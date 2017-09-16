Sweeck takes Jingle Cross Day 1
Hermans, Van der Haar round out podium
Elite Men: Iowa -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel)
|1:00:40
|2
|Quinten Hermans (Bel)
|0:00:14
|3
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned)
|0:00:26
|4
|Jens Adams (Bel)
|0:00:36
|5
|Michael Boroš (Cze)
|0:00:40
|6
|Daan Soete (Bel)
|0:00:53
|7
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned)
|0:01:49
|8
|Stephen Hyde (USA)
|0:01:59
|9
|Stan Godrie (Ned)
|0:02:08
|10
|Diether Sweeck (Bel)
|0:02:34
|11
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA)
|0:02:36
|12
|Ian Field (GBr)
|0:03:13
|13
|Lance Haidet (USA)
|0:03:19
|14
|Anthony Clark (USA)
|0:03:31
|15
|Gage Hecht (USA)
|0:03:32
|16
|James Driscoll (USA)
|0:03:36
|17
|Kerry Werner (USA)
|0:03:41
|18
|Justin Lindine (USA)
|0:03:56
|19
|Maxx Chance (USA)
|0:04:19
|20
|Michael Van Den Ham (Can)
|0:04:32
|21
|Jeremy Durrin (USA)
|0:04:42
|22
|Jonathan Page (USA)
|0:05:03
|23
|Garry Millburn (Aus)
|0:05:13
|24
|Cody Kaiser (USA)
|25
|Travis Livermon (USA)
|0:05:14
|26
|Brannan Fix (USA)
|27
|Jeremy Powers (USA)
|28
|Bjorn Selander (USA)
|29
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra)
|30
|Skyler Mackey (USA)
|31
|Eric Thompson (USA)
|32
|Spencer Petrov (USA)
|33
|Kevin Mcconnell (USA)
|34
|Nicholas Diniz (Can)
|35
|Jules Goguely (USA)
|36
|Michael Larson (USA)
|37
|Andrew Giniat (USA)
|38
|Tyler Cloutier (USA)
|39
|Kyle Russ (USA)
|40
|Matthew Clements (USA)
|41
|Isaac Niles (Can)
|42
|Connor Dilger (USA)
|43
|Tyler Stein (USA)
|44
|Tyler Curtis (USA)
|45
|Christian Sundquist (USA)
|46
|Andrew Thompson (USA)
|DNF
|Jim Aernouts (Bel)
|DNF
|Dylan Postier (USA)
|DNF
|Josh Bauer (USA)
|DNF
|Bryan Tyers (Can)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish expecting a big fight for the win in Gent Six Day'We're not here just to ride around' says Manxman
-
Robbie McEwen, Anna Meares and Simon Gerrans lend support to unified AusCycling proposalPotential for Australia's different cycling disciplines' national bodies to become one entity
-
WNT-Rotor sign European points race champion Confalonieri for 2020Italian to race Classics and act as lead-out rider for team's sprinters
-
Ewan recalls mental stress of first Tour de France participation'I went into the Tour with a lot of pressure' says Australian sprinter
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy