Ian Crane (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) won the overall title in the elite men’s race at the Joe Martin Stage Race on Sunday. He ended the four-day race with a third place in the Stage 4 criterium, behind stage winner Brad Huff (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) and Jure Kocjan (Team SmartStop).

Crane won the overall race by 13 seconds ahead of Ryan Roth (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) and an additional 11 seconds to his teammate Ben Jacques-Maynes in third. He also secured the top spot in the overall points classification with 25 points.

Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home also earned the best young rider award with Stephen Bassett. SmartStop won the men’s team classification, tied in time with runner-up 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda.

Lauren Stephens (Tibco-To The Top) won the overall title in the elite women’s race ahead of Laura Brown (Colavita-Fine Cooking) and her teammate Jo Kiesanowski. The same three riders took the top three positions during the finale criterium.

Stephens capped off a successful week by winning the women’s points classification and her team, Tibco-To The Top, secured the top spot in the best overall team competition.



Full Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brad Huff (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 1:25:58 2 Jure Kocjan (Smartstop) 3 Ian Crane (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 4 Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano) 5 Ryan Roth (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycle) 6 Robert Sweeting (5hr Energy presentd by Kenda) 7 Brecht Dhaene (Astellas Oncology) 8 Michael Sheehan (Boneshaker D1 Racing) 9 Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.) 10 Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 11 Joshua Berry (Smartstop) 12 Jake Sitler (SeaSucker/Gutenplan Coaching) 13 Timothy Rugg (Battley Ducati-Spokes ETC) 14 Fabio Calabria (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.) 15 Adam Koble (ELBOWZ Racing) 16 Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman Cycling) 17 Ben Jacques Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 18 Emerson Oronte (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.) 19 Travis Mccabe (Smartstop) 20 Winston David (CRCA/Lupus Racing Team) 21 Cortlan Brown (Astellas Oncology) 22 Sam Bassetti (5hr Energy presentd by Kenda) 23 Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 24 Clayton Feldman (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.) 25 Cole House (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team) 26 Coulton Hartrich (SeaSucker/Gutenplan Coaching) 27 Chad Beyer (5hr Energy presentd by Kenda) 28 Stephen Tilford (Boneshaker D1 Racing) 29 Michael Olheiser (Incycle-Predator Components) 30 Andres Diaz (Incycle-Predator Components) 31 Jordan Cheyne (SeaSucker/Gutenplan Coaching) 32 Neal Shepherd (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite) 33 Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 34 Zach Bell (Smartstop) 35 Eric Marcotte (Smartstop) 36 Taylor Shelden (5hr Energy presentd by Kenda) 0:00:09 37 Shawn Gravois (CRCA/Lupus Racing Team) 0:00:10 38 Ben Frederick (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite) 0:00:15 39 Bjorn Selander (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:27 40 Bruno Langlois (5hr Energy presentd by Kenda) 41 Gabriel Baca (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:00:33 42 Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano) 0:00:35 43 Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycle) 0:00:55 44 Nolan Tankersley (Village Volkswagen Cycling Team) 0:01:09 45 Tyler Schwartz (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:01:13 46 Travis Samuel (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycle) 47 Owen Gillott (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:01:25 48 Zack Allison (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike) 49 Sean Barrie (Battley Ducati-Spokes ETC) 0:01:27 50 Buddy Spafford (CRCA/Lupus Racing Team) 51 Derek Schanze (Pioneer Mortgage Funding) 52 Eder Frayre (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:01:43 53 James Glasspool (Team Nova Nordisk Developemnt) 0:03:02 54 Shawn Small (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike) 55 Mat Stephens (Boneshaker D1 Racing) 0:03:27 56 Eloy Teruel (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 57 Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike) 58 David Williams (5hr Energy presentd by Kenda) 59 Kris Dahl (Smartstop) 60 Stephen Leece (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 61 Nicholas Torraca (Boneshaker D1 Racing) 0:03:37 62 Peter Disera (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycle) 63 Clark Lind (Battley Ducati-Spokes ETC) 64 Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano) 65 John Hayes (Village Volkswagen Cycling Team) 0:03:47 66 Mark Fisher (Village Volkswagen Cycling Team) 0:04:02 67 Mario Arroyave (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike) 68 Jimmy Schurman (CRCA/Lupus Racing Team) 0:04:17 69 Cameron Cogburn (Smartstop) 70 Colby Wait-Molyneux (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:04:47 71 Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.) 0:05:02 72 Shadd Smith (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike) 73 Nathan Brown (SeaSucker/Gutenplan Coaching) 74 Adam Mills (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike) 0:06:02 75 Oliver Flautt (CRCA/Lupus Racing Team) 76 Nick Coil (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike) 0:06:32 77 Johnny Brizzard (Boneshaker D1 Racing) 78 Robert Gutgesell (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycle) 79 Mazzola Lazzarotto (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite) 0:07:02 80 Caleb Fuchs (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike) 81 Oleg Tanovitchi (CRCA/Lupus Racing Team) 82 Andrew Seitz (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite) 83 Jonathan Bowerman (Pioneer Mortgage Funding) 84 Sebastian Trillini (Hagens Berman Cycling) 85 Michael Dessau (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:08:32 86 Logan Phippen (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano) 87 Pierre-Louis Verot (Team Nova Nordisk Developemnt) 0:09:32 88 Brett Kielick (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite) 0:10:47 89 David Carpenter (Village Volkswagen Cycling Team) 0:12:17 DNS Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.) DNS Justin Stanley (ELBOWZ Racing) DNS Andrew Crater (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team) DNF Jacob Keough (5hr Energy presentd by Kenda) DNF Guido Palma (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) DNF Carson Miller (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) DNF Ruben Companioni (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) DNF Ryan Mele (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) DNF Matt Green (Astellas Oncology) DNF Jacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components) DNF Efren Ortega (Incycle-Predator Components) DNF Hunter Grove (Incycle-Predator Components) DNF Diego Sandoval (Incycle-Predator Components) DNF Shane Kline (Smartstop) DNF Mehdi Benhamouda (Team Nova Nordisk Developemnt) DNF Mac Cassin (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.) DNF Jake Duerhing (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.) DNF Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing) DNF Gabe Varela (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano) DNF Bryce Young (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano) DNF Shane Braley (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team) DNF Heath Blackgrove (Boneshaker D1 Racing)

