04:47
|71
|Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)
|0:05:02
|72
|Shadd Smith (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike)
|73
|Nathan Brown (SeaSucker/Gutenplan Coaching)
|74
|Adam Mills (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike)
|0:06:02
|75
|Oliver Flautt (CRCA/Lupus Racing Team)
|76
|Nick Coil (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike)
|0:06:32
|77
|Johnny Brizzard (Boneshaker D1 Racing)
|78
|Robert Gutgesell (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycle)
|79
|Mazzola Lazzarotto (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
|0:07:02
|80
|Caleb Fuchs (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike)
|81
|Oleg Tanovitchi (CRCA/Lupus Racing Team)
|82
|Andrew Seitz (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
|83
|Jonathan Bowerman (Pioneer Mortgage Funding)
|84
|Sebastian Trillini (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|85
|Michael Dessau (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:08:32
|86
|Logan Phippen (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
|87
|Pierre-Louis Verot (Team Nova Nordisk Developemnt)
|0:09:32
|88
|Brett Kielick (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
|0:10:47
|89
|David Carpenter (Village Volkswagen Cycling Team)
|0:12:17
|DNS
|Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)
|DNS
|Justin Stanley (ELBOWZ Racing)
|DNS
|Andrew Crater (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Jacob Keough (5hr Energy presentd by Kenda)
|DNF
|Guido Palma (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|DNF
|Carson Miller (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|DNF
|Ruben Companioni (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|DNF
|Ryan Mele (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|DNF
|Matt Green (Astellas Oncology)
|DNF
|Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components)
|DNF
|Efren Ortega (Incycle-Predator Components)
|DNF
|Hunter Grove (Incycle-Predator Components)
|DNF
|Diego Sandoval (Incycle-Predator Components)
|DNF
|Shane Kline (Smartstop)
|DNF
|Mehdi Benhamouda (Team Nova Nordisk Developemnt)
|DNF
|Mac Cassin (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)
|DNF
|Jake Duerhing (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)
|DNF
|Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing)
|DNF
|Gabe Varela (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
|DNF
|Bryce Young (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
|DNF
|Shane Braley (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Heath Blackgrove (Boneshaker D1 Racing)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ian Crane (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|10:08:55
|2
|Ryan Roth (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycle)
|0:00:13
|3
|Ben Jacques Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|0:00:24
|4
|Emerson Oronte (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)
|0:00:26
|5
|Travis Mccabe (Smartstop)
|0:00:27
|6
|Robert Sweeting (5hr Energy presentd by Kenda)
|0:00:29
|7
|Andres Diaz (Incycle-Predator Components)
|0:00:32
|8
|Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:00:33
|9
|Sam Bassetti (5hr Energy presentd by Kenda)
|10
|Brecht Dhaene (Astellas Oncology)
|0:00:34
|11
|Chad Beyer (5hr Energy presentd by Kenda)
|0:00:36
|12
|Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)
|13
|Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:00:37
|14
|Fabio Calabria (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)
|0:00:41
|15
|Timothy Rugg (Battley Ducati-Spokes ETC)
|16
|Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
|0:00:45
|17
|Joshua Berry (Smartstop)
|18
|Winston David (CRCA/Lupus Racing Team)
|19
|Zach Bell (Smartstop)
|0:00:48
|20
|Coulton Hartrich (SeaSucker/Gutenplan Coaching)
|0:00:50
|21
|Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:00:51
|22
|Michael Olheiser (Incycle-Predator Components)
|0:00:52
|23
|Taylor Shelden (5hr Energy presentd by Kenda)
|0:00:53
|24
|Cortlan Brown (Astellas Oncology)
|0:00:56
|25
|Shawn Gravois (CRCA/Lupus Racing Team)
|0:00:59
|26
|Michael Sheehan (Boneshaker D1 Racing)
|0:01:04
|27
