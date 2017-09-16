Trending

Keough wins Jingle Cross opener

Compton takes runner-up honours with Mani in third

The women's podium after the first day of racing at Jingle Cross

(Image credit: Jingle Cross)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kaitlin Keough (USA)0:50:21
2Katherine Compton (USA)0:00:17
3Caroline Mani (Fra)0:00:42
4Helen Wyman (GBr)0:00:46
5Ellen Van Loy (Bel)0:00:59
6Annika Langvad (Den)
7Crystal Anthony (USA)0:01:12
8Sunny Gilbert (USA)0:01:17
9Nikki Brammeier (GBr)0:01:30
10Courtenay Mcfadden (USA)0:01:49
11Rebecca Fahringer (USA)0:02:02
12Ellen Noble (USA)0:02:05
13Clara Honsinger (USA)
14Fleur Nagengast (Ned)0:02:40
15Maghalie Rochette (Can)0:02:54
16Amanda Nauman (USA)0:03:04
17Bethany Crumpton (GBr)0:03:20
18Elle Anderson (USA)0:03:42
19Alicia Franck (Bel)0:03:48
20Emily Kachorek (USA)0:03:50
21Cassandra Maximenko (USA)0:04:34
22Ruby West (Can)0:04:36
23Rebecca Gross (USA)0:04:37
24Jennifer Malik (USA)0:04:42
25Sofia Gomez Villafane (Arg)0:05:31
26Beth Ann Orton (USA)0:05:36
27Kim Hurst (NZl)0:06:21
28Courtney Patton (USA)0:06:33
29Catherine Sands (Irl)0:06:36
30Lily Williams (USA)0:07:17
31Emily Shields (USA)0:07:29
32Suzie Livingston (USA)0:07:35
33Carol Seipp (USA)
34Maria Larkin (Irl)
35Nicole Dorinzi (USA)
36Katie Isermann (USA)
37Siobhan Kelly (Can)
38Anya Malarski (USA)
39Kelli Richter (USA)
40Lindsay Knight (USA)
41Turner Ramsay (USA)
DNFJulie Wright (USA)
DNFNicole Mertz (USA)