Men general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ian Crane (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 10:08:55 2 Ryan Roth (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycle) 0:00:13 3 Ben Jacques Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:00:24 4 Emerson Oronte (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.) 0:00:26 5 Travis Mccabe (Smartstop) 0:00:27 6 Robert Sweeting (5hr Energy presentd by Kenda) 0:00:29 7 Andres Diaz (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:00:32 8 Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:33 9 Sam Bassetti (5hr Energy presentd by Kenda) 10 Brecht Dhaene (Astellas Oncology) 0:00:34 11 Chad Beyer (5hr Energy presentd by Kenda) 0:00:36 12 Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.) 13 Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:37 14 Fabio Calabria (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.) 0:00:41 15 Timothy Rugg (Battley Ducati-Spokes ETC) 16 Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano) 0:00:45 17 Joshua Berry (Smartstop) 18 Winston David (CRCA/Lupus Racing Team) 19 Zach Bell (Smartstop) 0:00:48 20 Coulton Hartrich (SeaSucker/Gutenplan Coaching) 0:00:50 21 Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:00:51 22 Michael Olheiser (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:00:52 23 Taylor Shelden (5hr Energy presentd by Kenda) 0:00:53 24 Cortlan Brown (Astellas Oncology) 0:00:56 25 Shawn Gravois (CRCA/Lupus Racing Team) 0:00:59 26 Michael Sheehan (Boneshaker D1 Racing) 0:01:04 27 Bruno Langlois (5hr Energy presentd by Kenda) 0:01:07 28 Jure Kocjan (Smartstop) 0:01:08 29 Ben Frederick (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite) 0:01:09 30 Stephen Tilford (Boneshaker D1 Racing) 0:01:21 31 Gabriel Baca (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:01:36 32 Clayton Feldman (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.) 0:01:39 33 Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:02:01 34 Tyler Schwartz (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:02:13 35 Brad Huff (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:02:21 36 Eric Marcotte (Smartstop) 0:02:22 37 Derek Schanze (Pioneer Mortgage Funding) 0:02:27 38 Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycle) 0:02:53 39 Travis Samuel (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycle) 0:03:31 40 Cole House (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team) 0:03:44 41 Cameron Cogburn (Smartstop) 0:04:37 42 Nicholas Torraca (Boneshaker D1 Racing) 0:04:50 43 Jimmy Schurman (CRCA/Lupus Racing Team) 0:05:19 44 Peter Disera (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycle) 0:05:43 45 Sebastian Trillini (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:08:15 46 Jordan Cheyne (SeaSucker/Gutenplan Coaching) 0:09:13 47 Jake Sitler (SeaSucker/Gutenplan Coaching) 0:10:03 48 Bjorn Selander (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:10:45 49 Zack Allison (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike) 0:11:35 50 Stephen Leece (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:13:44 51 Clark Lind (Battley Ducati-Spokes ETC) 0:14:17 52 John Hayes (Village Volkswagen Cycling Team) 0:14:58 53 Kris Dahl (Smartstop) 0:15:42 54 Adam Koble (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:15:52 55 Oliver Flautt (CRCA/Lupus Racing Team) 0:16:58 56 Andrew Seitz (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite) 0:17:03 57 Nolan Tankersley (Village Volkswagen Cycling Team) 0:17:17 58 Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano) 0:17:34 59 Mario Arroyave (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike) 0:17:48 60 Sean Barrie (Battley Ducati-Spokes ETC) 0:18:50 61 Buddy Spafford (CRCA/Lupus Racing Team) 0:18:57 62 Eder Frayre (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:19:32 63 Owen Gillott (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:20:51 64 Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano) 0:21:15 65 Mark Fisher (Village Volkswagen Cycling Team) 0:22:03 66 Mat Stephens (Boneshaker D1 Racing) 0:22:58 67 Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.) 0:23:15 68 Neal Shepherd (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite) 0:23:22 69 James Glasspool (Team Nova Nordisk Developemnt) 0:24:44 70 Shadd Smith (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike) 71 Robert Gutgesell (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycle) 0:24:49 72 David Williams (5hr Energy presentd by Kenda) 0:25:25 73 Eloy Teruel (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 0:26:02 74 Pierre-Louis Verot (Team Nova Nordisk Developemnt) 0:28:59 75 Nathan Brown (SeaSucker/Gutenplan Coaching) 0:29:10 76 Michael Dessau (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:30:07 77 Johnny Brizzard (Boneshaker D1 Racing) 0:30:19 78 Caleb Fuchs (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike) 0:30:29 79 Logan Phippen (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano) 0:31:07 80 Shawn Small (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike) 0:32:52 81 Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike) 0:34:57 82 Mazzola Lazzarotto (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite) 0:36:09 83 Jonathan Bowerman (Pioneer Mortgage Funding) 0:37:41 84 Oleg Tanovitchi (CRCA/Lupus Racing Team) 0:38:11 85 Brett Kielick (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite) 0:40:10 86 Colby Wait-Molyneux (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:41:27 87 Adam Mills (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike) 0:42:59 88 David Carpenter (Village Volkswagen Cycling Team) 0:43:05 89 Nick Coil (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike) 0:43:58

