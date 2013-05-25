Trending

Cure gives Polygon back-to-back wins

Windsor collects maiden NRS victory in men's race

Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts) celebrates his victory in the Stuart O'Grady Road Race at the Adelaide Tour

(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) relinquished the yellow jersey to teammate George Tansley

(Image credit: Alex Malone)
Stage winner Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts) is interviewed with George Tansley (Euride Racing) left and Cam Bayly (search2retain-health) right.

(Image credit: Alex Malone)

Amy Cure (Polygon Australia) has sprinted to victory in the 105.6 km Stuart O'Grady road race to give her team back-to-back victories in the opening two stages of the Adelaide Tour. 

Cure earned over a bike-length to her nearest challengers Ruth Corset and Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM) in a group of 24 riders which fought it out for the win, ensuring the Tasmanian held on to the leader's jersey she claimed courtesy of victory in the team time trial on Friday.

"It is awesome, it was a really great job once again by the whole team today," said 20-year-old Cure. "We did a really good job of communicating and our junior girls in Lauren [Perry] and Macey [Stewart] were fantastic again and it was great to have Georgia [Baker] and Grace [Sulzberger] there at the end to bring us home."

After numerous attempts at breakaways, Lucy Coldwell (Holden Women) was the only rider who could make a sizeable gap stick, making her move on the second gravel section during the northern loop. At the 65km mark, Coldwell had moved ahead to a maximum advantage of 1:30 on the peloton but with Polygon unwilling to give up the overall lead, the Tasmanian team drove the chase.

With 77km of racing complete, Coldwell's lead was reeled in and Peta Mullens (Target-Trek) went on the attack to lead the bunch over the second KOM, followed by Rebecca Locke (Liv-Giant) and Taryn Heather (Jayco-Apollo VIS). Samantha de Riter (Holden Women) shot off the front with around 15km left to race but was only able to gain 45 seconds before being caught with just under six kilometres to go.

"We weren’t too worried about the first attack until it got out to a minute twenty, a half and we sort of panicked a bit," admitted Cure. "We wanted to sit back and let everyone watch for our moves today, but when it got to a point when we potentially might lose the [yellow] jersey, we knew we had to get on the front and bring it back.

"We managed to do that, and recover a little bit for the finish, so it is great to pull through for the win."

Windsor takes out three-way battle in men's race

Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts) broke through for his first National Road Series win, sprinting to victory over Nathan Elliot (Target Trek) and Cam Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au) following a late attack.

The three riders were the remnants of a quartet which rode clear over the final dirt sector, with Jack Haig (Huon - Genesys) puncturing out of contention. After a 158.4 km battle which seethed with attacks, the peloton crossed the line less than 10 seconds back from the winner.

"I’m really happy to win that one,” admitted Windsor. "I’ve been trying to win an NRS race for four or five years now and to win one in Budget Forklifts colours which is a team I’ve rode for since I was 18 is really special.

"Especially in a race like that, it was super-hard and the team rode brilliantly and to finish it off with a win, I’m ecstatic.”

Multiple attacks early on proved unsuccessful and it took 65km of racing for a breakaway to establish with Aaron Donnelly (Huon - Genesys), Lachlan Ambrose (Veneziano Blefari), Joel Strachan (Target Trek), Jason Spencer, Sam Crome (CharterMason Drapac) and Sam Horgan (Budget Forklifts) finally getting away.

As the critical Hahndorf climb approached, team of the yellow jersey Euride Racing and search2retain-health alternated at the front of the chase to keep the six rider's advantage under 30 seconds. Under a hot pace, Jack Beckinsale, Sam Davis (Huon - Genesys), Blair Windsor, Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts), Al Loutit (GPM Data#3), Jay Bourke (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) and Alistair Donohoe (search2retain-health) bridged the gap to join the leaders and after 102km of racing the gap stood at just 40 seconds.

Crome was the first rider to drop out of the break, but the number remained steady with Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain-health) moving ahead to join the escapees but the Victorian would soon attack the group, forcing a split and signalling the beginning of the end for the front of the race. As the chaos ensued, GPM Data#3 and Euride was driving the bunch and the gap was back under 30 seconds and with less than 40km of racing remaining, it was gruppo compatto.

