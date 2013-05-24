Trending

Local squad Euride Racing crush NRS men's TTT

Team Polygon cruise to victory in women's race

Image 1 of 10

Amy Cure heads the Polygon Australia team to the win in the women's TTT

(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 2 of 10

Euride Racing find out they have just won the first stage at the Jarvis Subaru Adelaide Tour

(Image credit: Alex Malone)
Image 3 of 10

Harry Carpenter at the head of the Euride Racing squad which took out the Patrick Jonker TTT at the inaugural Adelaide Tour

(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 4 of 10

Russell Van Hout lead his local team Team Lightsview to sixth in the Patrick Jonker team time trial

(Image credit: Alex Malone)
Image 5 of 10

The Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics finished in 11th

(Image credit: Alex Malone)
Image 6 of 10

Euride Racing were yet to be informed of their win in the team time trial at the Adelaide Tour

(Image credit: Alex Malone)
Image 7 of 10

Satalyst-Giant kept their entire squad together to post the fourth-fastest time

(Image credit: Alex Malone)
Image 8 of 10

Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers were surprisingly not at the top of the standings in the opening TTT

(Image credit: Alex Malone)
Image 9 of 10

Target-Trek put in a time good enough for fifth-place in the Patrick Jonker TTT

(Image credit: Alex Malone)
Image 10 of 10

The team from search2retain-health.com.au were a little disappointed in their ride today

(Image credit: Alex Malone)

Local knowledge and a well-drilled squad netted the Adelaide-based Euride Racing the first win of the Jarvis Subaru Adelaide Tour with a blisteringly-fast time over the 20.9km Patrick Jonker team time trial course. Budget Forklift were the nearest rival to Euride but had to settle for second-place on the mainly downhill but technical TTT from Cudlee Creek to Newton, posting a time 16-seconds slower than the locals. Huon Salmon-Genesys have dominated races against the clock in this year's Subaru National Road Series but they could only manage the third-best time, coming 41-seconds down on the team that will take yellow into tomorrow's 158.4km Stuart O'Grady road race.

"If you compare our last team time trial [at Toowoomba] against Genesys, we were fourth and they put a minute into second-place, that was a really big power course and they had a team that really suited that course," Euride's Fraser Northey told Cyclingnews. "We have a really strong team but what helped us here is local knowledge.

"We knew exactly where to rotate out riders on which climbs. It was a bit of a risk is some of the tactics we chose but it paid-off," he added.

In the women's NRS race it was Polygon Australia who cruised to the top step after ripping down the technical and narrow Gorge Road to post a time of 28:03. Amy Cure was the first from the team to cross the line and will pull on the race leader's jersey for the 105.6km road stage tomorrow.

"It is great to be able come out and show everyone what you've got when its just you and your team against the clock," said Cure. "We came here thinking we had every opportunity and chance as everyone else, but we also knew it would be very tough, so it is awesome to have pulled the win off.

“It is going to be a hard hundred kilometres and with the hill climbs and gravel sections in there, it is going to mix it up," Cure noted. "It certainly is a road race that suits everyone which means it is going to be really close."

Second went to the Jayco-Apollo VIS squad who crossed the line 35-seconds in arrears while the ever-present Pensar SPM Racing outfit kept themselves in contention for the overall with third, at 39-seconds behind the Tasmanian Polygon team.

Results

NRS women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Polygon Australia0:28:03
2Jayco-Apollo VIS Women's Road Team0:00:35
3Pensar SPM Racing0:00:39
4Bicycle Superstore0:01:07
5Target-Trek Racing Team0:01:17
6Suzuki-Bontrager0:01:29
7Team Bikebug0:01:32
8Holden Women Cycling Team0:01:43
9Building Champions Squad0:02:24
10BOSS Racing Team0:02:39
11Specialized-Securitor0:02:40
12Liv-Giant0:03:17

