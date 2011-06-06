Wloszczowska wins her namesake race ahead of Compton
Ulman victorious in men's race
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matous Ulman (Cze)
|1:22:07
|2
|Marek Galinski (Pol)
|0:00:43
|3
|Marek Rauchfuss (Cze)
|0:01:14
|4
|Marek Konwa (Pol)
|0:02:29
|5
|Milan Spesny (Cze)
|0:03:08
|6
|Piotr Brzozka (Pol)
|0:03:36
|7
|Tomas Pesek (Cze)
|0:05:27
|8
|Kornel Osicki (Pol)
|0:05:45
|9
|Cédric Ravanel (Fra)
|0:06:01
|10
|Jiri Novak (Cze)
|0:06:18
|11
|Roman Rametsteiner (Aut)
|0:06:59
|12
|Michal Lami (Svk)
|0:07:46
|13
|Wojciech Halejak (Pol)
|0:08:47
|14
|Robert Banach (Pol)
|0:08:56
|15
|Lukas Sablik (Cze)
|0:09:22
|16
|Bartosz Banach (Pol)
|0:12:56
|17
|Rafal Alchimowiz (Pol)
|0:13:39
|18
|Pawel Miedzybrodzki (Pol)
|0:16:52
|19
|Tadeusz Nowicki (Pol)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maja Wloszczowska (Pol)
|1:17:44
|2
|Katherine Compton (USA)
|0:00:47
|3
|Anna Szafraniec (Pol)
|0:01:35
|4
|Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol)
|0:03:17
|5
|Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol)
|0:04:14
|6
|Cécile Ravanel (Fra)
|0:07:05
|7
|Katarzyna Solus-Miskowiez (Pol)
|0:08:18
|8
|Michalina Ziolkowska (Pol)
|0:11:52
|9
|Lucie Vesela (Cze)
|0:16:03
|10
|Dorota Warczyk (Pol)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julien Trarieux (Fra)
|1:34:09
|2
|Maciej Dombrowski (Pol)
|0:00:05
|3
|Tomas Paprstka (Cze)
|0:01:51
|4
|Marcin Kawalec (Pol)
|0:02:29
|5
|Zdenek Vobecky (Cze)
|0:05:21
|6
|Tomáš Barták (Cze)
|0:08:01
|7
|Grzegorz Hajda (Pol)
|0:08:38
|8
|Piotr Kurczab (Pol)
|0:09:51
|9
|Wojciech Herba (Pol)
|0:10:51
|10
|Karol Michalski (Pol)
|0:11:56
|11
|Ivo Plevak (Cze)
|0:14:16
|12
|Mariusz Kozak (Pol)
|0:14:44
|13
|Maciej Jeziorski (Pol)
|0:15:18
|14
|Pawel Wojczal (Pol)
|0:15:46
|15
|Rafal Fijalkowski (Pol)
|0:16:23
|16
|Tomasz Dygaz (Pol)
|0:18:05
|17
|Milan Damek (Cze)
|0:19:24
|18
|Olek Uhanov (Ukr)
|0:22:19
|19
|Konrad Krzysanek (Pol)
|20
|Krzysztof Podraza (Pol)
|21
|Lukasz Danielak (Pol)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Weronika Rybarczyk (Pol)
|1:35:51
|2
|Marta Sulek (Pol)
|0:01:54
|3
|Patrycja Lewandowska (Pol)
|0:04:34
|4
|Joanna Kur (Pol)
|0:23:32
