Sweeck takes Jingle Cross Day 1

Hermans, Van der Haar round out podium

Laurens Sweeck atop the Jingle Cross Day 1 podium flanked by Quinten Hermans and Lars van der Haar

(Image credit: Jingle Cross)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurens Sweeck (Bel)1:00:40
2Quinten Hermans (Bel)0:00:14
3Lars Van Der Haar (Ned)0:00:26
4Jens Adams (Bel)0:00:36
5Michael Boroš (Cze)0:00:40
6Daan Soete (Bel)0:00:53
7Corne Van Kessel (Ned)0:01:49
8Stephen Hyde (USA)0:01:59
9Stan Godrie (Ned)0:02:08
10Diether Sweeck (Bel)0:02:34
11Tobin Ortenblad (USA)0:02:36
12Ian Field (GBr)0:03:13
13Lance Haidet (USA)0:03:19
14Anthony Clark (USA)0:03:31
15Gage Hecht (USA)0:03:32
16James Driscoll (USA)0:03:36
17Kerry Werner (USA)0:03:41
18Justin Lindine (USA)0:03:56
19Maxx Chance (USA)0:04:19
20Michael Van Den Ham (Can)0:04:32
21Jeremy Durrin (USA)0:04:42
22Jonathan Page (USA)0:05:03
23Garry Millburn (Aus)0:05:13
24Cody Kaiser (USA)
25Travis Livermon (USA)0:05:14
26Brannan Fix (USA)
27Jeremy Powers (USA)
28Bjorn Selander (USA)
29Matthieu Boulo (Fra)
30Skyler Mackey (USA)
31Eric Thompson (USA)
32Spencer Petrov (USA)
33Kevin Mcconnell (USA)
34Nicholas Diniz (Can)
35Jules Goguely (USA)
36Michael Larson (USA)
37Andrew Giniat (USA)
38Tyler Cloutier (USA)
39Kyle Russ (USA)
40Matthew Clements (USA)
41Isaac Niles (Can)
42Connor Dilger (USA)
43Tyler Stein (USA)
44Tyler Curtis (USA)
45Christian Sundquist (USA)
46Andrew Thompson (USA)
DNFJim Aernouts (Bel)
DNFDylan Postier (USA)
DNFJosh Bauer (USA)
DNFBryan Tyers (Can)