NRS women Stage 1 result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amy Cure (Team Polygon Australia)0:28:03
2Georgia Baker (Team Polygon Australia)
3Grace Sulzberger (Team Polygon Australia)
4Taryn Heather (Jayco-Apollo VIS Women's Road Team)0:00:35
5Kendelle Hodges (Jayco-Apollo VIS Women's Road Team)
6Chloe McConville (Jayco-Apollo VIS Women's Road Team)
7Lisa Jacobs (Jayco-Apollo VIS Women's Road Team)
8Jessica Mundy (Jayco-Apollo VIS Women's Road Team)
9Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)0:00:39
10Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)
11Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing)
12Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore)0:01:07
13Clare Dallat (Bicycle Superstore)
14Lisa Barry (Bicycle Superstore)
15Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore)
16Kelsey Robson (Target-Trek Racing Team)0:01:17
17Peta Mullens (Target-Trek Racing Team)
18Ashlee Ankudinoff (Target-Trek Racing Team)
19Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki-Bontrager)0:01:29
20Emily Roper (Suzuki-Bontrager)
21Laura Meadley (Suzuki-Bontrager)
22Madeline Marshall (Suzuki-Bontrager)0:01:31
23Sarah Roy (Team Bikebug)0:01:32
24Judith Betts (Team Bikebug)
25Jasmin Hurikino (Team Bikebug)
26Lucy Coldwell (Holden Women Cycling Team)0:01:43
27Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women Cycling Team)
28Samantha De Riter (Holden Women Cycling Team)
29Lauretta Hanson (Building Champions Squad)0:02:24
30Kate Finegan (Building Champions Squad)
31Ruby Livingstone (Building Champions Squad)
32Lucy Barker (Building Champions Squad)
33Nicole McNamara (Building Champions Squad)0:02:26
34Rebecca Mackey (BOSS Racing Team)0:02:39
35Megan Bagworth (BOSS Racing Team)
36Rachel Ward (BOSS Racing Team)
37Iona Halliday (BOSS Racing Team)
38Stacey Riedel (Specialized-Securitor)0:02:40
39Trudy Van Der Straaten (Specialized-Securitor)
40Rebecca Werner (Specialized-Securitor)
41Jenny Fay (Specialized-Securitor)
42Cassandra Dodd (Specialized-Securitor)
43Tegan Elferkh (BOSS Racing Team)0:02:50
44Zoe Watters (Pensar SPM Racing)0:03:15
45Nicole Whitburn (Pensar SPM Racing)
46Sarah Riley (Liv-Giant)0:03:17
47Carly Williams (Liv-Giant)
48Rebecca Locke (Liv-Giant)
49Naomi Williams (Liv-Giant)
50Carley Mckay0:03:22
51Justyna Lubkowski
52Heidi Buntrock
53Macey Stewart (Team Polygon Australia)0:03:23
54Rebecca Heath (Holden Women Cycling Team)0:03:58
55Emily Mcredmond (Target-Trek Racing Team)0:04:25
56Kristy Glover (Holden Women Cycling Team)0:04:39
57Chloe Mcintosh (Suzuki-Bontrager)0:04:43
58Ruby Greig-Hurtig (Target-Trek Racing Team)0:05:47
59Ellen Skerritt (Team Bikebug)0:06:00
60Georgina Beech0:06:04
61Claire Trembath
62Alexandra Manly
63Carla Franson
64Hannah Geelan
65Lauren Perry (Team Polygon Australia)0:06:35
66Carly Light (Team Bikebug)0:07:17
67Victoria Luxton-Bain (Bicycle Superstore)0:09:19

