Image 1 of 3 Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts) celebrates his victory in the Stuart O'Grady Road Race at the Adelaide Tour (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 2 of 3 Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) relinquished the yellow jersey to teammate George Tansley (Image credit: Alex Malone) Image 3 of 3 Stage winner Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts) is interviewed with George Tansley (Euride Racing) left and Cam Bayly (search2retain-health) right. (Image credit: Alex Malone)

Amy Cure (Polygon Australia) has sprinted to victory in the 105.6 km Stuart O'Grady road race to give her team back-to-back victories in the opening two stages of the Adelaide Tour.

Cure earned over a bike-length to her nearest challengers Ruth Corset and Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM) in a group of 24 riders which fought it out for the win, ensuring the Tasmanian held on to the leader's jersey she claimed courtesy of victory in the team time trial on Friday.

"It is awesome, it was a really great job once again by the whole team today," said 20-year-old Cure. "We did a really good job of communicating and our junior girls in Lauren [Perry] and Macey [Stewart] were fantastic again and it was great to have Georgia [Baker] and Grace [Sulzberger] there at the end to bring us home."

After numerous attempts at breakaways, Lucy Coldwell (Holden Women) was the only rider who could make a sizeable gap stick, making her move on the second gravel section during the northern loop. At the 65km mark, Coldwell had moved ahead to a maximum advantage of 1:30 on the peloton but with Polygon unwilling to give up the overall lead, the Tasmanian team drove the chase.

With 77km of racing complete, Coldwell's lead was reeled in and Peta Mullens (Target-Trek) went on the attack to lead the bunch over the second KOM, followed by Rebecca Locke (Liv-Giant) and Taryn Heather (Jayco-Apollo VIS). Samantha de Riter (Holden Women) shot off the front with around 15km left to race but was only able to gain 45 seconds before being caught with just under six kilometres to go.

"We weren’t too worried about the first attack until it got out to a minute twenty, a half and we sort of panicked a bit," admitted Cure. "We wanted to sit back and let everyone watch for our moves today, but when it got to a point when we potentially might lose the [yellow] jersey, we knew we had to get on the front and bring it back.

"We managed to do that, and recover a little bit for the finish, so it is great to pull through for the win."

Windsor takes out three-way battle in men's race

Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts) broke through for his first National Road Series win, sprinting to victory over Nathan Elliot (Target Trek) and Cam Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au) following a late attack.

The three riders were the remnants of a quartet which rode clear over the final dirt sector, with Jack Haig (Huon - Genesys) puncturing out of contention. After a 158.4 km battle which seethed with attacks, the peloton crossed the line less than 10 seconds back from the winner.

"I’m really happy to win that one,” admitted Windsor. "I’ve been trying to win an NRS race for four or five years now and to win one in Budget Forklifts colours which is a team I’ve rode for since I was 18 is really special.

"Especially in a race like that, it was super-hard and the team rode brilliantly and to finish it off with a win, I’m ecstatic.”

Multiple attacks early on proved unsuccessful and it took 65km of racing for a breakaway to establish with Aaron Donnelly (Huon - Genesys), Lachlan Ambrose (Veneziano Blefari), Joel Strachan (Target Trek), Jason Spencer, Sam Crome (CharterMason Drapac) and Sam Horgan (Budget Forklifts) finally getting away.

As the critical Hahndorf climb approached, team of the yellow jersey Euride Racing and search2retain-health alternated at the front of the chase to keep the six rider's advantage under 30 seconds. Under a hot pace, Jack Beckinsale, Sam Davis (Huon - Genesys), Blair Windsor, Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts), Al Loutit (GPM Data#3), Jay Bourke (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) and Alistair Donohoe (search2retain-health) bridged the gap to join the leaders and after 102km of racing the gap stood at just 40 seconds.

Crome was the first rider to drop out of the break, but the number remained steady with Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain-health) moving ahead to join the escapees but the Victorian would soon attack the group, forcing a split and signalling the beginning of the end for the front of the race. As the chaos ensued, GPM Data#3 and Euride was driving the bunch and the gap was back under 30 seconds and with less than 40km of racing remaining, it was gruppo compatto.

As the race went through Hahndorf for the final time, Josh Prete (Budget Forklifts) and Cal Britten (search2retain-health) moved clear, but their slight gap was short-lived and the peloton was back together with 25km to go.

