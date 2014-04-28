Trending

Crane and Stephens win overall titles at Joe Martin Stage Race

Huff and Stephens claim event's finale criterium

Ian Crane (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) won the overall title in the elite men’s race at the Joe Martin Stage Race on Sunday. He ended the four-day race with a third place in the Stage 4 criterium, behind stage winner Brad Huff (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) and Jure Kocjan (Team SmartStop).

Crane won the overall race by 13 seconds ahead of Ryan Roth (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycles) and an additional 11 seconds to his teammate Ben Jacques-Maynes in third. He also secured the top spot in the overall points classification with 25 points.

Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home also earned the best young rider award with Stephen Bassett. SmartStop won the men’s team classification, tied in time with runner-up 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda.

Lauren Stephens (Tibco-To The Top) won the overall title in the elite women’s race ahead of Laura Brown (Colavita-Fine Cooking) and her teammate Jo Kiesanowski. The same three riders took the top three positions during the finale criterium.

Stephens capped off a successful week by winning the women’s points classification and her team, Tibco-To The Top, secured the top spot in the best overall team competition.

Full Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brad Huff (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)1:25:58
2Jure Kocjan (Smartstop)
3Ian Crane (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
4Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
5Ryan Roth (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycle)
6Robert Sweeting (5hr Energy presentd by Kenda)
7Brecht Dhaene (Astellas Oncology)
8Michael Sheehan (Boneshaker D1 Racing)
9Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)
10Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
11Joshua Berry (Smartstop)
12Jake Sitler (SeaSucker/Gutenplan Coaching)
13Timothy Rugg (Battley Ducati-Spokes ETC)
14Fabio Calabria (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)
15Adam Koble (ELBOWZ Racing)
16Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman Cycling)
17Ben Jacques Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
18Emerson Oronte (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)
19Travis Mccabe (Smartstop)
20Winston David (CRCA/Lupus Racing Team)
21Cortlan Brown (Astellas Oncology)
22Sam Bassetti (5hr Energy presentd by Kenda)
23Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
24Clayton Feldman (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)
25Cole House (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)
26Coulton Hartrich (SeaSucker/Gutenplan Coaching)
27Chad Beyer (5hr Energy presentd by Kenda)
28Stephen Tilford (Boneshaker D1 Racing)
29Michael Olheiser (Incycle-Predator Components)
30Andres Diaz (Incycle-Predator Components)
31Jordan Cheyne (SeaSucker/Gutenplan Coaching)
32Neal Shepherd (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
33Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
34Zach Bell (Smartstop)
35Eric Marcotte (Smartstop)
36Taylor Shelden (5hr Energy presentd by Kenda)0:00:09
37Shawn Gravois (CRCA/Lupus Racing Team)0:00:10
38Ben Frederick (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)0:00:15
39Bjorn Selander (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:27
40Bruno Langlois (5hr Energy presentd by Kenda)
41Gabriel Baca (ELBOWZ Racing)0:00:33
42Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)0:00:35
43Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycle)0:00:55
44Nolan Tankersley (Village Volkswagen Cycling Team)0:01:09
45Tyler Schwartz (Incycle-Predator Components)0:01:13
46Travis Samuel (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycle)
47Owen Gillott (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:01:25
48Zack Allison (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike)
49Sean Barrie (Battley Ducati-Spokes ETC)0:01:27
50Buddy Spafford (CRCA/Lupus Racing Team)
51Derek Schanze (Pioneer Mortgage Funding)
52Eder Frayre (Incycle-Predator Components)0:01:43
53James Glasspool (Team Nova Nordisk Developemnt)0:03:02
54Shawn Small (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike)
55Mat Stephens (Boneshaker D1 Racing)0:03:27
56Eloy Teruel (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
57Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike)
58David Williams (5hr Energy presentd by Kenda)
59Kris Dahl (Smartstop)
60Stephen Leece (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
61Nicholas Torraca (Boneshaker D1 Racing)0:03:37
62Peter Disera (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycle)
63Clark Lind (Battley Ducati-Spokes ETC)
64Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
65John Hayes (Village Volkswagen Cycling Team)0:03:47
66Mark Fisher (Village Volkswagen Cycling Team)0:04:02
67Mario Arroyave (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike)
68Jimmy Schurman (CRCA/Lupus Racing Team)0:04:17
69Cameron Cogburn (Smartstop)
70Colby Wait-Molyneux (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:04:47
71Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)0:05:02
72Shadd Smith (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike)
73Nathan Brown (SeaSucker/Gutenplan Coaching)
74Adam Mills (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike)0:06:02
75Oliver Flautt (CRCA/Lupus Racing Team)
76Nick Coil (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike)0:06:32
77Johnny Brizzard (Boneshaker D1 Racing)
78Robert Gutgesell (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycle)
79Mazzola Lazzarotto (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)0:07:02
80Caleb Fuchs (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike)
81Oleg Tanovitchi (CRCA/Lupus Racing Team)
82Andrew Seitz (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
83Jonathan Bowerman (Pioneer Mortgage Funding)
84Sebastian Trillini (Hagens Berman Cycling)
85Michael Dessau (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:08:32
86Logan Phippen (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
87Pierre-Louis Verot (Team Nova Nordisk Developemnt)0:09:32
88Brett Kielick (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)0:10:47
89David Carpenter (Village Volkswagen Cycling Team)0:12:17
DNSJosh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)
DNSJustin Stanley (ELBOWZ Racing)
DNSAndrew Crater (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)
DNFJacob Keough (5hr Energy presentd by Kenda)
DNFGuido Palma (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
DNFCarson Miller (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
DNFRuben Companioni (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
DNFRyan Mele (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
DNFMatt Green (Astellas Oncology)
DNFJacob Arnold (Incycle-Predator Components)
DNFEfren Ortega (Incycle-Predator Components)
DNFHunter Grove (Incycle-Predator Components)
DNFDiego Sandoval (Incycle-Predator Components)
DNFShane Kline (Smartstop)
DNFMehdi Benhamouda (Team Nova Nordisk Developemnt)
DNFMac Cassin (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)
DNFJake Duerhing (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)
DNFStefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing)
DNFGabe Varela (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
DNFBryce Young (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
DNFShane Braley (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)
DNFHeath Blackgrove (Boneshaker D1 Racing)

