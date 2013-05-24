Image 1 of 10 Amy Cure heads the Polygon Australia team to the win in the women's TTT (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 2 of 10 Euride Racing find out they have just won the first stage at the Jarvis Subaru Adelaide Tour (Image credit: Alex Malone) Image 3 of 10 Harry Carpenter at the head of the Euride Racing squad which took out the Patrick Jonker TTT at the inaugural Adelaide Tour (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 4 of 10 Russell Van Hout lead his local team Team Lightsview to sixth in the Patrick Jonker team time trial (Image credit: Alex Malone) Image 5 of 10 The Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics finished in 11th (Image credit: Alex Malone) Image 6 of 10 Euride Racing were yet to be informed of their win in the team time trial at the Adelaide Tour (Image credit: Alex Malone) Image 7 of 10 Satalyst-Giant kept their entire squad together to post the fourth-fastest time (Image credit: Alex Malone) Image 8 of 10 Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers were surprisingly not at the top of the standings in the opening TTT (Image credit: Alex Malone) Image 9 of 10 Target-Trek put in a time good enough for fifth-place in the Patrick Jonker TTT (Image credit: Alex Malone) Image 10 of 10 The team from search2retain-health.com.au were a little disappointed in their ride today (Image credit: Alex Malone)

Local knowledge and a well-drilled squad netted the Adelaide-based Euride Racing the first win of the Jarvis Subaru Adelaide Tour with a blisteringly-fast time over the 20.9km Patrick Jonker team time trial course. Budget Forklift were the nearest rival to Euride but had to settle for second-place on the mainly downhill but technical TTT from Cudlee Creek to Newton, posting a time 16-seconds slower than the locals. Huon Salmon-Genesys have dominated races against the clock in this year's Subaru National Road Series but they could only manage the third-best time, coming 41-seconds down on the team that will take yellow into tomorrow's 158.4km Stuart O'Grady road race.

"If you compare our last team time trial [at Toowoomba] against Genesys, we were fourth and they put a minute into second-place, that was a really big power course and they had a team that really suited that course," Euride's Fraser Northey told Cyclingnews. "We have a really strong team but what helped us here is local knowledge.

"We knew exactly where to rotate out riders on which climbs. It was a bit of a risk is some of the tactics we chose but it paid-off," he added.

In the women's NRS race it was Polygon Australia who cruised to the top step after ripping down the technical and narrow Gorge Road to post a time of 28:03. Amy Cure was the first from the team to cross the line and will pull on the race leader's jersey for the 105.6km road stage tomorrow.

"It is great to be able come out and show everyone what you've got when its just you and your team against the clock," said Cure. "We came here thinking we had every opportunity and chance as everyone else, but we also knew it would be very tough, so it is awesome to have pulled the win off.





“It is going to be a hard hundred kilometres and with the hill climbs and gravel sections in there, it is going to mix it up," Cure noted. "It certainly is a road race that suits everyone which means it is going to be really close."

Second went to the Jayco-Apollo VIS squad who crossed the line 35-seconds in arrears while the ever-present Pensar SPM Racing outfit kept themselves in contention for the overall with third, at 39-seconds behind the Tasmanian Polygon team.

Results

NRS women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Polygon Australia 0:28:03 2 Jayco-Apollo VIS Women's Road Team 0:00:35 3 Pensar SPM Racing 0:00:39 4 Bicycle Superstore 0:01:07 5 Target-Trek Racing Team 0:01:17 6 Suzuki-Bontrager 0:01:29 7 Team Bikebug 0:01:32 8 Holden Women Cycling Team 0:01:43 9 Building Champions Squad 0:02:24 10 BOSS Racing Team 0:02:39 11 Specialized-Securitor 0:02:40 12 Liv-Giant 0:03:17