Men points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ian Crane (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 25 pts 2 Robert Sweeting (5hr Energy presentd by Kenda) 22 3 Jure Kocjan (Smartstop) 22 4 Travis Mccabe (Smartstop) 21 5 Brecht Dhaene (Astellas Oncology) 20 6 Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 16 7 Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) 15 8 Brad Huff (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 15 9 Ryan Roth (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycle) 15 10 Michael Sheehan (Boneshaker D1 Racing) 9 11 Clayton Feldman (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.) 7 12 Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano) 7 13 Sam Bassetti (5hr Energy presentd by Kenda) 6 14 Fabio Calabria (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.) 6 15 Tom Soladay (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 6 16 Zach Bell (Smartstop) 5 17 Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing) 5 18 Bjorn Selander (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 5 19 Matt Green (Astellas Oncology) 5 20 Eder Frayre (Incycle-Predator Components) 5 21 Cole House (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team) 4 22 Diego Sandoval (Incycle-Predator Components) 3 23 Kris Dahl (Smartstop) 3 24 Mac Cassin (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.) 3 25 Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 2 26 Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.) 2 27 Coulton Hartrich (SeaSucker/Gutenplan Coaching) 1 28 Bruno Langlois (5hr Energy presentd by Kenda) 1 29 Adam Koble (ELBOWZ Racing) 1 30 David Williams (5hr Energy presentd by Kenda) 1