As the race went through Hahndorf for the final time, Josh Prete (Budget Forklifts) and Cal Britten (search2retain-health) moved clear, but their slight gap was short-lived and the peloton was back together with 25km to go.

The last ride over the dirt saw a break of six go clear, including Battle of the Border winner, Haig. Local rider, Bayly proved to be a threat from within however, attacking his breakaway companions with three kilometres left to race. Haig punctured out of contention and that forced a move from Elliot and Windsor.

"Luckily I had a bit at the end and crossed the line first, and I’m still a bit shocked that I did that," Windsor admitted. "In that last five kilometres, I’ve never hurt so much in a bike race before.

"Full credit to Euride, for 150 kilometres, we threw everything at them and they kept fighting back.

"With one kilometre to go, I had a look behind me and knew there wasn’t even 15 seconds in it, so I thought I could at least I could repay the boys with a stage win."

George Tansley (Euride Racing) steps into the overall lead heading into Sunday's third and final stage, the Mike Turtur Kermesse. Tansley finished in seventh place on the stage, with stage 1 leader teammate Harry Carpenter 24th across the finish line.

"We’ve kept the yellow jersey in the team so we are pretty happy," said Tansley.

"The boys rode out of their skin and we were on the front all day," he continued. "Budget [Forklifts] and [Huon] Genesys were really aggressive and we countered everything, defending isn’t something we’re used to.

"We still also hold the top three positions on the general classification so you can’t ask for much more than that."

Elite women - Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amy Cure (Team Polygon Australia)2:47:47
2Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)
3Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing)
4Chloe McConville (Jayco-Apollo VIS Women's Road Team)
5Ashlee Ankudinoff (Target-Trek Racing Team)
6Peta Mullens (Target-Trek Racing Team)
7Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki-Bontrager)
8Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)
9Emily Roper (Suzuki-Bontrager)
10Rebecca Heath (Holden Women Cycling Team)
11Jessica Mundy (Jayco-Apollo VIS Women's Road Team)
12Grace Sulzberger (Team Polygon Australia)
13Sarah Roy (Team Bikebug)
14Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore)
15Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women Cycling Team)
16Rebecca Locke (Liv-Giant)
17Lucy Coldwell (Holden Women Cycling Team)
18Laura Meadley (Suzuki-Bontrager)
19Ruby Livingstone (Building Champions Squad)
20Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore)
21Judith Betts (Team Bikebug)
22Jasmin Hurikino (Team Bikebug)
23Zoe Watters (Pensar SPM Racing)
24Jenny Fay (Specialized-Securitor)
25Cassandra Dodd (Specialized-Securitor)0:00:54
26Emily Mcredmond (Target-Trek Racing Team)0:01:09
27Georgia Baker (Team Polygon Australia)
28Taryn Heather (Jayco-Apollo VIS Women's Road Team)
29Justyna Lubkowski
30Lisa Barry (Bicycle Superstore)
31Rachel Ward (BOSS Racing Team)0:01:43
32Lauretta Hanson (Building Champions Squad)
33Samantha De Riter (Holden Women Cycling Team)
34Kelsey Robson (Target-Trek Racing Team)0:02:29
35Alexandra Manly0:03:13
36Macey Stewart (Team Polygon Australia)0:06:23
37Rebecca Mackey (BOSS Racing Team)
38Clare Dallat (Bicycle Superstore)
39Chloe Mcintosh (Suzuki-Bontrager)
40Kendelle Hodges (Jayco-Apollo VIS Women's Road Team)
41Ellen Skerritt (Team Bikebug)
42Naomi Williams (Liv-Giant)0:10:10
43Ruby Greig-Hurtig (Target-Trek Racing Team)0:11:44
44Carly Williams (Liv-Giant)0:19:02
45Kate Finegan (Building Champions Squad)
46Lucy Barker (Building Champions Squad)
47Nicole Whitburn (Pensar SPM Racing)
48Carla Franson0:32:02
49Iona Halliday (BOSS Racing Team)0:40:00
50Madeline Marshall (Suzuki-Bontrager)
51Sarah Riley (Liv-Giant)
52Carley Mckay
53Lauren Perry (Team Polygon Australia)
54Trudy Van Der Straaten (Specialized-Securitor)
55Heidi Buntrock
56Georgina Beech
57Megan Bagworth (BOSS Racing Team)
58Tegan Elferkh (BOSS Racing Team)
59Hannah Geelan
60Nicole McNamara (Building Champions Squad)0:41:00
61Claire Trembath
DNFKristy Glover (Holden Women Cycling Team)
DNFLisa Jacobs (Jayco-Apollo VIS Women's Road Team)
DNFCarly Light (Team Bikebug)
DNFRebecca Werner (Specialized-Securitor)
DNFStacey Riedel (Specialized-Securitor)
DNFVictoria Luxton-Bain (Bicycle Superstore)