|Bruno Langlois (5hr Energy presentd by Kenda)
|0:01:07
|28
|Jure Kocjan (Smartstop)
|0:01:08
|29
|Ben Frederick (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
|0:01:09
|30
|Stephen Tilford (Boneshaker D1 Racing)
|0:01:21
|31
|Gabriel Baca (ELBOWZ Racing)
|0:01:36
|32
|Clayton Feldman (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)
|0:01:39
|33
|Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|0:02:01
|34
|Tyler Schwartz (Incycle-Predator Components)
|0:02:13
|35
|Brad Huff (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:02:21
|36
|Eric Marcotte (Smartstop)
|0:02:22
|37
|Derek Schanze (Pioneer Mortgage Funding)
|0:02:27
|38
|Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycle)
|0:02:53
|39
|Travis Samuel (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycle)
|0:03:31
|40
|Cole House (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)
|0:03:44
|41
|Cameron Cogburn (Smartstop)
|0:04:37
|42
|Nicholas Torraca (Boneshaker D1 Racing)
|0:04:50
|43
|Jimmy Schurman (CRCA/Lupus Racing Team)
|0:05:19
|44
|Peter Disera (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycle)
|0:05:43
|45
|Sebastian Trillini (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:08:15
|46
|Jordan Cheyne (SeaSucker/Gutenplan Coaching)
|0:09:13
|47
|Jake Sitler (SeaSucker/Gutenplan Coaching)
|0:10:03
|48
|Bjorn Selander (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:10:45
|49
|Zack Allison (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike)
|0:11:35
|50
|Stephen Leece (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|0:13:44
|51
|Clark Lind (Battley Ducati-Spokes ETC)
|0:14:17
|52
|John Hayes (Village Volkswagen Cycling Team)
|0:14:58
|53
|Kris Dahl (Smartstop)
|0:15:42
|54
|Adam Koble (ELBOWZ Racing)
|0:15:52
|55
|Oliver Flautt (CRCA/Lupus Racing Team)
|0:16:58
|56
|Andrew Seitz (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
|0:17:03
|57
|Nolan Tankersley (Village Volkswagen Cycling Team)
|0:17:17
|58
|Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
|0:17:34
|59
|Mario Arroyave (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike)
|0:17:48
|60
|Sean Barrie (Battley Ducati-Spokes ETC)
|0:18:50
|61
|Buddy Spafford (CRCA/Lupus Racing Team)
|0:18:57
|62
|Eder Frayre (Incycle-Predator Components)
|0:19:32
|63
|Owen Gillott (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:20:51
|64
|Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
|0:21:15
|65
|Mark Fisher (Village Volkswagen Cycling Team)
|0:22:03
|66
|Mat Stephens (Boneshaker D1 Racing)
|0:22:58
|67
|Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)
|0:23:15
|68
|Neal Shepherd (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
|0:23:22
|69
|James Glasspool (Team Nova Nordisk Developemnt)
|0:24:44
|70
|Shadd Smith (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike)
|71
|Robert Gutgesell (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycle)
|0:24:49
|72
|David Williams (5hr Energy presentd by Kenda)
|0:25:25
|73
|Eloy Teruel (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|0:26:02
|74
|Pierre-Louis Verot (Team Nova Nordisk Developemnt)
|0:28:59
|75
|Nathan Brown (SeaSucker/Gutenplan Coaching)
|0:29:10
|76
|Michael Dessau (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:30:07
|77
|Johnny Brizzard (Boneshaker D1 Racing)
|0:30:19
|78
|Caleb Fuchs (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike)
|0:30:29
|79
|Logan Phippen (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
|0:31:07
|80
|Shawn Small (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike)
|0:32:52
|81
|Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike)
|0:34:57
|82
|Mazzola Lazzarotto (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
|0:36:09
|83
|Jonathan Bowerman (Pioneer Mortgage Funding)
|0:37:41
|84
|Oleg Tanovitchi (CRCA/Lupus Racing Team)
|0:38:11
|85
|Brett Kielick (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
|0:40:10
|86
|Colby Wait-Molyneux (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:41:27
|87
|Adam Mills (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike)
|0:42:59
|88
|David Carpenter (Village Volkswagen Cycling Team)
|0:43:05
|89
|Nick Coil (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike)