The last ride over the dirt saw a break of six go clear, including Battle of the Border winner, Haig. Local rider, Bayly proved to be a threat from within however, attacking his breakaway companions with three kilometres left to race. Haig punctured out of contention and that forced a move from Elliot and Windsor.

"Luckily I had a bit at the end and crossed the line first, and I’m still a bit shocked that I did that," Windsor admitted. "In that last five kilometres, I’ve never hurt so much in a bike race before.

"Full credit to Euride, for 150 kilometres, we threw everything at them and they kept fighting back.

"With one kilometre to go, I had a look behind me and knew there wasn’t even 15 seconds in it, so I thought I could at least I could repay the boys with a stage win."

George Tansley (Euride Racing) steps into the overall lead heading into Sunday's third and final stage, the Mike Turtur Kermesse. Tansley finished in seventh place on the stage, with stage 1 leader teammate Harry Carpenter 24th across the finish line.

"We’ve kept the yellow jersey in the team so we are pretty happy," said Tansley.

"The boys rode out of their skin and we were on the front all day," he continued. "Budget [Forklifts] and [Huon] Genesys were really aggressive and we countered everything, defending isn’t something we’re used to.

"We still also hold the top three positions on the general classification so you can’t ask for much more than that."

Elite women - Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amy Cure (Team Polygon Australia) 2:47:47 2 Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing) 3 Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing) 4 Chloe McConville (Jayco-Apollo VIS Women's Road Team) 5 Ashlee Ankudinoff (Target-Trek Racing Team) 6 Peta Mullens (Target-Trek Racing Team) 7 Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki-Bontrager) 8 Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing) 9 Emily Roper (Suzuki-Bontrager) 10 Rebecca Heath (Holden Women Cycling Team) 11 Jessica Mundy (Jayco-Apollo VIS Women's Road Team) 12 Grace Sulzberger (Team Polygon Australia) 13 Sarah Roy (Team Bikebug) 14 Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore) 15 Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women Cycling Team) 16 Rebecca Locke (Liv-Giant) 17 Lucy Coldwell (Holden Women Cycling Team) 18 Laura Meadley (Suzuki-Bontrager) 19 Ruby Livingstone (Building Champions Squad) 20 Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore) 21 Judith Betts (Team Bikebug) 22 Jasmin Hurikino (Team Bikebug) 23 Zoe Watters (Pensar SPM Racing) 24 Jenny Fay (Specialized-Securitor) 25 Cassandra Dodd (Specialized-Securitor) 0:00:54 26 Emily Mcredmond (Target-Trek Racing Team) 0:01:09 27 Georgia Baker (Team Polygon Australia) 28 Taryn Heather (Jayco-Apollo VIS Women's Road Team) 29 Justyna Lubkowski 30 Lisa Barry (Bicycle Superstore) 31 Rachel Ward (BOSS Racing Team) 0:01:43 32 Lauretta Hanson (Building Champions Squad) 33 Samantha De Riter (Holden Women Cycling Team) 34 Kelsey Robson (Target-Trek Racing Team) 0:02:29 35 Alexandra Manly 0:03:13 36 Macey Stewart (Team Polygon Australia) 0:06:23 37 Rebecca Mackey (BOSS Racing Team) 38 Clare Dallat (Bicycle Superstore) 39 Chloe Mcintosh (Suzuki-Bontrager) 40 Kendelle Hodges (Jayco-Apollo VIS Women's Road Team) 41 Ellen Skerritt (Team Bikebug) 42 Naomi Williams (Liv-Giant) 0:10:10 43 Ruby Greig-Hurtig (Target-Trek Racing Team) 0:11:44 44 Carly Williams (Liv-Giant) 0:19:02 45 Kate Finegan (Building Champions Squad) 46 Lucy Barker (Building Champions Squad) 47 Nicole Whitburn (Pensar SPM Racing) 48 Carla Franson 0:32:02 49 Iona Halliday (BOSS Racing Team) 0:40:00 50 Madeline Marshall (Suzuki-Bontrager) 51 Sarah Riley (Liv-Giant) 52 Carley Mckay 53 Lauren Perry (Team Polygon Australia) 54 Trudy Van Der Straaten (Specialized-Securitor) 55 Heidi Buntrock 56 Georgina Beech 57 Megan Bagworth (BOSS Racing Team) 58 Tegan Elferkh (BOSS Racing Team) 59 Hannah Geelan 60 Nicole McNamara (Building Champions Squad) 0:41:00 61 Claire Trembath DNF Kristy Glover (Holden Women Cycling Team) DNF Lisa Jacobs (Jayco-Apollo VIS Women's Road Team) DNF Carly Light (Team Bikebug) DNF Rebecca Werner (Specialized-Securitor) DNF Stacey Riedel (Specialized-Securitor) DNF Victoria Luxton-Bain (Bicycle Superstore)