Intermediate Sprints - Bird in Hand Winery #1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lucy Coldwell (Holden Women Cycling Team)5pts
2Chloe McConville (Jayco-Apollo VIS Women's Road Team)3
3Lauretta Hanson (Building Champions Squad)2
4Macey Stewart (Team Polygon Australia)1

Bird in Hand Winery #2 (Stage Finish)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amy Cure (Team Polygon Australia)5pts
2Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)3
3Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing)2
4Chloe McConville (Jayco-Apollo VIS Women's Road Team)1

Hill Climbs - Nairne Retirement Village #1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rebecca Locke (Liv-Giant)5pts
2Peta Mullens (Target-Trek Racing Team)3
3Grace Sulzberger (Team Polygon Australia)2
4Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)1

Nairne Retirement Village #2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peta Mullens (Target-Trek Racing Team)5pts
2Rebecca Locke (Liv-Giant)3
3Taryn Heather (Jayco-Apollo VIS Women's Road Team)2
4Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women Cycling Team)1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pensar SPM Racing8:23:21
2Suzuki Bontrager
3Holden Women Cycling Team
4Team Bikebug
5Target Trek Racing Team0:01:09
6Team Polygon Australia
7Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
8Bicycle Superstore
9Building Champions Squad0:20:45
10Liv / giant0:29:12
11Specialized Securitor0:40:54
12BOSS Racing Team0:48:06

General classification after Stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amy Cure (Team Polygon Australia)3:15:50
2Grace Sulzberger (Team Polygon Australia)
3Chloe McConville (Jayco-Apollo VIS Women's Road Team)0:00:35
4Jessica Mundy (Jayco-Apollo VIS Women's Road Team)
5Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)0:00:39
6Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing)
7Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)
8Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore)0:01:07
9Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore)
10Georgia Baker (Team Polygon Australia)0:01:09
11Ashlee Ankudinoff (Target-Trek Racing Team)0:01:17
12Peta Mullens (Target-Trek Racing Team)
13Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki-Bontrager)0:01:29
14Emily Roper (Suzuki-Bontrager)
15Laura Meadley (Suzuki-Bontrager)
16Sarah Roy (Team Bikebug)0:01:32
17Judith Betts (Team Bikebug)
18Jasmin Hurikino (Team Bikebug)
19Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women Cycling Team)0:01:43
20Lucy Coldwell (Holden Women Cycling Team)
21Taryn Heather (Jayco-Apollo VIS Women's Road Team)0:01:44
22Lisa Barry (Bicycle Superstore)0:02:16
23Ruby Livingstone (Building Champions Squad)0:02:24
24Jenny Fay (Specialized-Securitor)0:02:40
25Zoe Watters (Pensar SPM Racing)0:03:15
26Rebecca Locke (Liv-Giant)0:03:17
27Samantha De Riter (Holden Women Cycling Team)0:03:26
28Cassandra Dodd (Specialized-Securitor)0:03:34
29Kelsey Robson (Target-Trek Racing Team)0:03:46
30Rebecca Heath (Holden Women Cycling Team)0:03:58
31Lauretta Hanson (Building Champions Squad)0:04:07
32Rachel Ward (BOSS Racing Team)0:04:22
33Justyna Lubkowski0:04:31
34Emily Mcredmond (Target-Trek Racing Team)0:05:34
35Alexandra Manly0:06:12
36Kendelle Hodges (Jayco-Apollo VIS Women's Road Team)0:06:58
37Clare Dallat (Bicycle Superstore)0:07:30
38Rebecca Mackey (BOSS Racing Team)0:09:02
39Macey Stewart (Team Polygon Australia)0:09:46
40Chloe Mcintosh (Suzuki-Bontrager)0:11:06
41Ellen Skerritt (Team Bikebug)0:12:23
42Naomi Williams (Liv-Giant)0:13:27
43Ruby Greig-Hurtig (Target-Trek Racing Team)0:17:31
44Kate Finegan (Building Champions Squad)0:21:26
45Lucy Barker (Building Champions Squad)
46Nicole Whitburn (Pensar SPM Racing)0:22:17
47Carly Williams (Liv-Giant)0:22:19
48Carla Franson0:35:01
49Madeline Marshall (Suzuki-Bontrager)0:41:31
50Iona Halliday (BOSS Racing Team)0:42:39
51Megan Bagworth (BOSS Racing Team)
52Trudy Van Der Straaten (Specialized-Securitor)0:42:40
53Tegan Elferkh (BOSS Racing Team)0:42:50
54Hannah Geelan0:42:59
55Sarah Riley (Liv-Giant)0:43:17
56Carley Mckay0:43:21
57Heidi Buntrock0:43:22
58Nicole McNamara (Building Champions Squad)0:43:26
59Claire Trembath0:43:59
60Georgina Beech0:46:04
61Lauren Perry (Team Polygon Australia)0:46:35