Men young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman Cycling) 10:09:46 2 Michael Sheehan (Boneshaker D1 Racing) 0:00:13 3 Tyler Schwartz (Incycle-Predator Components) 0:01:22 4 Travis Samuel (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycle) 0:02:40 5 Nicholas Torraca (Boneshaker D1 Racing) 0:03:59 6 Peter Disera (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycle) 0:04:52 7 Sebastian Trillini (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:07:24 8 Kris Dahl (Smartstop) 0:14:51 9 Oliver Flautt (CRCA/Lupus Racing Team) 0:16:07 10 Nolan Tankersley (Village Volkswagen Cycling Team) 0:16:26 11 Owen Gillott (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:20:00 12 Neal Shepherd (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite) 0:22:31 13 Robert Gutgesell (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycle) 0:23:58 14 Pierre-Louis Verot (Team Nova Nordisk Developemnt) 0:28:08 15 Michael Dessau (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:29:16 16 Caleb Fuchs (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike) 0:29:38 17 Logan Phippen (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano) 0:30:16 18 Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike) 0:34:06 19 Colby Wait-Molyneux (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:40:36

Men team classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Smartstop 30:28:27 2 5hr Energy presentd by Ke 3 Horizon Organic/Einstein 0:00:01 4 Jamis Hagens Berman p/b S 0:00:14 5 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit S 0:00:26 6 Incycle-Predator Componen 0:01:54 7 CRCA/Lupus Racing Team 0:02:22 8 Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bic 0:03:40 9 Boneshaker D1 Racing 0:04:55 10 SeaSucker/Gutenplan Coach 0:18:24 11 Hagens Berman Cycling 0:22:04 12 Canyon Bicycles-Shimano 0:29:36 13 Battley Ducati-Spokes ETC 0:32:06 14 Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:39:52 15 Think Finance p/b Trek Bi 0:47:35 16 Village Volkswagen Cyclin 0:52:20

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 0:54:35 2 Laura Brown (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:00:02 3 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 0:00:03 4 Sc Wilborne-Lechuga (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 0:00:11 5 Erika Varela (Mexican National Te 0:00:25 6 Erica Allar (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 7 Mandy Heintz (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels) 8 Mayra Rocha (Mexican National) 9 Mary Zider (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 10 Kat Hunter (ATC RACING) 11 Jasmin Glaesser (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 12 Jessica Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 13 Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:00:29 14 Lenore Pipes (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 15 Ana Casas (Mexican National Team) 16 Olivia Dillon (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 17 Andrea Dvorak (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 0:00:44 18 Emma White (Zimmer Capital p/b Foundation) 0:00:55 19 Whitney Schultz (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:01:03 20 Abby Ruess (St Paul Bicycle) 21 Lorena Vargas (Colombian National Team) 22 Anika Todd (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 0:01:35 23 Daphne Karagianis (PSIMET Racing) 0:02:10 24 Sara Headley (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 0:02:22 25 Sammi Runnels (ATC RACING) 26 Yussely Mendivil (Mexican National Team) 27 Beth Ruiz (Zimmer Capital p/b Foundation) 28 Lindsay Fox (JOBING.COM WOMEN'S RACING) 29 Patricia Schwager (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 30 Mia Loquai (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:02:49 31 Ash Duban (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels) 0:02:50 32 Raquel Miller (Zimmer Capital p/b Foundation) 33 Patricia Buerkle (Zimmer Capital p/b Foundation) 0:02:56 34 Leah Kleager (PSIMET Racing) 0:03:00 35 Valentina Paniagua (Colombian National Team) 36 Ginny King (KINGRACINGGROUP) 0:03:20 37 Dan Bradley-Dingman (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels) 38 Sarah Rice (PSIMET Racing) 39 Sarah Szefi (PSIMET Racing) 40 Kim Jennings (BICYCLES OUTBACK RACING/LIFEVA) 41 Kelli Richter (PSIMET Racing) 42 Michelle Montoya (BICYCLES OUTBACK RACING/LIFEVA) 43 Amy Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 44 Meg Hendricks (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels) 0:03:57 45 Jen Purcell (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 46 Jannie Mile Salcedo (Colombian National Team) 47 Carol Jeane Sansome (St Paul Bicycle) 48 Erica Zaveta (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:04:37 49 Cathy Frampton (PSIMET Racing) 50 Leslie Lupien (Zimmer Capital p/b Foundation) 51 Katherine Kelter (GP VELOTEK) 0:05:07 52 Allison Atkinson (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels) 0:05:16 53 Andrea Villareal (Mexican National Team) 0:05:18 DNS Jennifer Rhoades (360 RACING KC) DNF Starla Teddergreen (Cloud Racing p/b Ride2Recovery) DNF Lindsay Bayer (Colavita-Fine Cooking) DNF Amber Neben (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) DNF Rachel Byus (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) DNF Alexis Zink (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) DNF Kathleen Lysakowski (Zimmer Capital p/b Foundation) DNF Jenny Rios Pinal (Mexican National Team)