Men general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ian Crane (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)10:08:55
2Ryan Roth (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycle)0:00:13
3Ben Jacques Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:00:24
4Emerson Oronte (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)0:00:26
5Travis Mccabe (Smartstop)0:00:27
6Robert Sweeting (5hr Energy presentd by Kenda)0:00:29
7Andres Diaz (Incycle-Predator Components)0:00:32
8Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:33
9Sam Bassetti (5hr Energy presentd by Kenda)
10Brecht Dhaene (Astellas Oncology)0:00:34
11Chad Beyer (5hr Energy presentd by Kenda)0:00:36
12Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)
13Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:37
14Fabio Calabria (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)0:00:41
15Timothy Rugg (Battley Ducati-Spokes ETC)
16Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)0:00:45
17Joshua Berry (Smartstop)
18Winston David (CRCA/Lupus Racing Team)
19Zach Bell (Smartstop)0:00:48
20Coulton Hartrich (SeaSucker/Gutenplan Coaching)0:00:50
21Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:00:51
22Michael Olheiser (Incycle-Predator Components)0:00:52
23Taylor Shelden (5hr Energy presentd by Kenda)0:00:53
24Cortlan Brown (Astellas Oncology)0:00:56
25Shawn Gravois (CRCA/Lupus Racing Team)0:00:59
26Michael Sheehan (Boneshaker D1 Racing)0:01:04
27Bruno Langlois (5hr Energy presentd by Kenda)0:01:07
28Jure Kocjan (Smartstop)0:01:08
29Ben Frederick (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)0:01:09
30Stephen Tilford (Boneshaker D1 Racing)0:01:21
31Gabriel Baca (ELBOWZ Racing)0:01:36
32Clayton Feldman (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)0:01:39
33Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:02:01
34Tyler Schwartz (Incycle-Predator Components)0:02:13
35Brad Huff (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:02:21
36Eric Marcotte (Smartstop)0:02:22
37Derek Schanze (Pioneer Mortgage Funding)0:02:27
38Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycle)0:02:53
39Travis Samuel (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycle)0:03:31
40Cole House (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)0:03:44
41Cameron Cogburn (Smartstop)0:04:37
42Nicholas Torraca (Boneshaker D1 Racing)0:04:50
43Jimmy Schurman (CRCA/Lupus Racing Team)0:05:19
44Peter Disera (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycle)0:05:43
45Sebastian Trillini (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:08:15
46Jordan Cheyne (SeaSucker/Gutenplan Coaching)0:09:13
47Jake Sitler (SeaSucker/Gutenplan Coaching)0:10:03
48Bjorn Selander (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:10:45
49Zack Allison (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike)0:11:35
50Stephen Leece (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:13:44
51Clark Lind (Battley Ducati-Spokes ETC)0:14:17
52John Hayes (Village Volkswagen Cycling Team)0:14:58
53Kris Dahl (Smartstop)0:15:42
54Adam Koble (ELBOWZ Racing)0:15:52
55Oliver Flautt (CRCA/Lupus Racing Team)0:16:58
56Andrew Seitz (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)0:17:03
57Nolan Tankersley (Village Volkswagen Cycling Team)0:17:17
58Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)0:17:34
59Mario Arroyave (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike)0:17:48
60Sean Barrie (Battley Ducati-Spokes ETC)0:18:50
61Buddy Spafford (CRCA/Lupus Racing Team)0:18:57
62Eder Frayre (Incycle-Predator Components)0:19:32
63Owen Gillott (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:20:51
64Kaler Marshall (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)0:21:15
65Mark Fisher (Village Volkswagen Cycling Team)0:22:03
66Mat Stephens (Boneshaker D1 Racing)0:22:58
67Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)0:23:15
68Neal Shepherd (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)0:23:22
69James Glasspool (Team Nova Nordisk Developemnt)0:24:44
70Shadd Smith (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike)
71Robert Gutgesell (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycle)0:24:49
72David Williams (5hr Energy presentd by Kenda)0:25:25
73Eloy Teruel (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)0:26:02
74Pierre-Louis Verot (Team Nova Nordisk Developemnt)0:28:59
75Nathan Brown (SeaSucker/Gutenplan Coaching)0:29:10
76Michael Dessau (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:30:07
77Johnny Brizzard (Boneshaker D1 Racing)0:30:19
78Caleb Fuchs (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike)0:30:29
79Logan Phippen (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)0:31:07
80Shawn Small (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike)0:32:52
81Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike)0:34:57
82Mazzola Lazzarotto (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)0:36:09
83Jonathan Bowerman (Pioneer Mortgage Funding)0:37:41
84Oleg Tanovitchi (CRCA/Lupus Racing Team)0:38:11
85Brett Kielick (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)0:40:10
86Colby Wait-Molyneux (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:41:27
87Adam Mills (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike)0:42:59
88David Carpenter (Village Volkswagen Cycling Team)0:43:05
89Nick Coil (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike)0:43:58