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amy Cure (Team Polygon Australia)5pts
2Lucy Coldwell (Holden Women Cycling Team)5
3Chloe McConville (Jayco-Apollo VIS Women's Road Team)4
4Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)3
5Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing)2
6Lauretta Hanson (Building Champions Squad)2
7Macey Stewart (Team Polygon Australia)1

King of the Mountains
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peta Mullens (Target-Trek Racing Team)8pts
2Rebecca Locke (Liv-Giant)8
3Grace Sulzberger (Team Polygon Australia)2
4Taryn Heather (Jayco-Apollo VIS Women's Road Team)2
5Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)1
6Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women Cycling Team)1

Young Rider Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jessica Mundy (Jayco-Apollo VIS Women's Road Team)3:16:25
2Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing)0:00:04
3Georgia Baker (Team Polygon Australia)0:00:34
4Emily Roper (Suzuki-Bontrager)0:00:54
5Ruby Livingstone (Building Champions Squad)0:01:49
6Kelsey Robson (Target-Trek Racing Team)0:03:11
7Lauretta Hanson (Building Champions Squad)0:03:32
8Emily Mcredmond (Target-Trek Racing Team)0:04:59
9Alexandra Manly0:05:37
10Rebecca Mackey (BOSS Racing Team)0:08:27

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Polygon Australia9:48:39
2Pensar SPM Racing0:00:48
3Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team0:01:45
4Suzuki Bontrager0:03:18
5Bicycle Superstore0:03:21
6Team Bikebug0:03:27
7Target Trek Racing Team0:03:51
8Holden Women Cycling Team0:04:00
9Building Champions Squad0:26:48
10Liv / giant0:37:54
11Specialized Securitor0:47:45
12BOSS Racing Team0:54:54

NRS Teams Aggregate
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pensar SPM Racing47pts
2Holden Women Cycling Team36
3Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team24
4Team Polygon Australia22
5Suzuki Bontrager17
6Team Bikebug10
7Specialized Securitor8
8BOSS Racing Team2
9Bicycle Superstore2
10Building Champions Squad1
11Liv / giant1
12Target Trek Racing Team1

NRS Aggregate
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)27pts
2Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)24
3Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women Cycling Team)17
4Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki-Bontrager)16
5Taryn Heather (Jayco-Apollo VIS Women's Road Team)16
6Grace Sulzberger (Team Polygon Australia)15
7Samantha De Riter (Holden Women Cycling Team)13
8Lucy Coldwell (Holden Women Cycling Team)9
9Amy Cure (Team Polygon Australia)6
10Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing)4
11Emily Roper (Suzuki-Bontrager)3
12Sarah Roy (Team Bikebug)3
13Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore)3
14Chloe McConville (Jayco-Apollo VIS Women's Road Team)3
15Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore)2