Women general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 6:32:20 2 Laura Brown (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:00:43 3 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 0:00:57 4 Jessica Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:01:08 5 Jasmin Glaesser (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 0:01:13 6 Kat Hunter (ATC RACING) 0:01:27 7 Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:01:31 8 Mary Zider (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:01:33 9 Olivia Dillon (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:01:49 10 Andrea Dvorak (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 0:01:52 11 Sc Wilborne-Lechuga (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 0:01:55 12 Mandy Heintz (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels) 0:01:56 13 Erica Allar (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:02:01 14 Ana Casas (Mexican National Team) 0:02:17 15 Whitney Schultz (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:02:23 16 Patricia Schwager (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 0:03:19 17 Anika Todd (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 0:04:14 18 Beth Ruiz (Zimmer Capital p/b Foundation) 0:04:34 19 Yussely Mendivil (Mexican National Team) 0:04:45 20 Erika Varela (Mexican National Te 0:05:37 21 Lenore Pipes (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:05:44 22 Lorena Vargas (Colombian National Team) 0:06:03 23 Mayra Rocha (Mexican National) 24 Abby Ruess (St Paul Bicycle) 0:06:58 25 Sara Headley (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 0:07:16 26 Sammi Runnels (ATC RACING) 0:07:52 27 Patricia Buerkle (Zimmer Capital p/b Foundation) 0:07:57 28 Ginny King (KINGRACINGGROUP) 0:09:04 29 Jannie Mile Salcedo (Colombian National Team) 0:09:57 30 Emma White (Zimmer Capital p/b Foundation) 0:10:25 31 Lindsay Fox (JOBING.COM WOMEN'S RACING) 0:14:15 32 Daphne Karagianis (PSIMET Racing) 0:14:52 33 Ash Duban (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels) 0:14:57 34 Kim Jennings (BICYCLES OUTBACK RACING/LIFEVA) 0:15:09 35 Dan Bradley-Dingman (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels) 0:16:19 36 Sarah Rice (PSIMET Racing) 0:16:25 37 Carol Jeane Sansome (St Paul Bicycle) 0:16:44 38 Amy Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:17:16 39 Raquel Miller (Zimmer Capital p/b Foundation) 0:18:47 40 Sarah Szefi (PSIMET Racing) 0:19:57 41 Kelli Richter (PSIMET Racing) 0:20:03 42 Meg Hendricks (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels) 0:22:37 43 Michelle Montoya (BICYCLES OUTBACK RACING/LIFEVA) 0:22:56 44 Allison Atkinson (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels) 0:24:19 45 Valentina Paniagua (Colombian National Team) 0:24:21 46 Katherine Kelter (GP VELOTEK) 0:25:26 47 Jen Purcell (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:26:55 48 Mia Loquai (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:27:06 49 Leah Kleager (PSIMET Racing) 0:27:33 50 Erica Zaveta (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 0:28:02 51 Leslie Lupien (Zimmer Capital p/b Foundation) 0:38:06 52 Andrea Villareal (Mexican National Team) 0:38:48 53 Cathy Frampton (PSIMET Racing) 0:43:30

Women points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 39 pts 2 Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 24 3 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 23 4 Olivia Dillon (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 21 5 Erica Allar (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 19 6 Laura Brown (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 17 7 Mandy Heintz (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels) 17 8 Patricia Schwager (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 15 9 Sc Wilborne-Lechuga (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 15 10 Andrea Dvorak (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 10 11 Lorena Vargas (Colombian National Team) 8 12 Jasmin Glaesser (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 6 13 Erika Varela (Mexican National Te 6 14 Yussely Mendivil (Mexican National Team) 5 15 Lenore Pipes (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 5 16 Mary Zider (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 4 17 Ana Casas (Mexican National Team) 4 18 Whitney Schultz (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 4 19 Mayra Rocha (Mexican National) 3 20 Jessica Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 2 21 Amber Neben (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 1 22 Kat Hunter (ATC RACING) 1