|0:43:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ian Crane (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|25
|pts
|2
|Robert Sweeting (5hr Energy presentd by Kenda)
|22
|3
|Jure Kocjan (Smartstop)
|22
|4
|Travis Mccabe (Smartstop)
|21
|5
|Brecht Dhaene (Astellas Oncology)
|20
|6
|Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|16
|7
|Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|15
|8
|Brad Huff (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|15
|9
|Ryan Roth (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycle)
|15
|10
|Michael Sheehan (Boneshaker D1 Racing)
|9
|11
|Clayton Feldman (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)
|7
|12
|Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
|7
|13
|Sam Bassetti (5hr Energy presentd by Kenda)
|6
|14
|Fabio Calabria (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)
|6
|15
|Tom Soladay (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|6
|16
|Zach Bell (Smartstop)
|5
|17
|Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing)
|5
|18
|Bjorn Selander (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|5
|19
|Matt Green (Astellas Oncology)
|5
|20
|Eder Frayre (Incycle-Predator Components)
|5
|21
|Cole House (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)
|4
|22
|Diego Sandoval (Incycle-Predator Components)
|3
|23
|Kris Dahl (Smartstop)
|3
|24
|Mac Cassin (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)
|3
|25
|Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|2
|26
|Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)
|2
|27
|Coulton Hartrich (SeaSucker/Gutenplan Coaching)
|1
|28
|Bruno Langlois (5hr Energy presentd by Kenda)
|1
|29
|Adam Koble (ELBOWZ Racing)
|1
|30
|David Williams (5hr Energy presentd by Kenda)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|10:09:46
|2
|Michael Sheehan (Boneshaker D1 Racing)
|0:00:13
|3
|Tyler Schwartz (Incycle-Predator Components)
|0:01:22
|4
|Travis Samuel (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycle)
|0:02:40
|5
|Nicholas Torraca (Boneshaker D1 Racing)
|0:03:59
|6
|Peter Disera (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycle)
|0:04:52
|7
|Sebastian Trillini (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:07:24
|8
|Kris Dahl (Smartstop)
|0:14:51
|9
|Oliver Flautt (CRCA/Lupus Racing Team)
|0:16:07
|10
|Nolan Tankersley (Village Volkswagen Cycling Team)
|0:16:26
|11
|Owen Gillott (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:20:00
|12
|Neal Shepherd (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
|0:22:31
|13
|Robert Gutgesell (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycle)
|0:23:58
|14
|Pierre-Louis Verot (Team Nova Nordisk Developemnt)
|0:28:08
|15
|Michael Dessau (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:29:16
|16
|Caleb Fuchs (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike)
|0:29:38
|17
|Logan Phippen (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
|0:30:16
|18
|Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike)
|0:34:06
|19
|Colby Wait-Molyneux (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:40:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Smartstop
|30:28:27
|2
|5hr Energy presentd by Ke
|3
|Horizon Organic/Einstein
|0:00:01
|4
|Jamis Hagens Berman p/b S
|0:00:14
|5
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit S
|0:00:26
|6
|Incycle-Predator Componen
|0:01:54
|7
|CRCA/Lupus Racing Team
|0:02:22
|8
|Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bic
|0:03:40
|9
|Boneshaker D1 Racing
|0:04:55
|10
|SeaSucker/Gutenplan Coach
|0:18:24
|11
|Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:22:04
|12
|Canyon Bicycles-Shimano
|0:29:36
|13
|Battley Ducati-Spokes ETC
|0:32:06
|14
|Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:39:52
|15
|Think Finance p/b Trek Bi
|0:47:35
|16
|Village Volkswagen Cyclin
|0:52:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
|0:54:35
|2
|Laura Brown (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|0:00:02
|3
|Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
|0:00:03
|4
|Sc Wilborne-Lechuga (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
|0:00:11
|5
|Erika Varela (Mexican National Te
|0:00:25
|6