Men points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ian Crane (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)25pts
2Robert Sweeting (5hr Energy presentd by Kenda)22
3Jure Kocjan (Smartstop)22
4Travis Mccabe (Smartstop)21
5Brecht Dhaene (Astellas Oncology)20
6Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)16
7Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)15
8Brad Huff (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)15
9Ryan Roth (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycle)15
10Michael Sheehan (Boneshaker D1 Racing)9
11Clayton Feldman (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)7
12Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)7
13Sam Bassetti (5hr Energy presentd by Kenda)6
14Fabio Calabria (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)6
15Tom Soladay (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)6
16Zach Bell (Smartstop)5
17Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing)5
18Bjorn Selander (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)5
19Matt Green (Astellas Oncology)5
20Eder Frayre (Incycle-Predator Components)5
21Cole House (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)4
22Diego Sandoval (Incycle-Predator Components)3
23Kris Dahl (Smartstop)3
24Mac Cassin (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)3
25Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)2
26Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros.)2
27Coulton Hartrich (SeaSucker/Gutenplan Coaching)1
28Bruno Langlois (5hr Energy presentd by Kenda)1
29Adam Koble (ELBOWZ Racing)1
30David Williams (5hr Energy presentd by Kenda)1

Men young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman Cycling)10:09:46
2Michael Sheehan (Boneshaker D1 Racing)0:00:13
3Tyler Schwartz (Incycle-Predator Components)0:01:22
4Travis Samuel (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycle)0:02:40
5Nicholas Torraca (Boneshaker D1 Racing)0:03:59
6Peter Disera (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycle)0:04:52
7Sebastian Trillini (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:07:24
8Kris Dahl (Smartstop)0:14:51
9Oliver Flautt (CRCA/Lupus Racing Team)0:16:07
10Nolan Tankersley (Village Volkswagen Cycling Team)0:16:26
11Owen Gillott (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:20:00
12Neal Shepherd (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)0:22:31
13Robert Gutgesell (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycle)0:23:58
14Pierre-Louis Verot (Team Nova Nordisk Developemnt)0:28:08
15Michael Dessau (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:29:16
16Caleb Fuchs (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike)0:29:38
17Logan Phippen (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)0:30:16
18Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike)0:34:06
19Colby Wait-Molyneux (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:40:36