Intermediate Sprints - Bird in Hand Winery #1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lucy Coldwell (Holden Women Cycling Team) 5 pts 2 Chloe McConville (Jayco-Apollo VIS Women's Road Team) 3 3 Lauretta Hanson (Building Champions Squad) 2 4 Macey Stewart (Team Polygon Australia) 1

Bird in Hand Winery #2 (Stage Finish) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amy Cure (Team Polygon Australia) 5 pts 2 Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing) 3 3 Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing) 2 4 Chloe McConville (Jayco-Apollo VIS Women's Road Team) 1

Hill Climbs - Nairne Retirement Village #1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rebecca Locke (Liv-Giant) 5 pts 2 Peta Mullens (Target-Trek Racing Team) 3 3 Grace Sulzberger (Team Polygon Australia) 2 4 Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing) 1

Nairne Retirement Village #2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peta Mullens (Target-Trek Racing Team) 5 pts 2 Rebecca Locke (Liv-Giant) 3 3 Taryn Heather (Jayco-Apollo VIS Women's Road Team) 2 4 Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women Cycling Team) 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pensar SPM Racing 8:23:21 2 Suzuki Bontrager 3 Holden Women Cycling Team 4 Team Bikebug 5 Target Trek Racing Team 0:01:09 6 Team Polygon Australia 7 Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team 8 Bicycle Superstore 9 Building Champions Squad 0:20:45 10 Liv / giant 0:29:12 11 Specialized Securitor 0:40:54 12 BOSS Racing Team 0:48:06

General classification after Stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amy Cure (Team Polygon Australia) 3:15:50 2 Grace Sulzberger (Team Polygon Australia) 3 Chloe McConville (Jayco-Apollo VIS Women's Road Team) 0:00:35 4 Jessica Mundy (Jayco-Apollo VIS Women's Road Team) 5 Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:00:39 6 Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing) 7 Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing) 8 Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore) 0:01:07 9 Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore) 10 Georgia Baker (Team Polygon Australia) 0:01:09 11 Ashlee Ankudinoff (Target-Trek Racing Team) 0:01:17 12 Peta Mullens (Target-Trek Racing Team) 13 Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki-Bontrager) 0:01:29 14 Emily Roper (Suzuki-Bontrager) 15 Laura Meadley (Suzuki-Bontrager) 16 Sarah Roy (Team Bikebug) 0:01:32 17 Judith Betts (Team Bikebug) 18 Jasmin Hurikino (Team Bikebug) 19 Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women Cycling Team) 0:01:43 20 Lucy Coldwell (Holden Women Cycling Team) 21 Taryn Heather (Jayco-Apollo VIS Women's Road Team) 0:01:44 22 Lisa Barry (Bicycle Superstore) 0:02:16 23 Ruby Livingstone (Building Champions Squad) 0:02:24 24 Jenny Fay (Specialized-Securitor) 0:02:40 25 Zoe Watters (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:03:15 26 Rebecca Locke (Liv-Giant) 0:03:17 27 Samantha De Riter (Holden Women Cycling Team) 0:03:26 28 Cassandra Dodd (Specialized-Securitor) 0:03:34 29 Kelsey Robson (Target-Trek Racing Team) 0:03:46 30 Rebecca Heath (Holden Women Cycling Team) 0:03:58 31 Lauretta Hanson (Building Champions Squad) 0:04:07 32 Rachel Ward (BOSS Racing Team) 0:04:22 33 Justyna Lubkowski 0:04:31 34 Emily Mcredmond (Target-Trek Racing Team) 0:05:34 35 Alexandra Manly 0:06:12 36 Kendelle Hodges (Jayco-Apollo VIS Women's Road Team) 0:06:58 37 Clare Dallat (Bicycle Superstore) 0:07:30 38 Rebecca Mackey (BOSS Racing Team) 0:09:02 39 Macey Stewart (Team Polygon Australia) 0:09:46 40 Chloe Mcintosh (Suzuki-Bontrager) 0:11:06 41 Ellen Skerritt (Team Bikebug) 0:12:23 42 Naomi Williams (Liv-Giant) 0:13:27 43 Ruby Greig-Hurtig (Target-Trek Racing Team) 0:17:31 44 Kate Finegan (Building Champions Squad) 0:21:26 45 Lucy Barker (Building Champions Squad) 46 Nicole Whitburn (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:22:17 47 Carly Williams (Liv-Giant) 0:22:19 48 Carla Franson 0:35:01 49 Madeline Marshall (Suzuki-Bontrager) 0:41:31 50 Iona Halliday (BOSS Racing Team) 0:42:39 51 Megan Bagworth (BOSS Racing Team) 52 Trudy Van Der Straaten (Specialized-Securitor) 0:42:40 53 Tegan Elferkh (BOSS Racing Team) 0:42:50 54 Hannah Geelan 0:42:59 55 Sarah Riley (Liv-Giant) 0:43:17 56 Carley Mckay 0:43:21 57 Heidi Buntrock 0:43:22 58 Nicole McNamara (Building Champions Squad) 0:43:26 59 Claire Trembath 0:43:59 60 Georgina Beech 0:46:04 61 Lauren Perry (Team Polygon Australia) 0:46:35

Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amy Cure (Team Polygon Australia) 5 pts 2 Lucy Coldwell (Holden Women Cycling Team) 5 3 Chloe McConville (Jayco-Apollo VIS Women's Road Team) 4 4 Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing) 3 5 Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing) 2 6 Lauretta Hanson (Building Champions Squad) 2 7 Macey Stewart (Team Polygon Australia) 1

King of the Mountains # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peta Mullens (Target-Trek Racing Team) 8 pts 2 Rebecca Locke (Liv-Giant) 8 3 Grace Sulzberger (Team Polygon Australia) 2 4 Taryn Heather (Jayco-Apollo VIS Women's Road Team) 2 5 Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing) 1 6 Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women Cycling Team) 1

Young Rider Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jessica Mundy (Jayco-Apollo VIS Women's Road Team) 3:16:25 2 Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:00:04 3 Georgia Baker (Team Polygon Australia) 0:00:34 4 Emily Roper (Suzuki-Bontrager) 0:00:54 5 Ruby Livingstone (Building Champions Squad) 0:01:49 6 Kelsey Robson (Target-Trek Racing Team) 0:03:11 7 Lauretta Hanson (Building Champions Squad) 0:03:32 8 Emily Mcredmond (Target-Trek Racing Team) 0:04:59 9 Alexandra Manly 0:05:37 10 Rebecca Mackey (BOSS Racing Team) 0:08:27

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Polygon Australia 9:48:39 2 Pensar SPM Racing 0:00:48 3 Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team 0:01:45 4 Suzuki Bontrager 0:03:18 5 Bicycle Superstore 0:03:21 6 Team Bikebug 0:03:27 7 Target Trek Racing Team 0:03:51 8 Holden Women Cycling Team 0:04:00 9 Building Champions Squad 0:26:48 10 Liv / giant 0:37:54 11 Specialized Securitor 0:47:45 12 BOSS Racing Team 0:54:54

NRS Teams Aggregate # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pensar SPM Racing 47 pts 2 Holden Women Cycling Team 36 3 Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team 24 4 Team Polygon Australia 22 5 Suzuki Bontrager 17 6 Team Bikebug 10 7 Specialized Securitor 8 8 BOSS Racing Team 2 9 Bicycle Superstore 2 10 Building Champions Squad 1 11 Liv / giant 1 12 Target Trek Racing Team 1

NRS Aggregate # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing) 27 pts 2 Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing) 24 3 Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women Cycling Team) 17 4 Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki-Bontrager) 16 5 Taryn Heather (Jayco-Apollo VIS Women's Road Team) 16 6 Grace Sulzberger (Team Polygon Australia) 15 7 Samantha De Riter (Holden Women Cycling Team) 13 8 Lucy Coldwell (Holden Women Cycling Team) 9 9 Amy Cure (Team Polygon Australia) 6 10 Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing) 4 11 Emily Roper (Suzuki-Bontrager) 3 12 Sarah Roy (Team Bikebug) 3 13 Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore) 3 14 Chloe McConville (Jayco-Apollo VIS Women's Road Team) 3 15 Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore) 2

