Powers outlasts Owen to win day 2 at Jingle Cross
Stephen Hyde rounds out podium
Elite Men: -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha Focus
|1:08:44
|2
|Logan Owen (USA) California Giant / Specialized
|0:00:03
|3
|Stephen Hyde (USA) Cannondale P/B Cyclocrossworld.
|0:00:45
|4
|James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh Clement
|0:02:59
|5
|Kerry Werner (USA) Raliegh Clement
|0:03:22
|6
|Jonathan Page (USA) Fuji
|0:03:53
|7
|Andrew Dillman (USA) Cyclocross Network Racing P/B M
|0:04:25
|8
|Travis Livermon (USA) Mock Orange Bikes Pro Cx Team P
|0:04:31
|9
|Adam Craig (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|0:04:45
|10
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Noosa Pro Cyclocross Team
|0:05:09
|11
|Todd Wells (USA) Specialized
|0:05:23
|12
|Brian Matter (USA) Momentum Endurance Coaching
|0:05:56
|13
|Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) Team Clif Bar
|0:06:07
|14
|Lance Haidet (USA) Raliegh Clement
|0:06:25
|15
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant / Specialized
|0:06:38
|16
|Cody Kaiser (USA) Langetwins / Specialized
|0:07:36
|17
|Isaac Neff (USA) 5Nines/Motorless Motion Bicycle
|0:07:50
|18
|Tristan Schouten (USA) Rolf Prima/Atitude Sports
|0:09:27
|19
|Dan Timmerman (USA) Stan'S Notubes Elite Cx
|0:09:53
|20
|Casey Hildebrandt (USA) The Underground Project
|0:11:37
|21
|Carl Decker (USA) Giant
|-2
|22
|Brannan Fix (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co.-Vista Subaru
|23
|Jake Wells (USA) Stan'S Notubes Elite Cx
|24
|Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro Cx Team
|25
|Steve Tilford (USA)
|26
|Spencer Whittier (USA) Privateer Cyclocross Chattanoog
|27
|Steven Stefko (USA) First City Cycling Team P/B Noo
|28
|Kolben Preble (USA) Clif Bar Development Cross Team
|29
|Andrew Loaiza (USA) Thump Cycling P/B Turin
|30
|Kevin Mcconnell (USA) University Of Iowa Heart And
|31
|Travis Braun (USA) Revolution Cycles Madison
|-3
|32
|Dallas Fowler (USA) Kuhl Midwest
|33
|Matthew Allen (USA) Lgr/ Tonka Cycle And Ski
|34
|Connor Dilger (USA) Above And Beyond Cancer P/
|35
|Abe Goorskey (USA) American Classic Pro Cx Team
|-4
|36
|Clayton Otto (USA) Lindenwood University
|DNF
|Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar
|DNF
|Alex Martin (USA) Revolution Cycles
|DNF
|Dominic Talerico (USA) Foundry Cycles
|DNF
|Braden Kappius (USA) Team Clif Bar