NRS women general classification after Stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amy Cure (Team Polygon Australia)0:28:03
2Georgia Baker (Team Polygon Australia)
3Grace Sulzberger (Team Polygon Australia)
4Taryn Heather (Jayco-Apollo VIS Women's Road Team)0:00:35
5Kendelle Hodges (Jayco-Apollo VIS Women's Road Team)
6Chloe McConville (Jayco-Apollo VIS Women's Road Team)
7Lisa Jacobs (Jayco-Apollo VIS Women's Road Team)
8Jessica Mundy (Jayco-Apollo VIS Women's Road Team)
9Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)0:00:39
10Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)
11Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing)
12Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore)0:01:07
13Clare Dallat (Bicycle Superstore)
14Lisa Barry (Bicycle Superstore)
15Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore)
16Kelsey Robson (Target-Trek Racing Team)0:01:17
17Peta Mullens (Target-Trek Racing Team)
18Ashlee Ankudinoff (Target-Trek Racing Team)
19Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki-Bontrager)0:01:29
20Emily Roper (Suzuki-Bontrager)
21Laura Meadley (Suzuki-Bontrager)
22Madeline Marshall (Suzuki-Bontrager)0:01:31
23Sarah Roy (Team Bikebug)0:01:32
24Judith Betts (Team Bikebug)
25Jasmin Hurikino (Team Bikebug)
26Lucy Coldwell (Holden Women Cycling Team)0:01:43
27Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women Cycling Team)
28Samantha De Riter (Holden Women Cycling Team)
29Lauretta Hanson (Building Champions Squad)0:02:24
30Kate Finegan (Building Champions Squad)
31Ruby Livingstone (Building Champions Squad)
32Lucy Barker (Building Champions Squad)
33Nicole McNamara (Building Champions Squad)0:02:26
34Rebecca Mackey (BOSS Racing Team)0:02:39
35Megan Bagworth (BOSS Racing Team)
36Rachel Ward (BOSS Racing Team)
37Iona Halliday (BOSS Racing Team)
38Stacey Riedel (Specialized-Securitor)0:02:40
39Trudy Van Der Straaten (Specialized-Securitor)
40Rebecca Werner (Specialized-Securitor)
41Jenny Fay (Specialized-Securitor)
42Cassandra Dodd (Specialized-Securitor)
43Tegan Elferkh (BOSS Racing Team)0:02:50
44Zoe Watters (Pensar SPM Racing)0:03:15
45Nicole Whitburn (Pensar SPM Racing)
46Sarah Riley (Liv-Giant)0:03:17
47Carly Williams (Liv-Giant)
48Rebecca Locke (Liv-Giant)
49Naomi Williams (Liv-Giant)
50Carley Mckay0:03:22
51Justyna Lubkowski
52Heidi Buntrock
53Macey Stewart (Team Polygon Australia)0:03:23
54Rebecca Heath (Holden Women Cycling Team)0:03:58
55Emily Mcredmond (Target-Trek Racing Team)0:04:25
56Kristy Glover (Holden Women Cycling Team)0:04:39
57Chloe Mcintosh (Suzuki-Bontrager)0:04:43
58Ruby Greig-Hurtig (Target-Trek Racing Team)0:05:47
59Ellen Skerritt (Team Bikebug)0:06:00
60Georgina Beech0:06:04
61Claire Trembath
62Alexandra Manly
63Carla Franson
64Hannah Geelan
65Lauren Perry (Team Polygon Australia)0:06:35
66Carly Light (Team Bikebug)0:07:17
67Victoria Luxton-Bain (Bicycle Superstore)0:09:19

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Georgia Baker (Team Polygon Australia)0:28:03
2Jessica Mundy (Jayco-Apollo VIS Women's Road Team)0:00:35
3Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing)0:00:39
4Kelsey Robson (Target-Trek Racing Team)0:01:17
5Emily Roper (Suzuki-Bontrager)0:01:29
6Lauretta Hanson (Building Champions Squad)0:02:24
7Ruby Livingstone (Building Champions Squad)
8Rebecca Mackey (BOSS Racing Team)0:02:39
9Stacey Riedel (Specialized-Securitor)0:02:40
10Macey Stewart (Team Polygon Australia)0:03:23

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Polygon Australia1:24:09
2Jayco-Apollo VIS Women's Road Team0:01:45
3Pensar SPM Racing0:01:57
4Bicycle Superstore0:03:21
5Target-Trek Racing Team0:03:51
6Suzuki-Bontrager0:04:27
7Team Bikebug0:04:36
8Holden Women Cycling Team0:05:09
9Building Champions Squad0:07:12
10BOSS Racing Team0:07:57
11Specialized-Securitor0:08:00
12Liv-Giant0:09:51

NRS men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Euride Racing0:24:20
2Budget Forklifts0:00:16
3Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team0:00:41
4Satalyst-Giant Racing Team0:00:50
5Target-Trek Racing Team0:01:41
6Team Lightsview0:01:42
7search2retain p/b health.com.au
8Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team0:01:48
9GPM-Data#3
10CharterMason Drapac Development Team0:01:49
11Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics0:02:06
12Sydney Uni Velo Racing0:02:17
13SASI Cycling0:02:24
15Parramatta Race Team0:02:43