 

Elite men - Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts)3:38:14
2Nathan Elliott (Target-Trek Racing Team)
3Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au
4Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)0:00:05
5Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au
6Alexander Smyth (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
7George Tansley (Euride Racing)
8Scott Law (GPM-Data#3)
9Theodore Yates (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
10Tristan Bauer (Sydney Uni Velo Racing)
11Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
12Luke Ockerby (Budget Forklifts)
13Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)
14Michael Phelan (Parramatta Race Team)
15Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing)
16Joshua Taylor (GPM-Data#3)
17Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)
18Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)
19Tim Rush
20Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)
21James Swadling
22Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au
23Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts)
24Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)
25Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au
26Alexander Malone (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
27Russell Van Hout (Team Lightsview)
28Tom Robinson (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)
29Paul Van Der Ploeg (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
30Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)
31Justin Gassner (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
32Henry Morley (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
33Jason Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
34Nicholas Katsonis (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
35Rowan Dever (Target-Trek Racing Team)
36Mitchell Cooper (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
37Jay Bourke (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:00:11
38Callum Scotson (SASI Cycling)0:00:41
39Daniel Bonello (Parramatta Race Team)0:00:45
40Brad Hannaford (Sydney Uni Velo Racing)0:01:32
41Frederick Bonail (Team Lightsview)0:00:05
42Leo Simmonds (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)0:01:32
43Connor Hughes (Sydney Uni Velo Racing)
44Tom Chapman (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
45Kane Walker (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)
46Cameron Spears (Team Lightsview)
47Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au
48Timothy Clayton (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
49Joel Strachan (Target-Trek Racing Team)
50Ivan Michelin-Beard
51Jack Hogan (SASI Cycling)
52Peter Smith (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)0:00:05
53Samuel Wood (GPM-Data#3)0:01:32
54Jonathan Stephens (SASI Cycling)
55Samuel Davis (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)
56Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
57James Boal (Target-Trek Racing Team)0:02:32
58Tristan Jones (Team Lightsview)
59Michael Stallard (Team Lightsview)
60Julian Hamill (GPM-Data#3)
61Patrick Sharpe (Sydney Uni Velo Racing)0:03:27
62David Fumpson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)0:03:33
63Frank Smith (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)0:00:05
64Sam Crome (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)0:05:18
65Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:05:47
66Joshua Harrison (Euride Racing)
67Matthew Leonard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
68Nick Aitken (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
69William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
70Andrew Roe (Euride Racing)
71Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au
72Shaun O'Callaghan (Team Lightsview)
73Michael Hale (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:07:01
74Antony Dimitrovski (Parramatta Race Team)0:08:20
75Scott Mcphee (Euride Racing)0:09:19
76Daniel O'Keefe (GPM-Data#3)
77Harrison Bailey (Parramatta Race Team)
78Caleb Jones (Parramatta Race Team)0:11:07
79Andrew Ward0:13:14
80Nicholas Wood (SASI Cycling)
81Joseph Higginson
82Hardy Michel (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
83Chris Harper (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
84Ashley Hawker (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
85Matthew Holmes (SASI Cycling)
86Alastair Loutit (GPM-Data#3)
87Russell Gill (Euride Racing)0:13:22
88Fraser Northey (Euride Racing)
89Wade Edwards (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:17:36
90Marc Freemantle0:21:19
91Peter Loft (Budget Forklifts)0:31:29
92Shaun McCarthy (Budget Forklifts)0:05:47
93Nathan Wicker0:40:00
94Lachlan Ambrose (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
95Stephen Kavanagh (Team Lightsview)
96Karl Michelin-Beard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
97Alexander Porter (SASI Cycling)
98Sam Welsford (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
99Edward White (GPM-Data#3)1:00:00
DNFChristopher Green (Target-Trek Racing Team)
DNFJake Magee (GPM-Data#3)
DNFTamas Allenby (Sydney Uni Velo Racing)
DNFLuke Williams (Sydney Uni Velo Racing)
DNFLucien Keene (Team Lightsview)
DNFAlexander Walker