Elite men - Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts) 3:38:14 2 Nathan Elliott (Target-Trek Racing Team) 3 Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au 4 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 0:00:05 5 Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au 6 Alexander Smyth (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 7 George Tansley (Euride Racing) 8 Scott Law (GPM-Data#3) 9 Theodore Yates (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 10 Tristan Bauer (Sydney Uni Velo Racing) 11 Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 12 Luke Ockerby (Budget Forklifts) 13 Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 14 Michael Phelan (Parramatta Race Team) 15 Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing) 16 Joshua Taylor (GPM-Data#3) 17 Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) 18 Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 19 Tim Rush 20 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 21 James Swadling 22 Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au 23 Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts) 24 Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) 25 Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au 26 Alexander Malone (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 27 Russell Van Hout (Team Lightsview) 28 Tom Robinson (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 29 Paul Van Der Ploeg (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 30 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 31 Justin Gassner (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 32 Henry Morley (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 33 Jason Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 34 Nicholas Katsonis (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 35 Rowan Dever (Target-Trek Racing Team) 36 Mitchell Cooper (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 37 Jay Bourke (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:00:11 38 Callum Scotson (SASI Cycling) 0:00:41 39 Daniel Bonello (Parramatta Race Team) 0:00:45 40 Brad Hannaford (Sydney Uni Velo Racing) 0:01:32 41 Frederick Bonail (Team Lightsview) 0:00:05 42 Leo Simmonds (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 0:01:32 43 Connor Hughes (Sydney Uni Velo Racing) 44 Tom Chapman (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 45 Kane Walker (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 46 Cameron Spears (Team Lightsview) 47 Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au 48 Timothy Clayton (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 49 Joel Strachan (Target-Trek Racing Team) 50 Ivan Michelin-Beard 51 Jack Hogan (SASI Cycling) 52 Peter Smith (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 0:00:05 53 Samuel Wood (GPM-Data#3) 0:01:32 54 Jonathan Stephens (SASI Cycling) 55 Samuel Davis (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 56 Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 57 James Boal (Target-Trek Racing Team) 0:02:32 58 Tristan Jones (Team Lightsview) 59 Michael Stallard (Team Lightsview) 60 Julian Hamill (GPM-Data#3) 61 Patrick Sharpe (Sydney Uni Velo Racing) 0:03:27 62 David Fumpson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 0:03:33 63 Frank Smith (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 0:00:05 64 Sam Crome (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:05:18 65 Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:05:47 66 Joshua Harrison (Euride Racing) 67 Matthew Leonard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 68 Nick Aitken (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 69 William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 70 Andrew Roe (Euride Racing) 71 Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au 72 Shaun O'Callaghan (Team Lightsview) 73 Michael Hale (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:07:01 74 Antony Dimitrovski (Parramatta Race Team) 0:08:20 75 Scott Mcphee (Euride Racing) 0:09:19 76 Daniel O'Keefe (GPM-Data#3) 77 Harrison Bailey (Parramatta Race Team) 78 Caleb Jones (Parramatta Race Team) 0:11:07 79 Andrew Ward 0:13:14 80 Nicholas Wood (SASI Cycling) 81 Joseph Higginson 82 Hardy Michel (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 83 Chris Harper (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 84 Ashley Hawker (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 85 Matthew Holmes (SASI Cycling) 86 Alastair Loutit (GPM-Data#3) 87 Russell Gill (Euride Racing) 0:13:22 88 Fraser Northey (Euride Racing) 89 Wade Edwards (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:17:36 90 Marc Freemantle 0:21:19 91 Peter Loft (Budget Forklifts) 0:31:29 92 Shaun McCarthy (Budget Forklifts) 0:05:47 93 Nathan Wicker 0:40:00 94 Lachlan Ambrose (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 95 Stephen Kavanagh (Team Lightsview) 96 Karl Michelin-Beard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 97 Alexander Porter (SASI Cycling) 98 Sam Welsford (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 99 Edward White (GPM-Data#3) 1:00:00 DNF Christopher Green (Target-Trek Racing Team) DNF Jake Magee (GPM-Data#3) DNF Tamas Allenby (Sydney Uni Velo Racing) DNF Luke Williams (Sydney Uni Velo Racing) DNF Lucien Keene (Team Lightsview) DNF Alexander Walker