NRS men Stage 1 result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)0:24:20
2George Tansley (Euride Racing)
3Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing)
4Russell Gill (Euride Racing)
5Joshua Harrison (Euride Racing)0:00:07
6Peter Loft (Budget Forklifts)0:00:16
7Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts)
8Luke Ockerby (Budget Forklifts)
9Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)
10Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)
11Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)
12Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts)
13Shaun McCarthy (Budget Forklifts)
14Andrew Roe (Euride Racing)0:00:40
15Scott Mcphee (Euride Racing)
16Tom Robinson (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:41
17Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)
18Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)
19Samuel Davis (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)
20Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)
21Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)
22Paul Van Der Ploeg (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)0:00:50
23Henry Morley (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
24Mitchell Cooper (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
25Alexander Malone (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
26Peter Smith (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
27Alexander Smyth (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
28Theodore Yates (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
29Sam Welsford (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
30Joel Strachan (Target-Trek Racing Team)0:01:41
31Nathan Elliott (Target-Trek Racing Team)
32James Boal (Target-Trek Racing Team)
33Rowan Dever (Target-Trek Racing Team)
34Russell Van Hout (Team Lightsview)0:01:42
35Michael Stallard (Team Lightsview)
36Cameron Spears (Team Lightsview)
37Stephen Kavanagh (Team Lightsview)
38Tristan Jones (Team Lightsview)
39Shaun O'Callaghan (Team Lightsview)
40Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au
41Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au
42Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au
43Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au
44Lucien Keene (Team Lightsview)0:01:44
45Lachlan Ambrose (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)0:01:48
46Tom Chapman (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
47Frank Smith (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
48Chris Harper (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
49Leo Simmonds (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
50Justin Gassner (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
51Scott Law (GPM-Data#3)
52Joshua Taylor (GPM-Data#3)
53Daniel O'Keefe (GPM-Data#3)
54Edward White (GPM-Data#3)
55Samuel Wood (GPM-Data#3)
56Julian Hamill (GPM-Data#3)
57Alastair Loutit (GPM-Data#3)
58Jason Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)0:01:49
59Sam Crome (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
60Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
61Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
62Wade Edwards (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:02:06
63Nick Aitken (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
64Michael Hale (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
65William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
66Fraser Northey (Euride Racing)0:02:07
67Matthew Leonard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:02:13
68Patrick Sharpe (Sydney Uni Velo Racing)0:02:17
69Luke Williams (Sydney Uni Velo Racing)
70Tristan Bauer (Sydney Uni Velo Racing)
71Tamas Allenby (Sydney Uni Velo Racing)
72Brad Hannaford (Sydney Uni Velo Racing)
73Nicholas Wood (SASI Cycling)0:02:24
74Alexander Porter (SASI Cycling)
75Callum Scotson (SASI Cycling)
76Matthew Holmes (SASI Cycling)
77Jack Hogan (SASI Cycling)
78Jonathan Stephens (SASI Cycling)
79David Fumpson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)0:02:27
80Ashley Hawker (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:02:38
81Marc Freemantle0:02:42
82Alexander Walker
83James Swadling
84Andrew Ward
85Tim Rush
86Joseph Higginson
87Ivan Michelin-Beard
88Daniel Bonello (Parramatta Race Team)0:02:43
89Michael Phelan (Parramatta Race Team)
90Antony Dimitrovski (Parramatta Race Team)
91Caleb Jones (Parramatta Race Team)
92Nathan Wicker0:02:44
93Frederick Bonail (Team Lightsview)0:03:03
94Hardy Michel (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)0:03:27
95Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au0:04:28
96Jake Magee (GPM-Data#3)0:04:37
97Jay Bourke (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:04:53
98Kane Walker (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:04:55
99Timothy Clayton (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)0:05:47
100Connor Hughes (Sydney Uni Velo Racing)0:05:58
101Nicholas Katsonis (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
102Christopher Green (Target-Trek Racing Team)0:07:01
103Karl Michelin-Beard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:07:18
104Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au0:07:32
105Harrison Bailey (Parramatta Race Team)0:08:07
DNSPatrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)

