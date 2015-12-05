Trending

Nash bests Mani in Jingle Cross 2

Compton takes third in Iowa

Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale pb Cyclocrossworld) makes her way through the wooded section of the course

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) makes her way through the wooded section of the course

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Meredith Miller (Noosa) makes her way up the slippery slope of Mt. Krumpit

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Crystal Anthony (Boulder Cycle Sport) makes her way up the run up

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) shows the effort she puts into racing

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Katrina Nash (Luna) and Katie Compton (Trek) look for solid footing up the muddy slopes of Mt. Krumpit

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
A rider takes a sweeping turn on top Mt. Krumpit

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) takes a sweeping turn on top Mt. Krumpit

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
The muddy run up Mt. Krumpit

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) parts a sea of mud before the run up Mt. Krumpit

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
The start of the women’s UCI 1 race

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
A rider makes her way up the muddy course

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Katie Compton (Trek) and Katrina Nash (Luna) battle on the back side of Mt. Krumpit

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Amanda Miller (Boulder Cycle Sport) makes her way up the backside of Mt. Krumpit

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Crystal Anthony (Boulder Cycle Sport) makes her way up the backside of Mt. Krumpit

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Meredith Miller (Noosa) remounts her bike at the top of the run up on Mt. Krumpit

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Katie Compton (Trek Collective) rounds a sweeping turn on top of Mt. Krumpit

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Katrina Nash (Luna) takes the win

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team0:45:19
2Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh Clement0:00:29
3Katherine Compton (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:00:39
4Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale Pb Cyclocrossworld.0:01:25
5Rachel Lloyd (USA) California Giant / Specialized0:02:01
6Courtenay Mcfadden (USA) American Classic/Zones0:02:22
7Crystal Anthony (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/Yogaglo0:02:54
8Amanda Miller (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/Yogaglo0:03:12
9Elle Anderson (USA) Sram / Strava0:03:18
10Sunny Gilbert (USA) Michelob Ultra/Big Shark0:03:50
11Meredith Miller (USA) Noosa Pro Cyclocross Team0:04:15
12Rebecca Fahringer (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:04:58
13Caitlyn Vestal (USA) Feedback Sports Racing0:05:17
14Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Van Dessel/Ism/Powerbar/0:05:47
15Ally Stacher (USA) Stan'S Notubes Elite Cx0:06:37
16Laurel Rathbun (USA) Raliegh Clement0:06:50
17Megan Chinburg (USA)0:06:52
18Beth Ann Orton (USA) Kona0:07:02
19Carol Jeane Sansome (USA) Foundry Cycles0:07:09
20Tricia Fleischer (USA) Tenspeed Hero0:07:29
21Therese Rhodes (Aus) Liv Giant Australia / Port0:07:48
22Emma Swartz (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:08:23
23CISEK Corey Coogan (USA) Power Fix Cx0:08:54
24Danielle Arman (USA) Tenspeed Hero0:08:58
25Jennifer Nowlin (USA) The Fix Studio0:09:27
26Megan Barr (USA) Angry Catfish Bicycle + Coffee0:10:00
27Hannah Finchamp (USA) Luna Pro Team0:10:52
28Alijah Beatty (USA) Northstar Development0:11:11
29Gina Estep (USA) Group Health0:11:18
30Kristal Boni (USA) Rapidracing0:12:00
31Anya Malarski (USA) Jetcycling/Power Fix0:12:39
32Ashley Zoerner (USA) Alpha Bicycle Company Vista Sub
33Paula Burks (USA) Peachtree Bikes
34Amanda Schaap (USA) Speed Merchants P/B Wynalda Pac
35Katherine Strempke (USA) Jetcycling
36Antonia Leal (USA) Planet Bike
37Vanessa Curtis (USA) University Of Iowa Heart And Va
38Diedre Ribbens (USA) Gpcx On The Dl
39Claire Shurtz (USA) Endorphin Fitness/ Bon Secours
DNFStacy Kalemkiarian (USA) The Fix Studio