Intermediate Sprints - Bird in Hand Winery #1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Scott Law (GPM-Data#3) 5 pts 2 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 3 3 Wade Edwards (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 2 4 Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au 1

Bird in Hand Winery #2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au 5 pts 2 Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au 3 3 Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 4 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 1

Bird in Hand Winery #3 (Stage Finish) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts) 5 pts 2 Nathan Elliott (Target-Trek Racing Team) 3 3 Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au 2 4 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 1

Hill Climbs - Nairne Retirement Village #1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 5 pts 2 Joel Strachan (Target-Trek Racing Team) 3 3 Rowan Dever (Target-Trek Racing Team) 2 4 Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au 1

Nairne Retirement Village #2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joel Strachan (Target-Trek Racing Team) 5 pts 2 Jason Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 3 3 Sam Crome (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 2 4 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 1

Nairne Retirement Village #3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joel Strachan (Target-Trek Racing Team) 5 pts 2 Jason Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 3 3 Alexander Malone (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 2 4 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Budget Forklifts 10:54:52 2 search2retain p/b health.com.au 3 Satalyst-Giant Racing Team 0:00:05 4 Euride Racing 5 Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 6 CharterMason Drapac Development Team 7 Target-Trek Racing Team 0:01:27 8 GPM-Data#3 0:01:32 9 Team Lightsview 10 Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 11 Sydney Uni Velo Racing 0:02:59 12 SASI Cycling 0:03:35 13 Parramatta Race Team 0:09:00 14 Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics 0:11:35

General classification after Stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 George Tansley (Euride Racing) 4:02:38 2 Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing) 3 Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) 4 Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts) 0:00:11 5 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 0:00:16 6 Luke Ockerby (Budget Forklifts) 7 Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) 8 Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts) 9 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 10 Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:41 11 Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 12 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 13 Tom Robinson (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 14 Alexander Smyth (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 0:00:50 15 Theodore Yates (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 16 Alexander Malone (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 17 Paul Van Der Ploeg (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 18 Henry Morley (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 19 Mitchell Cooper (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 20 Peter Smith (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 21 Nathan Elliott (Target-Trek Racing Team) 0:01:36 22 Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au 0:01:37 23 Rowan Dever (Target-Trek Racing Team) 0:01:41 24 Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au 0:01:42 25 Russell Van Hout (Team Lightsview) 26 Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au 27 Scott Law (GPM-Data#3) 0:01:48 28 Joshua Taylor (GPM-Data#3) 29 Justin Gassner (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 30 Frank Smith (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 31 Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:01:49 32 Jason Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 33 Samuel Davis (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:02:08 34 Tristan Bauer (Sydney Uni Velo Racing) 0:02:17 35 Tim Rush 0:02:42 36 James Swadling 37 Michael Phelan (Parramatta Race Team) 0:02:43 38 Callum Scotson (SASI Cycling) 0:03:00 39 Frederick Bonail (Team Lightsview) 0:03:03 40 Joel Strachan (Target-Trek Racing Team) 0:03:08 41 Cameron Spears (Team Lightsview) 0:03:09 42 Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au 43 Tom Chapman (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 0:03:15 44 Leo Simmonds (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 45 Samuel Wood (GPM-Data#3) 46 Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:03:16 47 Daniel Bonello (Parramatta Race Team) 0:03:23 48 Brad Hannaford (Sydney Uni Velo Racing) 0:03:44 49 Jack Hogan (SASI Cycling) 0:03:51 50 Jonathan Stephens (SASI Cycling) 51 James Boal (Target-Trek Racing Team) 0:04:08 52 Michael Stallard (Team Lightsview) 0:04:09 53 Tristan Jones (Team Lightsview) 54 Ivan Michelin-Beard 55 Julian Hamill (GPM-Data#3) 0:04:15 56 Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au 0:04:28 57 Jay Bourke (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:04:59 58 Patrick Sharpe (Sydney Uni Velo Racing) 0:05:39 59 Joshua Harrison (Euride Racing) 0:05:49 60 David Fumpson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 0:05:55 61 Shaun McCarthy (Budget Forklifts) 0:05:58 62 Nicholas Katsonis (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 63 Andrew Roe (Euride Racing) 0:06:22 64 Kane Walker (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 65 Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:06:23 66 Sam Crome (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:07:02 67 Timothy Clayton (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 0:07:14 68 Shaun O'Callaghan (Team Lightsview) 0:07:24 69 Connor Hughes (Sydney Uni Velo Racing) 0:07:25 70 Nick Aitken (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:07:48 71 William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 72 Matthew Leonard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:07:55 73 Michael Hale (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:09:02 74 Scott Mcphee (Euride Racing) 0:09:54 75 Antony Dimitrovski (Parramatta Race Team) 0:10:58 76 Daniel O'Keefe (GPM-Data#3) 0:11:02 77 Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au 0:13:14 78 Russell Gill (Euride Racing) 0:13:17 79 Caleb Jones (Parramatta Race Team) 0:13:45 80 Chris Harper (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 0:14:57 81 Alastair Loutit (GPM-Data#3) 82 Fraser Northey (Euride Racing) 0:15:24 83 Nicholas Wood (SASI Cycling) 0:15:33 84 Matthew Holmes (SASI Cycling) 85 Ashley Hawker (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:15:47 86 Andrew Ward 0:15:51 87 Joseph Higginson 88 Hardy Michel (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:16:36 89 Harrison Bailey (Parramatta Race Team) 0:17:21 90 Wade Edwards (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:19:37 91 Marc Freemantle 0:23:56 92 Peter Loft (Budget Forklifts) 0:31:40 93 Sam Welsford (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 0:40:45 94 Stephen Kavanagh (Team Lightsview) 0:41:37 95 Lachlan Ambrose (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 0:41:43 96 Alexander Porter (SASI Cycling) 0:42:19 97 Nathan Wicker 0:42:39 98 Karl Michelin-Beard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:47:13 99 Edward White (GPM-Data#3) 1:01:43

Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts) 5 pts 2 Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au 5 3 Scott Law (GPM-Data#3) 5 4 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 4 5 Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au 4 6 Nathan Elliott (Target-Trek Racing Team) 3 7 Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 8 Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au 2 9 Wade Edwards (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 2 10 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 1

King of the Mountains # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joel Strachan (Target-Trek Racing Team) 13 pts 2 Jason Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 6 3 William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 5 4 Alexander Malone (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 2 5 Rowan Dever (Target-Trek Racing Team) 2 6 Sam Crome (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 2 7 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 1 8 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 1 9 Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au 1

Young Rider Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 George Tansley (Euride Racing) 4:02:38 2 Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing) 3 Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) 4 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 0:00:16 5 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:41 6 Theodore Yates (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 0:00:50 7 Mitchell Cooper (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 8 Justin Gassner (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 0:01:48 9 Callum Scotson (SASI Cycling) 0:03:00 10 Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au 0:03:09

Team classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Euride Racing 12:07:54 2 Budget Forklifts 0:00:43 3 Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 0:02:03 4 Satalyst-Giant Racing Team 0:02:30 5 search2retain p/b health.com.au 0:05:01 6 CharterMason Drapac Development Team 0:05:27 7 Target-Trek Racing Team 0:06:25 8 Team Lightsview 0:06:33 9 GPM-Data#3 0:06:51 10 Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 0:08:18 11 Sydney Uni Velo Racing 0:09:45 12 SASI Cycling 0:10:42 13 Parramatta Race Team 0:17:04 14 Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics 0:17:48

NRS Teams Aggregate # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 71 pts 2 Budget Forklifts 49 3 Drapac Cycling 33 4 search2retain p/b health.com.au 26 5 Satalyst-Giant Racing Team 23 6 Euride Racing 21 7 CharterMason Drapac Development Team 20 8 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 18 9 Pro Team Downunder 12 10 St George Skoda HP Team 7 11 Target-Trek Racing Team 7 12 Racing Kangaroos Cycling Development Program 7 13 Pensar SPM Racing 5 14 Parramatta Race Team 5 15 Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team 4 16 GPM-Data#3 4 17 Downer EDi Mining National Cycling Team 3 18 Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 3 19 Bianchi Lotto Arbitrage 2 20 Team Polygon Australia 2 21 Data#3 Cisco Racing Team 2 22 Sydney Uni Velo Racing 2 23 Paradice Investment Cycling Team 2 24 Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics 2