NRS women Stage 1 result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amy Cure (Team Polygon Australia) 0:28:03 2 Georgia Baker (Team Polygon Australia) 3 Grace Sulzberger (Team Polygon Australia) 4 Taryn Heather (Jayco-Apollo VIS Women's Road Team) 0:00:35 5 Kendelle Hodges (Jayco-Apollo VIS Women's Road Team) 6 Chloe McConville (Jayco-Apollo VIS Women's Road Team) 7 Lisa Jacobs (Jayco-Apollo VIS Women's Road Team) 8 Jessica Mundy (Jayco-Apollo VIS Women's Road Team) 9 Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:00:39 10 Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing) 11 Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing) 12 Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore) 0:01:07 13 Clare Dallat (Bicycle Superstore) 14 Lisa Barry (Bicycle Superstore) 15 Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore) 16 Kelsey Robson (Target-Trek Racing Team) 0:01:17 17 Peta Mullens (Target-Trek Racing Team) 18 Ashlee Ankudinoff (Target-Trek Racing Team) 19 Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki-Bontrager) 0:01:29 20 Emily Roper (Suzuki-Bontrager) 21 Laura Meadley (Suzuki-Bontrager) 22 Madeline Marshall (Suzuki-Bontrager) 0:01:31 23 Sarah Roy (Team Bikebug) 0:01:32 24 Judith Betts (Team Bikebug) 25 Jasmin Hurikino (Team Bikebug) 26 Lucy Coldwell (Holden Women Cycling Team) 0:01:43 27 Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women Cycling Team) 28 Samantha De Riter (Holden Women Cycling Team) 29 Lauretta Hanson (Building Champions Squad) 0:02:24 30 Kate Finegan (Building Champions Squad) 31 Ruby Livingstone (Building Champions Squad) 32 Lucy Barker (Building Champions Squad) 33 Nicole McNamara (Building Champions Squad) 0:02:26 34 Rebecca Mackey (BOSS Racing Team) 0:02:39 35 Megan Bagworth (BOSS Racing Team) 36 Rachel Ward (BOSS Racing Team) 37 Iona Halliday (BOSS Racing Team) 38 Stacey Riedel (Specialized-Securitor) 0:02:40 39 Trudy Van Der Straaten (Specialized-Securitor) 40 Rebecca Werner (Specialized-Securitor) 41 Jenny Fay (Specialized-Securitor) 42 Cassandra Dodd (Specialized-Securitor) 43 Tegan Elferkh (BOSS Racing Team) 0:02:50 44 Zoe Watters (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:03:15 45 Nicole Whitburn (Pensar SPM Racing) 46 Sarah Riley (Liv-Giant) 0:03:17 47 Carly Williams (Liv-Giant) 48 Rebecca Locke (Liv-Giant) 49 Naomi Williams (Liv-Giant) 50 Carley Mckay 0:03:22 51 Justyna Lubkowski 52 Heidi Buntrock 53 Macey Stewart (Team Polygon Australia) 0:03:23 54 Rebecca Heath (Holden Women Cycling Team) 0:03:58 55 Emily Mcredmond (Target-Trek Racing Team) 0:04:25 56 Kristy Glover (Holden Women Cycling Team) 0:04:39 57 Chloe Mcintosh (Suzuki-Bontrager) 0:04:43 58 Ruby Greig-Hurtig (Target-Trek Racing Team) 0:05:47 59 Ellen Skerritt (Team Bikebug) 0:06:00 60 Georgina Beech 0:06:04 61 Claire Trembath 62 Alexandra Manly 63 Carla Franson 64 Hannah Geelan 65 Lauren Perry (Team Polygon Australia) 0:06:35 66 Carly Light (Team Bikebug) 0:07:17 67 Victoria Luxton-Bain (Bicycle Superstore) 0:09:19

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Georgia Baker (Team Polygon Australia) 0:28:03 2 Jessica Mundy (Jayco-Apollo VIS Women's Road Team) 0:00:35 3 Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:00:39 4 Kelsey Robson (Target-Trek Racing Team) 0:01:17 5 Emily Roper (Suzuki-Bontrager) 0:01:29 6 Lauretta Hanson (Building Champions Squad) 0:02:24 7 Ruby Livingstone (Building Champions Squad) 8 Rebecca Mackey (BOSS Racing Team) 0:02:39 9 Stacey Riedel (Specialized-Securitor) 0:02:40 10 Macey Stewart (Team Polygon Australia) 0:03:23

Team classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Polygon Australia 1:24:09 2 Jayco-Apollo VIS Women's Road Team 0:01:45 3 Pensar SPM Racing 0:01:57 4 Bicycle Superstore 0:03:21 5 Target-Trek Racing Team 0:03:51 6 Suzuki-Bontrager 0:04:27 7 Team Bikebug 0:04:36 8 Holden Women Cycling Team 0:05:09 9 Building Champions Squad 0:07:12 10 BOSS Racing Team 0:07:57 11 Specialized-Securitor 0:08:00 12 Liv-Giant 0:09:51

NRS men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Euride Racing 0:24:20 2 Budget Forklifts 0:00:16 3 Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 0:00:41 4 Satalyst-Giant Racing Team 0:00:50 5 Target-Trek Racing Team 0:01:41 6 Team Lightsview 0:01:42 7 search2retain p/b health.com.au 8 Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team 0:01:48 9 GPM-Data#3 10 CharterMason Drapac Development Team 0:01:49 11 Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics 0:02:06 12 Sydney Uni Velo Racing 0:02:17 13 SASI Cycling 0:02:24 15 Parramatta Race Team 0:02:43