Intermediate Sprints - Bird in Hand Winery #1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Law (GPM-Data#3)5pts
2Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)3
3Wade Edwards (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)2
4Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au1

Bird in Hand Winery #2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au5pts
2Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au3
3Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
4Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)1

Bird in Hand Winery #3 (Stage Finish)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts)5pts
2Nathan Elliott (Target-Trek Racing Team)3
3Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au2
4Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)1

Hill Climbs - Nairne Retirement Village #1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)5pts
2Joel Strachan (Target-Trek Racing Team)3
3Rowan Dever (Target-Trek Racing Team)2
4Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au1

Nairne Retirement Village #2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joel Strachan (Target-Trek Racing Team)5pts
2Jason Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)3
3Sam Crome (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)2
4Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)1

Nairne Retirement Village #3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joel Strachan (Target-Trek Racing Team)5pts
2Jason Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)3
3Alexander Malone (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)2
4Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Budget Forklifts10:54:52
2search2retain p/b health.com.au
3Satalyst-Giant Racing Team0:00:05
4Euride Racing
5Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team
6CharterMason Drapac Development Team
7Target-Trek Racing Team0:01:27
8GPM-Data#30:01:32
9Team Lightsview
10Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team
11Sydney Uni Velo Racing0:02:59
12SASI Cycling0:03:35
13Parramatta Race Team0:09:00
14Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics0:11:35

General classification after Stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1George Tansley (Euride Racing)4:02:38
2Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing)
3Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)
4Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts)0:00:11
5Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)0:00:16
6Luke Ockerby (Budget Forklifts)
7Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)
8Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts)
9Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)
10Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:41
11Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)
12Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)
13Tom Robinson (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)
14Alexander Smyth (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)0:00:50
15Theodore Yates (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
16Alexander Malone (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
17Paul Van Der Ploeg (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
18Henry Morley (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
19Mitchell Cooper (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
20Peter Smith (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
21Nathan Elliott (Target-Trek Racing Team)0:01:36
22Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au0:01:37
23Rowan Dever (Target-Trek Racing Team)0:01:41
24Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au0:01:42
25Russell Van Hout (Team Lightsview)
26Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au
27Scott Law (GPM-Data#3)0:01:48
28Joshua Taylor (GPM-Data#3)
29Justin Gassner (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
30Frank Smith (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
31Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)0:01:49
32Jason Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
33Samuel Davis (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:02:08
34Tristan Bauer (Sydney Uni Velo Racing)0:02:17
35Tim Rush0:02:42
36James Swadling
37Michael Phelan (Parramatta Race Team)0:02:43
38Callum Scotson (SASI Cycling)0:03:00
39Frederick Bonail (Team Lightsview)0:03:03
40Joel Strachan (Target-Trek Racing Team)0:03:08
41Cameron Spears (Team Lightsview)0:03:09
42Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au
43Tom Chapman (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)0:03:15
44Leo Simmonds (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
45Samuel Wood (GPM-Data#3)
46Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)0:03:16
47Daniel Bonello (Parramatta Race Team)0:03:23
48Brad Hannaford (Sydney Uni Velo Racing)0:03:44
49Jack Hogan (SASI Cycling)0:03:51
50Jonathan Stephens (SASI Cycling)
51James Boal (Target-Trek Racing Team)0:04:08
52Michael Stallard (Team Lightsview)0:04:09
53Tristan Jones (Team Lightsview)
54Ivan Michelin-Beard
55Julian Hamill (GPM-Data#3)0:04:15
56Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au0:04:28
57Jay Bourke (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:04:59
58Patrick Sharpe (Sydney Uni Velo Racing)0:05:39
59Joshua Harrison (Euride Racing)0:05:49
60David Fumpson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)0:05:55
61Shaun McCarthy (Budget Forklifts)0:05:58
62Nicholas Katsonis (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
63Andrew Roe (Euride Racing)0:06:22
64Kane Walker (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)
65Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:06:23
66Sam Crome (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)0:07:02
67Timothy Clayton (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)0:07:14
68Shaun O'Callaghan (Team Lightsview)0:07:24
69Connor Hughes (Sydney Uni Velo Racing)0:07:25
70Nick Aitken (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:07:48
71William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
72Matthew Leonard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:07:55
73Michael Hale (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:09:02
74Scott Mcphee (Euride Racing)0:09:54
75Antony Dimitrovski (Parramatta Race Team)0:10:58
76Daniel O'Keefe (GPM-Data#3)0:11:02
77Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au0:13:14
78Russell Gill (Euride Racing)0:13:17
79Caleb Jones (Parramatta Race Team)0:13:45
80Chris Harper (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)0:14:57
81Alastair Loutit (GPM-Data#3)
82Fraser Northey (Euride Racing)0:15:24
83Nicholas Wood (SASI Cycling)0:15:33
84Matthew Holmes (SASI Cycling)
85Ashley Hawker (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:15:47
86Andrew Ward0:15:51
87Joseph Higginson
88Hardy Michel (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)0:16:36
89Harrison Bailey (Parramatta Race Team)0:17:21
90Wade Edwards (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:19:37
91Marc Freemantle0:23:56
92Peter Loft (Budget Forklifts)0:31:40
93Sam Welsford (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)0:40:45
94Stephen Kavanagh (Team Lightsview)0:41:37
95Lachlan Ambrose (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)0:41:43
96Alexander Porter (SASI Cycling)0:42:19
97Nathan Wicker0:42:39
98Karl Michelin-Beard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:47:13
99Edward White (GPM-Data#3)1:01:43

