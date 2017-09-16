Keough wins Jingle Cross opener
Compton takes runner-up honours with Mani in third
Elite Women: Iowa -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kaitlin Keough (USA)
|0:50:21
|2
|Katherine Compton (USA)
|0:00:17
|3
|Caroline Mani (Fra)
|0:00:42
|4
|Helen Wyman (GBr)
|0:00:46
|5
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel)
|0:00:59
|6
|Annika Langvad (Den)
|7
|Crystal Anthony (USA)
|0:01:12
|8
|Sunny Gilbert (USA)
|0:01:17
|9
|Nikki Brammeier (GBr)
|0:01:30
|10
|Courtenay Mcfadden (USA)
|0:01:49
|11
|Rebecca Fahringer (USA)
|0:02:02
|12
|Ellen Noble (USA)
|0:02:05
|13
|Clara Honsinger (USA)
|14
|Fleur Nagengast (Ned)
|0:02:40
|15
|Maghalie Rochette (Can)
|0:02:54
|16
|Amanda Nauman (USA)
|0:03:04
|17
|Bethany Crumpton (GBr)
|0:03:20
|18
|Elle Anderson (USA)
|0:03:42
|19
|Alicia Franck (Bel)
|0:03:48
|20
|Emily Kachorek (USA)
|0:03:50
|21
|Cassandra Maximenko (USA)
|0:04:34
|22
|Ruby West (Can)
|0:04:36
|23
|Rebecca Gross (USA)
|0:04:37
|24
|Jennifer Malik (USA)
|0:04:42
|25
|Sofia Gomez Villafane (Arg)
|0:05:31
|26
|Beth Ann Orton (USA)
|0:05:36
|27
|Kim Hurst (NZl)
|0:06:21
|28
|Courtney Patton (USA)
|0:06:33
|29
|Catherine Sands (Irl)
|0:06:36
|30
|Lily Williams (USA)
|0:07:17
|31
|Emily Shields (USA)
|0:07:29
|32
|Suzie Livingston (USA)
|0:07:35
|33
|Carol Seipp (USA)
|34
|Maria Larkin (Irl)
|35
|Nicole Dorinzi (USA)
|36
|Katie Isermann (USA)
|37
|Siobhan Kelly (Can)
|38
|Anya Malarski (USA)
|39
|Kelli Richter (USA)
|40
|Lindsay Knight (USA)
|41
|Turner Ramsay (USA)
|DNF
|Julie Wright (USA)
|DNF
|Nicole Mertz (USA)