Men team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Smartstop30:28:27
25hr Energy presentd by Ke
3Horizon Organic/Einstein0:00:01
4Jamis Hagens Berman p/b S0:00:14
5Optum p/b Kelly Benefit S0:00:26
6Incycle-Predator Componen0:01:54
7CRCA/Lupus Racing Team0:02:22
8Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bic0:03:40
9Boneshaker D1 Racing0:04:55
10SeaSucker/Gutenplan Coach0:18:24
11Hagens Berman Cycling0:22:04
12Canyon Bicycles-Shimano0:29:36
13Battley Ducati-Spokes ETC0:32:06
14Kelly Benefit Strategies0:39:52
15Think Finance p/b Trek Bi0:47:35
16Village Volkswagen Cyclin0:52:20

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO/To The Top)0:54:35
2Laura Brown (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:00:02
3Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO/To The Top)0:00:03
4Sc Wilborne-Lechuga (Team TIBCO/To The Top)0:00:11
5Erika Varela (Mexican National Te0:00:25
6Erica Allar (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
7Mandy Heintz (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels)
8Mayra Rocha (Mexican National)
9Mary Zider (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
10Kat Hunter (ATC RACING)
11Jasmin Glaesser (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
12Jessica Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
13Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:00:29
14Lenore Pipes (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
15Ana Casas (Mexican National Team)
16Olivia Dillon (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
17Andrea Dvorak (Team TIBCO/To The Top)0:00:44
18Emma White (Zimmer Capital p/b Foundation)0:00:55
19Whitney Schultz (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:01:03
20Abby Ruess (St Paul Bicycle)
21Lorena Vargas (Colombian National Team)
22Anika Todd (Team TIBCO/To The Top)0:01:35
23Daphne Karagianis (PSIMET Racing)0:02:10
24Sara Headley (Team TIBCO/To The Top)0:02:22
25Sammi Runnels (ATC RACING)
26Yussely Mendivil (Mexican National Team)
27Beth Ruiz (Zimmer Capital p/b Foundation)
28Lindsay Fox (JOBING.COM WOMEN'S RACING)
29Patricia Schwager (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
30Mia Loquai (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:02:49
31Ash Duban (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels)0:02:50
32Raquel Miller (Zimmer Capital p/b Foundation)
33Patricia Buerkle (Zimmer Capital p/b Foundation)0:02:56
34Leah Kleager (PSIMET Racing)0:03:00
35Valentina Paniagua (Colombian National Team)
36Ginny King (KINGRACINGGROUP)0:03:20
37Dan Bradley-Dingman (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels)
38Sarah Rice (PSIMET Racing)
39Sarah Szefi (PSIMET Racing)
40Kim Jennings (BICYCLES OUTBACK RACING/LIFEVA)
41Kelli Richter (PSIMET Racing)
42Michelle Montoya (BICYCLES OUTBACK RACING/LIFEVA)
43Amy Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
44Meg Hendricks (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels)0:03:57
45Jen Purcell (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
46Jannie Mile Salcedo (Colombian National Team)
47Carol Jeane Sansome (St Paul Bicycle)
48Erica Zaveta (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:04:37
49Cathy Frampton (PSIMET Racing)
50Leslie Lupien (Zimmer Capital p/b Foundation)
51Katherine Kelter (GP VELOTEK)0:05:07
52Allison Atkinson (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels)0:05:16
53Andrea Villareal (Mexican National Team)0:05:18
DNSJennifer Rhoades (360 RACING KC)
DNFStarla Teddergreen (Cloud Racing p/b Ride2Recovery)
DNFLindsay Bayer (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
DNFAmber Neben (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
DNFRachel Byus (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
DNFAlexis Zink (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
DNFKathleen Lysakowski (Zimmer Capital p/b Foundation)
DNFJenny Rios Pinal (Mexican National Team)