|Erica Allar (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|7
|Mandy Heintz (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels)
|8
|Mayra Rocha (Mexican National)
|9
|Mary Zider (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|10
|Kat Hunter (ATC RACING)
|11
|Jasmin Glaesser (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
|12
|Jessica Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|13
|Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|0:00:29
|14
|Lenore Pipes (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|15
|Ana Casas (Mexican National Team)
|16
|Olivia Dillon (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|17
|Andrea Dvorak (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
|0:00:44
|18
|Emma White (Zimmer Capital p/b Foundation)
|0:00:55
|19
|Whitney Schultz (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|0:01:03
|20
|Abby Ruess (St Paul Bicycle)
|21
|Lorena Vargas (Colombian National Team)
|22
|Anika Todd (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
|0:01:35
|23
|Daphne Karagianis (PSIMET Racing)
|0:02:10
|24
|Sara Headley (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
|0:02:22
|25
|Sammi Runnels (ATC RACING)
|26
|Yussely Mendivil (Mexican National Team)
|27
|Beth Ruiz (Zimmer Capital p/b Foundation)
|28
|Lindsay Fox (JOBING.COM WOMEN'S RACING)
|29
|Patricia Schwager (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
|30
|Mia Loquai (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|0:02:49
|31
|Ash Duban (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels)
|0:02:50
|32
|Raquel Miller (Zimmer Capital p/b Foundation)
|33
|Patricia Buerkle (Zimmer Capital p/b Foundation)
|0:02:56
|34
|Leah Kleager (PSIMET Racing)
|0:03:00
|35
|Valentina Paniagua (Colombian National Team)
|36
|Ginny King (KINGRACINGGROUP)
|0:03:20
|37
|Dan Bradley-Dingman (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels)
|38
|Sarah Rice (PSIMET Racing)
|39
|Sarah Szefi (PSIMET Racing)
|40
|Kim Jennings (BICYCLES OUTBACK RACING/LIFEVA)
|41
|Kelli Richter (PSIMET Racing)
|42
|Michelle Montoya (BICYCLES OUTBACK RACING/LIFEVA)
|43
|Amy Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|44
|Meg Hendricks (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels)
|0:03:57
|45
|Jen Purcell (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|46
|Jannie Mile Salcedo (Colombian National Team)
|47
|Carol Jeane Sansome (St Paul Bicycle)
|48
|Erica Zaveta (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|0:04:37
|49
|Cathy Frampton (PSIMET Racing)
|50
|Leslie Lupien (Zimmer Capital p/b Foundation)
|51
|Katherine Kelter (GP VELOTEK)
|0:05:07
|52
|Allison Atkinson (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels)
|0:05:16
|53
|Andrea Villareal (Mexican National Team)
|0:05:18
|DNS
|Jennifer Rhoades (360 RACING KC)
|DNF
|Starla Teddergreen (Cloud Racing p/b Ride2Recovery)
|DNF
|Lindsay Bayer (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|DNF
|Amber Neben (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|DNF
|Rachel Byus (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|DNF
|Alexis Zink (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|DNF
|Kathleen Lysakowski (Zimmer Capital p/b Foundation)
|DNF
|Jenny Rios Pinal (Mexican National Team)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
|6:32:20
|2
|Laura Brown (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|0:00:43
|3
|Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
|0:00:57
|4
|Jessica Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|0:01:08
|5
|Jasmin Glaesser (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
|0:01:13
|6
|Kat Hunter (ATC RACING)
|0:01:27
|7
|Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|0:01:31
|8
|Mary Zider (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|0:01:33
|9
|Olivia Dillon (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|0:01:49
|10
|Andrea Dvorak (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
|0:01:52
|11
|Sc Wilborne-Lechuga (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
|0:01:55
|12
|Mandy Heintz (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels)
|0:01:56
|13
|Erica Allar (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|0:02:01
|14
