Nash bests Mani in Jingle Cross 2
Compton takes third in Iowa
Elite Women: -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|0:45:19
|2
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh Clement
|0:00:29
|3
|Katherine Compton (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:39
|4
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale Pb Cyclocrossworld.
|0:01:25
|5
|Rachel Lloyd (USA) California Giant / Specialized
|0:02:01
|6
|Courtenay Mcfadden (USA) American Classic/Zones
|0:02:22
|7
|Crystal Anthony (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/Yogaglo
|0:02:54
|8
|Amanda Miller (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/Yogaglo
|0:03:12
|9
|Elle Anderson (USA) Sram / Strava
|0:03:18
|10
|Sunny Gilbert (USA) Michelob Ultra/Big Shark
|0:03:50
|11
|Meredith Miller (USA) Noosa Pro Cyclocross Team
|0:04:15
|12
|Rebecca Fahringer (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|0:04:58
|13
|Caitlyn Vestal (USA) Feedback Sports Racing
|0:05:17
|14
|Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Van Dessel/Ism/Powerbar/
|0:05:47
|15
|Ally Stacher (USA) Stan'S Notubes Elite Cx
|0:06:37
|16
|Laurel Rathbun (USA) Raliegh Clement
|0:06:50
|17
|Megan Chinburg (USA)
|0:06:52
|18
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Kona
|0:07:02
|19
|Carol Jeane Sansome (USA) Foundry Cycles
|0:07:09
|20
|Tricia Fleischer (USA) Tenspeed Hero
|0:07:29
|21
|Therese Rhodes (Aus) Liv Giant Australia / Port
|0:07:48
|22
|Emma Swartz (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:08:23
|23
|CISEK Corey Coogan (USA) Power Fix Cx
|0:08:54
|24
|Danielle Arman (USA) Tenspeed Hero
|0:08:58
|25
|Jennifer Nowlin (USA) The Fix Studio
|0:09:27
|26
|Megan Barr (USA) Angry Catfish Bicycle + Coffee
|0:10:00
|27
|Hannah Finchamp (USA) Luna Pro Team
|0:10:52
|28
|Alijah Beatty (USA) Northstar Development
|0:11:11
|29
|Gina Estep (USA) Group Health
|0:11:18
|30
|Kristal Boni (USA) Rapidracing
|0:12:00
|31
|Anya Malarski (USA) Jetcycling/Power Fix
|0:12:39
|32
|Ashley Zoerner (USA) Alpha Bicycle Company Vista Sub
|33
|Paula Burks (USA) Peachtree Bikes
|34
|Amanda Schaap (USA) Speed Merchants P/B Wynalda Pac
|35
|Katherine Strempke (USA) Jetcycling
|36
|Antonia Leal (USA) Planet Bike
|37
|Vanessa Curtis (USA) University Of Iowa Heart And Va
|38
|Diedre Ribbens (USA) Gpcx On The Dl
|39
|Claire Shurtz (USA) Endorphin Fitness/ Bon Secours
|DNF
|Stacy Kalemkiarian (USA) The Fix Studio