NRS men Stage 1 result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) 0:24:20 2 George Tansley (Euride Racing) 3 Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing) 4 Russell Gill (Euride Racing) 5 Joshua Harrison (Euride Racing) 0:00:07 6 Peter Loft (Budget Forklifts) 0:00:16 7 Joshua Prete (Budget Forklifts) 8 Luke Ockerby (Budget Forklifts) 9 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 10 Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) 11 Samuel Horgan (Budget Forklifts) 12 Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts) 13 Shaun McCarthy (Budget Forklifts) 14 Andrew Roe (Euride Racing) 0:00:40 15 Scott Mcphee (Euride Racing) 16 Tom Robinson (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:41 17 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 18 Aaron Donnelly (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 19 Samuel Davis (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 20 Brenton Jones (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 21 Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 22 Paul Van Der Ploeg (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 0:00:50 23 Henry Morley (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 24 Mitchell Cooper (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 25 Alexander Malone (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 26 Peter Smith (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 27 Alexander Smyth (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 28 Theodore Yates (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 29 Sam Welsford (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 30 Joel Strachan (Target-Trek Racing Team) 0:01:41 31 Nathan Elliott (Target-Trek Racing Team) 32 James Boal (Target-Trek Racing Team) 33 Rowan Dever (Target-Trek Racing Team) 34 Russell Van Hout (Team Lightsview) 0:01:42 35 Michael Stallard (Team Lightsview) 36 Cameron Spears (Team Lightsview) 37 Stephen Kavanagh (Team Lightsview) 38 Tristan Jones (Team Lightsview) 39 Shaun O'Callaghan (Team Lightsview) 40 Cameron Bayly (search2retain p/b health.com.au 41 Cal Britten (search2retain p/b health.com.au 42 Alistair Donohoe (search2retain p/b health.com.au 43 Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain p/b health.com.au 44 Lucien Keene (Team Lightsview) 0:01:44 45 Lachlan Ambrose (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 0:01:48 46 Tom Chapman (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 47 Frank Smith (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 48 Chris Harper (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 49 Leo Simmonds (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 50 Justin Gassner (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 51 Scott Law (GPM-Data#3) 52 Joshua Taylor (GPM-Data#3) 53 Daniel O'Keefe (GPM-Data#3) 54 Edward White (GPM-Data#3) 55 Samuel Wood (GPM-Data#3) 56 Julian Hamill (GPM-Data#3) 57 Alastair Loutit (GPM-Data#3) 58 Jason Spencer (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:01:49 59 Sam Crome (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 60 Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 61 Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 62 Wade Edwards (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:02:06 63 Nick Aitken (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 64 Michael Hale (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 65 William Livesay (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 66 Fraser Northey (Euride Racing) 0:02:07 67 Matthew Leonard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:02:13 68 Patrick Sharpe (Sydney Uni Velo Racing) 0:02:17 69 Luke Williams (Sydney Uni Velo Racing) 70 Tristan Bauer (Sydney Uni Velo Racing) 71 Tamas Allenby (Sydney Uni Velo Racing) 72 Brad Hannaford (Sydney Uni Velo Racing) 73 Nicholas Wood (SASI Cycling) 0:02:24 74 Alexander Porter (SASI Cycling) 75 Callum Scotson (SASI Cycling) 76 Matthew Holmes (SASI Cycling) 77 Jack Hogan (SASI Cycling) 78 Jonathan Stephens (SASI Cycling) 79 David Fumpson (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 0:02:27 80 Ashley Hawker (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:02:38 81 Marc Freemantle 0:02:42 82 Alexander Walker 83 James Swadling 84 Andrew Ward 85 Tim Rush 86 Joseph Higginson 87 Ivan Michelin-Beard 88 Daniel Bonello (Parramatta Race Team) 0:02:43 89 Michael Phelan (Parramatta Race Team) 90 Antony Dimitrovski (Parramatta Race Team) 91 Caleb Jones (Parramatta Race Team) 92 Nathan Wicker 0:02:44 93 Frederick Bonail (Team Lightsview) 0:03:03 94 Hardy Michel (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 0:03:27 95 Angus Tobin (search2retain p/b health.com.au 0:04:28 96 Jake Magee (GPM-Data#3) 0:04:37 97 Jay Bourke (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:04:53 98 Kane Walker (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:04:55 99 Timothy Clayton (Veneziano Blefari Cycling Team) 0:05:47 100 Connor Hughes (Sydney Uni Velo Racing) 0:05:58 101 Nicholas Katsonis (CharterMason Drapac Development Team) 102 Christopher Green (Target-Trek Racing Team) 0:07:01 103 Karl Michelin-Beard (Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics) 0:07:18 104 Thomas Donald (search2retain p/b health.com.au 0:07:32 105 Harrison Bailey (Parramatta Race Team) 0:08:07 DNS Patrick Shaw (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers)

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Harry Carpenter (Euride Racing) 0:24:19 2 George Tansley (Euride Racing) 3 Tom Kaesler (Euride Racing) 4 Joshua Harrison (Euride Racing) 0:00:07 5 Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) 0:00:16 6 Jack Haig (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:41 7 Jack Beckinsale (Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers) 8 Mitchell Cooper (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 0:00:50 9 Theodore Yates (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team) 10 Sam Welsford (Satalyst-Giant Racing Team)