|Ana Casas (Mexican National Team)
|0:02:17
|15
|Whitney Schultz (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|0:02:23
|16
|Patricia Schwager (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
|0:03:19
|17
|Anika Todd (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
|0:04:14
|18
|Beth Ruiz (Zimmer Capital p/b Foundation)
|0:04:34
|19
|Yussely Mendivil (Mexican National Team)
|0:04:45
|20
|Erika Varela (Mexican National Te
|0:05:37
|21
|Lenore Pipes (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|0:05:44
|22
|Lorena Vargas (Colombian National Team)
|0:06:03
|23
|Mayra Rocha (Mexican National)
|24
|Abby Ruess (St Paul Bicycle)
|0:06:58
|25
|Sara Headley (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
|0:07:16
|26
|Sammi Runnels (ATC RACING)
|0:07:52
|27
|Patricia Buerkle (Zimmer Capital p/b Foundation)
|0:07:57
|28
|Ginny King (KINGRACINGGROUP)
|0:09:04
|29
|Jannie Mile Salcedo (Colombian National Team)
|0:09:57
|30
|Emma White (Zimmer Capital p/b Foundation)
|0:10:25
|31
|Lindsay Fox (JOBING.COM WOMEN'S RACING)
|0:14:15
|32
|Daphne Karagianis (PSIMET Racing)
|0:14:52
|33
|Ash Duban (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels)
|0:14:57
|34
|Kim Jennings (BICYCLES OUTBACK RACING/LIFEVA)
|0:15:09
|35
|Dan Bradley-Dingman (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels)
|0:16:19
|36
|Sarah Rice (PSIMET Racing)
|0:16:25
|37
|Carol Jeane Sansome (St Paul Bicycle)
|0:16:44
|38
|Amy Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|0:17:16
|39
|Raquel Miller (Zimmer Capital p/b Foundation)
|0:18:47
|40
|Sarah Szefi (PSIMET Racing)
|0:19:57
|41
|Kelli Richter (PSIMET Racing)
|0:20:03
|42
|Meg Hendricks (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels)
|0:22:37
|43
|Michelle Montoya (BICYCLES OUTBACK RACING/LIFEVA)
|0:22:56
|44
|Allison Atkinson (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels)
|0:24:19
|45
|Valentina Paniagua (Colombian National Team)
|0:24:21
|46
|Katherine Kelter (GP VELOTEK)
|0:25:26
|47
|Jen Purcell (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|0:26:55
|48
|Mia Loquai (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|0:27:06
|49
|Leah Kleager (PSIMET Racing)
|0:27:33
|50
|Erica Zaveta (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|0:28:02
|51
|Leslie Lupien (Zimmer Capital p/b Foundation)
|0:38:06
|52
|Andrea Villareal (Mexican National Team)
|0:38:48
|53
|Cathy Frampton (PSIMET Racing)
|0:43:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
|39
|pts
|2
|Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|24
|3
|Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
|23
|4
|Olivia Dillon (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|21
|5
|Erica Allar (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|19
|6
|Laura Brown (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|17
|7
|Mandy Heintz (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels)
|17
|8
|Patricia Schwager (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
|15
|9
|Sc Wilborne-Lechuga (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
|15
|10
|Andrea Dvorak (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
|10
|11
|Lorena Vargas (Colombian National Team)
|8
|12
|Jasmin Glaesser (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
|6
|13
|Erika Varela (Mexican National Te
|6
|14
|Yussely Mendivil (Mexican National Team)
|5
|15
|Lenore Pipes (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|5
|16
|Mary Zider (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|4
|17
|Ana Casas (Mexican National Team)
|4
|18
|Whitney Schultz (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|4
|19
|Mayra Rocha (Mexican National)
|3
|20
|Jessica Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|2
|21
|Amber Neben (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|1
|22
|Kat Hunter (ATC RACING)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team TIBCO/To The Top
|19:38:43
|2
|Colavita-Fine Cooking
|0:01:26
|3
|FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restor
|0:04:15
|4
|Mexican National Team
|0:08:48
|5
|Zimmer Capital p/b Founda
|0:21:04
|6
|Guru Cycles p/b Haute Whe
|0:31:14
|7
|Colombian National Team
|0:38:38
|8
|PSIMET Racing
|0:48:24
