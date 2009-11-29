Trending

Magnificent Miller takes third win of the weekend

Antonneau and Wentworth on the podium again

Full results
1Meredith Miller (USA) California Giant Berry/Specialized0:47:26
2Kaitlin Antonneau (USA)0:02:01
3Kristin Wentworth (USA) Planet Bike0:02:43
4Linda Sone (USA) Planet Bike0:02:47
5Rebecca Much (USA)0:04:15
6Kari Studley (USA)0:04:55
7Marne Smiley (USA)0:05:22
8Robin Williams (USA)0:05:31
9Kris Walker (USA)0:05:46
10Lisa Curry (USA)0:07:46
11Megan Elliott (USA)0:09:40
12Holly Klug (USA)
13Kathryn Steudel (USA)
14Patti Kaufmann (USA)