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts)5pts
2Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au5
3Scott Law (GPM-Data#3)5
4Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)4
5Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au4
6Nathan Elliott (Target-Trek Racing Team)3
7Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
8Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au2
9Wade Edwards (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)2
10Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)1

King of the Mountains
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joel Strachan (Target-Trek Racing Team)13pts
2Jason Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)6
3William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)5
4Alexander Malone (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)2
5Rowan Dever (Target-Trek Racing Team)2
6Sam Crome (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)2
7Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)1
8Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)1
9Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au1

Young Rider Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1George Tansley (Euride Racing)4:02:38
2Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing)
3Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)
4Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)0:00:16
5Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:41
6Theodore Yates (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)0:00:50
7Mitchell Cooper (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
8Justin Gassner (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)0:01:48
9Callum Scotson (SASI Cycling)0:03:00
10Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au0:03:09

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Euride Racing12:07:54
2Budget Forklifts0:00:43
3Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team0:02:03
4Satalyst-Giant Racing Team0:02:30
5search2retain p/b health.com.au0:05:01
6CharterMason Drapac Development Team0:05:27
7Target-Trek Racing Team0:06:25
8Team Lightsview0:06:33
9GPM-Data#30:06:51
10Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team0:08:18
11Sydney Uni Velo Racing0:09:45
12SASI Cycling0:10:42
13Parramatta Race Team0:17:04
14Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics0:17:48

NRS Teams Aggregate
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team71pts
2Budget Forklifts49
3Drapac Cycling33
4search2retain p/b health.com.au26
5Satalyst-Giant Racing Team23
6Euride Racing21
7CharterMason Drapac Development Team20
8African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team18
9Pro Team Downunder12
10St George Skoda HP Team7
11Target-Trek Racing Team7
12Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program7
13Pensar SPM Racing5
14Parramatta Race Team5
15Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team4
16GPM-Data#34
17Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team3
18Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team3
19Bianchi Lotto Arbitrage2
20Team Polygon Australia2
21Data#3 Cisco Racing Team2
22Sydney Uni Velo Racing2
23Paradice Investment Cycling Team2
24Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics2

NRS Aggregate
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)34pts
2Nathan Earle (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)29
3Jai Crawford (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)19
4Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au19
5Joseph Cooper (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)18
6Ben Dyball (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)16
7Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)14
8Adam Semple (Satalyst Giant)10
9Bernard SULZBERGER (DPC)10
10Eric Sheppard (search2retain p/b health.com.au)8
11Matthew Clark (CharterMason Drapac Development)8
12Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)8
13Anthony Giacoppo (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)8
14William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)8
15Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)8

 

