Wloszczowska wins her namesake race ahead of Compton

Ulman victorious in men's race

Image 1 of 30

Anna Szafraniec

(Image credit: Mark Legg-Compton)
Image 2 of 30

Katie Compton (Rabobank-Giant)

(Image credit: Mark Legg-Compton)
Image 3 of 30

World Champion Maja Wloszczowska

(Image credit: Mark Legg-Compton)
Image 4 of 30

The start of the elite women's race

(Image credit: Mark Legg-Compton)
Image 5 of 30

The top two women talk after the finish

(Image credit: Mark Legg-Compton)
Image 6 of 30

Katie Compton (Rabobank-Giant) with her trophy

(Image credit: Mark Legg-Compton)
Image 7 of 30

An unusal trophy

(Image credit: Mark Legg-Compton)
Image 8 of 30

Race winner Maja Wloszczowska

(Image credit: Mark Legg-Compton)
Image 9 of 30

Maja Wloszczowska on the podium

(Image credit: Mark Legg-Compton)
Image 10 of 30

Katie Compton (Rabobank-Giant)

(Image credit: Mark Legg-Compton)
Image 11 of 30

Katie Compton (Rabobank-Giant) is happy to finish

(Image credit: Mark Legg-Compton)
Image 12 of 30

Katie Compton (Rabobank-Giant)

(Image credit: Mark Legg-Compton)
Image 13 of 30

Katie Compton (Rabobank-Giant)

(Image credit: Mark Legg-Compton)
Image 14 of 30

Maja Wloszczowska recovers after winning

(Image credit: Mark Legg-Compton)
Image 15 of 30

Maja Wloszczowska wins the race

(Image credit: Mark Legg-Compton)
Image 16 of 30

Maja Wloszczowska heads to the finish

(Image credit: Mark Legg-Compton)
Image 17 of 30

Katie Compton (Rabobank-Giant)

(Image credit: Mark Legg-Compton)
Image 18 of 30

Maja Wloszczowska

(Image credit: Mark Legg-Compton)
Image 19 of 30

Katie Compton (Rabobank-Giant)

(Image credit: Mark Legg-Compton)
Image 20 of 30

Anna Szafraniec

(Image credit: Mark Legg-Compton)
Image 21 of 30

Maja Wloszczowska

(Image credit: Mark Legg-Compton)
Image 22 of 30

Maja Wloszczowska

(Image credit: Mark Legg-Compton)
Image 23 of 30

Cécile Ravanel

(Image credit: Mark Legg-Compton)
Image 24 of 30

Anna Szafraniec

(Image credit: Mark Legg-Compton)
Image 25 of 30

Cécile Ravanel

(Image credit: Mark Legg-Compton)
Image 26 of 30

Maja Wloszczowska

(Image credit: Mark Legg-Compton)
Image 27 of 30

Magdalena Sadlecka

(Image credit: Mark Legg-Compton)
Image 28 of 30

Katie Compton (Rabobank-Giant)

(Image credit: Mark Legg-Compton)
Image 29 of 30

Maja Wloszczowska speaks to the media

(Image credit: Mark Legg-Compton)
Image 30 of 30

Maja Wloszczowska is interviewed after the race

(Image credit: Mark Legg-Compton)

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matous Ulman (Cze)1:22:07
2Marek Galinski (Pol)0:00:43
3Marek Rauchfuss (Cze)0:01:14
4Marek Konwa (Pol)0:02:29
5Milan Spesny (Cze)0:03:08
6Piotr Brzozka (Pol)0:03:36
7Tomas Pesek (Cze)0:05:27
8Kornel Osicki (Pol)0:05:45
9Cédric Ravanel (Fra)0:06:01
10Jiri Novak (Cze)0:06:18
11Roman Rametsteiner (Aut)0:06:59
12Michal Lami (Svk)0:07:46
13Wojciech Halejak (Pol)0:08:47
14Robert Banach (Pol)0:08:56
15Lukas Sablik (Cze)0:09:22
16Bartosz Banach (Pol)0:12:56
17Rafal Alchimowiz (Pol)0:13:39
18Pawel Miedzybrodzki (Pol)0:16:52
19Tadeusz Nowicki (Pol)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maja Wloszczowska (Pol)1:17:44
2Katherine Compton (USA)0:00:47
3Anna Szafraniec (Pol)0:01:35
4Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol)0:03:17
5Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol)0:04:14
6Cécile Ravanel (Fra)0:07:05
7Katarzyna Solus-Miskowiez (Pol)0:08:18
8Michalina Ziolkowska (Pol)0:11:52
9Lucie Vesela (Cze)0:16:03
10Dorota Warczyk (Pol)

Under 23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julien Trarieux (Fra)1:34:09
2Maciej Dombrowski (Pol)0:00:05
3Tomas Paprstka (Cze)0:01:51
4Marcin Kawalec (Pol)0:02:29
5Zdenek Vobecky (Cze)0:05:21
6Tomáš Barták (Cze)0:08:01
7Grzegorz Hajda (Pol)0:08:38
8Piotr Kurczab (Pol)0:09:51
9Wojciech Herba (Pol)0:10:51
10Karol Michalski (Pol)0:11:56
11Ivo Plevak (Cze)0:14:16
12Mariusz Kozak (Pol)0:14:44
13Maciej Jeziorski (Pol)0:15:18
14Pawel Wojczal (Pol)0:15:46
15Rafal Fijalkowski (Pol)0:16:23
16Tomasz Dygaz (Pol)0:18:05
17Milan Damek (Cze)0:19:24
18Olek Uhanov (Ukr)0:22:19
19Konrad Krzysanek (Pol)
20Krzysztof Podraza (Pol)
21Lukasz Danielak (Pol)

Under 23 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Weronika Rybarczyk (Pol)1:35:51
2Marta Sulek (Pol)0:01:54
3Patrycja Lewandowska (Pol)0:04:34
4Joanna Kur (Pol)0:23:32