General classification after Stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)0:24:19
2George Tansley (Euride Racing)
3Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing)
4Russell Gill (Euride Racing)
5Joshua Harrison (Euride Racing)0:00:07
6Peter Loft (Budget Forklifts)0:00:16
7Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts)
8Luke Ockerby (Budget Forklifts)
9Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)
10Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts)
11Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts)
12Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts)
13Shaun McCarthy (Budget Forklifts)
14Andrew Roe (Euride Racing)0:00:40
15Scott Mcphee (Euride Racing)
16Tom Robinson (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:41
17Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)
18Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)
19Samuel Davis (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)
20Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)
21Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)
22Paul Van Der Ploeg (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)0:00:50
23Henry Morley (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
24Mitchell Cooper (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
25Alexander Malone (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
26Peter Smith (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
27Alexander Smyth (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
28Theodore Yates (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
29Sam Welsford (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
30Joel Strachan (Target-Trek Racing Team)0:01:41
31Nathan Elliott (Target-Trek Racing Team)
32James Boal (Target-Trek Racing Team)
33Rowan Dever (Target-Trek Racing Team)
34Russell Van Hout (Team Lightsview)0:01:42
35Michael Stallard (Team Lightsview)
36Cameron Spears (Team Lightsview)
37Stephen Kavanagh (Team Lightsview)
38Tristan Jones (Team Lightsview)
39Shaun O'Callaghan (Team Lightsview)
40Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au
41Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au
42Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au
43Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au
44Lucien Keene (Team Lightsview)0:01:44
45Lachlan Ambrose (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)0:01:48
46Tom Chapman (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
47Frank Smith (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
48Chris Harper (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
49Leo Simmonds (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
50Justin Gassner (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)
51Scott Law (GPM-Data#3)
52Joshua Taylor (GPM-Data#3)
53Daniel O'Keefe (GPM-Data#3)
54Edward White (GPM-Data#3)
55Samuel Wood (GPM-Data#3)
56Julian Hamill (GPM-Data#3)
57Alastair Loutit (GPM-Data#3)
58Jason Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)0:01:49
59Sam Crome (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
60Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
61Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
62Wade Edwards (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:02:06
63Nick Aitken (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
64Michael Hale (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
65William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)
66Fraser Northey (Euride Racing)0:02:07
67Matthew Leonard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:02:13
68Patrick Sharpe (Sydney Uni Velo Racing)0:02:17
69Luke Williams (Sydney Uni Velo Racing)
70Tristan Bauer (Sydney Uni Velo Racing)
71Tamas Allenby (Sydney Uni Velo Racing)
72Brad Hannaford (Sydney Uni Velo Racing)
73Nicholas Wood (SASI Cycling)0:02:24
74Alexander Porter (SASI Cycling)
75Callum Scotson (SASI Cycling)
76Matthew Holmes (SASI Cycling)
77Jack Hogan (SASI Cycling)
78Jonathan Stephens (SASI Cycling)
79David Fumpson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)0:02:27
80Ashley Hawker (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:02:38
81Marc Freemantle0:02:42
82Alexander Walker
83James Swadling
84Andrew Ward
85Tim Rush
86Joseph Higginson
87Ivan Michelin-Beard
88Daniel Bonello (Parramatta Race Team)0:02:43
89Michael Phelan (Parramatta Race Team)
90Antony Dimitrovski (Parramatta Race Team)
91Caleb Jones (Parramatta Race Team)
92Nathan Wicker0:02:44
93Frederick Bonail (Team Lightsview)0:03:03
94Hardy Michel (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)0:03:27
95Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au0:04:28
96Jake Magee (GPM-Data#3)0:04:37
97Jay Bourke (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:04:53
98Kane Walker (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:04:55
99Timothy Clayton (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team)0:05:47
100Connor Hughes (Sydney Uni Velo Racing)0:05:58
101Nicholas Katsonis (CharterMason Drapac Development Team)
102Christopher Green (Target-Trek Racing Team)0:07:01
103Karl Michelin-Beard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics)0:07:18
104Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au0:07:32
105Harrison Bailey (Parramatta Race Team)0:08:07

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing)0:24:19
2George Tansley (Euride Racing)
3Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing)
4Joshua Harrison (Euride Racing)0:00:07
5Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)0:00:16
6Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:41
7Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)
8Mitchell Cooper (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)0:00:50
9Theodore Yates (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)
10Sam Welsford (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Euride Racing1:12:57
2Budget Forklifts0:00:48
3Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team0:02:03
4Satalyst-Giant Racing Team0:02:30
5Target-Trek Racing Team0:05:03
6Team Lightsview0:05:06
7search2retain p/b health.com.au
8Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team0:05:24
9GPM-Data#3
10CharterMason Drapac Development Team0:05:27
11Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics0:06:18
12Sydney Uni Velo Racing0:06:51
13SASI Cycling0:07:12
14Parramatta Race Team0:08:09

 

