Trending

Powers outlasts Owen to win day 2 at Jingle Cross

Stephen Hyde rounds out podium

Image 1 of 22

Logan Owens (Cal Giant) leads trio Jeremy Powers (Rapha) and Stephen Hyde (Cannondale pb Cyclocrossworld) through the mud up to the run up at the base of Mt. Krumpit

Logan Owens (Cal Giant) leads trio Jeremy Powers (Rapha) and Stephen Hyde (Cannondale pb Cyclocrossworld) through the mud up to the run up at the base of Mt. Krumpit
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 2 of 22

Running was a vital part of the race

Running was a vital part of the race
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 3 of 22

The sun was out for race 2

The sun was out for race 2
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 4 of 22

Logan Owens (Cal Giant), Jeremy Powers (Rapha), and Stephen Hyde (Cannondale pb Cyclocrossworld) on the run up to the top of Mt. Krumpit

Logan Owens (Cal Giant), Jeremy Powers (Rapha), and Stephen Hyde (Cannondale pb Cyclocrossworld) on the run up to the top of Mt. Krumpit
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 5 of 22

An ageless Steve Tilford with Steven Stefko (First City) makes their way through the wooded section

An ageless Steve Tilford with Steven Stefko (First City) makes their way through the wooded section
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 6 of 22

Logan Owens (Cal Giant) makes his way across the bridge at the base of the backside of Mt. Krumpit

Logan Owens (Cal Giant) makes his way across the bridge at the base of the backside of Mt. Krumpit
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 7 of 22

Mud and steep terrain makes a race tough and racers trashed with mud and exhaustion

Mud and steep terrain makes a race tough and racers trashed with mud and exhaustion
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 8 of 22

Logan Owen (CalGiant) and Jeremy Powers (Rapha) make bike changes during the final lap of racing

Logan Owen (CalGiant) and Jeremy Powers (Rapha) make bike changes during the final lap of racing
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 9 of 22

Jeremy Powers (Rapha) and Logan Owen (CalGiant) take a sweeping corner during the final lap of racing

Jeremy Powers (Rapha) and Logan Owen (CalGiant) take a sweeping corner during the final lap of racing
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 10 of 22

Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) rides along the barns and through the mud at the base of Mt. Krumpit

Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) rides along the barns and through the mud at the base of Mt. Krumpit
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 11 of 22

Logan Owens (Cal Giant) leads trio Jeremy Powers (Rapha) and Stephen Hyde (Cannondale pb Cyclocrossworld) along the barns and through the mud at the base of Mt. Krumpit

Logan Owens (Cal Giant) leads trio Jeremy Powers (Rapha) and Stephen Hyde (Cannondale pb Cyclocrossworld) along the barns and through the mud at the base of Mt. Krumpit
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 12 of 22

Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) takes a sweeping turn as Jonathan Page (Page Fuji) passes on an adjacent part of the course

Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) takes a sweeping turn as Jonathan Page (Page Fuji) passes on an adjacent part of the course
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 13 of 22

Jamie Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) makes his was through a mud bath before the run up to Mt. Krumpit

Jamie Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) makes his was through a mud bath before the run up to Mt. Krumpit
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 14 of 22

Allen Krughoff (Noosa) makes his way through a mud bath before the run up to Mt. Krumpit

Allen Krughoff (Noosa) makes his way through a mud bath before the run up to Mt. Krumpit
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 15 of 22

Jeremy Powers (Rapha) takes a sweeping turn on top of Mt. Krumpit

Jeremy Powers (Rapha) takes a sweeping turn on top of Mt. Krumpit
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 16 of 22

Jamie Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) takes a sweeping turn on top of Mt. Krumpit

Jamie Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) takes a sweeping turn on top of Mt. Krumpit
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 17 of 22

Allen Krughoff (Noosa) takes a sweeping turn on top of Mt. Krumpit

Allen Krughoff (Noosa) takes a sweeping turn on top of Mt. Krumpit
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 18 of 22

Logan Owens (CalGiant) spent much of the race at the front with trio Jeremy Powers (Rapha) and Stephen Hyde (Cannondale pb Cyclocrossworld) in tow

Logan Owens (CalGiant) spent much of the race at the front with trio Jeremy Powers (Rapha) and Stephen Hyde (Cannondale pb Cyclocrossworld) in tow
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 19 of 22

Jeremy Powers (Rapha) leads Stephen Hyde (Cannondale pb Cyclocrossworld) up the back side of Mt. Krumpit

Jeremy Powers (Rapha) leads Stephen Hyde (Cannondale pb Cyclocrossworld) up the back side of Mt. Krumpit
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 20 of 22

Adam Craig (Giant) in the wooded section of Mt. Krumpit

Adam Craig (Giant) in the wooded section of Mt. Krumpit
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 21 of 22

Disc brakes were used by lots of riders

Disc brakes were used by lots of riders
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 22 of 22

Jeremy Powers (Rapha) for the win

Jeremy Powers (Rapha) for the win
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha Focus1:08:44
2Logan Owen (USA) California Giant / Specialized0:00:03
3Stephen Hyde (USA) Cannondale P/B Cyclocrossworld.0:00:45
4James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh Clement0:02:59
5Kerry Werner (USA) Raliegh Clement0:03:22
6Jonathan Page (USA) Fuji0:03:53
7Andrew Dillman (USA) Cyclocross Network Racing P/B M0:04:25
8Travis Livermon (USA) Mock Orange Bikes Pro Cx Team P0:04:31
9Adam Craig (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team0:04:45
10Allen Krughoff (USA) Noosa Pro Cyclocross Team0:05:09
11Todd Wells (USA) Specialized0:05:23
12Brian Matter (USA) Momentum Endurance Coaching0:05:56
13Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) Team Clif Bar0:06:07
14Lance Haidet (USA) Raliegh Clement0:06:25
15Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant / Specialized0:06:38
16Cody Kaiser (USA) Langetwins / Specialized0:07:36
17Isaac Neff (USA) 5Nines/Motorless Motion Bicycle0:07:50
18Tristan Schouten (USA) Rolf Prima/Atitude Sports0:09:27
19Dan Timmerman (USA) Stan'S Notubes Elite Cx0:09:53
20Casey Hildebrandt (USA) The Underground Project0:11:37
21Carl Decker (USA) Giant-2
22Brannan Fix (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co.-Vista Subaru
23Jake Wells (USA) Stan'S Notubes Elite Cx
24Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro Cx Team
25Steve Tilford (USA)
26Spencer Whittier (USA) Privateer Cyclocross Chattanoog
27Steven Stefko (USA) First City Cycling Team P/B Noo
28Kolben Preble (USA) Clif Bar Development Cross Team
29Andrew Loaiza (USA) Thump Cycling P/B Turin
30Kevin Mcconnell (USA) University Of Iowa Heart And
31Travis Braun (USA) Revolution Cycles Madison-3
32Dallas Fowler (USA) Kuhl Midwest
33Matthew Allen (USA) Lgr/ Tonka Cycle And Ski
34Connor Dilger (USA) Above And Beyond Cancer P/
35Abe Goorskey (USA) American Classic Pro Cx Team-4
36Clayton Otto (USA) Lindenwood University
DNFTroy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar
DNFAlex Martin (USA) Revolution Cycles
DNFDominic Talerico (USA) Foundry Cycles
DNFBraden Kappius (USA) Team Clif Bar

Latest on Cyclingnews