Women general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO/To The Top)6:32:20
2Laura Brown (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:00:43
3Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO/To The Top)0:00:57
4Jessica Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:01:08
5Jasmin Glaesser (Team TIBCO/To The Top)0:01:13
6Kat Hunter (ATC RACING)0:01:27
7Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:01:31
8Mary Zider (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:01:33
9Olivia Dillon (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:01:49
10Andrea Dvorak (Team TIBCO/To The Top)0:01:52
11Sc Wilborne-Lechuga (Team TIBCO/To The Top)0:01:55
12Mandy Heintz (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels)0:01:56
13Erica Allar (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:02:01
14Ana Casas (Mexican National Team)0:02:17
15Whitney Schultz (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:02:23
16Patricia Schwager (Team TIBCO/To The Top)0:03:19
17Anika Todd (Team TIBCO/To The Top)0:04:14
18Beth Ruiz (Zimmer Capital p/b Foundation)0:04:34
19Yussely Mendivil (Mexican National Team)0:04:45
20Erika Varela (Mexican National Te0:05:37
21Lenore Pipes (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:05:44
22Lorena Vargas (Colombian National Team)0:06:03
23Mayra Rocha (Mexican National)
24Abby Ruess (St Paul Bicycle)0:06:58
25Sara Headley (Team TIBCO/To The Top)0:07:16
26Sammi Runnels (ATC RACING)0:07:52
27Patricia Buerkle (Zimmer Capital p/b Foundation)0:07:57
28Ginny King (KINGRACINGGROUP)0:09:04
29Jannie Mile Salcedo (Colombian National Team)0:09:57
30Emma White (Zimmer Capital p/b Foundation)0:10:25
31Lindsay Fox (JOBING.COM WOMEN'S RACING)0:14:15
32Daphne Karagianis (PSIMET Racing)0:14:52
33Ash Duban (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels)0:14:57
34Kim Jennings (BICYCLES OUTBACK RACING/LIFEVA)0:15:09
35Dan Bradley-Dingman (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels)0:16:19
36Sarah Rice (PSIMET Racing)0:16:25
37Carol Jeane Sansome (St Paul Bicycle)0:16:44
38Amy Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:17:16
39Raquel Miller (Zimmer Capital p/b Foundation)0:18:47
40Sarah Szefi (PSIMET Racing)0:19:57
41Kelli Richter (PSIMET Racing)0:20:03
42Meg Hendricks (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels)0:22:37
43Michelle Montoya (BICYCLES OUTBACK RACING/LIFEVA)0:22:56
44Allison Atkinson (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels)0:24:19
45Valentina Paniagua (Colombian National Team)0:24:21
46Katherine Kelter (GP VELOTEK)0:25:26
47Jen Purcell (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:26:55
48Mia Loquai (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:27:06
49Leah Kleager (PSIMET Racing)0:27:33
50Erica Zaveta (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:28:02
51Leslie Lupien (Zimmer Capital p/b Foundation)0:38:06
52Andrea Villareal (Mexican National Team)0:38:48
53Cathy Frampton (PSIMET Racing)0:43:30

Women points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO/To The Top)39pts
2Anna Sanders (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)24
3Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO/To The Top)23
4Olivia Dillon (Colavita-Fine Cooking)21
5Erica Allar (Colavita-Fine Cooking)19
6Laura Brown (Colavita-Fine Cooking)17
7Mandy Heintz (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels)17
8Patricia Schwager (Team TIBCO/To The Top)15
9Sc Wilborne-Lechuga (Team TIBCO/To The Top)15
10Andrea Dvorak (Team TIBCO/To The Top)10
11Lorena Vargas (Colombian National Team)8
12Jasmin Glaesser (Team TIBCO/To The Top)6
13Erika Varela (Mexican National Te6
14Yussely Mendivil (Mexican National Team)5
15Lenore Pipes (Colavita-Fine Cooking)5
16Mary Zider (Colavita-Fine Cooking)4
17Ana Casas (Mexican National Team)4
18Whitney Schultz (Colavita-Fine Cooking)4
19Mayra Rocha (Mexican National)3
20Jessica Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)2
21Amber Neben (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)1
22Kat Hunter (ATC RACING)1

Women team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team TIBCO/To The Top19:38:43
2Colavita-Fine Cooking0:01:26
3FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restor0:04:15
4Mexican National Team0:08:48
5Zimmer Capital p/b Founda0:21:04
6Guru Cycles p/b Haute Whe0:31:14
7Colombian National Team0:38:38
8PSIMET Racing0:48:24

 

